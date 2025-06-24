Google Shopping Statistics By User Behaviour, Users And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Google Shopping Statistics: Google Shopping is a powerful tool that helps people find online products quickly and easily, allowing users to search for products on online shopping websites and compare prices across different sellers. Google Shopping is free and requires a personal Google account to complete the purchasing process. Craig Nevill-Manning created Google Shopping. In December 2002, it was named Froogle. From April 2007, it was rebranded as Google Product Search. Lastly, from May 31, 2012, to the present, it is known as Google Shopping.

For businesses, it’s a great way to showcase their products directly in Google search results, reaching more customers when they’re ready to make a purchase. In the modern online shopping process, Google Shopping plays a crucial role in helping users find the best deals and enhancing sales performance. This article includes all current analyses that will guide you in understanding the topic better.

Editor’s Choice

According to the reports of the Media Captain, every month, Google Shopping sees around 1.2 billion searches.

searches. Shopping ads are roughly 30% more effective at driving conversions compared to text ads.

more effective at driving conversions compared to text ads. The average click-through rate of Google Shopping Ads is 0.86% , and the conversion rate accounts for 1.9% .

, and the conversion rate accounts for . Moreover, the average cost per click for Google Shopping is around USD 0.66 , while for e-commerce stores, the average cost per click is around USD 1.16 .

, while for e-commerce stores, the average cost per click is around . Approximately 76% of all money spent on retail search ads is allocated to Google Shopping, as per the reports of Seo.ai.

of all money spent on retail search ads is allocated to Google Shopping, as per the reports of Seo.ai. About 85% of clicks on retail ads come from Shopping ads, not regular text ads.

of clicks on retail ads come from Shopping ads, not regular text ads. When people look for products online, around 36% start on Google in 2025.

start on Google in 2025. E-commerce brands usually spend about 80% of their ad budget on Google Shopping and the remaining 20% on regular PPC (pay-per-click) ads.

of their ad budget on Google Shopping and the remaining on regular PPC (pay-per-click) ads. On average, businesses spend approximately USD 770.41 on Google Shopping Ads, but this amount can vary significantly depending on the industry.

on Google Shopping Ads, but this amount can vary significantly depending on the industry. Additionally, approximately 95% of ad clicks on mobile phones are directed to campaigns run through Google Ads.

Basic Features of Google Shopping

Topics Google Shopping Perfect for Products with high visual appeal User targeting Based on Google searches Insights Product-focused Nature of Ads Visual centric Primary Focus Driving product sales and increasing visibility Cost Structure Cost-Per-Click (CPC) Bid Placement Products KPIs Impressions, clicks, click-through rate (CTR), conversion rate, and return on ad spend (ROAS) Ad Creation and Management Dynamically created by Google

Google Shopping’s Contribution Statistics

According to Analyzify’s reports, in the third quarter of 2024, Alphabet earned USD 49.385 billion from Google Search and other advertisements.

This was a 12.2% rise compared to USD 44.026 billion in Q3 2023.

It’s estimated that over 1 million businesses use Google Ads to promote their products and services.

Google reports that for every dollar a business spends on Google Ads, it typically earns about USD 2 in return.

(Source: wpromote.com)

According to the Grow My Ads report, about 76% of all search ad spending in the eCommerce industry goes to Shopping ads.

These ads also account for around 85% of all clicks from both Google Shopping and AdWords campaigns.

Google Shopping Growth Statistics

(Source: webappick.com)

As of 2024, there are over 1 billion products available in Google Shopping.

Moreover, around 100 billion searches are conducted each month, with 15% of these new searches occurring daily.

Besides, the shopping clicks in Google Shopping increased by 200%.

Google Shopping User Statistics

According to Seo.ai’s reports, approximately 36% of shoppers begin their product search on Google.

About 19% of users who search for a product click on a Google Shopping result.

Approximately 65% of clicks on paid Google search results come from mobile devices.

Klientboost.com reports that before purchasing in-store, 70% of smartphone users first search for information online.

Google Shopping Ads Statistics

According to the reports of Grow My Ads, the average click-through rate (CTR) for Google Shopping Ads is about 0.86%.

On average, each click costs around USD 0.66, which helps many brands generate a substantial profit.

The typical conversion rate for these ads is 1.91%, while a business spends about USD 38.87 per ad.

The average budget allocated for Google Shopping Ads is approximately USD 770.41.

Average Monthly Budget, Cost Per Click (CPC), And Click-Through Rate (CTR) Of Google Shopping Statistics by Industry

Industry Average Monthly Costs

(USD) Average CPC

(USD) Average CTR Medical Supplies 423.37 0.63 0.87% Health & Beauty 1,815.12 0.87 0.74% Child & Infant Care 381.46 0.36 0.71% Pet Care 384.73 0.82 0.68% Clothing & Apparel 801.74 0.82 0.76% Food & Alcohol 1,065 0.42 0.91% Home & Garden 864.87 0.58 0.90% HVAC & Climate Control 1,116.21 0.47 1.12% Automotive Supplies 988.34 0.56 1.20% Travel & Luggage 273.35 0.4 0.99% Entertainment & Events 770.41 0.48 0.92% Educational Supplies 296.43 0.83 0.94% Computers & Technology 1,473.32 0.89 0.55% Office & Business Needs 835.77 1.09 0.65% Art & Music 421.02 0.34 0.76% Chemical & Industrial 638.66 0.66 0.89%

Google Shopping Statistics By User Behaviour

The Grow My Ads report further states that around 83% of shoppers have made repeat purchases to facilitate easy returns.

About 72% of people who own voice-activated speakers say they now use them as part of their daily routine.

Also, 44% of them use these devices to buy household items.

In the early stage of shopping, nearly 60% of people search for products on Google.

Around 70% of smartphone users check online on Google for details before purchasing something in a physical store.

Additionally, 59% of shoppers say that being able to shop easily on their phones matters a great deal when choosing which store to buy from.

Google Shopping Conversion Statistics

According to the Embryo survey analysis, Google shopping ads are deemed effective at turning clicks into purchases, with an average conversion rate of 1.91%.

More than 90% of online shoppers say Google reviews help them decide if they should buy from a brand or not.

Products with star ratings on Google Shopping get 24% more clicks than those without star ratings.

Ads with seller ratings on Google Shopping get 17% more clicks than those without seller ratings.

Shopping ads are roughly 30% more effective at driving conversions compared to text ads.

Google Shopping Brand Awareness Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

A report published by Statista shows that in the U.S., Google Shopping’s brand awareness accounted for 83%.

In total, 59% of U.S. price comparison portal users say they like Google Shopping.

In recent years, Google Shopping has accounted for a 55% share of online shopping traffic.

Around 49% of users are loyal to Google Shopping.

Approximately 41% of U.S. shoppers utilised Google Shopping, underscoring its growing popularity in e-commerce.

Website Traffic of Google Analytics Statistics

SimilarWeb reports show that as of May 2025, the total number of visits to shopping.google.com reached 817.9 K.

This also experienced a 21.35% decrease in web traffic.

The bounce rate of the website in the same period will account 3for 3.42%.

Meanwhile, the website’s pages per visit remained 6.15, and the average visit duration was 1 minute 9 seconds.

Based on ranking, the website’s global ranking was #43,854, in Japan it ranked #42,086, and its category-based rank was #140.

By Country

In May 2025, the United States of America secured the highest website traffic share, at 31.13%.

Moreover, Germany accounted for 13.88%, followed by Brazil (13.00%), the United Kingdom (8.37%), the Czech Republic (6.54%), and other countries (27.09%).

By Marketing Channels Distribution

In the same duration, organic search accounted for the highest website traffic of 46.85% on the website of Google Shopping.

Meanwhile, shares from other channels are followed by direct traffic (45.9%) and referrals (4.08%).

Conclusion

In the world of e-commerce, Google Shopping is a vital tool for both shoppers and businesses in the rapidly evolving global market. This allows consumers to connect directly with products, compare prices, and discover new brands. Google Shopping ads offer opportunities to reach a broad audience with cost-effective advertising solutions.

This article presents several statistical analyses from different perspectives to help you understand the topic more effectively.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Themediacaptain SEO Storegrowers Analyzify Embryo Similarweb Klientboost

FAQ . Who runs Google Shopping? Google Shopping is operated by Google, part of Alphabet Inc., which manages its advertising and product listing services. Does Google Shopping have an API? Yes, Google Shopping offers an API called the Content API for Shopping, which enables businesses to manage product data programmatically. What replaces Google Shopping? The major alternatives to Google Shopping are Amazon, Walmart, and eBay. Does Google Shopping cost money? Yes, Google Shopping costs money through paid ads, where businesses pay based on clicks or conversions. How do I activate Google Shopping? To activate Google Shopping, create a Google Merchant Centre account, upload your product feed, and link it to Google Ads.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza