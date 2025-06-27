Technology In Business Statistics By Country, AI And Automation (2025)

Introduction

Technology in Business Statistics: In today’s rapidly advancing world, technology significantly plays a crucial role in operating and growing global businesses. Technological systems, such as cloud computing, automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, are now implemented in small, medium, and large enterprises to improve efficiency, reduce costs, stay competitive, enable smarter decisions, and connect with customers in new ways. As technology evolves, it shapes how work is done, making it faster, more accurate, and more innovative than ever before.

This article includes several statistical analyses from different insights that will help you understand the effectiveness of technology in global business.

Editor’s Choice

According to a report by the Atlantic Blog, by 2025, 56% of business leaders are expected to be using Artificial Intelligence to improve business operations.

of business leaders are expected to be using Artificial Intelligence to improve business operations. Around 51% of IT spending will shift to cloud infrastructure spending by the end of 2025.

of IT spending will shift to cloud infrastructure spending by the end of 2025. A company that suffers a data breach will stop doing business with it, according to 25% of consumers.

of consumers. GRM Digital further states that the company’s revenue will be boosted due to digital transformation improvements claimed by 51% of CEOs.

of CEOs. Business goals have increased by 22% after adding digital tools and software to their operational processes.

after adding digital tools and software to their operational processes. Customer satisfaction has increased by 25% as companies have started adopting the use of Artificial Intelligence.

as companies have started adopting the use of Artificial Intelligence. Digital transformation strategies are already in place within 89% of large businesses, and 31% are projected to increase their revenue as a result.

of large businesses, and are projected to increase their revenue as a result. By 2030, global digital transformation is expected to grow at a rate of 24.1% CAGR , reaching a total value of USD 3,144.9 billion .

, reaching a total value of . Business Dasher also shows that investments in data analytics have increased the performance and profitability of global companies, as claimed by 66% of respondents.

General Statistics By Technology In Business

The global technology market, encompassing hardware, software, and services, is projected to reach approximately USD 4.9 trillion by the end of 2025.

Statista’s report further states that digital transformation (DX) spending reached USD 2.5 trillion in 2024, projected to reach USD 3.9 trillion by 2027.

(Source: backlinko.com)

In the United States and the United Kingdom, 94% of large organisations have implemented a digital transformation strategy.

The top priority of organisations is digital transformation, as believed by 61% of C-suite executives.

However, only 21% of companies say their entire leadership team is responsible for digital transformation efforts.

For achieving business success, investments in digital transformation are either essential or necessary, according to 81% of business leaders.

According to teksystems.com, approximately 84% of business leaders reported that digital transformation is a core pillar of their business strategy.

Additionally, 77% of them have desired outcomes before starting any digital initiatives.

78% of companies are ready to train workers to use digital tools and stay productive.

(Source: backlinko.com)

According to 74% of organisations, technology initiatives are the primary key to digital transformation in 2024.

Digital transformation is a top IT goal, ranking second only to cybersecurity (76%) and cloud adoption (75%).

ROI for digital transformation initiatives has exceeded their expectations, as claimed by 56% of U.S. executives.

On digital transformation initiatives, around 58% of organisations aim to boost their spending.

(Source: auvik.com)

The above image indicates that globally, 92% of jobs will require digital skills by 2025, while the remaining 8% will not.

Additionally, 67% of employees require digital skills, while 33% don’t.

Business And Digital Transformation Statistics

The global digital transformation market size is expected to reach around USD 1,323.2 billion by the end of 2025 and USD 8,567.4 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 20.8%.

Scoop.market.us reports that nearly 21% of North American and European companies are currently undergoing digital transformation.

Meanwhile, 70% of businesses are undertaking digital transformation plans.

Service companies (95%), financial firms (93%), and healthcare providers (92%) are leading in digital adoption.

Approximately 55% of startups now utilise digital strategies in their overall business planning.

58% of digitally advanced companies offer connected products, while only 17% of less advanced companies do the same.

During the pandemic, 75% of successful companies filled tech roles, 67% utilised technology more effectively than before the crisis, and 56% experimented with new digital tools during challenging times.

Technology In Business Statistics By AI And Automation

According to a report by the Atlantic Blog, by 2025, 56% of business leaders are expected to be using Artificial Intelligence to improve business operations.

AI will help complete business work more efficiently, according to 86% of global employees, while technology will improve future job prospects, as claimed by 65% of them.

Additionally, to improve efficiency and reduce human-made errors, nearly 73% of companies are now implementing AI to automate manual tasks.

According to 51% of business leaders, AI technology will enable the management of cybersecurity systems and fraud management.

Due to technical issues or a lack of knowledge on how to properly implement the project, around 90% of automation projects failed.

Businesses that have already implemented AI and automation have seen a productivity improvement, said 80% of technology-implemented companies.

Due to a lack of skills or facing technical problems during setup, around 90% of automation projects failed.

As of now, around 73% of employers want AI-skilled workers, while 75% said they aren’t available enough yet.

By Information Technology

According to tomorrowsoffice.com, around 51% of IT spending will shift to cloud infrastructure spending by the end of 2025.

As of 2024, the global market size of IT services accounted for USD 1.42 trillion, and it is expected to reach USD 1.88 trillion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.76%.

Utilising managed IT services can reduce in-house costs by 40% and increase efficiency by 60%.

IT systems helped 50% of small and mid-sized businesses to get outside.

After using IT managed service providers, costs were reduced by over 24%, as claimed by 1/3 of the companies.

Cloud infrastructure or hosting services are used by 44% of traditional small businesses, followed by small tech companies (66%) and enterprises (74%).

In 2024, 65% of global companies reported an increase in their IT budgets, while by 2025, out of ten, almost nine organisations are expected to increase their budget.

By 2025, approximately 51% of IT budgets will have transitioned from legacy systems to the cloud, and in 2024, around 58% of organisations will have utilised IoT automation.

By Cybersecurity

The Atlantic report analysis states that a company suffering a data breach will lose business with 25% of its consumers.

Through emails, more than 75% of cyberattacks were received in 2024 and are expected to increase by the end of 2025.

In 2024, companies worldwide lost an average of USD 4.88 million per data breach.

Meanwhile, ransomware accounted for 35% of all cyberattacks, representing an 84% increase from the previous year.

Phishing scams have increased by 1,265%, primarily due to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT.

32% of attacks begin because systems weren’t patched; therefore, keeping software updated is crucial.

Last year, 80% of schools and 79% of colleges were hit by ransomware.

Around 44% of people use the same password for both personal and work accounts.

Globally, ransomware attacks on schools and colleges have resulted in approximately USD 53 billion in lost time and resources.

After facing a breach, 51% of companies are now planning to spend more money on improving security.

Only 15% of medium-sized non-profits know about official cybersecurity rules and practices.

Goals Of Digital Transformation Statistics In Businesses

According to Tek Systems, improving customer experience is a top goal for 35% of companies using digital transformation plans.

The other two goals are to replace or upgrade legacy IT systems (34%) and reduce operational inefficiency (31%).

Furthermore, other leading digital transformation goals by business leaders are mentioned below:

Goals Share Enhance employee performance/productivity 30% Transform existing business processes 29% Increase/achieve innovation 25% Bolster cybersecurity 25% Gain a competitive advantage 24% Improve employee experience 18% Increase the speed to market of existing products or services 17% Introduce new products or services 17% Introduce new business models/revenue streams 16%

Technology Spending In Business Statistics By Country

According to Forrester reports, in 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for 41% of global tech spending and 46% of AI software spending.

Meanwhile, the U.S. tech spending is expected to grow by approximately 6% in 2025.

Wikipedia.org further shows that in 2024, India’s technology investment reached USD 54.5 billion.

According to Statista, Europe’s overall digital transformation market is expected to account for up to USD 2.49 trillion in 2024, while IT spending reached USD 5.2 trillion globally.

(Reference: wipo.int)

The above graph indicates that in 2024, the U.S. spent approximately USD 368.5 billion on software, accounting for a 54% global share, followed by Europe with USD 117.44 billion.

Furthermore, other countries total software spendings in 2024 are mentioned as China (USD 61.77 billion), Germany (USD 22.23 billion), United Kingdom (USD 20.32 billion), France (USD 19.28 billion), Italy (USD 14.24 billion), Canada (USD 14.03 billion), and Japan (USD 13.16 billion).

(Reference: expertmarketresearch.com)

Country CAGR (2025 to 2034) India 5.2% China 4.6% Brazil 3.9% Mexico 3.6% UK 3.4% Canada 3.2% Australia 3.1% Germany 3.0%

Technology Adoption Statistics By Business Sectors

(Reference: hostinger.com)

As of 2025, nearly 78% of businesses across the world are already using AI in their daily operations.

In the IT sector, almost 36% of businesses are currently investing in Artificial Intelligence, followed by marketing and sales (36%), and service operations (33%).

Other usage share of AI technology in different sectors are product and service development (31%), software engineering (25%), knowledge management (23%), human resources (20%), risk, legal & complience (16%), supply chain/inventory management (16%), strategy and corporate finance (12%), and manufacturing (12%).

Benefits Of Adopting Technology In Business Statistics

(Reference: market.us)

Top benefits for organisations include increased operational efficiency (40%), market-changing customer expectations (35%), and improved new product quality (26%).

Furthermore, other benefits include increased design reuse (25%), reduced product development costs (24%), introduction of new revenue streams (21%), reduction in the cost of poor quality (14%), and increased first-pass yield (5%).

Conclusion

Technology has become a vital part of modern business, helping companies work faster, smarter, and more efficiently. From enhancing customer experience to reducing costs and driving innovation, digital tools and systems are now essential for staying competitive.

As businesses continue to face global challenges and rapid change, investing in the right technology is no longer optional; it’s essential for growth, resilience, and long-term success.

Shared On:



Sources Tomorrowsoffice Businessdasher Grm Backlinko Teksystems Statista Statista Statista Wipo Wikipedia

FAQ . How is technology important for a business? Technology enables businesses to work more efficiently, save money, reach a broader audience, and make more informed decisions every day. What is the biggest challenge of technology? One of the biggest challenges with technology is striking a balance between data security and the need for rapid adaptation to constant changes. How to manage technology in business? To manage technology effectively in business, plan carefully, train employees, update systems regularly, and utilise tools that enhance productivity. What is the best technology for a business? The best technology for a business is one that helps save time, reduce costs, and improve customer service effectively.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey