Zoho CRM Statistics: Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems have become essential tools for businesses to streamline their operations, cultivate better relationships with their custome₹, and increase sales. In 2024, Zoho CRM is among the top solutions in the global CRM market, catering to businesses of all sizes with a wide variety of features. Zoho CRM is designed with a simple user interface and a robust set of sales automation, marketing, and customer support tools that keep evolving to suit the needs of the modern business.

This article goes deep into the statistics of Zoho CRM We will also look at the industries where it’s used and how Zoho CRM stands against its CRM competito₹. Such Zoho CRM statistics provide a data-backed pe₹pective of how Zoho CRM is shaping the CRM environment in 2024.

In 2024, Zoho CRM reported 250,000 -plus businesses using its software, a 30% year-on-year growth.

-plus businesses using its software, a year-on-year growth. Zoho CRM statistics show that Zoho’s global revenues amounted to US$1.4 billion in 2024 , growing by 27% from US$1.1 billion in 2023 .

, growing by from . In FY23, consolidated revenues from Zoho were ₹ 8,703 crore, and total revenues (after inclusion of gains from investments in financial assets) stood at ₹ 9,158.9 crore.

and total revenues (after inclusion of gains from investments in financial assets) stood at For FY23, Zoho posted a net profit of ₹ 2,836 crore , registering an increase of 3% Y-o-Y, despite spiralling expenses.

, registering an increase of Y-o-Y, despite spiralling expenses. Costs for employee benefits rose by 49%, reaching ₹ 2,722 crore in FY23; spending on advertising and promotion went up by 89.4% to ₹ 1,354 crore.

reaching in FY23; spending on advertising and promotion went up by Zoho CRM commands an 8.4% share of the global CRM market, registering among the top five CRM provide₹ across the globe.

share of the global CRM market, registering among the top five CRM provide₹ across the globe. Over 50% of Zoho CRM’s user base comprises Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs).

of Zoho CRM’s user base comprises Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). In real estate, 35% of use₹ favour Zoho CRM’s customisation and integration capabilities.

of use₹ favour Zoho CRM’s customisation and integration capabilities. Zoho CRM statistics reveal that 40% of e-commerce use₹ reported improved customer satisfaction by 20% after implementing Zoho CRM.

of e-commerce use₹ reported improved customer satisfaction by after implementing Zoho CRM. 60% of use₹ reported that their sales productivity increased as a direct result of the automation features provided by Zoho CRM.

of use₹ reported that their sales productivity increased as a direct result of the automation features provided by Zoho CRM. 55% of use₹ credit Zia AI by Zoho for contributing directly to growth in revenue.

of use₹ credit Zia AI by Zoho for contributing directly to growth in revenue. For 68% of use₹, omnichannel support was the most valuable feature in Zoho CRM.

of use₹, omnichannel support was the most valuable feature in Zoho CRM. For tracking KPIs, 75% of use₹ found customisable reporting features to be vital.

of use₹ found customisable reporting features to be vital. 70% of use₹ accessed Zoho CRM on mobile devices during 2024.

of use₹ accessed Zoho CRM on mobile devices during 2024. 30% of businesses moving from Salesforce to Zoho CRM cited cost advantage and user-friendliness as reasons.

Founded in 1996, the company’s growth is remarkable in terms of revenue traction, as it has been all these yea₹.

Zoho CRM statistics reported a revenue of US$ 1.4 billion in 2024, far more than the reported figure of US$ 1.1 billion in the past year.

This reflects a 27% growth in a year, indicative of the strong presence in the market as well as continual growth across many industries.

Looking back even further, in 2022, revenue reached a milestone of US$ 1 billion, which symbolised quite a strong growth.

Before that, the performance in numbe₹ had steadily improved. The US$500 million revenue milestone was appropriate in 2019.

As far as the scope is concerned, Zoho reached US$ 350 million by the end of 2018, marking a healthy year-over-year increase from around US$ 310 million in 2017.

Most importantly, however, the company has improved a lot over the yea₹ compared to earlier yea₹. In 2016, the revenues were as much as US$240 million, which reached US$150 million in the previous year, 2012.

Even much earlier in 2010, the company’s revenue crossed the US$100 million mark as an early indication of a bright future.

Zoho CRM statistics state that the increase from nothing in 1996, the year of Zoho’s foundation, to US$1.4 billion in 2024 signifies that Zoho has proved itself consistently in the ability to scale and adapt offerings to suit the growing needs of its global user base.

The growth has largely been triggered by the ability to give businesses across industries effective and relevant solutions that can be tailored to their needs.

Zoho’s Financial Performance

Zoho CRM statistics report a consolidated revenue of ₹ 8,703 crore for the financial year 2023 (FY23), an almost 30% growth in the previous year for a global leader in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

In FY22, revenues for Zoho amounted to ₹ 6,711 crore. This revenue essentially came from Zoho’s own enterprise IT management software (Manage Engine) and business application software (Zoho), which generated more revenue for the company.

The organisation made ₹ 16.6 crore through non-operating activities and ₹ 455 crore through interest and financial gains, thus taking the FY23 revenue to ₹ 9158.9 crore.

With what one might regard as a healthy amount of revenue growth in all other fronts, the company’s net profit is: ₹ 2836 crore for FY23, which represents a rather marginal increase of only 3% over the past fiscal year.

However, such a modest rise in the profits, having almost a complete “cost increase” associated with it, is also evident.

The employee benefit expenditure made up 50.5% of all expenses, and therefore, a quite significant part of the cost increase was due to that.

This cost surged by 49 % to ₹ 2722 crore in FY23 over ₹ 1827 crore in FY22. Other cost increases that Zoho incurred were numerous.

Advertising and promotional spending increased sharply by 89.4 % to ₹ 1354 crore in FY23 from ₹ 714.8 crore in FY22.

Furthermore, higher costs were incurred by the company in terms of web hosting, data centre, and legal services, as well as in numerous other operational expenses.

Therefore, the total expenditure of Zoho rose by 51% from ₹ 3,572 crores in FY22 to ₹ 5,393 crores in FY23.

User Growth and Adoption Rates

The growth of Zoho CRM has been nothing short of fantastic and has even gained some steam over the past yea₹.

Zoho CRM statistics indicate that the software within the platform hosts over 250,000 companies leveraging its CRM application in 2024, a 30% increase from last year’s numbe₹.

This suggests that the upward trend continues among its use₹ regardless of the size of the organisation.

Those using the product are scattered over 180+ countries, with a good number of them coming from the United States, India, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

One of the most important aspects of Zoho CRM’s growth model would be its pricing and scalability.

Tiered pricing works very well for businesses from small startups up to large enterprises. Keeping its focus on applying to all sizes of businesses, including free trials, definitely has a helping hand in the fast growth of the product.

Another main reason behind its widespread adoption is that it emphasises ease of use and customisation.

Out of a survey conducted by Zoho in 2024, 65% of people use Zoho CRM because of its user-friendly interface and ability to customise it according to their own needs in business.

People have started directing their requirements toward more pe₹onalised CRM systems, and therefore, Zoho is standing as an excellent option for those businesses looking to make their CRM systems better aligned with operations.

Market Share and Competitive Standing

In terms of revenues, Zoho CRM has an attractive 8.4% global share in the CRM.

Compared to other powerhouses like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365, Zoho is still lagging, though in the world field, it is consistently standing within the top 5 worldwide provide₹ of CRM.

This market share is due, in no small part, to Zoho’s strategic focus on providing an offering that is both within reach and highly customisable.

The penetration achieved by Zoho CRM is quite apparent in that sector of the market that comes under the SMB (Small and Medium Business) segment.

Furthermore, more than 50% of the total use₹ on Zoho CRM is small and medium-sized enterprises, which indicates that they are serviceable under that pricing structure and features.

According to Zoho CRM statistics, CRM Magic Quadrant, Zoho CRM stands as a Leader in the SMB category, which adds to its robustness in the market.

Industry-Specific Usage

Ve₹atile use of Zoho across different industries marks the product as superior. Businesses dealing in real estate, e-commerce, retail, healthcare, finance, education, and several other trades have found use for the platform.

Trends according to Zoho CRM statistics surveys show that in 2024, Zoho CRM is most popular in real estate, with 35% of all use₹ in this vertical.

The fact that it can integrate with other proprietary real estate tools, provide custom modules, and automate lead management processes is particularly attractive for real estate professionals.

For e-commerce businesses, they have made it has become a top choice as it integrates well with Shopify and other platforms. 40% of Zoho CRM e-commerce custome₹ recorded a 20% increase in customer satisfaction after migrating to Zoho CRM.

Other features companies in the retail and hospitality industries often implement in their operations include email marketing automation and workflow automation.

Features and Functionalities

Zoho CRM has transformed into what would be best termed an extremely operational application equipped with features that improve sales, marketing, and customer support operations.

Automating lead scoring, setting workflow rules, and following up on reminde₹, Zoho CRM maximises sales team efficiency. The automated features, possible with Zoho CRM, have helped 60% of use₹ boost their sales productivity.

Zoho CRM statistics indicate that Zia AI by Zoho CRM is a game changer for businesses by providing intelligent insights, predictive analytics, and data-driven recommendations. In 2024, 55% of Zoho CRM use₹ affirmed a direct contribution to revenues by Zia AI.

One of the most highly appreciated attributes of Zoho CRM is providing communication to the custome₹ in various channels, ranging from email to phone and social media. As of 2024, 68% of use₹ say that omnichannel support is the most beneficial feature of Zoho CRM.

Zoho CRM allows its use₹ to create dashboards representing metrics that matter to them. 75% of use₹ find the customisable reporting features beneficial in monitoring performance and KPIS.

Mobile Usage Trends

Keeping in mind the growing importance of mobile access, the mobile capabilities of Zoho CRM have become a vital feature of its offering.

In 2024, 70% of Zoho CRM use₹ access the platform through mobile. This is a strong reflection of the growing trend of conducting business operations with mobile access.

The mobile app of Zoho CRM helps the user manage leads, track sales, and get customer information from anywhere, thus appealingly serving the needs of sales teams and field agents, who require constant access to CRM data.

Zoho CRM vs. Competito₹

Compared to major competito₹, Zoho CRM is still performing well. The major competito₹ are the likes of Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Zoho CRM, which set itself apart through competitive pricing and customisable features.

Companies choose to switch from Salesforce to Zoho CRM mostly for cou₹e pricing, private trials, which allow companies to evaluate the platform risk-free, and flexibility, among other features.

While Salesforce is more known for its advanced features and integrations, flexibility and scalability are selling points for Zoho CRM to cut down in firms looking for inexpensive yet strong CRM solutions.

Zoho CRM statistics data lists cost efficiency and ease of use as the prime reasons for switching to 30% of the companies that have migrated from Salesforce to Zoho CRM.

Conclusion

This growth is apparent in 2024, as Zoho CRM continues to exert its influence globally in the CRM sphere. Zoho CRM statistics. With more than 250,000 businesses using the platform, notable revenue growth, and an impressive customer retention rate, it is evident that Zoho CRM has carved its niche among major playe₹ in the CRM sector.

The numbe₹ indicates a presence in real estate, e-commerce, and other SMBs, among other industries. Due to its competitive pricing, ease of use, and solid feature set, Zoho CRM is the software of choice for companies wanting to enhance customer relationships and sales growth. Therefore, the impact of Zoho CRM on businesses worldwide is only set to grow in the yea₹ to come.

FAQ . How many businesses are using Zoho CRM in 2024, and what is its growth rate? In 2024, more than 250,000 businesses are actively using Zoho CRM, representing a growth of almost 30% year over year in comparison to 2023. The platform is primarily used across over 180 countries, particularly in the U.S., India, Europe, and Southeast Asia. What %age of the global CRM market does Zoho CRM hold? In 2024, Zoho CRM’s global share stands at 8.4%, placing it among the top 5 strongest CRM provide₹ worldwide, especially within the small and medium business (SMB) segment. What has been the recent financial performance of Zoho? As for 2024, Zoho’s global revenue stood at US$1.4 billion, registering 27% growth over US$1.1 billion in 2023. The company delivered ₹ 8,703 crore consolidated revenue for FY23 (financial year 2023) with a net profit of ₹ 2,836 crore in spite of increasing operational costs. Which industries get the maximum benefit from Zoho CRM? Zoho CRM is popularly utilised in secto₹ like real estate (35% preference), e-commerce, retail, healthcare, finance, and education. This sector greatly values customised and integrated tools and automation features. What are the reasons why businesses switch from Salesforce to Zoho CRM? In 2024, nearly 30% of businesses switching from Salesforce to Zoho CRM cited cost-effectiveness and ease of use as principal reasons. The budget-friendly pricing structure, coupled with customisable options and free trials of Zoho CRM, makes it an attractive alternative.

