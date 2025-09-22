Introduction

How Many People Use Social Media? Social media has become an essential part of everyday life for billions of people around the world. From sharing photos and videos to staying updated on news and trends, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube attract users of all ages. People use social media to connect with friends and family, promote businesses, follow celebrities, and discover new content. As of 2025, more than half of the global population actively uses at least one social media platform. These platforms are accessed through smartphones, tablets, and computers, making them easily available anytime and anywhere.

Daily usage continues to rise, with many individuals spending over two hours each day browsing, posting, or interacting online. In addition to personal use, social media plays a major role in digital advertising, with companies spending over USD 150 billion annually to reach their target audiences. With its growing influence on communication, entertainment, and commerce, social media remains a powerful tool that shapes how people interact and engage with the world around them.

Worldwide Social Media Usage

The above graphical analysis states that in 2024, there were about 5.17 billion social media users worldwide, with a growth rate of 5.5% from 2023, resulting in 4.90 billion.

As of 2025, globally, the number of social media users reached 5.42 billion, marking a 4.8% increase from the previous year.

Furthermore, estimated social media users in the coming years are followed by 2026 with 5.65 billion (+4.2%), 2027 5.85 billion (+3.5%), 2028 6.05 billion (+3.4%).

Region-Wise Social Media User Analysis

Oberlo report analysis of 2025 states that Asia has a total of approximately 2,941.01 million social media users.

Furthermore, other regions’ total social media users in the same period are followed by the Americas (819.29 million), Europe (681.56 million), and Africa (427.05 million).

As of 2025, the total number of social media users in different segments in regions is estimated in the table below:

Region’s Breakdown Number of Social Media Users (million) East Asia 1,246.98 South Asia 961.81 Southeast Asia 527.23 West Asia 173.90 Central Asia 31.11 North America 447.82 South America 316.78 Central America 28.99 Central & West Europe 271.29 East Europe 191.31 South Europe 189.28 North Europe 29.68 North Africa 166.18 West Africa 105.91 East Africa 80.82 Southern Africa 49.43 South Africa 44.71 Central Africa 24.71

What are the Active Users of the Most Popular Social Media Networks?

As of February 2025, Facebook remains the most popular social network worldwide, with around 3.07 billion monthly active users.

YouTube captured the second position with a user count of 2.53 billion.

Meanwhile, both Instagram and WhatsApp secured the third position with 2 billion users each month.

TikTok holds a significant position with 1.59 billion users, and WeChat has 1.38 billion.

Telegram and Facebook Messenger are nearly tied with 950 million and 947 million users, respectively, while Snapchat has 850 million users.

Other notable platforms include Douyin (766 million), Kuaishou (714 million), Reddit (606 million), Weibo (599 million), X (formerly Twitter) with 586 million, QQ (562 million), and Pinterest with 537 million monthly active users.

Which Age Group’s People Use Social Media Platforms the Most?

#1. Facebook

The Global Statistics states that as of 2025, Facebook will remain one of the most widely used social media platforms globally, with an estimated 2.28 billion active users, representing 27.9% of all people globally.

In 2025, Facebook users in the top 10 countries are mentioned in the table below:

Country Users (Million) India 384 United States 197 Indonesia 122 Brazil 112 Mexico 93 Philippines 90.8 Vietnam 76.2 Bangladesh 60 Thailand 51 Pakistan 49.4

In 2025, Facebook will continue to be the most widely used platform in the Southern Asia region, leading at 520 million active users, accounting for 22.8% of the global user base.

Meanwhile, other regions with active Facebook users are mentioned below:

Region Active Users (millions) User share South-Eastern Asia 398 17.4% Southern America 257 11.3% Northern America 221 9.7% Western Asia 115 5.0% Northern Africa 110 4.8% Central America 120 5.2% Western Europe 77 3.4% Western Africa 74.7 3.3% Southern Europe 71.1 3.1% Northern Europe 59.6 2.6% Eastern Europe 61.3 2.7% Eastern Africa 55.5 2.4% Eastern Asia 50.3 2.2% Southern Africa 29.8 1.3% Oceania 23.6 1.0% Middle Africa 21.1 0.9% Caribbean 13.8 0.6% Central Asia 6.41 0.3%

In 2025, Facebook’s global user base will be 56.7% male users, with around 1.29 billion people.

In contrast, female users make up a share of 43.3%, totalling roughly 990 million users worldwide.

The table below shows Facebook’s global age demographics in the same duration:

Age Group (Years) Male users (millions) Female users (millions) 25 to 34 422 290 18 to 24 289 208 35 to 44 267 199 45 to 54 151 130 55 to 64 91 89 65+ 68 78

#2. Instagram

By the end of 2025, Instagram’s global user count is forecasted to reach 1.44 billion, an increase from 1.40 billion users in 2024.

Instagram accounted for 2.6 billion monthly active users globally in the Q1 2025, resulting in 10% from last year.

Asia-Pacific leads with more than 1.1 billion users.

In the same duration, other regions’ users are followed by Europe (332 million) with a growth rate of 7% YoY, followed by Africa (168 million), and Latin America (295 million).

Other countries’ Instagram users in 2025 are stated in the table below:

Country User Counts (millions) India 390 United States 193 Brazil 140 Indonesia 120 Russia 65 Turkey 65 Germany 34 France 31 United Kingdom 35.6 Saudi Arabia and the UAE over 31 Nigeria 41 South Africa 26 Canada 23

According to a report published by SQ Magazine in 2025, people around the world spent an average of 33 minutes each day on Instagram, up from 29.5 minutes in 2024.

Reels now take up 39% of total time spent, making them the most popular type of content, while stories come next, with 26% of user time.

Meanwhile, shopping activity has also grown, with 15% of time spent on browsing product tags and storefronts.

Gen Z users spend the most time, about 49 minutes daily, while Millennials average 37 minutes, and users aged 55 and older spend 19 minutes.

Only 6% of interactions happen on the desktop, and Instagram usage spikes 12% on weekends, especially between 6 PM and 9 PM.

In the first quarter of 2025, young adults use Instagram the most, with 18 to 24-year-olds making up a share of 31.7%, while 25 to 34-year-old users are close behind at 30.6%.

About 16.4% of Instagram users are aged from 35 to 44, while users are followed by 9% (45 to 54 years), 4.8% (55 to 64 years), and 3% (Over 65 years).

#3. YouTube

In 2025, YouTube had about 2.53 billion users, which is almost 31% of the world’s population.

In contrast, around 45.5% of internet users were active on YouTube.

On YouTube, India secured the highest user count, resulting in 491 million, with a user share of 19.4% globally.

Furthermore, YouTube’s active users in other countries as of 2025 are mentioned below:

Country User Count (Millions) USA 253 Brazil 144 Indonesia 143 Mexico 83.6 Japan 78.7 Germany 65.5 Vietnam 62.3 Philippines 57.7 Turkey 57.5

In 2025, about 54% of YouTube users are male, which equals around 1,366 million people.

Around 46% of YouTube’s audience are female users, adding up to nearly 1,164 million.

The table below shows the global YouTube users and share of age demographics in the same duration:

Age Group (Years) Male users (Millions) Female users (Millions) Total users (Millions) 18 to 24 225 (8.9%) 175 (6.9%) 400 (15.8%) 25 to 34 303 (12.0%) 246 (9.7%) 549 (21.7%) 35 to 44 255 (10.1%) 213 (8.4%) 468 (18.5%) 45 to 54 192 (7.6%) 162 (6.4%) 354 (14%) 55 to 64 132 (5.2%) 119 (4.7%) 251 (9.9%) 65+ 117 (4.6%) 124 (4.9%) 241 (9.5%)

The total number of viewers in the top 10 YouTube channels in 2025 is mentioned below:

Channel Names Views (Billions) T-Series 295 Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes 201 SET India 176 Sony SAB 128 Kids Diana Show 114 Like Nastya 112 Vlad and Niki 106 Zee TV 102 WWE 94 Toys and Colours 93

#4. TikTok

As of 2025, there will be almost 2.14 billion TikTok users globally, with 26% of the world’s population, an increase from 05 billion users in 2024.

Besides, TikTok had 1.48 billion monthly active users, with 69% using the app each month.

The user base is expected to grow by 2.20 billion in 2026, followed by 2.25 billion in 2027, and 2.30 billion by 2028.

By the end of 2029, users will further grow to around 2.35 billion.

In 2025, resourcera.com further depicts that Asia-Pacific has the most TikTok users, resulting in 423.6 million people per month, with a user share of 28.6%.

Furthermore, other regions’ monthly active users of TikTok in the first quarter of 2025 are mentioned below:

Regions TikTok MAU’s (Millions) Middle East and Africa 333.8 Latin America 270.7 North America 174.7 Western Europe 146.4 Central and Eastern Europe 130.9

By the end of 2025, in the U.S., TikTok users are expected to have 170 million, followed by 165.1 million in Indonesia, and 105.2 million in Brazil.

Other countries’ TikTok users in the same period are estimated in the table below:

Country Users Count (Millions) Mexico 85.4 Pakistan 66.9 Philippines 62.3 Russian Federation 56 Bangladesh 46.5 Egypt 41.3 Vietnam 40.9 Turkey 40.2 Nigeria 37.4 Iraq 34.3 Saudi Arabia 34.1 Thailand 34.01 Colombia 32 Japan 26.9 United Kingdom 24.8 Peru 24.4 Argentina 24.4

By 2025, around 28 million people will work for companies with TikTok business accounts, according to Resourcera.

In the U.S., about 3.1 million workers use TikTok directly for jobs like making content, and another 1.6 million benefit from it in roles like marketing or sales.

During the same time, more women than men will use TikTok, with 55.7% of users being female and 44.3% male.

The table states the TikTok users’ share by age demographics:

Age Group (Years) Male Users Female Users 25 to 34 20.70% 14.60% 18 to 24 16.60% 14.10% 35 to 44 9.20% 7.20% 45 to 54 4.90% 4.30% 55+ 4.30% 4.10%

#5. LinkedIn

As of January 2025, a report published by Data Reportal states that LinkedIn registered users accounted for 1.20 billion globally.

In the same period, LinkedIn had 250 million users in the United States, followed by 150 million (India) and 81 million (Brazil).

Other top countries with LinkedIn users are mentioned in the table below:

Country Users (Millions) China 57 United Kingdom 45 France 34 Indonesia 33 Canada 27 Mexico 26 Italy 23

In January 2025, the North American region accounted for 277 million LinkedIn users, holding a global share of 23.1%.

Other regions’ LinkedIn users are stated in the table below:

Regions Users Count (Millions) Global user Share Central America 34.1 2.8% Caribbean 6.53 0.5% Southern America 148 12.3% Western Europe 81.9 6.8% Northern Europe 65.4 5.4% Southern Europe 59 4.9% Eastern Europe 27.5 2.3% Northern Africa 26.8 2.2% Western Africa 20 1.7% Middle Africa 4.19 0.3% Eastern Africa 15.8 1.3% Southern Africa 16.2 1.3% Western Asia 56.6 4.7% Central Asia 3.02 0.3% Southern Asia 180 15% South-Eastern Asia 82.8 6.9% Eastern Asia 74.6 6.2% Oceania 21.5 1.8%

Age demographics of LinkedIn users share in January 2025 are detailed below:

Age Group (Years) Male users Female users 18 to 24 16.2% 12.5% 25 to 34 26.8% 20.5% 35 to 54 11.7% 9% 55 and above 2.2% 1.1%

Social Media Users’ Behavior Analysis

A recent Cool Nerds Marketing report shows that 50% of social media users log in daily, each day spending an average of 2 hours and 19 minutes.

On mobile, around 92% access these social media platforms, holding the highest usage among users aged from 16 to 24 at a share of 97.6%.

Notta highlights that short-form videos like Reels, TikTok, and Shorts bring the highest engagement and ROI for over 68% of marketers.

Privacy remains a concern, with 70% to 80% of users worried about data safety, preferring private messages over public posts.

Keevee reports that 83% of users explore products on social media, with sales expected to hit USD 1.2 to 1.5 trillion.

