Overdraft And NSF Fee Incidence Statistics, Trends, Insights and Facts(2026)

Overdraft and NSF Fee Incidence Statistics: When an account lacks sufficient funds to complete a transaction, banks may impose overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees. An overdraft fee applies when the bank authorises a transaction by temporarily covering the shortfall despite an insufficient balance.

Besides, the NSF fee is more common when a bank declines a payment or returns it unpaid, such as a check or ACH transfer. Fee incidence refers to the frequency with which these charges occur and the groups most affected by them. Often, a small group of customers pays these fees repeatedly because their income is irregular or their budgets are already strained.

This article represents several recent analyses and data from diverse sources that help explain how fees can accumulate quickly, making it harder to remain financially stable.

General Statistics On Overdraft And NSF Fee Incidence

In early 2025, the United States overdraft fees averaged approximately USD 26.77, with some banks still charging up to USD 35 per incident.

Besides, Bankrate further states that the average NSF fee in 2024 was approximately USD 16-18.

That year, only 11% of account holders incurred an overdraft fee.

Approximately 70% of accounts avoided overdrafts entirely, while roughly 9% of accounts accounted for nearly 80% of fee revenue.

(Reference: finhealthnetwork.org)

As of 2024, consumers incurred USD 12.1 billion in overdraft and NSF fees.

This included USD 6.7 billion paid to banks and USD 5.4 billion paid to credit unions.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, reporting covered 445 credit unions, representing approximately 10% of the nationwide credit union population.

Approximately three-quarters of members, and about 80% of assets and deposits.

Comparison Between Overdraft Fees Vs. NSF Fees

Bankrate data indicate that banks typically charge about USD 26.77 for an overdraft, while the average NSF fee is approximately USD 16.82.

Overdraft Fee NSF Fee Banks may assess 3 to 4 overdraft fees in a single day, which can quickly add up to USD 80-USD 100. These fees are becoming less common, with 39% of checking accounts no longer charging them. About 90% of banks still include overdraft fees on checking accounts. In addition to the bank’s fee, individuals may incur additional costs, such as late fees or interest charged by the company they attempted to pay. Customers are typically given only a few days to add funds and bring the balance above zero before the account may be closed. Automatic payments, such as insurance or subscription payments, can also incur NSF fees.

The basic difference between overdraft fees and NSF fees

Feature Overdraft Fee NSF Fee Transaction outcome Approved Declined/returned Account balance Goes negative Stays non-negative Common with Debit cards, ATM, checks Checks, ACH, bill pay Can both apply? Not for the same transaction No

Overdraft Fees Paid By Americans In 2024

A report published by Fool.com stated that in 2024, approximately 11% Americans paid overdraft fees.

Category Group Share Income Level

(USD) Under 25,000 16% 25,000 to 49,999 19% 100,000 & above 6% Age Group (Years) 18 to 29 16% 30 to 44 14% 45 to 59 13% 60 years & above 6% Race/Ethnicity Asian Americans 6% White Americans 9% Black Americans 21% Hispanic Americans 16%

Banks With The Highest Overdraft Fee Income Analyses

In 2024, JPMorgan Chase Bank ranked first in overdraft fee income, collecting USD 1.028 billion, followed closely by Wells Fargo Bank with USD 1.0 billion.

Truist Bank ranked third, generating approximately USD 266 million in overdraft fees in the same year.

Financial Institution Income from Overdraft Fees

(USD) PNC Bank 260,979,000 U.S. Bank 229,797,000 TD Bank 229,560,000 Regions Bank 199,000,000 Bank of America 148,000,000 Huntington National Bank 111,043,000 Fifth Third Bank 108,000,000

Average Overdraft Fee Statistics

As of April 2024, overdraft fees typically average about USD 35, according to Motley Fool Money.

Major banks charge different overdraft fees, with Wells Fargo at USD 35, Chase at USD 34, and Bank of America at USD 10.

Other banks’ overdraft fees are stated in the table below:

Bank Names Overdraft Fees

(USD ) TD Bank 35 Truist 36 U.S. Bank 36 Regions 36 PNC Bank 36 USAA 26 Huntington 15 Citizens 35 Woodforest 32 KeyBank 20 First Nat’l (Texas) 34 Fifth Third 37 M&T Bank 15 Arvest 17 Green Dot 15

State-Chartered Banks: Income from NSF and Overdraft Fees (2024)

Bank NSF Fees NSF Net Income Share NSF Total Income Share Overdraft Fees OD Net Income Share OD Total Income Share NSF + OD American Business Bank 1,412 0% 0.0% 2,550 0.01% 0% 3,962 American Riviera Bank 14,289 0.15% 0.02% 66,238 0.69% 0.1% 80,527 Avidbank 0 0% 0% 129,480 0.59% 0.09% 129480 BAC Community Bank 135,717 4.07% 0.41% 309,038 9.27% 0.93% 444755 Bank of California 1,216,146 0.71% 0.06% 0 0% 0% 1216146

Understanding Overdraft Fees

Many banks still charge overdraft fees, with approximately 94% of bank accounts incurring fees when spending exceeds the credit limit.

Nearly 83% of major banks allow overdraft protection for debit cards and ATMs.

In 2024, customers paid USD 12.1 billion.

Costs rise fast because several same-day transactions can each trigger fees for many everyday banking customers worldwide.

About 86% of banks offer overdraft programs or linked protection accounts.

Some banks allow a cushion of up to USD 50 below zero, whereas others charge immediately.

Nearly 67% of large banks charge overdraft fees of USD 35-38 per transaction.

New Rules Limiting NSF Fees

According to Torys, starting March 12, 2026, new rules will cap NSF fees at USD 10 for personal deposit accounts.

Banks may charge only one NSF fee within two business days, and no fee if an account is overdrawn by less than USD 10.

These rules apply to personal accounts at domestic banks, federal credit unions, and authorised foreign banks, but not business accounts.

After launch, banks are expected to lose about USD 619 million in NSF revenue, with approximately 1.9 million fewer NSF transactions.

Consumer Experience With Overdraft (OD) And NSF Fees

jdsupra.com report further states that approximately 26.5% of consumers incurred at least one overdraft or NSF fee.

Only 8% of people were charged fees sometimes, about 1-4 times, while 18.4% faced these fees often.

Many of the same customers paid both overdraft (OD) and non-sufficient fund (NSF) fees, with a 70%-85% overlap between the two groups.

Surprise declines as people gain experience.

Only 16% of those who paid 10 or more overdraft fees reported that the charges surprised them.

Money pressure matters a lot.

Approximately 34% of households earning less than USD 65,000 incurred OD or NSF fees.

People with no overdrafts had an average credit score of 744, but frequent users averaged 637, showing a 100-point difference.

49% of frequent users maxed out their credit cards, and 42% were over 60 days late on their bills.

Moreover 81% struggled to pay at least one bill in the past year.

Regulatory Context and Policy Impact

In December 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau finalised an overdraft rule projected to save consumers up to USD 5 billion annually.

By 2025, Congress will remove the USD 5 overdraft fee cap.

NerdWallet also stated that banks still charge approximately USD 30 in overdraft fees.

Conclusion

Despite the article’s completion, overdraft and NSF fees continue to impose a heavy financial burden on many consumers. During 2024, people paid a total of USD 12.1 billion in these charges. Overdraft fees usually fell between USD 26.77 and USD 35, while NSF fees averaged around USD 16 to USD 18. Although only about 11% of Americans were charged overdraft fees, just 9% of users accounted for nearly 80% of total fee income.

The impact is greatest on low-income families, younger individuals, and Black and Hispanic communities. While new regulations may limit NSF fees, overdraft fees remain common.

Sources Finhealthnetwork Bankrate Fool Brookings Torys Consumerfed

FAQ . How common are overdraft and NSF fees? Overdraft and NSF fees are primarily assessed to a small subset of bank customers who experience frequent account overdrafts. Which transactions usually cause overdraft fees? Overdraft fees often occur when a person uses a debit card, withdraws cash from an ATM, writes a check, or makes automatic payments without sufficient funds in the account. Which transactions usually cause NSF fees? NSF fees typically occur when checks, ACH transfers, or bill payments are returned unpaid due to insufficient funds. How much do overdraft and NSF fees usually cost? Most banks charge between USD 25 and USD 35 for each overdraft or NSF fee incidence. Who is most affected by these fees? Low-income individuals, young adults, and those who rely on each paycheck to cover their expenses.

Barry Elad is a passionate technology and finance journalist who loves diving deep into various technology and finance topics.

