How Many People Use Social Media?

Barry Elad
Written by
Barry Elad

Updated · Sep 22, 2025

Rohan Jambhale
Edited by
Rohan Jambhale

Editor

Introduction

How Many People Use Social Media? Social media has become an essential part of everyday life for billions of people around the world. From sharing photos and videos to staying updated on news and trends, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube attract users of all ages. People use social media to connect with friends and family, promote businesses, follow celebrities, and discover new content. As of 2025, more than half of the global population actively uses at least one social media platform. These platforms are accessed through smartphones, tablets, and computers, making them easily available anytime and anywhere.

Daily usage continues to rise, with many individuals spending over two hours each day browsing, posting, or interacting online. In addition to personal use, social media plays a major role in digital advertising, with companies spending over USD 150 billion annually to reach their target audiences. With its growing influence on communication, entertainment, and commerce, social media remains a powerful tool that shapes how people interact and engage with the world around them.

Worldwide Social Media Usage

global-social-media-users-2017-2028- (Reference: shopify.com)

  • The above graphical analysis states that in 2024, there were about 5.17 billion social media users worldwide, with a growth rate of 5.5% from 2023, resulting in 4.90 billion.
  • As of 2025, globally, the number of social media users reached 5.42 billion, marking a 4.8% increase from the previous year.
  • Furthermore, estimated social media users in the coming years are followed by 2026 with 5.65 billion (+4.2%), 2027 5.85 billion (+3.5%), 2028 6.05 billion (+3.4%).

Region-Wise Social Media User Analysis

  • Oberlo report analysis of 2025 states that Asia has a total of approximately 2,941.01 million social media users.
  • Furthermore, other regions’ total social media users in the same period are followed by the Americas (819.29 million), Europe (681.56 million), and Africa (427.05 million).

As of 2025, the total number of social media users in different segments in regions is estimated in the table below:

Region’s BreakdownNumber of Social Media Users (million)
East Asia

1,246.98

South Asia

961.81
Southeast Asia

527.23

West Asia

173.90
Central Asia

31.11

North America

447.82
South America

316.78

Central America

28.99
Central & West Europe

271.29

East Europe

191.31
South Europe

189.28

North Europe

29.68
North Africa

166.18

West Africa

105.91
East Africa

80.82

Southern Africa

49.43
South Africa

44.71

Central Africa

24.71

What are the Active Users of the Most Popular Social Media Networks?

most-popular-social-networks-worldwide-as-of-february-2025-by-number-of-monthly-active-users (Reference: statista.com)

  • As of February 2025, Facebook remains the most popular social network worldwide, with around 3.07 billion monthly active users.
  • YouTube captured the second position with a user count of 2.53 billion.
  • Meanwhile, both Instagram and WhatsApp secured the third position with 2 billion users each month.
  • TikTok holds a significant position with 1.59 billion users, and WeChat has 1.38 billion.
  • Telegram and Facebook Messenger are nearly tied with 950 million and 947 million users, respectively, while Snapchat has 850 million users.
  • Other notable platforms include Douyin (766 million), Kuaishou (714 million), Reddit (606 million), Weibo (599 million), X (formerly Twitter) with 586 million, QQ (562 million), and Pinterest with 537 million monthly active users.

Which Age Group’s People Use Social Media Platforms the Most?

#1. Facebook

  • The Global Statistics states that as of 2025, Facebook will remain one of the most widely used social media platforms globally, with an estimated 2.28 billion active users, representing 27.9% of all people globally.

In 2025, Facebook users in the top 10 countries are mentioned in the table below:

CountryUsers (Million)
India384
United States197
Indonesia122
Brazil112
Mexico93
Philippines90.8
Vietnam76.2
Bangladesh60
Thailand51
Pakistan49.4
  • In 2025, Facebook will continue to be the most widely used platform in the Southern Asia region, leading at 520 million active users, accounting for 22.8% of the global user base.

Meanwhile, other regions with active Facebook users are mentioned below:

RegionActive Users (millions)User share
South-Eastern Asia39817.4%
Southern America25711.3%
Northern America2219.7%
Western Asia1155.0%
Northern Africa1104.8%
Central America1205.2%
Western Europe773.4%
Western Africa74.73.3%
Southern Europe71.13.1%
Northern Europe59.62.6%
Eastern Europe61.32.7%
Eastern Africa55.52.4%
Eastern Asia50.32.2%
Southern Africa29.81.3%
Oceania23.61.0%
Middle Africa21.10.9%
Caribbean13.80.6%
Central Asia6.410.3%
  • In 2025, Facebook’s global user base will be 56.7% male users, with around 1.29 billion people.
  • In contrast, female users make up a share of 43.3%, totalling roughly 990 million users worldwide.

The table below shows Facebook’s global age demographics in the same duration:

Age Group (Years)Male users (millions)Female users (millions)
25 to 34422290
18 to 24289208
35 to 44267199
45 to 54151130
55 to 649189
65+6878

#2. Instagram

instagram-user-growth-worldwide-2020-2025-

(Reference: sqmagazine.com)

  • By the end of 2025, Instagram’s global user count is forecasted to reach 1.44 billion, an increase from 1.40 billion users in 2024.
  • Instagram accounted for 2.6 billion monthly active users globally in the Q1 2025, resulting in 10% from last year.
  • Asia-Pacific leads with more than 1.1 billion users.
  • In the same duration, other regions’ users are followed by Europe (332 million) with a growth rate of 7% YoY, followed by Africa (168 million), and Latin America (295 million).

Other countries’ Instagram users in 2025 are stated in the table below:

CountryUser Counts (millions)
India390
United States 193
Brazil140
Indonesia120
Russia65
Turkey 65
Germany34
France31
United Kingdom35.6
Saudi Arabia and the UAEover 31
Nigeria41
South Africa26
Canada23
  • According to a report published by SQ Magazine in 2025, people around the world spent an average of 33 minutes each day on Instagram, up from 29.5 minutes in 2024.
  • Reels now take up 39% of total time spent, making them the most popular type of content, while stories come next, with 26% of user time.
  • Meanwhile, shopping activity has also grown, with 15% of time spent on browsing product tags and storefronts.
  • Gen Z users spend the most time, about 49 minutes daily, while Millennials average 37 minutes, and users aged 55 and older spend 19 minutes.
  • Only 6% of interactions happen on the desktop, and Instagram usage spikes 12% on weekends, especially between 6 PM and 9 PM.

Distribution-of-Global-Instagram-Users-by-Age (Source: sqmagazine.co)

  • In the first quarter of 2025, young adults use Instagram the most, with 18 to 24-year-olds making up a share of 31.7%, while 25 to 34-year-old users are close behind at 30.6%.
  • About 16.4% of Instagram users are aged from 35 to 44, while users are followed by 9% (45 to 54 years), 4.8% (55 to 64 years), and 3% (Over 65 years).

#3. YouTube

  • In 2025, YouTube had about 2.53 billion users, which is almost 31% of the world’s population.
  • In contrast, around 45.5% of internet users were active on YouTube.
  • On YouTube, India secured the highest user count, resulting in 491 million, with a user share of 19.4% globally.

Furthermore, YouTube’s active users in other countries as of 2025 are mentioned below:

CountryUser Count (Millions)
USA253
Brazil144
Indonesia143
Mexico83.6
Japan78.7
Germany65.5
Vietnam62.3
Philippines57.7
Turkey57.5
  • In 2025, about 54% of YouTube users are male, which equals around 1,366 million people.
  • Around 46% of YouTube’s audience are female users, adding up to nearly 1,164 million.

The table below shows the global YouTube users and share of age demographics in the same duration:

Age Group (Years)Male users (Millions)Female users (Millions)Total users (Millions)
18 to 24225 (8.9%)175 (6.9%)400 (15.8%)
25 to 34303 (12.0%)246 (9.7%)549 (21.7%)
35 to 44255 (10.1%)213 (8.4%)468 (18.5%)
45 to 54192 (7.6%)162 (6.4%)354 (14%)
55 to 64132 (5.2%)119 (4.7%)251 (9.9%)
65+117 (4.6%)124 (4.9%)241 (9.5%)

The total number of viewers in the top 10 YouTube channels in 2025 is mentioned below:

Channel NamesViews (Billions)
T-Series295
Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes201
SET India176
Sony SAB128
Kids Diana Show114
Like Nastya112
Vlad and Niki106
Zee TV102
WWE94
Toys and Colours93

#4. TikTok

Number-of-TikTok-Users-Globally (Source: resourcera.com)

  • As of 2025, there will be almost 2.14 billion TikTok users globally, with 26% of the world’s population, an increase from 05 billion users in 2024.
  • Besides, TikTok had 1.48 billion monthly active users, with 69% using the app each month.
  • The user base is expected to grow by 2.20 billion in 2026, followed by 2.25 billion in 2027, and 2.30 billion by 2028.
  • By the end of 2029, users will further grow to around 2.35 billion.
  • In 2025, resourcera.com further depicts that Asia-Pacific has the most TikTok users, resulting in 423.6 million people per month, with a user share of 28.6%.

Furthermore, other regions’ monthly active users of TikTok in the first quarter of 2025 are mentioned below:

RegionsTikTok MAU’s (Millions)
Middle East and Africa333.8
Latin America270.7
North America174.7
Western Europe146.4
Central and Eastern Europe130.9
  • By the end of 2025, in the U.S., TikTok users are expected to have 170 million, followed by 165.1 million in Indonesia, and 105.2 million in Brazil.

Other countries’ TikTok users in the same period are estimated in the table below:

CountryUsers Count (Millions)
Mexico85.4
Pakistan66.9
Philippines62.3
Russian Federation56
Bangladesh46.5
Egypt41.3
Vietnam40.9
Turkey40.2
Nigeria37.4
Iraq34.3
Saudi Arabia34.1
Thailand34.01
Colombia32
Japan26.9
United Kingdom24.8
Peru24.4
Argentina24.4
  • By 2025, around 28 million people will work for companies with TikTok business accounts, according to Resourcera.
  • In the U.S., about 3.1 million workers use TikTok directly for jobs like making content, and another 1.6 million benefit from it in roles like marketing or sales.
  • During the same time, more women than men will use TikTok, with 55.7% of users being female and 44.3% male.

The table states the TikTok users’ share by age demographics:

Age Group (Years)Male UsersFemale Users
25 to 3420.70%14.60%
18 to 2416.60%14.10%
35 to 449.20%7.20%
45 to 544.90%4.30%
55+4.30%4.10%

#5. LinkedIn

DataReportal+LinkedIn+Report

(Source: squarespace-cdn.com)

  • As of January 2025, a report published by Data Reportal states that LinkedIn registered users accounted for 1.20 billion globally.
  • In the same period, LinkedIn had 250 million users in the United States, followed by 150 million (India) and 81 million (Brazil).

Other top countries with LinkedIn users are mentioned in the table below:

CountryUsers (Millions)
China57
United Kingdom45
France34
Indonesia33
Canada27
Mexico26
Italy23
  • In January 2025, the North American region accounted for 277 million LinkedIn users, holding a global share of 23.1%.

Other regions’ LinkedIn users are stated in the table below:

RegionsUsers Count (Millions)Global user Share
Central America34.12.8%
Caribbean6.530.5%
Southern America14812.3%
Western Europe81.96.8%
Northern Europe65.45.4%
Southern Europe594.9%
Eastern Europe27.52.3%
Northern Africa26.82.2%
Western Africa201.7%
Middle Africa4.190.3%
Eastern Africa15.81.3%
Southern Africa16.21.3%
Western Asia56.64.7%
Central Asia3.020.3%
Southern Asia18015%
South-Eastern Asia82.86.9%
Eastern Asia74.66.2%
Oceania21.51.8%

Age demographics of LinkedIn users share in January 2025 are detailed below:

Age Group (Years)Male usersFemale users
18 to 2416.2%12.5%
25 to 3426.8%20.5%
35 to 5411.7%9%
 55 and above2.2%1.1%

Social Media Users’ Behavior Analysis

  • A recent Cool Nerds Marketing report shows that 50% of social media users log in daily, each day spending an average of 2 hours and 19 minutes.
  • On mobile, around 92% access these social media platforms, holding the highest usage among users aged from 16 to 24 at a share of 97.6%.
  • Notta highlights that short-form videos like Reels, TikTok, and Shorts bring the highest engagement and ROI for over 68% of marketers.
  • Privacy remains a concern, with 70% to 80% of users worried about data safety, preferring private messages over public posts.
  • Keevee reports that 83% of users explore products on social media, with sales expected to hit USD 1.2 to 1.5 trillion.

