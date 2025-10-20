Data Centre Server Statistics By Market, Region, Countries, Capacity, Provider, Trends, Insights And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Data Centre Server Statistics: A data centre server is a strong and advanced computer used inside data centres. It helps businesses and users by storing, processing, and managing large amounts of data while also running different applications. They allow companies to run applications, use cloud platforms, apply AI, and deliver online services.

With hybrid cloud, edge computing, and AI growing, businesses need servers that are fast, secure, and efficient. They are also improving energy use, virtualisation, and hardware for better performance. This article on Data Centre Server Statistics includes a clear view of industry growth, new technology shifts, and the changing needs of IT systems worldwide.

According to the Mordor Intelligence report analysis, in 2025, the global data centre server market will be worth about USD 110 billion .

. Cognitive Market Research analysis states that in 2024, North America led the global data centre server market with a size of USD 24,616.88 million .

. Meanwhile, the United States data centre server market reached USD 19,422.72 million and is expected to grow steadily at an 8.6% CAGR through 2031.

and is expected to grow steadily at an CAGR through 2031. AI and machine learning workloads needing GPU-heavy servers are the top growth driver, adding about +4.9% between 2025 and 2030.

between 2025 and 2030. According to Statista report analysis, the Data Centre market is expected to reach USD 527.46 billion in revenue by 2025.

in revenue by 2025. As of March 2025, the countries with the largest number of data centres are led by the United States with 5,426, followed by Germany ( 529 ) and the United Kingdom ( 523 ).

followed by Germany ( ) and the United Kingdom ( ). Equinix holds the largest share of the global data centre market at 13%.

By 2025, global installed capacity is projected to reach 114.3 gigawatts (GW), reflecting an annual growth rate of 17.7%.

(GW), reflecting an annual growth rate of In 2024, Northern Virginia accounted for the highest in data centre capacity, with 6.98 gigawatts (GW) installed and 5.38% of that capacity currently under construction.

(GW) installed and of that capacity currently under construction. In the same period, data centre electricity consumption reached around 420 TW.

Data Centre Server Market Statistics

In 2025, the global data center server market will be worth about USD 110 billion.

By 2030, it is expected to reach approximately USD 231.8 billion, growing at a CAGR of 16.08%.

By Segmental Analysis

Metrics Market Revenue Share, 2024 CAGR (2025to 2030) By data-centre tier Tier 3 facilities (72.3%) Tier 4 (17.9%) By form factor Half-height blades (63.2%) quarter-height and micro-blade systems (16.2%) By application/workload Artificial intelligence and machine learning (35.3%) Virtualisation and private cloud (16.9%) By data-centre type Colocation facilities (58.5%) Hyperscalers and cloud service (18.1%) By end-use industry IT and telecom (36.4%) Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 workloads (17.3%) By Geography North America (45.7%) Asia-Pacific (18.2%)

By Region

According to Cognitive Market Research in 2024, North America led the global data centre server market with a size of USD 24,616.88 million, holding over 40% share, and is projected to expand further at a strong 8.8% CAGR through 2031.

In the same period, other regional analyses are stated in the table below.

Region Market Size (USD million) Market Share CAGR (2024 to 2031) Europe 18,462.66 >30% – Asia Pacific 14,154.71 Approx. 23% 12.6% Latin America 3,077.11 >5% 10% Middle East & Africa 1,230.84 Approx. 2% 10.3%

By Country

In 2024, the United States data centre server market reached USD 19,422.72 million and is expected to grow steadily at an 8.6% CAGR through 2031.

Country Market Size, 2024 (USD million) CAGR (2024 to 2031) United States 19422.72 8.6% Canada 2954.03 9.6% Mexico 2240.14 9.3% United Kingdom 3101.73 9.9% France 1698.56 8.3% Germany 3655.61 9.3% Italy 1587.79 8.5% Russia 2861.71 8.1% Spain 1513.94 8.2% Luxembourg 572.34 9.2% Portugal 387.72 8.9% Greece 221.55 9.4% Rest of Europe 2861.71 7.8% China 6369.62 12.1% Japan 1953.35 11.1% India 1698.56 14.4% South Korea 1415.47 11.7% Australia 736.04 12.3% South East Asia 976.67 13.6% Rest of Asia Pacific 1004.98 12.4% Brazil 1317 10.6% Argentina 516.95 10.9% Colombia 273.86 9.8% Peru 252.32 10.2% Chile 221.55 10.3% Rest of Latin America 495.41 9.1% GCC Countries 526.80 11.1% Egypt 129.24 10.6% South Africa 194.47 11.3% Turkey 105.85 9.8% Nigeria 129.24 9.4% Rest of MEA 145.24 9.3%

Factors Impacting the Data Centre Server Market Trends

Mordor Intelligence notes that AI and machine learning workloads needing GPU-heavy servers are the top growth driver, adding about +4.9% between 2025 and 2030.

Hyperscale and edge data centre expansion also plays a big role, with an impact of +4.1%.

Growing cloud-service use contributes +3.2%, while wider 5G rollout adds +2.8%.

On the hardware side, liquid-cooling server designs bring +1.8%, and the industry shift toward ARM and RISC-V architectures supports another +1.4% of market growth.

Data Centre Market Statistics

According to Statista report analysis, the Data Centre market is expected to reach USD 527.46 billion in revenue by 2025.

Network infrastructure is the largest segment, with a projected value of USD 254.80 billion in the same year.

From 2025 to 2030, the market is expected to grow at an average rate of 6.98% CAGR, reaching USD 739.05 billion by 2030.

Meanwhile, the United States is expected to generate the highest revenue, estimated at USD171.90 billion in 2025.

By Region

Region Market Size (USD billion) CAGR (2025 to 2030) Dominating Segment (Network Infrastructure), 2025 2025 2030 Africa 8.96 12.63 7.12% USD 3.88 billion Americas 206.21 293.32 7.30% USD 98.57 billion Asia 179.42 248.37 6.72% USD 104.07 billion Australia & Oceania 9.02 12.68 7.05% USD 4.03 billion Caribbean 1.21 1.68 6.71% USD 689.86 million Europe 123.85 172.04 6.79% USD 67.80 billion

By Country

A report published by Statista shows that in 2025, the United States data centre market will earn USD 171.90 billion, with servers leading at USD 85.88 billion.

From 2025 to 2030, the market is expected to grow annually by 7.38%, reaching around USD 245.37 billion.

Furthermore, other countries’ analyses are stated in the table below:

Country Market Size (USD billion) CAGR (2025 to 2030) Dominating Segment (Network Infrastructure), 2025 2025 2030 Germany 23.13 32.30 6.90% USD 11.65 billion India 11.53 15.91 6.66% USD 7.13 billion Japan 25.30 35.06 6.74% USD 14.62 billion China 103.19 142.64 6.69% USD 60.59 billion

Top Countries by Number of Data Centers

As of March 2025, the countries with the largest number of data centres are led by the United States with 5,426, followed by Germany (529), the United Kingdom (523), China (449), France (322), Australia (314), and the Netherlands (298).

Other countries include Russia (251), Japan (222), Brazil (196), Mexico (173), Italy (168), Poland (144), Spain (143), Hong Kong (122), Switzerland (121), Singapore (99), Sweden (95), Indonesia (84), New Zealand (83), Belgium (80), Austria (68), Malaysia (62), Chile (59), Ukraine (58), Ireland (55), Denmark (50), Finland (48), Norway (47), and South Korea (43).

Data Centre Market Share Statistics By Top Provider

Equinix holds the largest share of the global data centre market at 13%, followed by Digital Realty with 11% and NTT at 6%.

The remaining 70% of the market is distributed among numerous smaller and regional providers.

Global Data Centre Capacity Statistics

By 2025, global installed capacity is projected to reach 114.3 gigawatts (GW), reflecting an annual growth rate of 17.7%.

This surge aligns with rising electricity consumption by data centres, which is expected to hit 485.4 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2025, representing about 1.7% of the world’s total electricity demand.

Previous years’ demands for the Data Centre are mentioned in the table below:

Year Global installed data centre capacity (GW) Annual growth rate 2024 97.1 16.7% 2023 83.2 12.3% 2022 74.1 10.8% 2021 66.9 12.1% 2020 59.7 15.7% 2019 51.6 18.6% 2018 43.5 14.2% 2017 38.1 7.9% 2016 35.3 7.3% 2015 32.9 5.1% 2014 31.3 2.6% 2013 30.5 2.7% 2012 29.7 2.4% 2011 29 3.6% 2010 28 4.1% 2009 26.9 3.9% 2008 25.9 4.4% 2007 24.8 4.2% 2006 23.8 11.2% 2005 21.4 –

Largest Data Centre Markets by Installed Capacity

In 2024, Northern Virginia led the world in data centre capacity, with 6.98 gigawatts (GW) installed and 5.38% of that capacity currently under construction.

Other major markets include Beijing with 2.38 GW (0.17% under construction), Chicago at 2.17 GW (1.53% under construction), and Singapore at 2.16 GW (0.70% under construction).

Shanghai follows closely with 2.07 GW (0.21% under construction), while the Pearl River Delta, encompassing Hong Kong, Macao, and Guangzhou, has 1.93 GW (0.36% under construction).

Additionally, Dallas has 1.72 GW (1.87% under construction), followed by Dublin at 1.66 GW (1.59%), Omaha, Nebraska, with 1.53 GW (1.48%), and London with 1.45 GW (1.67%).

Global Data Centre Electricity Consumption by Equipment

In 2020, total electricity usage was approximately 275 TWh.

By 2024, consumption reached around 420 TWh, marking a notable rise.

Beyond 2024, projections indicate a sharp increase, with total electricity consumption expected to reach nearly 950 TWh by 2030.

The chart shows a layered contribution that shows the largest portion, represented in dark blue, grows from about 140 TWh in 2020 to roughly 315 TWh in 2030.

Light blue segments increase from around 10 TWh in 2020 to approximately 300 TWh in 2030.

Green equipment rises from nearly 20 TWh to 110 TWh, while teal segments grow from 60 TWh to 135 TWh over the same period.

Yellow equipment consumption steadily climbs from about 35 TWh in 2020 to roughly 80 TWh in 2030.

Conclusion

In summary, the data center server market can be concluded for solid growth, driven by greater adoption of AI, cloud solutions, and edge computing. North America remains the top revenue contributor, while Asia-Pacific is expanding the quickest, offering both mature and emerging opportunities.

Improvements in server design, cooling systems, and the spread of 5G are expected to make operations more efficient and powerful. Altogether, servers are set to remain a key foundation for global digital infrastructure.

Sources Mordorintelligence Racksolutions Statista Brightlio Statista Cognitivemarketresearch

FAQ . What servers are used in data centres? Data centres use rack servers, blade servers, tower servers, and increasingly, microservers for edge computing. How many servers are in a data centre? The total servers in a data centre varies, typically ranging from hundreds to thousands. What is the lifespan of a data centre server? A data centre server’s lifespan lasts for three to five years before replacement. What type of storage is used in servers? Servers mainly use HDDs, SSDs, and hybrid storage systems for reliable, scalable, and high-performance data management.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

