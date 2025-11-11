How Many Subscribers Does MrBeast have? (2025)

Introduction

How Many Subscribers Does MrBeast have? MrBeast, better known as Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world. Fast giveaways, savage challenge videos, and charity giveaways all contributed to his rapid growth from a mere couple of million to the hundreds-of-millions mark for subscribers. Just how many are there currently?

In this article, we analyse MrBeast’s subscriber count as of early August 2025, discuss his rapid growth, and highlight major milestones, providing growth percentages for comparison, all in simple language with clear sources.

Editor’s Choice

As of August 3, 2025, MrBeast had 418 million subscribers, with an additional 7 million gained in less than a month, resulting in an increase of approximately 1 million subscribers in a span of 3 to 4 days.

subscribers, with an additional gained in less than a month, resulting in an increase of approximately subscribers in a span of 3 to 4 days. MrBeast surged past T-Series to become the most-subscribed YouTuber in January 2025, steaming ahead with 343 million subscribers to T-Series’s 284 million .

subscribers to T-Series’s . In January 2025, MrBeast’s channels collectively achieved a combined total of over 69 billion views, with the main channel accounting for 46.5 billion views, followed by MrBeast Gaming ( 7.6 billion views ), Beast Philanthropy ( 7.4 billion views), and the remaining channels.

views, with the main channel accounting for views, followed by MrBeast Gaming ( ), Beast Philanthropy ( views), and the remaining channels. In support of multilingual content, MrBeast launched 12 additional channels, including seven translated editions, which had garnered 31.6 million subscribers within a year.

subscribers within a year. According to recent estimates, MrBeast was ranked as the highest-paid YouTuber in 2023, outshining opponents such as Jake Paul and Ryan Kaji, with an estimated US$82 million . With 541 million views, his most-viewed video, “ Squid Game in Real Life,” has become the most successful upload, earning US$456,000.

. With views, his most-viewed video, Squid Game in Real Life,” has become the most successful upload, earning US$456,000. Some of the other top-viewed videos are “Last to Leave Circle Wins US$500,000″ (377M), “US$1 vs. US$1,000,000 Hotel Room” (316M), and “Buried Alive for 50 Hours” (311M).

Between July 5 and August 3, 2025, MrBeast gained nearly 7 million subscribers on YouTube, increasing the channel’s total to 418 million from 411 million.

So, MrBeast welcomed almost 1 million new subscribers every 3 to 4 days. His views rose by 3.3 billion, from 88.9 billion to over 92.2 billion, showing that his videos are being regularly consumed.

Every day, new views of MrBeast videos range between 75M and 176M, with July 21st and August 3rd being two exceptionally high-view days, with views exceeding 179M and 176M, respectively.

These high view counts likely correspond with either new video uploads or viral performance.

(Source: vidiq.com)

Earnings per day were estimated to range from US$131,000 to US$311,000 on the low end and from US$393,000 to nearly US$934,000 on the high end, depending on CPM (cost per thousand views).

MrBeast was probably earning anywhere in the US$200,000 to US$600,000 per day range on average, peaking close to the US$900,000 mark on certain days.

The data thus shows steady subscriber growth, consistent increase in daily viewership, as well as heavy earnings, all of which point to MrBeast still being supreme on YouTube, both in terms of audience and monetisation.

Audience Count By Region

While India hosts one of the biggest audiences on YouTube, the Indian viewer presence on MrBeast’s channel is nearly four times smaller than the American presence.

Most likely, the videos being shot in the U.S. by Americans and featuring English as its language hinder the Indian audience from watching.

Hence, all the top five countries from which MrBeast attracts his viewers are English-speaking countries, highlighting the importance of language in determining who views his content.

The language barrier, thus, may have limited the channel from further expansion into non-English-speaking regions.

(Reference: squarespace.com)

If MrBeast ever started producing content in numerous other languages, new audiences of gargantuan proportions might open up to him.

For instance, Indonesian content would bring in an estimated 127 million viewers; Portuguese content would attract 107 million views, mostly from Brazil; Russian content would bring in 99 million viewers; meanwhile, Spanish-language content would reach another 110.2 million potential viewers from Mexico and Spain.

MrBeast expanded his brand with 12 different channels, seven of which are essentially translated versions of his original content targeting Portuguese, Russian, French, and Spanish viewers.

The translated channels together gained 31.6 million subscribers by the end of the first year, a clear demand for localised content.

YouTube: most subscribed channels 2025

January 2025 witnessed MrBeast finally becoming the most subscribed YouTuber, dethroning the long-time No. 1 from India.

MrBeast had, by then, crossed the 343 million mark in subscribers, while T-Series had approximately 284 million.

This marked one of the major shifts in the creator landscape on YouTube, with the US-based content creator climbing to the very top after a period of T-Series’ reign.

How Much Video Content is Uploaded to YouTube?

YouTube from 2005 treated the year as golden for taming symptoms of some user-generated videos into vlog tutorials and original series.

The site was getting nearly 65,000 uploads daily, plus 100 million video views per day, in its second year of existence.

This number soared in February 2022, with over 500 hours worth of video being uploaded every minute as opposed to just 24 hours per minute back in 2010.

YouTube Partner Program and Creator Monetisation

The ad revenues on YouTube topped US$8 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Rewarding content creators through revenue sharing from advertisements placed over the content under the YouTube Partner Program turned several ordinary creators into full-time influencers and celebrities.

Some began on YouTube and later branched out to other platforms or industries, while many still regard YouTube as their primary channel for content creation, audience engagement, and brand partnership.

Top-Earning YouTubers

November 2022 saw MrBeast topple PewDiePie from his position as the most subscribed YouTuber, with an approximate subscriber count of 112 million.

His gargantuan population and high viewership are the best recipe for big earnings.

MrBeast made approximately US$ 82 million in 2023 and was thus the top-grossing YouTuber that year; other earners included Jake Paul, Mark Fischbach (Markiplier), and Ryan Kaji from Ryan’s World, who began his YouTube journey reviewing toys at three years of age.

How Many Views Does MrBeast Have?

By January 2025, MrBeast’s YouTube channels had collectively gathered more than 69 billion total views.

This number, hence, indicates how big his content reach is. MrBeast remains the largest, with about 46.5 billion views.

Other channels also contribute a lot: MrBeast Gaming has approximately 7.6 billion views; Beast Reacts has garnered 5.9 billion; Beast Philanthropy is around 7.4 billion.

Further, the secondary channel MrBeast 2 has amassed about 6.9 billion views. With no data for MrBeast Shorts specified, they are probably contributing millions more on top.

Top 10 Most Viewed MrBeast Videos

#1. Real-Life US$456,000 Squid Game! (541 million views)

Inspired by Netflix and its hit show called Squid Game, MrBeast recreates Squid Game with 456 players going through real game challenges like “Red Light, Green Light” and marbles.

The winner gets US$, 456,000-this highest-viewed video.

#2. Last Person to Leave the Circle Wins US$500,000 (377 million views)

A rough complement of 100 participants must maintain their stance within a giant circle for the money: US$500,000.

They are also tempted by offers and prizes to leave early. Emotional and strategic moments crop up as the circle shrinks.

#3. US$1 versus US$1,000,000 Hotel Room! (316 million views)

Showing contrasts, MrBeast presents life in hotel accommodations priced from US$1 to US$1,000,000 per night.

From waking up in India and underground caves to crashing in elegant multi-bedroom suites and digs with fine amenities, the fun increases.

#4. I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive! (311 million views)

MrBeast lies buried alive in a coffin under dirt for 50 hours. It’s a self-imposed endurance stunt with live medical support and communication provided.

The video combines high-risk entertainment with survival psychology.

#5. I Spent 50 Hours in Solitary Confinement (307 million views)

This dark-themed video showcases a 50-hour stint of MrBeast in a small cell with a TV that was not under his control.

His friends take turns disturbing him with irritating noises.

If he manages to stay all 50 hours, his friends will have to take up a slime challenge.

#6. US$1 vs. US$500,000 Plane Ticket! (301 million views)

The private jet guy compares flights ranging from the cheap US$1 fare to US$500,000 private jet flights with luxurious perks.

A behind-the-scenes view of a first-class and extremely luxurious.

#7. Ages 1 to 100 Fight for US$500,000 (285 million views)

One hundred people, from the age of one to a hundred, are put in transparent cages. The last one to come out gets US$500,000.

The video experiments with generational behaviour, boredom strategies, and endurance under isolation.

#8. Press This Button to Win US$100,000! (284 million views)

Should a participant push a button that may result in a punishment or win them US$100,000?

Challenges include filling up one’s pants with mayonnaise or breaking boards with baby dolls. Winners play for money that would be gifted to their sisters.

#9. Would You Sit in Snakes for US$10,000? (282 million views)

Contestants were paid US$10,000 to sit in a bathtub filled with live snakes, with professional snake handlers on site.

Other contests have included tarantulas and cockroaches, and the contestants get to grab cash for 60 seconds.

#10. Anything You Can Fit In The Circle I’ll Pay For (272 million views)

MrBeast is standing in an electronics store, marking a circle on the floor, and offering to pay for anything that people can fit inside it—sort of like Tetris.

He repeats the challenge at a grocery store and even outside of it, with shoppers filling in a giant circle, which is often gifted to charitable organisations.

Simple language Recap

As of early August 2025, the main channel of MrBeast has 418 million subscribers.

Let’s say it grew around 1.6 or 1.7% in the last month; so, roughly, 7 million new subscribers were added.

Over the past year, about 108 million subscribers were added, with an increase of 35%.

He crossed 100M around mid-2022, 200M around late 2023, 300M around mid-2024, and 400M around June 1, 2025.

He is the number one individual YouTuber in the world, far and away ahead of others, such as T-Series or PewDiePie.

Conclusion

With a whopping 418 million subscribers as of early August 2025, it stands as the most popular individual creator on this platform. Its rapid growing rate is from around 1.6–1.7% monthly to ~35% yearly. The key milestones show persistent upward revenue flow: 100 million being crossed in 2022, along with the 400 million mark in June 2025. Most of this revenue comes from his massively viral videos and the reinvestment of profits.

His wonderful impact is more than just numbers because the man put a new face on creator power and digital reach.

Shared On:



FAQ . How many subscribers will MrBeast have by 2025? MrBeast has around 418 million subscribers as of August 3, 2025, adding 7 million subscribers in about a month. How much money does MrBeast make from YouTube each day? MrBeast is allegedly making between US$200,000 and US$600,000 per day, with the highest recorded peak at US$934,000 depending on ad revenue (CPM rates). What is the MrBeast video with the most views, and how many views does it have? The most viewed video of his is “US$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life,” which had garnered more than 541 million views in 2025. How many total views does MrBeast have for all of his channels? Overall, his channels have 92 billion views, with the main channel itself accounting for 46.5 billion views. When did MrBeast become the most subscribed channel, surpassing T-Series? Back in January of 2025, MrBeast surpassed T-Series with 343 million subscribers, while T-Series was at 284 million.

Barry Elad Barry Elad is a passionate technology and finance journalist who loves diving deep into various technology and finance topics. He gathers important statistics and facts to help others understand the tech and finance world better. With a keen interest in software, Barry writes about its benefits and how it can improve our daily lives. In his spare time, he enjoys experimenting with healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child. Barry’s goal is to make complex tech and finance information easy and accessible for everyone.

More Posts By Barry Elad