(Micro-Star International) MSI Statistics By Revenue and Facts (2025)

(Micro-Star International) MSI Statistics: MSI (Micro-Star International) will continue its journey in 2025, propelled by its solid lineup of gaming hardware, motherboards, and laptops. The PC components manufacturer, which was originally based in Taiwan, has now morphed into a worldwide gaming and creator brand. MSI in 2025 recorded shipments across major lines, growth of percentage points in some areas, and strong revenue figures, indicating the company is managing its growth by being cautiously selective in its expansion into the AI and server markets.

This article gives details of the MSI (Micro-Star International) statistics – shipments, market context, revenue, product mix, and also a few graphs demonstrating the changes that took place in 2025.

MSI had a market capitalization of ₹266.07 billion in the year 2025, which was a -34.46% decline from 2024 after a -13.19% reduction the previous year.

in the year 2025, which was a decline from 2024 after a reduction the previous year. The only years in which the company’s value increased by more than 10 times were from ₹22.66 billion in 2011 to ₹266.07 billion in 2025, despite the recent declines.

in 2011 to in 2025, despite the recent declines. MSI was delighted to be the recipient of numerous CES 2025 Innovation Awards for the MPG Z890I EDGE TI WIFI, MEG Z890 UNIFY-X motherboards, MEG VISION X AI Gaming Desktop, MPG 272URX QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, among others.

Total revenue for 2025 was £117.5 million , an increase of 7.2% over the previous year and up from £109.6 million in 2024.

, an increase of over the previous year and up from in 2024. Revenue was predominantly allocated at a single point in time (£ 112.96 million), indicative of product sales being significantly stronger.

The Defence and Security segment was the largest contributor with £82.45 million in 2025, a 22.6% increase over £67.2 million in 2024.

in 2025, a increase over in 2024. The Forgings and Petrol Station Superstructures subsegments experienced roughly 21.8% and 20.6% downturns, respectively.

and downturns, respectively. In 2025, Asia accounted for 40% of MSI’s revenue, making it MSI’s top international market; in contrast, the UK market’s share fell from 45% to 19%.

to The total number of employees remained unchanged at 454, with slight shifts within departments.

with slight shifts within departments. Basic earnings per share increased from 71.0p in 2024 to 90.0p in 2025, supported by profit rising to £14.53 million .

in 2024 to in 2025, supported by profit rising to . Group operating profit increased to £18.7 million in 2025 from £14.8 million the prior year, with gross profit rising to £40.0 million.

History of Micro‑Star International Co., Ltd.

1986 – MSI was founded on 4 August in Taiwan by five former engineers: Joseph Hsu, Jeans Huang, Frank Lin, Kenny Yu and Henry Lu.

– MSI was founded on 4 August in Taiwan by five former engineers: Joseph Hsu, Jeans Huang, Frank Lin, Kenny Yu and Henry Lu. 1989 – MSI introduced its first 486‑series motherboard.

– MSI introduced its first 486‑series motherboard. 1990 – MSI released a Socket 7‑based motherboard.

– MSI released a Socket 7‑based motherboard. 1997 – MSI inaugurated its Plant I in Zhonghe (New Taipei City), Taiwan.

– MSI inaugurated its Plant I in Zhonghe (New Taipei City), Taiwan. 1998 – MSI became a public company via IPO on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

– MSI became a public company via IPO on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. 2000 – MSI established a manufacturing presence in Shenzhen, China (MSI Computer (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.).

– MSI established a manufacturing presence in Shenzhen, China (MSI Computer (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.). 2001 – MSI set up a facility in Kunshan, China (MSI Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.).

– MSI set up a facility in Kunshan, China (MSI Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.). 2002 – MSI established its European logistics/operations centre (in the Netherlands).

– MSI established its European logistics/operations centre (in the Netherlands). 2003 – MSI launched the “Mega PC” shelf‑stereo hybrid computer product.

– MSI launched the “Mega PC” shelf‑stereo hybrid computer product. 2004 – MSI released its first laptop, the M510C (Intel‑Centrino based).

– MSI released its first laptop, the M510C (Intel‑Centrino based). 2008 – MSI was ranked among the Top 20 Taiwan Global Brands.

– MSI was ranked among the Top 20 Taiwan Global Brands. 2015 – MSI was ranked the fourth‑best laptop brand of the year by a technology magazine.

– MSI was ranked the fourth‑best laptop brand of the year by a technology magazine. 2016 – MSI became the largest gaming‑notebook supplier worldwide (per research institute).

– MSI became the largest gaming‑notebook supplier worldwide (per research institute). 2017 – MSI launched its “Join the Dragon” e‑sports team sponsorship programme and named certified partners for its Mystic Light Sync RGB ecosystem.

– MSI launched its “Join the Dragon” e‑sports team sponsorship programme and named certified partners for its Mystic Light Sync RGB ecosystem. 2020 – In September MSI unveiled a new line of business‑oriented laptops (Modern, Prestige, Summit) and a new logo for those models.

– In September MSI unveiled a new line of business‑oriented laptops (Modern, Prestige, Summit) and a new logo for those models. 2022 – MSI faced international scrutiny for its operations in Russia amid the Ukraine conflict and issued a public statement on 28 March affirming compliance with international regulations.

– MSI faced international scrutiny for its operations in Russia amid the Ukraine conflict and issued a public statement on 28 March affirming compliance with international regulations. 2023 – At Computex 2023, MSI announced a collaboration with Mercedes‑AMG for a special‑edition Alpha 17 gaming laptop, combining luxury branding and high‑performance hardware.

– At Computex 2023, MSI announced a collaboration with Mercedes‑AMG for a special‑edition Alpha 17 gaming laptop, combining luxury branding and high‑performance hardware. 2024 – MSI’s Gaming Arena hosted a regional Dota 2 event in Southeast Asia and the company introduced new smart EV chargers at the Taipei Auto Show.

MSI Market Capitalization

The chart visualizes MSI’s market capitalization alterations each year from 2011 to 2025, signalling the company’s accomplishments, setbacks, and overall market performance.

The year 2025 saw MSI’s market capitalization at a value of ₹266.07 billion, reflecting a decrease of -34.46% compared to the year prior. This shows a drastic reduction in the investor’s valuation, which might be due to weaker global PC demand or pressured profit margins despite strong shipment numbers.

The year 2024 also saw the market valuation decline by 13.19%, leaving the market cap at ₹405.97 billion, suggesting the company was experiencing a second year of decline after peaking in 2023.

In 2023, MSI was at the peak of its game, reporting ₹467.63 billion, a stunning +71.55% increase from 2022. This advance is a testament to the strong recovery in one of the most prominent segments – gaming – which also reflects investors’ anticipation of an overall market rebound.

If we go back further in time, 2022 was a year of decline of -25.3%, with a market capitalization of ₹272.59 billion. This decline was part of the widespread tech stock correction that year.

The year 2016 marked a major spike, with the company’s valuation increasing by 127.09% to ₹130.25 billion, signalling a turning point that made it one of the leaders in gaming laptops and PC hardware.

During the first few years of the decade, the increase in value was not as steep. The market capitalization in 2015 dropped by -4.1% to ₹57.35 billion after being at ₹59.80 billion in 2014, which itself was a strong +55.46% increase from 2013’s ₹38.47 billion.

All in all, the figures depict a scenario of instability intertwined with long-term growth.

The value of MSI increased enormously from ₹22.66 billion in 2011 to ₹266.07 billion in 2025, which was more than a tenfold increase over 14 years.

On the other hand, the company has recently gone through market corrections with 2024 and 2025 both being down years after the strong gain in 2023.

These ups and downs are typical of the technology sector, where supply chain troubles, fluctuating demand for gaming PCs, and investors’ attitudes towards the global economy have a major impact.

MSI Shines At CES 2025 With Multiple Innovation Awards

MSI has once again dominated at CES 2025 with several Innovation Awards won in various product categories — reaffirming the company’s continued leadership in the gaming, AI, and next-gen PC technology sectors.

The MPG Z890I EDGE TI WIFI Motherboard was recognized in the Gaming & Esports category as the best-performing motherboard among Mini-ITX motherboards.

It has a 14-layer server-grade white PCB, a VRM with a 13-phase (10 + 1 + 1 + 1) direct power and advanced cooling with a FROZR heatsink, MOSFET thermal pads, and M.2 Shield FROZR.

This motherboard supports Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) desktop processors without issue and keeps them cool.

Users will have the option to select the type of connectivity they prefer with Wi-Fi 7 and 5G LAN so that they can have super-fast performance both wirelessly and through wired connections.

Furthermore, the MEG Z890 UNIFY-X Motherboard is highly recognized to be the second winner of the Gaming & Esports category. This premium motherboard is dedicated to extreme power delivery and efficiency and utilises an AI server-grade TLVR inductor and a Direct 24-phase (20 + 2 + 1 + 1) VRM.

Besides that, it supports DDR5, PCIe 5.0, Thunderbolt 4, and Killer Wi-Fi 7, which makes it a perfect fit for the speed- and stability-demanding user group.

Its EZ DIY features include overclocking, installation, and maintenance that simplify the hurdle for serious PC builders to compete.

The MEG VISION X AI Gaming Desktop was praised as the most impressive product of MSI, winning two awards, one in the Gaming & Esports and the other in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The product features a 13-inch AI HMI touchscreen that allows real-time hardware monitoring, app recognition, and performance tuning.

The Silent Storm Cooling AI is a system that depends on an AI model that receives relevant temperature data and then automatically controls the fan speed to the optimized rate.

Its modern look merges geometric beauty with utility, where the Project Zero motherboard is one such example, as it keeps cables hidden while also increasing airflow.

Moreover, the VISION X AI was commended for being able to provide AI functionality, privacy, and user security simultaneously.

MSI’s MPG 272URX QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, which was honoured in the Computer Hardware & Components category, is another widely praised product at CES 2025.

It is the world’s first 27-inch 4K QD-OLED display with DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20), supporting mind-blowing 80Gbps bandwidth, enabling true 4K at 240Hz.

The combination of Quantum Dot and OLED delivers striking colour accuracy, nearly infinite contrast, and 0.03ms GtG response time.

The monitor is backed by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and ClearMR 13000 certifications, therefore, delivering sharp and smooth visuals.

The monitor also features USB-C 98W power delivery and G-Sync compatibility, besides being a performance monster for everyday use.

MSI’s 2025 CES triumphs symbolized its devotion to cutting-edge technology — the triad comprising performance, intelligent design, and AI-driven technology that constantly redefines the gaming and computing experience.

MSI (Micro-Star International) Revenue

The chart illustrates the variations in MSI’s total revenue between 2024 and 2025, as well as the sources of that income.

The company’s total revenue in 2025 amounted to £117.50 million, up from £109.58 million in 2024, representing an annual increase of approximately 7.2%.

The largest portion of MSI’s income was attributed to revenue recognized at a point in time — that is to say, sales that were consummated either at delivery or right after the transfer of ownership — which amounted to £112.96 million in 2025, an increase from £104.64 million in the previous year.

Revenue recognized during the period — usually associated with continuous services, contracts, or projects that are being done in steps — was a little less, £4.55 million in 2025, than £4.94 million in 2024.

Even though this indicates a slight decline, it still proves that MSI’s primary source of income lies with product sales and not long-term service contracts.

Moreover, the company recognized revenue of £29.57 million in the year 2025, which had already been accounted for at the end of April 2024, as a contract liability (or deferred revenue).

In the year 2024, the cash released to income from the deferred revenue was just £9.67 million, which means that MSI let in more than three times the amount of deferred revenue into its income within the year 2025.

This is an indication of MSI’s increased capacity to meet or service customer orders or obligations of the previous year.

MIS Segment Revenue

The data represents MSI’s revenue distribution by the major business segments for the years 2025 and 2024.

The amounts are stated in thousands of pounds (£’000) and cover four principal segments —Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding — along with total annual amounts.

In 2025, total revenue from segments rose to £118.06 million, up from £110.17 million in 2024, indicating growth across the entire business.

In detail, the Defence and Security department was the biggest source, making £82.45 million in 2025, a considerable increase from £67.23 million in the previous year.

The upswing is about 22.6%, which can be attributed to the military and security-related products or services.

As for the Forgings division, revenue was £13.77 million in 2025, down from £17.63 million in 2024.

This is a considerable drop of nearly 21.8%, which might be due to a decrease in demand or production capacity in that sector.

The firm’s revenue from the Petrol Station Superstructures segment also decreased from £16.36 million in 2024 to £12.99 million in 2025, a 20.6% decline.

This is a sign of lower activity in this area or lower throughput, measured by the number of projects completed during the year.

In 2025, the Corporate Branding segment contributed £8.30 million, slightly down from £ 8.68 million the previous year, representing a 4.4% decline.

When the revenue between the different segments was adjusted—removing the internal transactions between the divisions of MSI—the total revenue from external customers in 2025 was £117.50 million, while in 2024 it was £109.58 million.

This is in line with the previously mentioned figures for the group revenue, thus confirming an annual increase of approximately 7.2%.

The majority of the revenue was recognized at a single point in time, like at the time of delivery of goods or the completion of services, and this rose to £112.96 million in 2025 from £104.64 million in 2024.

Revenue recognized gradually, on account of continuing or long-term contracts, was £4.55 million in 2025, a little less than £4.94 million in 2024.

To put it differently, MSI’s 2025 results indicated that the Defence and Security divisions accounted for most of the company’s increase, while Forgings and Petrol Station Superstructures were among the declining sectors.

Nevertheless, the total revenue of the company was up due to point-in-time sales rather than relying on long-term projects.

Revenue By Region

Data shows the company’s total revenue grew from £109.6 million in 2024 to £117.5 million in 2025, which is a small overall rise.

At the same time, the shifts in regional performance were quite pronounced.

Revenues from the UK plunged from 45% to 19%, suggesting a significant drop in sales in the home market.

On the other hand, the Asian market’s contribution surged from 22% to 40%, making the region the company’s largest market.

The USA’s share also rose from 18% to 25%, while Europe’s share increased slightly from 12% to 14%.

South America saw a small decline from 3% to 2%, while the other regions of the world generated negligible revenue.

Number of Employees

From the data, it can be concluded that the company had a slightly varying workforce during the period 2024-2025, with 2025 witnessing 454 employees and 455 in the year before.

The department of production was still the largest, though its workforce was slightly downsized from 261 to 253.

The technical department’s strength increased by 4 from 77 to 81, while the distribution team’s remained unchanged at 28.

Administration also had a slight increase of 3 staff members, from 89 to 92. Among the employees, the total within the company increased slightly from 134 to 136, which indicates overall organizational stability with minor departmental shifts.

MIS Earnings Per Share

There was an increase in the company’s basic earnings per share starting from 71.0p in 2024 to 90.0p in 2025, as a result of the more profitable operations.

This increase was due to a £14.53 million profit attributable to shareholders in 2025, up from £11.5 million the previous year.

The average number of ordinary shares that were outstanding slightly lessened from 16,186,103 to 16,153,308.

Moreover, the number of dilutive share options that were available decreased by 347,823, leaving a total of 720,870 at the end of the year, leading to diluted earnings per share of 87.0p for 2025 compared to 67.5p in 2024.

Overall, the improvement can be attributed to strong financial performance and efficient management of shares.

MIS Financial Overview

For the financial year ending 30th April 2025, M S International plc earned a total revenue of £117.5 million, which is an increase from £109.6 million in 2024.

Following the recognition of the cost of sales of £77.5 million, the gross profit was £40.0 million, which was £6.1 million higher than last year.

There was a slight increase in the distribution costs, which were reported at £4.7 million, while the administrative expenses remained the same at £16.5 million.

The company recognized a small loss of £73 from derivatives, in contrast to a gain of £1.2 million in 2024.

Overall, group operating profit increased to £18.7 million from £14.8 million, with £1.35 million in interest income and £26,000 in interest expenses.

Conclusion

MSI (Micro-Star International) Statistics: In 2025, MSI’s performance was stable yet strong, as the company sustained its financial growth even when the market was not doing well. The firm’s revenue increased by 7.2% year on year to £117.5 million, driven by the excellent performance of its Defence and Security division and its growing presence in the Asian and US markets.

The company’s earnings per share increased to 90.0p, driven by rising profits and the continued operation of the business without the usual bumps in the road. Company-wide corrections in the sector caused a dip in the market capitalization of MSI, but not in the area of innovation, as the company was awarded multiple CES 2025 honours for its revolutionary gaming and AI products. The company was able to lead in technology, remain financially strong, and adapt to global markets.

