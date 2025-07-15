Labubu Statistics By Market, Price, Popularity And Trend (2025)

Barry Elad
Written by
Barry Elad

Updated · Jul 15, 2025

Rohan Jambhale
Edited by
Rohan Jambhale

Editor

Labubu Statistics By Market, Price, Popularity And Trend (2025)

Introduction

Labubu Statistics: Labubu is a cute monster elf toy made by Hong Kong-Belgian artist Kasing Lung. It’s part of a special collection of plush toys and is only sold by the Chinese company Pop Mart. Labubu is also the name of the main character in this toy series. Labubu first appeared in 2015 with How2Work’s “Monsters” and became popular in 2019. Labubu stands out not only as a character but as a symbol of the playful, artistic, and sometimes unpredictable spirit that drives the genre forward.

This article includes several statistical analyses from different sources covering overall market, user bases, demographics, limited-edition releases, frequent collaborations, and a thriving resale market, Labubu figures, etc.

Editor’s Choice

  • Wikipedia report analysis mentions that by 2025, more than 300 different Labubu figurines had been released in various sizes and prices.
  • More than 1.3 million TikTok videos use #labubu, showing how popular these collectible figures have become.
  • In June 2025, a 1.2-meter-tall (4 feet) mint-green Labubu was sold for USD 170,000 at the first official Labubu auction in Beijing.
  • An anime series with 156 short episodes (each about 4 to 5 minutes) is planned to air in mid-2025 in a 7-minute time slot.
  • The Vertu report states that some rare Labubu toys have sold for USD 7,000.
  • In 2024, Pop Mart’s plush toys, including Labubu, saw a big revenue increase of over 1,200%.
  • CNN US reports in 2024 states that Labubu earned over USD 1.8 billion in revenue, including USD 420 million outside China.
  • Between January and May 2025, the number of times people mentioned Labubu went up by 137%.
  • To collect all regular Labubu figures, users need to buy 30 surprise boxes, spending about USD 510.
  • Skibidi Times also states that Labubu has over 900 versions, with around 600 regular and 200 to 300 special edition figures.

Key Features of Labubu

  • Labubu’s small, upright ears make it look playful and full of energy, like it’s always planning something fun.
  • Its sharp teeth might look a bit wild, but they give Labubu a fun and cute personality.
  • Labubu’s large eyes show many feelings, such as surprise, joy, or mischief, making it easy for fans to connect.
  • It’s small enough to carry anywhere, bringing fun wherever it goes.
  • Labubu comes in lots of designs, from simple to fancy to match any collection or mood.

Labubu’s Market Statistics

labubu-market-revenue-from-2017-to-2024 (Reference: cnn.io)

  • In 2024, Labubu helped the company earn over USD 1.8 billion, with USD 420 million coming from markets outside China.
  • As of 2023, the total revenue secured by Labubu was USD 886.9 million, up from 2023 accounted for USD 669.3 million.
  • As per edition.cnn.com, eBay has over 19,000 Labubu items, often priced higher than those on Pop Mart.
  • The number of Labubu products in “The Monsters” series grew fast from just a few in 2021 to 96 by June 2025.
  • Currently, around 5% of Labubu items can be bought on Pop Mart’s website.
  • Getting a secret Labubu from the Exciting Macaron Vinyl Face Blind Box costs around USD 2,000 on average.
  • With 1-in-72 odds and each box priced at USD 27.99, collectors often spend hundreds or even thousands.
  • One simulated buyer spent as much as USD 22,895 to find the rare figure.

Labubu’s Domination Statistics

  • As per the iWeaver report, the Monster series, especially Labubu, earned RMB 3.041 billion (around USD 417 million), marking a massive 726.6% growth.
  • It became the top intellectual property, making up 23.3% of total revenue.
  • In comparison, Molly brought in RMB 2.093 billion (USD 287 million), Skullpanda RMB 1.308 billion (USD 179 million), and Crybaby RMB 1.165 billion (USD 160 million).
  • Labubu figure sales made RMB 6.94 billion (USD 956 million) in revenue, rising 44.7%. Plush toys jumped 1,289% to RMB 2.83 billion (USD 390 million), making up 21.7% of total income.
  • The MEGA series brought in RMB 1.68 billion (USD 232 million), up by 146%, and other extras added RMB 1.59 billion (USD 219 million), up by 156%, according to ainvest.com.

Labubu Orders Types Statistics by Lead Time

Order Type Lead Time
Small batch (under 300 pcs)

7 to 15 days

Large orders (OEM/ODM)

 20 to 30 days
Mixed models or custom packaging

Up to 35 days

Labubu Statistics by Auction Record Valuation

  • Vertu.com reports that a recent auction featuring Labubu collectables attracted major attention, generating a total revenue of 3.73 million yuan (USD 512,000)
  • Among the highlights was a human-sized Labubu doll standing 131 cm tall, which sold for an impressive 1.08 million yuan (around USD 150,275.51).
  • A set of three Labubu sculptures reached 510,000 yuan, while a limited-edition set previously fetched HKD 203,200 (about USD 25,889.64).
  • The auction had no starting price for any items, allowing bids to begin from zero.
  • Nearly 200 people attended in person, and more than 1,000 online bidders joined, reflecting the strong demand for Labubu figures among collectors and fans.

Labubu’s Auction Statistics by Labubu Figures, 2025

Labubu Figure Name Edition Size Sale Price (USD) Auction House
Mint Green Human-Sized Labubu (131cm) Unique (only one in existence) 150,000

Yongle Auction

Brown Human-Sized Labubu (160cm)

 Limited to 15 114,000
“Three Wise Labubu” PVC Set Limited to 120 sets

80,000

Various Auctions

“Don’t Hear, Don’t See, Don’t Speak” Trio

Limited run, steadily rising

 Rising prices
Preserved Flower Labubu Set Limited availability

10,000

Most Expensive Labubu Figures

  • Human-Sized Labubu Doll: USD 120,000
  • Labubu x Vans Old Skool Vinyl Plush Doll: USD 55,000
  • Pop Mart MEGA LABUBU Sketch 1000%: USD 38,000
  • Labubu Hip-hop Girl Figure: USD 22,500
  • Labubu Time to Chill Figure: USD 14,800

Labubu Version Launched Statistics (From 2024 to 2025)

Labubu Series Release Date Products Total
Catch Me if You Like Me January 12, 2024 ●     Pendant Blind Box

●     Vinyl Plush Doll Blind Box

●     Display Container

●     Various Accessories

11

Mischief Diary

 January 26, 2024 ●     Figurine Blind Box 7
Labubu x Pronounce March 15, 2024 ●     Vinyl Plush Dolls

3

Fall in Wild

 April 12, 2024 ●     Pendant Blind Box

●     Badge Blind Box

●     Vinyl Plush Dolls

●     Various Accessories

20

Cheers

 May 24, 2024 ●     Double-Walled Glass Blind Box 7
Art July 03, 2024 ●     Figurine Blind Box

13

Enchanted by the Seaside

 July 12, 2024 ●     Fridge Magnet Blind Box

●     Various Accessories

 9
Have a Seat July 12, 2024 ●     Plush Pendant Blind Box

7

Party

 July 26, 2024 ●     Plush Pendant Blind Box 7
Almost Hidden August 09, 2024 ●     Figurine Blind Box

13

Lazy Yoga

 August 09, 2024 ●     Figurine Blind Box 11
Let’s Have Fun Together August 23, 2024 ●     Pendant Blind Box

●     Badge Blind Box

●     Various Accessories

17

Halloween Party

 September 13, 2024 ●     Pendants

●     Various Accessories

 3
Playing Games September 13, 2024 ●     Scene Set Blind Box

7

Finding Mokoko

 September 25, 2024 ●     Figurine Blind Box 11
Classic Bag September 27, 2024 ●     Various Accessories

4

Warm Fluffy Holiday

 November 22, 2024 ●     Various Accessories 6
Classic November 22, 2024 ●     Plush Pendant Blind Box

●     Various Accessories

11

The Monsters x Coca-Cola

 November 22, 2024 ●     Figurine Blind Box

●     Plush Pendant Blind Box

 14
Let’s Checkmate February 07, 2025 ●     Fridge Magnet Blind Box

●     Pendant Blind Box

●     Vinyl Plush Dolls

●     Various Accessories

18

The Monsters x One Piece

 February 27, 2025 ●     Figurine Blind Box 13
Big into Energy April 24, 2025 ●     Plush Pendant Blind Box

●     Phone Charm Blind Box

●     Various Accessories

16

Forest Secret Base Part 2

 May 23, 2025 ●     Scene Sets 4
Forest Secret Base May 23, 2025 ●     Scene Sets

5

Wacky Mart

 June 12, 2025 ●     Figurine Blind Box

●     Fridge Magnet Blind Box

●     Pinch Pendant Blind Box

●     Tumbler Blind Box

●     Fragrance Blind Box

 45
Labubu Hide and Seek in Singapore June 23, 2025 ●     Fridge Magnet Blind Box

●     Plush Pendants

●     Badge Blind Box

●     Various Accessories

16

Labubu Price Statistics

  • According to Wikipedia reports, small vinyl figures (8 cm or 3 inches) were sold for around USD 15.
  • Larger “mega” Labubu figures (79 cm or 31 inches) could cost up to USD 960.
  • In June 2025, a 1.2-meter-tall (4 feet) mint-green Labubu was sold for USD 170,000 at the first official Labubu auction in Beijing.
  • Statista report further shows that in April 2025, the new Labubu series was launched, raising U.S. surprise box prices from USD 22 to nearly USD 28 compared to the older collection.
  • The Vertu report states that some rare Labubu toys have sold for USD 7,000, showing they can be valuable collectables.
  • Secret Labubus are harder to find; some need 221 boxes, costing USD 3,755.
  • Limited editions like the USD 289.99 Mega Labubu 400% Sketch sell out fast.

By Product Types of 2025 (in Pop Mart)

Labubu Product Type Price(USD)
Canvas Bag Accessory

24.90

Vinyl Plush Doll

 Plush Pendant 37.90
If I Act Like the Roots of a Flower’s Badge Accessory

11.90

If I Go Shopping in the mall, I’ll get a Badge

If I Pour Water Gracefully Badge

If I Blend in with the Tourists, Badge

If I Like Drinking Milk Tea Badge

If I Turn into a Fish

I Hide in a Shell

If I Act Like the Roots of a flower

 Fridge Magnet 71.40

If I Go Shopping in the Mall

If I Pour Water Gracefully

If I Like Drinking Milk Tea

If I Turn into a Fish

I Hide in a Shell

Grilled Sausage

 Figurine 19.99

Cup Noodles

Milk

Chips

Corn

Fried Shrimp

Canned Sardines

Sandwich

Salad

Yakitori

Chow Mein

Onigiri

Microwave Oven

Grilled Sausage

Fridge Magnet

19.99

Cup Noodles

Milk

Corn

Canned Sardines

Salad

Microwave Oven

Corn

 Pinch Pendant 18.99

Onigiri

Yakitori

Milk

Grilled Sausage

Chips

Microwave Oven

Honey Orange

Accessory

32.99

Tomato Red Tumbler

Misty Purple Tumbler

Blush Pink Tumbler

Bubble Blue Tumbler

Green Pomelo Tumbler

Caramel Brown Tumbler
The Monsters (Labubu) Messenger Bag

34.99

Fried Shrimp Earphone Case

 25.99
Chips Pillow

44.99

Labubu Display Container

 Display Container 56.99
Bittersweet Citrus Fragrance

159.00

Juicy Sweet Orange

Lychee Iced Coconut

Mint Iced Tea

Pineapple Mango

Sparkling Apple Drink

Grapefruit

Waiting For the Prologue

 Pop Bean
Playful Home Block Scene Set

85.99

Rolling Gems Block

57.99

Juice Maker Block

Click-Fix Lab Block

43.99

Jam Graffiti Block

Magical Plants Block

Napping Time Block

Genius Cook Block

Seaside Prizes Block

Luck

Plush Pendant

27.99

Hope

Serenity

Loyalty

Happiness

Love

ID

Happiness Phone Charm

 Accessory 17.99

Luck Phone Charm

Love Phone Charm

Serenity Phone Charm

Loyalty Phone Charm

Hope Phone Charm

ID Phone Charm

Phone Case

34.99
Wireless Charger

42.99

400% Tony Tony Chopper

 Vinyl Plush Doll 314.90
1000% Tony Tony Chopper

1,259.90

Labubu Lemon Tea

 Figurine 39.99
Monkey.D.Luffy

19.99

Roronoa Zoro

Sanji

Nami

Chopper

Brook

Robin

Usopp

Sabo

Trafalgar Law

Jinbe

Franky

Gear 5 Luffy

King

 Pendant 14.99

Queen

Rook

Bishop

Knight

Bond

King

 Fridge Magnet 10.99

Queen

Rook

Bishop

Knight

Pawn

Bond
Mug Accessory

39.99

Vinyl Plush Hanging Card

 Vinyl Plush Doll 46.99
Computer Desk Mat Accessory

21.99

Vinyl Plush Doll

 Vinyl Plush Doll 114.99
Happy Factor Plush Pendant

46.99

Surprise Shake

Mysterious Guest

Labubu Popularity Statistics

Mentions_Trend (Source: meltwater.com)

  • Between January 1 and May 20, 2025, Labubu was mentioned around 876,000 times on news and social media platforms such as YouTube, Reddit, Douyin, X, and more.
  • During this period, audience reach increased by 76% and engagement rose by 137% compared to the previous 139 days.
  • People mentioned Labubu as “cute” nearly 19,800 times, while the word “ugly” appeared only about 4,000 times.

Upcoming Labubu Releases or Collaborations Statistics

  • Based on the reports of LinkedIn, Pop Mart wants to open 50 more stores in the U.S. by the end of 2025.
  • In Q1 of 2025, tonysourcing.com further states that Labubu launched 13 figures dressed as characters from the famous One Piece.
  • As of 2024, a winter surprise box collection came out featuring eleven Labubu figures inspired by Coca-Cola.

Conclusion

After completing the article on Labubu Statistics, it can be easily concluded that in 2025, Labubu has gained huge popularity and is also globally known as its pop culture icon.

From thousands of mentions online to rising engagement and reach, it’s clear that Labubu is more than just a toy. Loved for its cuteness and unique style, Labubu continues to capture hearts across generations, proving that designer toys are here to stay in pop culture. Hopefully, all the above current information will guide you in understanding the overall Labubu market effectively.

Sources

Wikipedia
Statista
Vertu
Tonysourcing
Edition
Novelship
Skibiditimes
Linkedin
Vertu
Iweaver
Ainvest
Meltwater

FAQ.

What is the rarest Labubu?

The human-sized, mint green Labubu figure is termed the rarest Labubu model.

What’s so special about Labubu?

Labubu dolls are sold in surprise boxes, and users never know the colour or figure until they open the pack.

Which Labubu set is most popular?

The most popular Labubu set is The Monsters series, preferred for its unique designs and frequent limited editions.

What is the most expensive Labubu resell?

A rare Labubu doll sold for ¥1.08 million (approximately USD 150,552) at auction in Beijing.

Why are people obsessed with Labubu?

The obsession with Labubu has increased for its quirky expressions, limited editions, cute mischief vibe, and strong presence in designer toy culture.

Barry Elad
Barry Elad

Barry Elad is a tech enthusiast who loves diving deep into various technology topics. He gathers important statistics and facts to help others understand the tech world better. With a keen interest in software, Barry writes about its benefits and how it can improve our daily lives. In his spare time, he enjoys experimenting with healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child. Barry’s goal is to make complex tech information easy and accessible for everyone.

More Posts By Barry Elad

Labubu Statistics By Market, Price, Popularity And Trend (2025)
Labubu Statistics By Market, Price, Popularity And Trend (2025)
OnlyFans Statistics By Users, Creators, Revenue And User Growth (2025)
OnlyFans Statistics By Users, Creators, Revenue And User Growth (2025)
SSL Statistics By Cipher Usage, Certificate Market And Industry Trend (2025)
SSL Statistics By Cipher Usage, Certificate Market And Industry Trend (2025)
TikTok Shopping Statistics By Region, Users And Facts (2025)
TikTok Shopping Statistics By Region, Users And Facts (2025)
Average Time Spent On Social Media By App, Country, Region And Trend (2025)
Average Time Spent On Social Media By App, Country, Region And Trend (2025)
Shopify vs WooCommerce Statistics By Market Share and Security (2025)
Shopify vs WooCommerce Statistics By Market Share and Security (2025)
Freshdesk Statistics By Social Media Traffic, Usage And Facts (2025)
Freshdesk Statistics By Social Media Traffic, Usage And Facts (2025)
Rosetta Stone Statistics And Facts (2025)
Rosetta Stone Statistics And Facts (2025)
Pipedrive Statistics By Revenue, Market Share, Sales And Technology (2025)
Pipedrive Statistics By Revenue, Market Share, Sales And Technology (2025)
Kubernetes Statistics By Market Share, Technologies And Facts (2025)
Kubernetes Statistics By Market Share, Technologies And Facts (2025)