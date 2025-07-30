Introduction

How Many People Work At Amazon?: Amazon has grown into one of the largest multinational companies in the world, and the working population working for it has grown as well. Amazon recorded 2.8 billion visits worldwide in May 2025 alone! Such a great global presence, with almost every state having an Amazon set-up, begs one question: How many people work at Amazon?

The following article takes a closer look at the personnel of Amazon, covering how many employees the company has, what has changed over the years, and what the future holds for employment at Amazon.

Editor’s Choice

Approximately 1.56 million people are employed worldwide by Amazon as of Q1 2025, showing signs of renewed growth post-layoffs and restructurings.

people are employed worldwide by Amazon as of Q1 2025, showing signs of renewed growth post-layoffs and restructurings. About 75% of Amazon’s workforce are full-time employees, with part-time employees standing for about 15% , and seasonal hires climbing to about 250,000 during high seasons such as Christmas.

of Amazon’s workforce are full-time employees, with part-time employees standing for about , and seasonal hires climbing to about during high seasons such as Christmas. About 55.7% of the global workforce of Amazon is male, 44.1% female, and 0.2% identify as LGBTQ+.

of the global workforce of Amazon is male, female, and identify as LGBTQ+. Average pay for the U.S.: US$64,805 . A job may be paid anywhere between US$29,000 and US$144,000 , depending on the title.

. A job may be paid anywhere between and , depending on the title. The highest-paid position at Amazon is that of IT Project Manager, with an estimated annual salary of US$147,856 .

. In operations and fulfilment, the majority of the workforce is, shall we say, 65% . Follow that with 15% working in AWS and technology, 10% working for corporations, and the remaining 10% in physical retail stores.

. Follow that with working in AWS and technology, working for corporations, and the remaining in physical retail stores. Amazon had cut more than 27,000 corporate jobs from 2022 to 2023, with plans to cut up to another 14,000 managerial positions in 2025 for increased efficiency.

corporate jobs from 2022 to 2023, with plans to cut up to another managerial positions in 2025 for increased efficiency. Over 750,000 robots are operating in Amazon fulfilment centres, supporting some 75% of the order-processing activities and boosting productivity, safety, and the creation of technical jobs.

Amazon Global Workforce

The size of Amazon’s workforce has changed considerably in the past six years due to major global events like the pandemic, changing levels of consumer demand, and internal restructuring.

(Reference: redstagfulfillment.com)

2019: Pre-Pandemic Growth Phase

In 2019, the staff strength of Amazon was about 798,000, which was a 23% increment from the previous year.

This growth marked the steady expansion of e-commerce, cloud computing, and logistics operations before the pandemic hit.

2023: Further Restructuring

By 2023, the headcount had marginally fallen again to 1,525,000, meaning another 1% decline.

More than 27,000 corporate jobs were shed across various business units like Alexa, devices, and HR, among others.

This was also part of pervasive efficiency and cost-control measures.

2024: Stabilisation After Downsizing

In 2024, Amazon was holding tight on the number of its employees at 1,525,000, meaning stabilisation.

After two years’ worth of restructuring, the company rests on these numbers as it finalises the shift toward profitability and operational efficiency in its business focus.

2025 Q1: Renewed Growth

With the revision to Q1 2025, the number of employees at Amazon was 1,560,000, representing a 2.3% increase from 2024.

This was said to be because of the understudy to further strengthen the areas of high growth, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), international markets, and AI infrastructure, signalling the resurgence of previously made cuts and the shift towards the future-oriented sectors.

Types of Amazon Workforce (Employees)

Full-Time Employee

Roughly 75% of the workforce at Amazon is full-time. These include:

Corporate staff such as AWS, marketing, and engineering

Fulfilment centre workers and delivery drivers

Working 40 or more hours per week

Eligible for full benefits such as health insurance, retirement plans, and paid leave

They form the backbone of Amazon’s operations throughout the year.

Part-Time Employees: For Upholding Steady Demand

About 15% of Amazon’s part-time workforce constitutes this category. Their time is generally:

20 to 35 hours per week.

Designed for flexibility; however, scaled-down benefits are offered.

Common to fill positions in fulfilment centres and support functions.

This segment helps Amazon maintain operational efficiency without long-term commitments.

Seasonal Employees: Scaling in Peak Times

The seasonal workforce at Amazon fluctuates greatly with shopping demand through the holidays, in particular.

Typically, the company hires anywhere from 100,000 to 250,000 temporary workers from the months of October to January.

They dispense these roles so as to hold order volume within fulfilment centres and delivery networks.

Holiday Surge Hiring 2024

250,000 seasonal employees were hired by Amazon to meet consumer demand peaks in the holiday period of 2024.

Competitive perks were included, such as:

US$18/hour minimum wage

Flexible scheduling that allowed a broad-based pool of workers

Healthcare after 90 days of uninterrupted employment

Conversions from Seasonal to Permanent

These seasonal jobs at Amazon are used as stepping stones to formal employment.

One-third of all seasonal workers are converted to permanent status, thus helping Amazon build a pipeline of talent and prevent attrition of skilled labor in the post-holiday period.

Amazon Workforce Demographics

Amazon Workforce By Gender

According to the most recent data, 55.7% of Amazon’s global workforce comprises men and 44.1% women.

Globally, 0.2% of the employees identify as part of the LGBT community.

(Reference: demandsage.com)

Historically, from the point of view of the last few years, the male employee share has remained slightly higher than that of female employees.

In 2022, the male Canadian workforce had a share of 56.8% and the female 43.1%, while in 2021, the distribution was 55.6% male and 44.3% female.

In 2020, it was 55.9% male and 44.0% female, whereas in 2019, men represented 57.7% of Amazon’s workforce, compared to 42.3% represented by females.

The percentage of employees identifying as LGBTQ+ remained stagnant at 0.1% from 2019 to 2022 and increased marginally to 0.2% in 2023.

Slightly smaller gender gaps characterise Amazon’s workforce within the United States, with 53.2% males and 46.6% females.

The share of U.S.-based employees identifying as LGBTQ+ is also 0.2%.

Amazon Workforce By Race/ Ethnicity

People of various racial and ethnic backgrounds populate Amazon’s workforce.

From recent data, 31.9% of Amazon employees say they are white, which makes them the most populous racial group within the company.

(Reference: demandsage.com)

A significant representation follows closely at 26.1% for the Black population.

Asian employees count for 16.6%, and 1.8% identify themselves as multi-racial.

Out of such diversity stretches the gamut of Amazon’s operations, attempting to craft an inclusive workspace.

How Much Does An Amazon Employee Get Paid?

Average Hourly Pay at Amazon

Hourly rates at Amazon are vastly dispersed on the basis of job category.

Security officers would commonly be making around US$13.18 per hour, whereas cost engineers might be fetching as much as US$56.69 per hour, according to data from Indeed.

Average Annual Salary in the U.S.

The standard salary given to an Amazon employee in the United States is US$64,805 per year.

But then, dependent on the position, experience, and location, the salary structure varies greatly.

Amazon Salary Range

According to Zippia, employees at Amazon are able to take home anything from US$29,000 to US$144,000 per annum, depending on the nature and responsibilities.

The company is known to pay some of the finest salaries in the tech and logistics industry.

Highest-Paying Jobs At Amazon

The highest-paying job at Amazon is an IT Project Manager with an average salary of US$147,856 per year, which is US$71.08 per hour.

The following table displays the top 5 highest-paying jobs at Amazon

Rank Job Title Average Amazon Salary Hourly Rate 1 IT Project Manager $147,856 $71.08 2 Solutions Architect $145,783 $70.09 3 Scientist $138,682 $66.67 4 Data Engineer $132,051 $63.49 5 Application Software Developer $129,240 $62.13

(Source: demandsage.com)

Best-Paying States For Amazon Employees

Given varying living costs and market demand from state to state, Amazon says it offers higher wages in certain states.

Highest salaries are paid in California, where the average salary stands at about US$72,178.

Other states that offer the highest average Amazon salaries are:

Washington – US$72,005

Oregon – US$66,299

Nevada – US$62,981

New York – US$62,567

Amazon Workforce By Business Segment

(Source: redstagfulfillment.com)

Operations and Fulfilment – Almost 65% of the Workforce

Almost 65% of Amazon’s workforce make up operations and fulfilment workers, which spans warehouse workers, delivery drivers, sortation centre staff, and logistics coordinators.

With over 1,000 fulfilment centres worldwide, this segment constitutes the backbone of Amazon’s global logistics and shipping network.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Technology – Around 15% of the Workforce

Some 15% of Amazon employees work in AWS and technology fields.

These include roles such as software developer, cloud architect, data scientist, and technical support teams.

As cloud services proliferate in demand, the high-value sphere continues to be one of the fastest-growing divisions within Amazon.

Corporate and Administrative Roles – 10% Workforce Approximate

Around 10% of the working population at Amazon is in corporate and administrative functions.

These encompass departments such as finance, legal, HR, marketing, and executive leadership.

This particular segment bore the greatest brunt during the 2022–2023 layoffs as Amazon had to restructure itself in a bid to incur cost savings and improve efficiency.

Retail Stores and Services – 10% Workforce Approximate

The other 10% of Amazon’s workforce is employed in physical retail channels that operate alongside Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go.

Store associates, managers, and special-category retail staff who handle the day-to-day operations of stores are included in this segment.

Amazon’s Recent Layoffs, Restructuring, And Automation Impact

Corporate workforce reductions in 2022 and 2023

Amazon, in 2022 and 2023, has had large corporate layoffs, removing in excess of 27,000 jobs across various departments.

Mainly, the layoffs were in corporate communications, marketing, and middle management, Alexa and device development teams, and Prime Video and entertainment.

These were efforts by Amazon toward expeditiously scaling down its operations, cutting costs, and focusing on businesses it regards as most impactful.

2025 Management Restructuring Plans

Prepping for 2025, the management of Amazon is preparing for a major restructuring geared at enhancing operational efficiency.

It is widely anticipated that up to 14,000 managerial jobs will be cut by the company, seeking to effectively flatten the organisation by eliminating unnecessary oversight.

This shall cut bureaucracy so that decisions may be made swiftly and teams may be better aligned to Amazon’s long-term goals.

The Growing Role of Automation and Robotics

Automation has matured into a key element in Amazon’s logistics and fulfilment strategies.

They coordinate the activities of over 750,000 robots worldwide in their fulfilment centres.

These robots aid in handling 75% of customer orders, thus helping in the speedy and precise processing of packages.

Automation thus produced concerns about loss of jobs; however, Amazon has always looked upon technology as an aid for humans and not as a substitute.

Robotics systems have helped to speed up processes, ease employee effort, and increase safety.

Conclusion

Amazon employs 1.56 million people across the world and has operations in tech, corporate, and retail. With some layoffs and increased automation in recent years, Amazon has seen its growth, investing in AI, cloud, and international markets, all the while maintaining a diverse employee base and competitive pay in all job types.

Shared On:



Sources Explodingtopics Doofinder SEO Redstagfulfillment Demandsage

Barry Elad Barry Elad is a tech enthusiast who loves diving deep into various technology topics. He gathers important statistics and facts to help others understand the tech world better. With a keen interest in software, Barry writes about its benefits and how it can improve our daily lives. In his spare time, he enjoys experimenting with healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child. Barry’s goal is to make complex tech information easy and accessible for everyone.

More Posts By Barry Elad