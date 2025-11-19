Cooler Master Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Cooler Master Statistics: Cooler Master Technology Inc. is a computer hardware company from Taiwan. It began in 1992 as a small manufacturer of PC components and has since grown into a global brand recognised for its PC cases, cooling systems, power supplies, gaming peripherals, and chairs. For over 30 years, the brand has focused on delivering both strong performance and attractive design. It has earned 28 iF Design Awards between 2021 and 2025, in addition to 10 Red Dot Design Awards and 3 Good Design Awards for its products.

This Cooler Master Statistics article looks at the company using clear numbers and facts. It highlights award totals, rankings, years, and key products, such as Throne X, MasterHUB, and its well-known PC cases and coolers, to demonstrate its influence in the gaming and PC market.

According to growjo.com, Cooler Master’s total revenue was approximately USD 1 billion by the end of 2025.

employees, a reduction from last year. Moreover, the revenue per employee is around USD 282,800 .

The highest visitor share on coolermaster.com was among users aged 25 to 34, accounting for 35.85% of total visitors.

of total visitors. In 2025, the United States accounted for about 22% of global revenue, totalling USD 162 million .

of global revenue, totalling . Cooler Master has invested approximately USD 200 million in its Vietnam site in Gia Binh Industrial Park.

About Cooler Master

Metrics Details Company Name Cooler Master Technology Inc. Headquarter New Taipei, Taiwan Founded 1,992 Founder Lin Renzheng Key Executive CEO: Jimmy Sha Type Private Industry Computer hardware Products Computer cases, Power supplies, Computer coolers, Computer peripherals, Computer monitors and Gaming chairs Estimated Employees 1,000 to 5,000 Website coolermaster.com

History of Cooler Master

1992: Company founded in Taiwan.

Company founded in Taiwan. 1999: Introduced its first full‑aluminium computer case (model ATC‑100).

Introduced its first full‑aluminium computer case (model ATC‑100). 2000: Produced its first CPU cooler using heat‑pipe (thermal tube) technology.

Produced its first CPU cooler using heat‑pipe (thermal tube) technology. 2001: Launched the world’s first copper‑based cooler (HCC‑002 model) and opened a production facility in Guangdong Province, China.

Launched the world’s first copper‑based cooler (HCC‑002 model) and opened a production facility in Guangdong Province, China. 2008: Created a dedicated gaming‑brand “CM Storm” for gaming peripherals.

Created a dedicated gaming‑brand “CM Storm” for gaming peripherals. 2012: Marked its 20th anniversary as a company.

Marked its 20th anniversary as a company. 2015: Shifted strategic focus to modular building and personalization with the introduction of the MasterCase line and the slogan “Make It Yours”.

Shifted strategic focus to modular building and personalization with the introduction of the MasterCase line and the slogan “Make It Yours”. 2022: Announced focus on ecosystem development and immersive experience beyond individual components.

Announced focus on ecosystem development and immersive experience beyond individual components. 2024: Launched a 57‑inch GP57ZS gaming monitor featuring DUHD resolution and mini‑LED.

General Cooler Master Statistics

Cooler Master’s top domains collectively generate an estimated USD 500 million to USD 1 billion revenue by October 2025.

Meanwhile, the average time spent on the website was 3 minutes and 23 seconds.

Cooler Master Corporation released the QUBE 540 on November 6, 2025, and the V4 Alpha 3DHP Black CPU on October 21, 2025.

The top technologies used by Cooler Master are PayPal, DoubleClick, Instagram and Shopify.

Cooler Master Revenue Statistics

In 2025, the United States accounts for 21.59% of Cooler Master’s website traffic, implying about 22% of global revenue, or roughly USD 162 million.

Furthermore, other countries’ revenue analysis is stated in the table below:

Country Revenue

(USD million) Revenue Share

(Approx.) India 61 8% Japan 55 7% Brazil 38 5% Spain 37 5% All other countries 398 53%

India generated around USD 61 million, representing nearly 8% of the total revenue and reflecting steady growth in consumer demand for gaming and PC hardware.

Japan contributed about USD 55 million, or close to 7%, supported by a mature PC accessories market and strong brand recognition.

Brazil recorded roughly USD 38 million, equal to about 5%, indicating a stable user base in the Latin American region.

Spain added approximately USD 37 million, also near 5%, showing consistent performance within the European market.

All other countries together accounted for around USD 398 million, which equals nearly 53% of total global revenue and highlights the company’s broad international footprint and diversified customer distribution.

Cooler Master Demographic Statistics

The above graphical representation further indicates that in October 2025, the highest visitor share for coolermaster.com was captured by users aged 25 to 34, with a share of 35.85%.

Furthermore, the shares of visitors from other age groups are as follows: 18 to 24 years (29.13%), 35 to 44 years (16.63%), 45 to 54 years (9.46%), 55 to 64 years (5.35%), and 65 years and older (3.58%).

Cooler Master Score Analysis

As of November 17, 2025, the company has a Growth Score of 56 and a high Heat Score of 90, with a CB Rank of 47,078.

Moreover, other score analyses in the previous months of 2025 are mentioned below:

Months Heat Score Growth Score October 18 80 59 September 18 86 87 August 19 92 91

Manufacturing Capacity And Investment In Vietnam

Cooler Master has invested approximately USD 200 million in its Vietnam site in Gia Binh Industrial Park, including a new USD 125 million capital injection to expand production of AI server cooling and other electronics.

In Phase 1, it plans to produce approximately 4 million AI-server cooling devices, 159,500 GPU cooling units, 6.7 million PC cooling units, and 6,160 data centre liquid-cooling units each year.

In Phase 2, it expects those figures to increase to roughly 5.3 million, 265,900, 13.5 million, and 14,200 units annually.

Product Analysis Of Cooler Master

Product (Category) KeySpecifications Price (USD) Hyper 212 Halo Black

(CPU air cooler) Four copper heat pipes, a 120 mm ARGB PWM fan (650–2050 RPM) with up to approximately 52 CFM airflow and a height of 154 mm, support the latest Intel/AMD sockets. 38 MasterBox TD500 Mesh V2

(ATX mid-tower case) FineMesh front panel, 3×120 mm ARGB fans included, tempered-glass side, supports up to E-ATX boards and 360 mm radiators, approximately 499×210×500 mm. 230 MasterBox NR200

(Mini-ITX case) 18 L small-form-factor case, support for triple-slot GPUs, multiple fan/radiator mounts, steel chassis, and easy tool-free panels. 96 to 100 V850 Gold V2 (850W)

(ATX power supply) 80 PLUS Gold, fully modular, half-bridge LLC + DC-DC design, 135 mm FDB fan, semi-fanless mode to 40% load, 10-year warranty. 170 to 180 MM711

(Lightweight gaming mouse) 60 g honeycomb shell, PixArt 16,000 DPI sensor, six buttons, PTFE feet, RGB lighting; around 116×63×39 mm. 25 to 35 MH670

(Wireless gaming headset) 2.4 GHz wireless, virtual 7.1 surround, detachable boom mic, multiplatform (PC/console/mobile), closed-back design. 90 to 93

Awards & Recognition Of Cooler Master

Cooler Master has received 28 iF Design Awards from 2021 to 2025, ranking 191st out of 10,843 worldwide and 9th out of 1,287 in Taiwan.

A retailer’s summary notes 10 Red Dot Design Awards and 3 Good Design Awards, with the page active as of 2025.

Throne X has received five major awards: IDA 2023, K-Design 2024, Golden Pin 2024, Good Design 2024, and Taiwan Excellence 2025, as announced on April 21-22, 2025.

Throne X’s entry for the Good Design Award 2024 carries award number 24G030178.

A 10 April 2024 release cites three awards, including the Golden Pin 2023 (ORB X), the German Design Award 2024 (Synk X), and the iF Design Award 2024 (Hybrid M).

Hybrid M is also listed as a 2024 iF Design Award winner.

On 5 August 2025, MasterHUB wins a Red Dot Award 2025 (one new Red Dot).

Storm Controller earns a Silver A’ Design Award 2024 in the 2023 to 2024 cycle, announced on 21 April 2024.

On 4 April 2019, Cooler Master secured 3 Red Dot Product Design Awards 2019, in a contest with 55 countries and over 5,500 products.

The V8 CPU cooler won a Computex Design & Innovation Award in 2008, as reported on June 11, 2008.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cooler Master is now a well-known and mature hardware brand that does much more than just coolers and cases. Since 1992, it has added many new products, including gaming peripherals, furniture, and immersive setups. Over the years, it has also earned many famous design awards, such as iF, Red Dot, Good Design, Golden Pin, and A’ Design. This report also includes awards for Throne X, MasterHUB, Hybrid M, ORB X, and Storm Control, showcasing smart design that helps Conandace become a top brand in the PC and gaming world.

Sources Wikipedia Similarweb Crunchbase Growjo Ifdesign Maxgaming

FAQ . Does Cooler Master only sell its own brand? No, it also manufactures cooling and hardware components as an OEM supplier for other brands. Does Cooler Master support esports? Yes, it actively supports esports through sponsorships, gaming events, pro teams, and community initiatives. What is Cooler Master best known for? It is best known for reliable PC cases, power supplies, and Hyper 212 coolers. What is the warranty period for Cooler Master products? Cooler Master products typically carry a minimum one-year warranty; many power supplies offer warranties ranging from two to seven years. What software does Cooler Master use? It uses the MasterPlus+ and newer MasterCTRL software to control RGB lighting, fans, and peripherals.

