How Much Does Google Shopping Cost? Statistics and Facts, Latest Data, Trends & Insights 2025

How Much Does Google Shopping Cost? Google Shopping is a helpful service that lets online sellers show their products to people who are already looking for them. When people search for a product on Google, they often see listings with images, prices, and store names. These are part of Google Shopping.

This article will help you to understand how Google Shopping works, what costs are involved, and what businesses should know before using it. It is a great option for sellers who want more people to see and buy their products online. Whether you’re starting new or expanding, this guide will make things easier to understand.

What Are The Google Shopping Pricing Categories?

As per the LitCommerce report, Google Shopping doesn’t charge any subscription or listing fees.

Sellers can add unlimited products for free, while Google may place a temporary USD 1 hold to check account activity, but this amount is refunded after processing.

Sellers handle their shipping costs, and Google doesn’t take a share from that.

In Google Shopping, the average cost per click (CPC) is usually between USD 0.11 and USD 0.50, but in competitive areas, it can go from USD 1 up to USD 50.

Monthly ad spending can range from USD 100 to over USD 10,000.

What Are The Key Metrics Used to Benchmark Google Shopping Ads?

What is the average click-through rate (CTR), cost per click (CPC), conversion rate (CVR), cost per action (CPA), and Average Monthly Budget for Google Shopping ads across different industries?

Industry CTR CPC (USD) CVR CPA (USD) Average Monthly Budget (USD) Medical Supplies 0.87% 0.63 2.94% 19.23 423.37 Health & Beauty 0.74% 0.87 2.78% 35.89 1,815.12 Child & Infant Care 0.71% 0.36 2.20% 49.36 381.46 Pet Care 0.68% 0.82 1.07% 26.01 384.73 Clothing & Apparel 0.76% 0.69 2.70% 19.29 801.74 Food & Alcohol 0.91% 0.42 2.16% 35.80 1,065.09 Home & Garden 0.90% 0.58 1.31% 58 864.87 HVAC & Climate Control 1.12% 0.47 3.30% 7.28 1,116.21 Automotive Supplies 1.20% 0.56 1.29% 54.76 988.34 Travel & Luggage 0.99% 0.40 2.07% 36.34 273.35 Entertainment & Events 0.92% 0.48 1.98% 17.51 770.41 Educational Supplies 0.94% 0.83 1.88% 30.67 296.43 Computers & Technology 0.55% 0.89 2.20% 75.92 1,473.32 Office & Business Needs 0.65% 1.09 2.45% 68.55 835.77 Art & Music 0.76% 0.34 1.77% 19.03 421.02 Chemical & Industrial 0.89% 0.66 0.83% 91.21 638.66

What is The Commission Fee For Selling Through Google Shopping Actions?

How Much Do Businesses Usually Spend On Google Shopping Ads?

According to a report by Hawksem Digital Marketing Agency, the average cost-per-click (CPC) for Google Shopping ads usually ranges between USD 0.46 and USD 1.20.

However, arts and music ads may cost around USD 0.34 per click, while office and business supplies may go up to USD 1.39 per click.

A 2025 report from Edvido shows that CPCs typically fall between USD 0.58 and USD 1.75.

Most businesses begin with a daily budget of USD 20 to USD 50, with smaller campaigns spending about USD 25 a day, as noted by Bloat Media.

Monthly Google ad spending for small businesses generally ranges from USD 600 to USD 3,000, whereas large companies might invest USD 10,000 or more each month.

What is The Cost of Managing a Google Shopping Campaign?

Features Enterprise Professional Advanced Essential Advertising Budget USD 7500+ USD 5000 to 7000 USD 2000 to 5000 USD 500 to 2000 Management Fees Contact USD 700 to 800 USD 500 to 700 USD 300 to 500 Keywords 125+ Up to 125 Up to 100 Up to 50 Conference Calls Once a week Twice a month Once a month Negative Keywords Yes Monthly Reporting Using Google Data Studio Yes Conversion Tracking Yes PPC account monitoring Yes No Contracts Yes Mobile Ads Yes Remarketing Yes Ad copy Performance Testing Yes Dynamic keyword insertion into ads Yes Ad campaign copywriting Yes Ongoing keyword development and tweaking Yes Competitor Analysis Yes

What Are The Management Fees For Running Google Shopping Ads?

Softtrix report shows that Google Shopping ad management fees depend on ad spend, with costs ranging from USD 300 to USD 500 for businesses spending between USD 500 and USD 2,000.

If the ad spend is between USD 2,000 and USD 5,000, the cost ranges from USD 500 to USD 700.

For higher budgets, between USD 5,000 and USD 7,500, the charge is about USD 700 to USD 800.

Any amount above USD 7,500 requires a custom agreement.

How Are The Costs Calculated In Google Shopping?

Let’s say you’re selling a Bluetooth Speaker and you set a maximum bid of USD 0.80 per click.

If someone searches “wireless speaker,” your product may appear if it matches the query.

Suppose 1,000 people see your listing, and 50 people click on it.

Your CPC is USD 0.65, below your max bid.

So your total cost = 50 clicks × USD 0.65 = USD 32.50.

You don’t pay for the 950 people who just saw the listing and didn’t click.

What is The Way To Track Prices Using Google Shopping?

To track a product’s price on Google, one can search for the item and find the “Track price” option on the product card.

By clicking the bell icon or the tracking button, and signing in if asked, they can pick how they want to get alerts—by email or push messages.

When there’s a big price drop, Google sends a notification.

Chrome also shows shopping insights like price trends and discounts.

Tracked items and alerts can be managed through the user’s Google account or bookmarks.

This feature is only available in the U.S. and India; others may need outside tools.

How Are Google Shopping And User Behavior Connected?

According to the reports of Grow My Ads, about 65% of people who click on paid Google ads are using mobile phones.

Around 70% of smartphone users look for product details online before they buy anything from a physical store.

Nearly 59% of shoppers like using their phones for shopping, while 49% use Google to discover new products.

For 83% of people, having simple return options matters when choosing where to shop.

Around 35% of people continue to buy from brands they first saw online, usually through ads.

About 60% of users on Google are still thinking about what to buy when they start searching for products.

Nearly 72% of people who use voice assistants say they use Google Shopping every day, and 44% use it to buy things for their home.

Conclusion

Google Shopping helps businesses show their products online simply and affordably. Listing items is free, and sellers only pay when someone clicks on their ad; this is called a pay-per-click system. The cost per click on Google Shopping isn’t the same for every product, as it depends on the product type and other factors. Sellers can use tools on Google Shopping to control their ads, set spending limits, and boost sales.

For shoppers, it makes comparing prices easier. It’s a smart and affordable way for businesses to reach more customers online.

Sources Litcommerce Growmyads Hawksem Edvido Bloatmedia Adbacklog Seo Softtrix Wordstream Dealavo Google Dealavo

