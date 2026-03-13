Smart Bed Statistics By Market Size, Usage And Facts (2026)

Introduction

Smart Bed Statistics: Smart beds are sophisticated sleeping systems that come with technological enhancements to improve comfort, monitor health, and enhance sleep quality. They typically include sensors to track sleep patterns, adjust firmness according to user responses, and also may communicate with other smart home devices.

With further consciousness of health and a desire for personalized comfort, there is a surge in demand for smart beds. The article provides deeper insights into “Smart Bed Statistics”.

According to smart bed statistics, Global smart bed business volume-related statistics have reached an estimated market value of USD 1.04 billion in 2018 and will touch USD 2.1 billion in 2025, providing more room for consumer awareness, new innovative technologies, and an emphasis on healthier sleep.

Some 73 million men, 52 million women, and tens of millions of children snore at night in the United States. The 360 smart bed has been shown to provide an additional 170 hours of beneficial sleep to the occupant on an annual basis, thereby increasing overall sleep value.

Innovation has been the pace transpiring in the smart bed sector and has yielded products such as Hi Can, ReST, and GhostBed that are custom-feature packed for more comfort and support.

The smart bed market in North America held the largest consumer base, followed by Europe, whereas Asia-Pacific is ripe for further growth due to urbanization and rising disposable incomes, with South Korea’s smart bed industry estimated to grow remarkably and peak in 2033.

Smart bed statistics state that the global market for smart beds was USD 1.26 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 3.64 billion by 2028, where the market share of hospitals is projected to reach 32% by 2033.

Smart beds made a market of USD 5.7 billion in 2022 and are expected to snowball to USD 12.4 billion in 2031, with a compound growth rate of 8.7% for the period of 2023 to 2031.

Consumer demographics have tallied the average age of smart bed enthusiasts at 30.88 years, with significant proportions saying they regard sleep-enhancement technology as a necessity.

years, with significant proportions saying they regard sleep-enhancement technology as a necessity. Smart bed statistics reveal that health studies on 994 subjects elicited different sleep patterns across health conditions such as insomnia, REM Behavior Disorder, and Periodic Limb Movement Disorder, endorsing that smart beds have the potential to monitor and improve sleep health.

Smart Bed Market Size

The Global Smart Bed Market is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The market size is expected to increase from USD 2.6 billion in 2024, driven by growing consumer interest in wellness and sleep improvement technologies.

North America accounts for 60.3% of the global smart bed market, valued at USD 1.5 billion, due to high technology adoption and a strong focus on sleep quality improvement.

The Residential segment dominated the market in 2023 with a 72.3% share, supported by rising demand for comfort and health-focused bedding solutions.

The B2C sales channel led the market in 2023, accounting for a 75.6% share, driven by increasing consumer preference for smart home products and online retail convenience.

Specialty stores contributed to a 60.8% market share in 2023, reflecting strong consumer demand for personalized and high-touch shopping experiences.

Adults aged 25 to 54 comprise more than 70% of global smart bed users, according to Coolest-Gadgets.

Women account for 95.4% of the global smart bed user base, as per Coolest-Gadgets.

Individuals using Sleep Number’s 360 smart bed technology experience an average of 28 minutes more restful sleep per night, equivalent to 170 additional hours of restful sleep annually.

The German Society for Consumer Research reported a 24% increase in sales of smart home products in 2022, demonstrating a growing trend toward home automation.

Benefits Of Smart Bedding

Smart bed statistics show that snoring is one of the most prevalent medical conditions in the U.S. Of the U.S. population, 57% of males and 40% of females, while 27% of children are currently experiencing snoring, with the incidence getting higher with increasing age.

The degree of the symptoms and possible health concerns vary from person to person, as is the case with someone with a mild disturbance who is awakened by the signs of snoring, having random bursts of tongue dragging onto the back of his throat, resulting in a contracted airway during the course of breathing, which to some could manifest as sleep apnea.

According to census data, this type of percentage concludes as roughly adapted around 73 million men, 52 million women, and 20 million children in the nation alone.

The massive variance in this problem emphasizes the point of being aware of the causes and trying some potential remedies for help. The greatest advantage of using a smart bed involves the ability to monitor sleep patterns and their close scrutiny.

Smart bed statistics show that the greatest smart bed is primarily intended to provide individuals with a consistent and introspective mechanism for monitoring sleep quality by enabling consumers to understand how their sleep-related parameters correspond at the home-use level.

Pertinent features allow for a more descriptive method to track a large population over an extended period, providing an important perspective on larger studies.

Sleep Number has access to a tremendous dataset with over 14 billion hours of sleep data collected from more than 1.8 billion sleep sessions. As illustrated by this study, those using the 360 smart bed acquire an additional 170 hours of true rest in their lives, or an average 28-minute increase each night.

In a comparison study of 45 sleep-bit data collection participants of ages 22-64, in a controlled laboratory, patients undergoing full PSG and SleepIQ recordings simultaneously verified the data collected.

The interest that consumers have shown in the developments being made in the smart bed sector has prompted the manufacturers to equip such beds with distinguished features, the most eye-catching.

For example, the Hi Can bed integrates a mammoth 70-inch “Home-Theatre” screen, covered with advanced tech. The main purpose of such innovation lies in enhancing relaxation and customizing the experience.

The ReST smart bed allows for several configurations to align with the user’s personal sleep preferences, offering the choice of single pump, five-zone with geogrid technology, and five-zone with a pump system.

The GhostBed comprises a 100% steel frame, a steel retainer bar for mattress retention on the compatible 660 steel mattress retainer bar to hold the mattress firmly in place, and features a corrosion- and chip-resistant matte finish, with specific attention to durability, enabling residence where function and comfort lie.

It is, undoubtedly, a bed to consider for those who work in bed and want something supportive. For both sleep and work, the three charcoal grey fabric covers are meant to be tinted to suit the user’s comfort.

Lastly, the GhostBed is very convenient for every mattress, including memory foam, latex, and hybrid, allowing prospective customers ample freedom to pick their preferred variety.

Smart Bed Geography

Smart bed statistics indicate that during the years between 2020 and 2027, the global smart bed market growth has been made while looking at geographical locations.

The market is divided into three major sections, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, along with others. North America acquired the biggest market share for smart beds in 2019 and is also expected to show an increased Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.26% during the forecast period.

Although Europe was the second-largest regional market for smart beds in 2019, Asia-Pacific is likely to observe the strongest growth rates with massive urbanization and burgeoning disposable incomes in the region.

Smart bed statistics prediction states that the smart bed market in South Korea could reach USD 0.20 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 4.35%. In 2023, the value of the smart beds market exceeded USD 132.83 million in South Korea, showing appreciable growth over the years.

Projections call for steady growth of its smart bed industry in South Korea with an annual growth rate of 3.9% from 2024 to 2032 to reach USD 187.78 million by 2032.

Considering the aforementioned figures, the global market valuation of smart mattresses is expected to rise considerably in the future. According to Grand View Research Reports, the global smart mattress market valuation in 2022 was USD 2.55 billion.

Mordor Intelligence recently predicted that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for smart mattresses from 2023 to 2030 is expected to be around 3.8%.

Estimates for the global smart mattress market in 2023 confirm the market’s value as USD 2.88 billion, with it estimated to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2028 on a CAGR of 4.80% during the same period.

Smart beds, considered end-user args, are expected to be frequently find hospitals, which account for 32% of the total usage of the smart beds.

These beds have a great value in terms of their healthcare benefits, which include sleep tracking, adjustable firmness, and temperature control. The healthcare sector is earmarked as the primary user of smart beds due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the aging population.

Usage Type Statistics

Tech beds, on the other hand, are observed as very popular to enhance sleep quality and comfort.

In 2023, the worldwide smart bed market was USD1.26 billion already in 2023 and is favoured to grow at the remarkable rate of 4.8% to exit at USD 3.64 billion by 2028.

Within the same year, it’s understood that the smart mattress market was just about USD 2.88 billion, with contradictory statistics murmuring CAGR for the forecast period at 6.8%.

Smart bed statistics show that there is an understanding that hospitals will account for approximately 32% of total smart bed usage by 2033, giving North America the lead in this market.

Paramount Bed Co., Stryker Corporation, The BodiTrak, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., and Invacare Corporation are the key players, which are such an essential hope for the industry.

Increased investment in sleep technology has been increasingly in demand in tech-enhanced beds with better living standards; these beds are especially well-liked by individuals with aches and chronic pain, providing adjustable support and pressure relief to make them comfortable.

Smart Bed Consumer Demographics

Analysis was carried out on a survey showing that the consumer interest in smart bed technology regards multiple issues, including age, gender, education, experience, and perception of workload.

Smart bed statistics reveal that in the study, participants’ ages ranged from 22 to 52 years, so the average age was 30.88, with a standard deviation of 6.19.

From the perspective of gender distribution, a 4.6% presence of male respondents vis-à-vis the 95.4% female respondents meant moderate to high usefulness shared by both genders.

Further, in regard to education levels, participants who had been brightened up with some form of higher education or "after-high-school" acquisition were categorized, such that 3.2% of participants in this exercise were exclusively community college graduates.

79.7% had at least a bachelor’s degree, and 17.2% were working their way up through graduate work.

Resolutely, individuals from various educational backgrounds exhibited positive perceptions of smart bed technology.

In the case of nursing participants, the average clinical experience was calculated at 7.64, with a wide range of 0.17 to 30.17 years; they manifested progressive views toward technology, with mean scores on usefulness estimated at 23.76 on a 0 to 28 scale and 22.72 for ease of usage in the same scale of evaluation.

Smart bed statistics state that 99% of nurses had completed or were pursuing higher studies in nursing.

Regarding intention to adopt smart bed technology, the mean score was calculated at 12.47, with the minimum and maximum being 0 and 14, respectively.

When practical assistance was considered, different opinions were murmured, ranging from absolutely to clearly no.

No one claimed no support, whereas 2.6% got momentarily less support, 9.2% exhibited a neutral stance.

41% showed assistance to a greater extent, and 47.3% showed much assistance; the total perceived assistance score was reported to be 5.54, with physical assistance at 6.78 and mental assistance at 3.77.

None said they received no aid, 2.6% chose a very small extent, 9.2% stayed neutral, 41% spoke of a moderate extent, and the majority, 47.3%, said they had received great assistance.

The composite score of assistance featured satisfaction at the level of 5.54, with 6.78 given for physical comfort and 3.77 out of 10 for mental support.

Finally, the participants perceived the necessity of smart technology in the bed.

Some considered this technology unnecessary, while 2.9% rated it as slightly necessary; 9.5%, as somewhat necessary; 43.8% rated it somewhat necessary; but a good 43.8% felt it was needed very much.

Smart Bed Health Implications

Data on the health consequences of using smart beds were analyzed in the following subcategories: D1-all; D2-healthy; D2-INS (Insomnia); D2-RBD (Rapid Eye Movement Behavior Disorder); D2 PLMD (Periodic Limb Movement Disorder), and D3. Altogether, the study included 994 participants.

D1-all represented all 994 cases, while D2-healthy figured only 16; D2-INS, 9; D2-RBD, 22; D2-PLMD, 10; and D3, 45 participants.

Smart bed statistics show that among them, 33.0% were women and 67.0% were men. The top representation of male subjects was found in D1-all (67.0%) and D2-RBD (86.4%), while female representations were significant in the populations of D2-INS (55.6%) and D3 (55.6%).

The mean age of all subjects was 55.2 years, with noticeable concentrations across different groups. The D2-healthy and D2-INS groups had much lower mean ages of 32.2 and 60.9, respectively.

The highest mean age was found in D2-RBD at 70.7 years; D2-PLMD, on the other hand, had a mean age of 55.1 years, while D3 participants had a mean age of 41.2.

The sleep stage distribution was also analyzed, showing the highest amounts of light sleep (56.4%) in D1-all and D3 (51.9%), while D2-healthy had a much lower figure (43.3%).

The last stage score percentages minimally varied; however, D2-INS showed a marginally higher value at 9.66%.

D1-healthy and D2-RBD obtained increased REM levels of 38.9% and 26.7%, respectively; the other groups, D1-all and D2-PLMD, displayed lower values.

Various groups showed different levels of vigilance; D2-healthy had relatively low vigilance parameters, pointing at a wakefulness percentage of 8.94%, while D2-INS exhibited the highest at 36.5%.

These data call for different sleep patterns or sleep stages and have relevance in a way as to how healthy or pathological conditions influence the rest.

Conclusion

As per smart bed statistics, the smart bed market demonstrated significant growth, driven by increasing health awareness and the desire for personalized comfort. With advancements in technology and a focus on improving sleep quality, the market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years. Many important statistics have been included here that can help you get to know the issue more deeply.

