Labubu Statistics By Market, Price, Popularity And Trend (2025)
Updated · Jul 15, 2025
Editor
Rohan Jambhale is a senior editor at Smartphone Thoughts. He specializes in digital marketing, SEO,…... | See full bio
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Editor’s Choice
- Key Features of Labubu
- Labubu’s Market Statistics
- Labubu’s Domination Statistics
- Labubu Orders Types Statistics by Lead Time
- Labubu Statistics by Auction Record Valuation
- Labubu’s Auction Statistics by Labubu Figures, 2025
- Most Expensive Labubu Figures
- Labubu Version Launched Statistics (From 2024 to 2025)
- Labubu Price Statistics
- By Product Types of 2025 (in Pop Mart)
- Labubu Popularity Statistics
- Upcoming Labubu Releases or Collaborations Statistics
- Conclusion
Introduction
Labubu Statistics: Labubu is a cute monster elf toy made by Hong Kong-Belgian artist Kasing Lung. It’s part of a special collection of plush toys and is only sold by the Chinese company Pop Mart. Labubu is also the name of the main character in this toy series. Labubu first appeared in 2015 with How2Work’s “Monsters” and became popular in 2019. Labubu stands out not only as a character but as a symbol of the playful, artistic, and sometimes unpredictable spirit that drives the genre forward.
This article includes several statistical analyses from different sources covering overall market, user bases, demographics, limited-edition releases, frequent collaborations, and a thriving resale market, Labubu figures, etc.
Editor’s Choice
- Wikipedia report analysis mentions that by 2025, more than 300 different Labubu figurines had been released in various sizes and prices.
- More than 1.3 million TikTok videos use #labubu, showing how popular these collectible figures have become.
- In June 2025, a 1.2-meter-tall (4 feet) mint-green Labubu was sold for USD 170,000 at the first official Labubu auction in Beijing.
- An anime series with 156 short episodes (each about 4 to 5 minutes) is planned to air in mid-2025 in a 7-minute time slot.
- The Vertu report states that some rare Labubu toys have sold for USD 7,000.
- In 2024, Pop Mart’s plush toys, including Labubu, saw a big revenue increase of over 1,200%.
- CNN US reports in 2024 states that Labubu earned over USD 1.8 billion in revenue, including USD 420 million outside China.
- Between January and May 2025, the number of times people mentioned Labubu went up by 137%.
- To collect all regular Labubu figures, users need to buy 30 surprise boxes, spending about USD 510.
- Skibidi Times also states that Labubu has over 900 versions, with around 600 regular and 200 to 300 special edition figures.
Key Features of Labubu
- Labubu’s small, upright ears make it look playful and full of energy, like it’s always planning something fun.
- Its sharp teeth might look a bit wild, but they give Labubu a fun and cute personality.
- Labubu’s large eyes show many feelings, such as surprise, joy, or mischief, making it easy for fans to connect.
- It’s small enough to carry anywhere, bringing fun wherever it goes.
- Labubu comes in lots of designs, from simple to fancy to match any collection or mood.
Labubu’s Market Statistics
(Reference: cnn.io)
- In 2024, Labubu helped the company earn over USD 1.8 billion, with USD 420 million coming from markets outside China.
- As of 2023, the total revenue secured by Labubu was USD 886.9 million, up from 2023 accounted for USD 669.3 million.
- As per edition.cnn.com, eBay has over 19,000 Labubu items, often priced higher than those on Pop Mart.
- The number of Labubu products in “The Monsters” series grew fast from just a few in 2021 to 96 by June 2025.
- Currently, around 5% of Labubu items can be bought on Pop Mart’s website.
- Getting a secret Labubu from the Exciting Macaron Vinyl Face Blind Box costs around USD 2,000 on average.
- With 1-in-72 odds and each box priced at USD 27.99, collectors often spend hundreds or even thousands.
- One simulated buyer spent as much as USD 22,895 to find the rare figure.
Labubu’s Domination Statistics
- As per the iWeaver report, the Monster series, especially Labubu, earned RMB 3.041 billion (around USD 417 million), marking a massive 726.6% growth.
- It became the top intellectual property, making up 23.3% of total revenue.
- In comparison, Molly brought in RMB 2.093 billion (USD 287 million), Skullpanda RMB 1.308 billion (USD 179 million), and Crybaby RMB 1.165 billion (USD 160 million).
- Labubu figure sales made RMB 6.94 billion (USD 956 million) in revenue, rising 44.7%. Plush toys jumped 1,289% to RMB 2.83 billion (USD 390 million), making up 21.7% of total income.
- The MEGA series brought in RMB 1.68 billion (USD 232 million), up by 146%, and other extras added RMB 1.59 billion (USD 219 million), up by 156%, according to ainvest.com.
Labubu Orders Types Statistics by Lead Time
|Order Type
|Lead Time
|Small batch (under 300 pcs)
|
7 to 15 days
|
Large orders (OEM/ODM)
|20 to 30 days
|Mixed models or custom packaging
|
Up to 35 days
Labubu Statistics by Auction Record Valuation
- Vertu.com reports that a recent auction featuring Labubu collectables attracted major attention, generating a total revenue of 3.73 million yuan (USD 512,000)
- Among the highlights was a human-sized Labubu doll standing 131 cm tall, which sold for an impressive 1.08 million yuan (around USD 150,275.51).
- A set of three Labubu sculptures reached 510,000 yuan, while a limited-edition set previously fetched HKD 203,200 (about USD 25,889.64).
- The auction had no starting price for any items, allowing bids to begin from zero.
- Nearly 200 people attended in person, and more than 1,000 online bidders joined, reflecting the strong demand for Labubu figures among collectors and fans.
Labubu’s Auction Statistics by Labubu Figures, 2025
|Labubu Figure Name
|Edition Size
|Sale Price (USD)
|Auction House
|Mint Green Human-Sized Labubu (131cm)
|Unique (only one in existence)
|150,000
|
Yongle Auction
|
Brown Human-Sized Labubu (160cm)
|Limited to 15
|114,000
|“Three Wise Labubu” PVC Set
|Limited to 120 sets
|
80,000
|
Various Auctions
|
“Don’t Hear, Don’t See, Don’t Speak” Trio
|
Limited run, steadily rising
|Rising prices
|Preserved Flower Labubu Set
|Limited availability
|
10,000
Most Expensive Labubu Figures
- Human-Sized Labubu Doll: USD 120,000
- Labubu x Vans Old Skool Vinyl Plush Doll: USD 55,000
- Pop Mart MEGA LABUBU Sketch 1000%: USD 38,000
- Labubu Hip-hop Girl Figure: USD 22,500
- Labubu Time to Chill Figure: USD 14,800
Labubu Version Launched Statistics (From 2024 to 2025)
|Labubu Series
|Release Date
|Products
|Total
|Catch Me if You Like Me
|January 12, 2024
|● Pendant Blind Box
● Vinyl Plush Doll Blind Box
● Display Container
● Various Accessories
|
11
|
Mischief Diary
|January 26, 2024
|● Figurine Blind Box
|7
|Labubu x Pronounce
|March 15, 2024
|● Vinyl Plush Dolls
|
3
|
Fall in Wild
|April 12, 2024
|● Pendant Blind Box
● Badge Blind Box
● Vinyl Plush Dolls
● Various Accessories
|
20
|
Cheers
|May 24, 2024
|● Double-Walled Glass Blind Box
|7
|Art
|July 03, 2024
|● Figurine Blind Box
|
13
|
Enchanted by the Seaside
|July 12, 2024
|● Fridge Magnet Blind Box
● Various Accessories
|9
|Have a Seat
|July 12, 2024
|● Plush Pendant Blind Box
|
7
|
Party
|July 26, 2024
|● Plush Pendant Blind Box
|7
|Almost Hidden
|August 09, 2024
|● Figurine Blind Box
|
13
|
Lazy Yoga
|August 09, 2024
|● Figurine Blind Box
|11
|Let’s Have Fun Together
|August 23, 2024
|● Pendant Blind Box
● Badge Blind Box
● Various Accessories
|
17
|
Halloween Party
|September 13, 2024
|● Pendants
● Various Accessories
|3
|Playing Games
|September 13, 2024
|● Scene Set Blind Box
|
7
|
Finding Mokoko
|September 25, 2024
|● Figurine Blind Box
|11
|Classic Bag
|September 27, 2024
|● Various Accessories
|
4
|
Warm Fluffy Holiday
|November 22, 2024
|● Various Accessories
|6
|Classic
|November 22, 2024
|● Plush Pendant Blind Box
● Various Accessories
|
11
|
The Monsters x Coca-Cola
|November 22, 2024
|● Figurine Blind Box
● Plush Pendant Blind Box
|14
|Let’s Checkmate
|February 07, 2025
|● Fridge Magnet Blind Box
● Pendant Blind Box
● Vinyl Plush Dolls
● Various Accessories
|
18
|
The Monsters x One Piece
|February 27, 2025
|● Figurine Blind Box
|13
|Big into Energy
|April 24, 2025
|● Plush Pendant Blind Box
● Phone Charm Blind Box
● Various Accessories
|
16
|
Forest Secret Base Part 2
|May 23, 2025
|● Scene Sets
|4
|Forest Secret Base
|May 23, 2025
|● Scene Sets
|
5
|
Wacky Mart
|June 12, 2025
|● Figurine Blind Box
● Fridge Magnet Blind Box
● Pinch Pendant Blind Box
● Tumbler Blind Box
● Fragrance Blind Box
|45
|Labubu Hide and Seek in Singapore
|June 23, 2025
|● Fridge Magnet Blind Box
● Plush Pendants
● Badge Blind Box
● Various Accessories
|
16
Labubu Price Statistics
- According to Wikipedia reports, small vinyl figures (8 cm or 3 inches) were sold for around USD 15.
- Larger “mega” Labubu figures (79 cm or 31 inches) could cost up to USD 960.
- In June 2025, a 1.2-meter-tall (4 feet) mint-green Labubu was sold for USD 170,000 at the first official Labubu auction in Beijing.
- Statista report further shows that in April 2025, the new Labubu series was launched, raising U.S. surprise box prices from USD 22 to nearly USD 28 compared to the older collection.
- The Vertu report states that some rare Labubu toys have sold for USD 7,000, showing they can be valuable collectables.
- Secret Labubus are harder to find; some need 221 boxes, costing USD 3,755.
- Limited editions like the USD 289.99 Mega Labubu 400% Sketch sell out fast.
By Product Types of 2025 (in Pop Mart)
|Labubu Product
|Type
|Price(USD)
|Canvas Bag
|Accessory
|
24.90
|
Vinyl Plush Doll
|Plush Pendant
|37.90
|If I Act Like the Roots of a Flower’s Badge
|Accessory
|
11.90
|
If I Go Shopping in the mall, I’ll get a Badge
|
If I Pour Water Gracefully Badge
|
If I Blend in with the Tourists, Badge
|
If I Like Drinking Milk Tea Badge
|
If I Turn into a Fish
|
I Hide in a Shell
|
If I Act Like the Roots of a flower
|Fridge Magnet
|71.40
|
If I Go Shopping in the Mall
|
If I Pour Water Gracefully
|
If I Like Drinking Milk Tea
|
If I Turn into a Fish
|
I Hide in a Shell
|
Grilled Sausage
|Figurine
|19.99
|
Cup Noodles
|
Milk
|
Chips
|
Corn
|
Fried Shrimp
|
Canned Sardines
|
Sandwich
|
Salad
|
Yakitori
|
Chow Mein
|
Onigiri
|
Microwave Oven
|
Grilled Sausage
|
Fridge Magnet
|
19.99
|
Cup Noodles
|
Milk
|
Corn
|
Canned Sardines
|
Salad
|
Microwave Oven
|
Corn
|Pinch Pendant
|18.99
|
Onigiri
|
Yakitori
|
Milk
|
Grilled Sausage
|
Chips
|
Microwave Oven
|
Honey Orange
|
Accessory
|
32.99
|
Tomato Red Tumbler
|
Misty Purple Tumbler
|
Blush Pink Tumbler
|
Bubble Blue Tumbler
|
Green Pomelo Tumbler
|
Caramel Brown Tumbler
|The Monsters (Labubu) Messenger Bag
|
34.99
|
Fried Shrimp Earphone Case
|25.99
|Chips Pillow
|
44.99
|
Labubu Display Container
|Display Container
|56.99
|Bittersweet Citrus
|Fragrance
|
159.00
|
Juicy Sweet Orange
|
Lychee Iced Coconut
|
Mint Iced Tea
|
Pineapple Mango
|
Sparkling Apple Drink
|
Grapefruit
|
Waiting For the Prologue
|Pop Bean
|–
|Playful Home Block
|Scene Set
|
85.99
|
Rolling Gems Block
|
57.99
|
Juice Maker Block
|
Click-Fix Lab Block
|
43.99
|
Jam Graffiti Block
|
Magical Plants Block
|
Napping Time Block
|
Genius Cook Block
|
Seaside Prizes Block
|
Luck
|
Plush Pendant
|
27.99
|
Hope
|
Serenity
|
Loyalty
|
Happiness
|
Love
|
ID
|
Happiness Phone Charm
|Accessory
|17.99
|
Luck Phone Charm
|
Love Phone Charm
|
Serenity Phone Charm
|
Loyalty Phone Charm
|
Hope Phone Charm
|
ID Phone Charm
|
Phone Case
|
34.99
|Wireless Charger
|
42.99
|
400% Tony Tony Chopper
|Vinyl Plush Doll
|314.90
|1000% Tony Tony Chopper
|
1,259.90
|
Labubu Lemon Tea
|Figurine
|39.99
|Monkey.D.Luffy
|
19.99
|
Roronoa Zoro
|
Sanji
|
Nami
|
Chopper
|
Brook
|
Robin
|
Usopp
|
Sabo
|
Trafalgar Law
|
Jinbe
|
Franky
|
Gear 5 Luffy
|
King
|Pendant
|14.99
|
Queen
|
Rook
|
Bishop
|
Knight
|
Bond
|
King
|Fridge Magnet
|10.99
|
Queen
|
Rook
|
Bishop
|
Knight
|
Pawn
|
Bond
|Mug
|Accessory
|
39.99
|
Vinyl Plush Hanging Card
|Vinyl Plush Doll
|46.99
|Computer Desk Mat
|Accessory
|
21.99
|
Vinyl Plush Doll
|Vinyl Plush Doll
|114.99
|Happy Factor
|Plush Pendant
|
46.99
|
Surprise Shake
|
Mysterious Guest
Labubu Popularity Statistics
(Source: meltwater.com)
- Between January 1 and May 20, 2025, Labubu was mentioned around 876,000 times on news and social media platforms such as YouTube, Reddit, Douyin, X, and more.
- During this period, audience reach increased by 76% and engagement rose by 137% compared to the previous 139 days.
- People mentioned Labubu as “cute” nearly 19,800 times, while the word “ugly” appeared only about 4,000 times.
Upcoming Labubu Releases or Collaborations Statistics
- Based on the reports of LinkedIn, Pop Mart wants to open 50 more stores in the U.S. by the end of 2025.
- In Q1 of 2025, tonysourcing.com further states that Labubu launched 13 figures dressed as characters from the famous One Piece.
- As of 2024, a winter surprise box collection came out featuring eleven Labubu figures inspired by Coca-Cola.
Conclusion
After completing the article on Labubu Statistics, it can be easily concluded that in 2025, Labubu has gained huge popularity and is also globally known as its pop culture icon.
From thousands of mentions online to rising engagement and reach, it’s clear that Labubu is more than just a toy. Loved for its cuteness and unique style, Labubu continues to capture hearts across generations, proving that designer toys are here to stay in pop culture. Hopefully, all the above current information will guide you in understanding the overall Labubu market effectively.
Sources
FAQ.
The human-sized, mint green Labubu figure is termed the rarest Labubu model.
Labubu dolls are sold in surprise boxes, and users never know the colour or figure until they open the pack.
The most popular Labubu set is The Monsters series, preferred for its unique designs and frequent limited editions.
A rare Labubu doll sold for ¥1.08 million (approximately USD 150,552) at auction in Beijing.
The obsession with Labubu has increased for its quirky expressions, limited editions, cute mischief vibe, and strong presence in designer toy culture.
Barry Elad is a tech enthusiast who loves diving deep into various technology topics. He gathers important statistics and facts to help others understand the tech world better. With a keen interest in software, Barry writes about its benefits and how it can improve our daily lives. In his spare time, he enjoys experimenting with healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child. Barry’s goal is to make complex tech information easy and accessible for everyone.