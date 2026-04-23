Lamborghini Statistics By Revenue, Insights And Market Trends (2026)

Introduction

Lamborghini Statistics: Automobili Lamborghini has entered the 2025–2026 period with its most successful financial performance ever, which establishes its status as one of the world’s most profitable ultra-luxury automotive brands. The company maintains its strong market position through its specialized production of high-margin products that it produces in limited quantities, even though it faces challenges from economic conditions, tariff policies, and changing electric vehicle development plans.

Lamborghini uses hybrid technology and exclusive products and customized options to achieve continuous business growth, which resulted in more than 10,000 global sales and over €3.20 billion in revenue for the third successive year. The company develops its future business expansion plans by developing electric supercars to meet the growing needs of wealthy customers. This article will showcase the trending Lamborghini statistics and its total deliveries around the globe.

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Automobili Lamborghini delivered 10,747 vehicles in 2025, which represents almost a threefold increase from the 3,815 vehicles delivered in 2017.

in 2025, which represents almost a threefold increase from the delivered in 2017. The deliveries experienced an estimated compound annual growth rate between 13% and 14% throughout the period from 2017 to 2025.

throughout the period from 2017 to 2025. The revenue grew from €1.035 billion in 2017 to €3.197 billion in 2025, which represents a threefold increase.

in 2017 to in 2025, which represents a threefold increase. The business experienced revenue growth that surpassed its delivery volume increase, which measured at approximately 35%, while actual deliveries increased by 16% during the time period from 2022 to 2025.

while actual deliveries increased by during the time period from 2022 to 2025. An operating profit increased from €58 million in 2017 to €768 million in 2025, which represents more than a 13 times increase.

in 2017 to in 2025, which represents more than a 13 times increase. The company maintained its operating profit growth rate at more than 35% between 2017 and 2025.

between 2017 and 2025. Highest return on sales performance when it reached 27.2% in 2023, but it maintained a strong performance at 24.0% throughout 2025.

in 2023, but it maintained a strong performance at throughout 2025. Average revenue per vehicle sold in 2025 reached about €298,000 .

. Delivered 94% of its 2025 vehicles with at least one customized option.

of its 2025 vehicles with at least one customized option. Customers can spend between €50,000 and €100,000 or more to customize each vehicle.

or more to customize each vehicle. A small decrease in operating profit, which dropped from €835 million in 2024 to €768 million in 2025.

in 2024 to in 2025. The Temerario hybrid system produces 920 CV , which converts to approximately 907 horsepower , which exceeds the output of the Huracán by 40% .

, which converts to approximately , which exceeds the output of the Huracán by . The Temerario vehicle reaches 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, while it can achieve a maximum velocity of 340 km/h.

Lamborghini Revenue and Deliveries

(Source: lamborghini.com)

The period between 2017 and 2025 saw Automobili Lamborghini implement an orderly expansion plan, which transformed their brand from a specialized supercar manufacturer into a high-end luxury company that experienced rapid growth and substantial profit margins.

Vehicle deliveries nearly tripled from 3,815 units in 2017 to 10,747 units in 2025, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13 to 14%. This is exceptional for an ultra-luxury brand, which usually restricts its growth potential through its special products and limited distribution.

The business achieved an outstanding revenue performance, which increased from €1.035 billion in 2017 to €3.197 billion in 2025, resulting in a threefold increase that demonstrates significant pricing strength.

The year 2019 marked a crucial turning point when the company established its first delivery record of 8000 units, which happened because of the successful launch of the Urus SUV.

The global disruptions of 2020 caused a temporary decrease in operations, which resulted in 7430 vehicle deliveries and €1.631 billion in revenue.

Revenue growth that exceeds volume expansion results in consistent profit margin growth because revenue increases at a faster rate than volume increases.

The period from 2022 to 2025 saw deliveries increase by 16% while revenues grew by 35%, which demonstrates that products received higher average prices and customers purchased more expensive items.

Lamborghini operates at its highest capacity in 2025 with 10747 units and 3200000000 euros in revenue, which makes it one of the top-earning brands in the luxury car market.

The company successfully combines two essential business elements by establishing a strategic approach that promotes product growth while maintaining brand exclusivity.

Lamborghini is no longer just selling cars—it is scaling a luxury ecosystem where demand, pricing, and brand equity reinforce each other, ensuring sustained double-digit performance.

Lamborghini Return on Sales and Operating Profit

(Source: lamborghini.com)

Lamborghini has developed its first profitable path during the period between 2017 and 2025 through its successful management of expenses, its ability to charge high prices, and its diverse product offering.

The company’s operating profit has experienced rapid growth, which started from €58 million in 2017 and reached €768 million in 2025, resulting in more than 13 times growth during the eight years.

The company achieved more than 35% annual growth, which demonstrates its success in increasing its profits while expanding its business operations.

Return on sales (ROS) demonstrated a remarkable growth path, which started at 5.6% in 2017 and reached 27.2% in 2023 before experiencing a small decrease to 24.0% in 2025.

The automotive sector considers a 24% margin as outstanding, which positions Lamborghini among the top-earning car manufacturers in the world.

The business reached its turning point after 2019 because operating profit exceeded €280 million and operational efficiency reached 15%, which confirmed the effectiveness of new product development and cost reduction initiatives.

The organization experienced a quick recovery after 2020 because its profit climbed from €264 million to €723 million during the three-year period that ended in 2023.

Lamborghini experienced a period of super-profitability between 2022 and 2024 after its operating profits increased from €614 million to €835 million because of strong demand and its ability to set premium prices.

The company anticipates 2025 profits to reach €768 million, which indicates a return to normal business operations, although the company plans to invest more in electrification.

Lamborghini has evolved into a profit-driven enterprise that generates at least double-digit profits while producing substantial cash flow to support its future electric performance development.

Lamborghini The “Temerario” Transition – Hybridization 100%

Automobili Lamborghini has reached a defining inflection point with the launch of the Temerario in January 2026, completing its ambitious “Direzione Cor Tauri” roadmap to fully hybridise its lineup. This is not just a product launch—it is a structural transformation of Lamborghini’s engineering DNA, business model, and market positioning.

The company will discontinue production of its V10-powered Huracán vehicle to introduce its latest 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid system.

The numbers tell the story of this evolution: the combustion engine alone delivers 800 CV (~789 hp), while the total hybrid system output reaches 920 CV, enabling 0–100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h.

The system produces about 40% more power compared to the Huracán system, which achieved approximately 640 horsepower, because the system uses electric power for performance improvement instead of power reduction.

The 10,000 rpm redline represents one of the greatest engineering accomplishments because this value is typically found only in race cars.

The system elevates the Temerario to a technological category that extends beyond ordinary hybrid supercars.

The system uses immediate torque output and dynamic power characteristics as its main function through a three-motor architecture and a 3.8 kWh high-power battery.

The company achieves more than 50% CO₂ emissions reduction compared to its former V10 engine while meeting international emission standards, which continue to become more stringent throughout the world.

Lamborghini established a 12-month order book before its first product delivery, which creates predictable revenue streams and enables the company to control its pricing in 2026.

The 2025 delivery record of 10,747 units proves to be a crucial development because hybridization has brought new customers who want both top performance and sustainable product features.

Lamborghini establishes its unique identity through its engine performance that reaches 10,000 rpm and its system that uses multiple motors to power its vehicles.

The brand transitions to full hybrid functionality, which causes the final V10 Huracáns to become valuable collector items while the Temerario creates a new standard for hybrid-era resale values, which technology and software capabilities enable.

Lamborghini transformed its regulatory challenge into a business opportunity that enhances its operational performance.

The Temerario functions as a successor to entry-level supercars because it combines advanced engineering with commercial success.

Lamborghini Personalization (Ad Personam) as a Revenue Moat

Ad Personam Personalization at Lamborghini functions as a revenue protection system for the company.

The Ad Personam personalisation programme at Automobili Lamborghini has evolved into a strategic financial advantage.

The luxury add-on, which used to exist as a niche product, has become a primary revenue source which 94% of 2025 vehicle deliveries use to create custom features.

The base-spec cars that used to exist have disappeared because this statistic indicates a fundamental transformation in vehicle design.

Lamborghini achieved its highest delivery record when it sold 10747 vehicles, generating revenue of approximately €3.2 billion during the 2025 financial year.

The present value exceeds standard basic prices because customers choose high-profit margin products together with custom-made options, which increase their total purchase costs.

Customers typically add between €50,000 and €100,000 for customisation, while extreme cases result in option expenses that reach the total value of the vehicle.

Custom features—such as bespoke paint, premium leather, carbon fibre packages, and interior detailing—carry relatively low incremental costs but command high premiums, which create additional profit margins.

The company experienced profit losses because external factors, including tariffs and rising material expenses, reduced its operating profit from €835 million in 2024 to €768 million in 2025.

The Ad Personam system operates as a profit protection mechanism that maintains business profitability during periods of increasing operational expenses.

The program establishes two strategic benefits that enhance customer loyalty and enable the company to charge higher prices.

Customers who spend significant amounts on custom options develop stronger brand loyalty, which protects them from price changes.

The company achieves two benefits from its discount reduction strategy because it boosts customer retention rates and generates ongoing revenue streams through customer relationships.

Lamborghini uses its unique identity to win battles against competitors who seek to achieve their business goals through pricing or performance strategies.

The company produces unique vehicles through its customisation process, which creates challenges for direct price comparison and consequently protects its brand from being treated as a standard product.

The luxury automotive market space will experience growing demand as electric vehicles will make up 50 to 60% of the market by 2030.

The personalization process in this market space will extend from physical components to software and user experience, and digital elements, which will create new revenue possibilities.

Conclusion

The exclusive nature of Automobili Lamborghini as a high-end luxury brand has enabled the company to achieve high profit margins through its performance-based business model. The company demonstrates its disciplined execution through record delivery numbers, strong revenue growth, and profitability that leads the industry. Lamborghini demonstrates its commitment to hybrid technology through the Temerario model, which uses electric power to boost performance capabilities.

The Ad Personam customization program creates better profit margins for the company while building customer loyalty, which establishes a sustainable competitive advantage. Lamborghini possesses multiple business advantages that will support its continuous expansion in the high-end automotive market through its inventive products, strong brand reputation, and pricing authority.

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FAQ . How many cars did Lamborghini sell in 2025? Lamborghini delivered 10,747 vehicles in 2025, marking record sales. What is Lamborghini’s revenue in 2025? The company generated approximately €3.2 billion in revenue. How profitable is Lamborghini? Lamborghini achieved an operating profit of €768 million with a 24% return on sales. What is the Lamborghini Temerario’s performance? It produces 920 CV, accelerates 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, and reaches a 340 km/h top speed. How important is customization for Lamborghini? About 94% of cars include customization, often adding €50,000-€100,000+ per vehicle.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

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