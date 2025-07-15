Labubu Statistics By Market, Price, Popularity And Trend (2025)

Introduction

Labubu Statistics: Labubu is a cute monster elf toy made by Hong Kong-Belgian artist Kasing Lung. It’s part of a special collection of plush toys and is only sold by the Chinese company Pop Mart. Labubu is also the name of the main character in this toy series. Labubu first appeared in 2015 with How2Work’s “Monsters” and became popular in 2019. Labubu stands out not only as a character but as a symbol of the playful, artistic, and sometimes unpredictable spirit that drives the genre forward.

This article includes several statistical analyses from different sources covering overall market, user bases, demographics, limited-edition releases, frequent collaborations, and a thriving resale market, Labubu figures, etc.

Wikipedia report analysis mentions that by 2025, more than 300 different Labubu figurines had been released in various sizes and prices.

More than 1.3 million TikTok videos use #labubu, showing how popular these collectible figures have become.

In June 2025, a 1.2-meter-tall (4 feet) mint-green Labubu was sold for USD 170,000 at the first official Labubu auction in Beijing.

An anime series with 156 short episodes (each about 4 to 5 minutes) is planned to air in mid-2025 in a 7-minute time slot.

The Vertu report states that some rare Labubu toys have sold for USD 7,000.

. In 2024, Pop Mart’s plush toys, including Labubu, saw a big revenue increase of over 1,200%.

CNN US reports in 2024 states that Labubu earned over USD 1.8 billion in revenue, including USD 420 million outside China.

in revenue, including outside China. Between January and May 2025, the number of times people mentioned Labubu went up by 137%.

To collect all regular Labubu figures, users need to buy 30 surprise boxes, spending about USD 510.

surprise boxes, spending about . Skibidi Times also states that Labubu has over 900 versions, with around 600 regular and 200 to 300 special edition figures.

Key Features of Labubu

Labubu’s small, upright ears make it look playful and full of energy, like it’s always planning something fun.

Its sharp teeth might look a bit wild, but they give Labubu a fun and cute personality.

Labubu’s large eyes show many feelings, such as surprise, joy, or mischief, making it easy for fans to connect.

It’s small enough to carry anywhere, bringing fun wherever it goes.

Labubu comes in lots of designs, from simple to fancy to match any collection or mood.

Labubu’s Market Statistics

(Reference: cnn.io)

In 2024, Labubu helped the company earn over USD 1.8 billion, with USD 420 million coming from markets outside China.

As of 2023, the total revenue secured by Labubu was USD 886.9 million, up from 2023 accounted for USD 669.3 million.

As per edition.cnn.com, eBay has over 19,000 Labubu items, often priced higher than those on Pop Mart.

The number of Labubu products in “The Monsters” series grew fast from just a few in 2021 to 96 by June 2025.

Currently, around 5% of Labubu items can be bought on Pop Mart’s website.

Getting a secret Labubu from the Exciting Macaron Vinyl Face Blind Box costs around USD 2,000 on average.

With 1-in-72 odds and each box priced at USD 27.99, collectors often spend hundreds or even thousands.

One simulated buyer spent as much as USD 22,895 to find the rare figure.

Labubu’s Domination Statistics

As per the iWeaver report, the Monster series, especially Labubu, earned RMB 3.041 billion (around USD 417 million), marking a massive 726.6% growth.

It became the top intellectual property, making up 23.3% of total revenue.

In comparison, Molly brought in RMB 2.093 billion (USD 287 million), Skullpanda RMB 1.308 billion (USD 179 million), and Crybaby RMB 1.165 billion (USD 160 million).

Labubu figure sales made RMB 6.94 billion (USD 956 million) in revenue, rising 44.7%. Plush toys jumped 1,289% to RMB 2.83 billion (USD 390 million), making up 21.7% of total income.

The MEGA series brought in RMB 1.68 billion (USD 232 million), up by 146%, and other extras added RMB 1.59 billion (USD 219 million), up by 156%, according to ainvest.com.

Labubu Orders Types Statistics by Lead Time

Order Type Lead Time Small batch (under 300 pcs) 7 to 15 days Large orders (OEM/ODM) 20 to 30 days Mixed models or custom packaging Up to 35 days

Labubu Statistics by Auction Record Valuation

Vertu.com reports that a recent auction featuring Labubu collectables attracted major attention, generating a total revenue of 3.73 million yuan (USD 512,000)

Among the highlights was a human-sized Labubu doll standing 131 cm tall, which sold for an impressive 1.08 million yuan (around USD 150,275.51).

A set of three Labubu sculptures reached 510,000 yuan, while a limited-edition set previously fetched HKD 203,200 (about USD 25,889.64).

The auction had no starting price for any items, allowing bids to begin from zero.

Nearly 200 people attended in person, and more than 1,000 online bidders joined, reflecting the strong demand for Labubu figures among collectors and fans.

Labubu’s Auction Statistics by Labubu Figures, 2025

Labubu Figure Name Edition Size Sale Price (USD) Auction House Mint Green Human-Sized Labubu (131cm) Unique (only one in existence) 150,000 Yongle Auction Brown Human-Sized Labubu (160cm) Limited to 15 114,000 “Three Wise Labubu” PVC Set Limited to 120 sets 80,000 Various Auctions “Don’t Hear, Don’t See, Don’t Speak” Trio Limited run, steadily rising Rising prices Preserved Flower Labubu Set Limited availability 10,000

Most Expensive Labubu Figures

Human-Sized Labubu Doll: USD 120,000

Labubu x Vans Old Skool Vinyl Plush Doll: USD 55,000

Pop Mart MEGA LABUBU Sketch 1000%: USD 38,000

Labubu Hip-hop Girl Figure: USD 22,500

Labubu Time to Chill Figure: USD 14,800

Labubu Version Launched Statistics (From 2024 to 2025)

Labubu Series Release Date Products Total Catch Me if You Like Me January 12, 2024 ● Pendant Blind Box ● Vinyl Plush Doll Blind Box ● Display Container ● Various Accessories 11 Mischief Diary January 26, 2024 ● Figurine Blind Box 7 Labubu x Pronounce March 15, 2024 ● Vinyl Plush Dolls 3 Fall in Wild April 12, 2024 ● Pendant Blind Box ● Badge Blind Box ● Vinyl Plush Dolls ● Various Accessories 20 Cheers May 24, 2024 ● Double-Walled Glass Blind Box 7 Art July 03, 2024 ● Figurine Blind Box 13 Enchanted by the Seaside July 12, 2024 ● Fridge Magnet Blind Box ● Various Accessories 9 Have a Seat July 12, 2024 ● Plush Pendant Blind Box 7 Party July 26, 2024 ● Plush Pendant Blind Box 7 Almost Hidden August 09, 2024 ● Figurine Blind Box 13 Lazy Yoga August 09, 2024 ● Figurine Blind Box 11 Let’s Have Fun Together August 23, 2024 ● Pendant Blind Box ● Badge Blind Box ● Various Accessories 17 Halloween Party September 13, 2024 ● Pendants ● Various Accessories 3 Playing Games September 13, 2024 ● Scene Set Blind Box 7 Finding Mokoko September 25, 2024 ● Figurine Blind Box 11 Classic Bag September 27, 2024 ● Various Accessories 4 Warm Fluffy Holiday November 22, 2024 ● Various Accessories 6 Classic November 22, 2024 ● Plush Pendant Blind Box ● Various Accessories 11 The Monsters x Coca-Cola November 22, 2024 ● Figurine Blind Box ● Plush Pendant Blind Box 14 Let’s Checkmate February 07, 2025 ● Fridge Magnet Blind Box ● Pendant Blind Box ● Vinyl Plush Dolls ● Various Accessories 18 The Monsters x One Piece February 27, 2025 ● Figurine Blind Box 13 Big into Energy April 24, 2025 ● Plush Pendant Blind Box ● Phone Charm Blind Box ● Various Accessories 16 Forest Secret Base Part 2 May 23, 2025 ● Scene Sets 4 Forest Secret Base May 23, 2025 ● Scene Sets 5 Wacky Mart June 12, 2025 ● Figurine Blind Box ● Fridge Magnet Blind Box ● Pinch Pendant Blind Box ● Tumbler Blind Box ● Fragrance Blind Box 45 Labubu Hide and Seek in Singapore June 23, 2025 ● Fridge Magnet Blind Box ● Plush Pendants ● Badge Blind Box ● Various Accessories 16

Labubu Price Statistics

According to Wikipedia reports, small vinyl figures (8 cm or 3 inches) were sold for around USD 15.

Larger “mega” Labubu figures (79 cm or 31 inches) could cost up to USD 960.

In June 2025, a 1.2-meter-tall (4 feet) mint-green Labubu was sold for USD 170,000 at the first official Labubu auction in Beijing.

Statista report further shows that in April 2025, the new Labubu series was launched, raising U.S. surprise box prices from USD 22 to nearly USD 28 compared to the older collection.

The Vertu report states that some rare Labubu toys have sold for USD 7,000, showing they can be valuable collectables.

Secret Labubus are harder to find; some need 221 boxes, costing USD 3,755.

Limited editions like the USD 289.99 Mega Labubu 400% Sketch sell out fast.

By Product Types of 2025 (in Pop Mart)

Labubu Product Type Price(USD) Canvas Bag Accessory 24.90 Vinyl Plush Doll Plush Pendant 37.90 If I Act Like the Roots of a Flower’s Badge Accessory 11.90 If I Go Shopping in the mall, I’ll get a Badge If I Pour Water Gracefully Badge If I Blend in with the Tourists, Badge If I Like Drinking Milk Tea Badge If I Turn into a Fish I Hide in a Shell If I Act Like the Roots of a flower Fridge Magnet 71.40 If I Go Shopping in the Mall If I Pour Water Gracefully If I Like Drinking Milk Tea If I Turn into a Fish I Hide in a Shell Grilled Sausage Figurine 19.99 Cup Noodles Milk Chips Corn Fried Shrimp Canned Sardines Sandwich Salad Yakitori Chow Mein Onigiri Microwave Oven Grilled Sausage Fridge Magnet 19.99 Cup Noodles Milk Corn Canned Sardines Salad Microwave Oven Corn Pinch Pendant 18.99 Onigiri Yakitori Milk Grilled Sausage Chips Microwave Oven Honey Orange Accessory 32.99 Tomato Red Tumbler Misty Purple Tumbler Blush Pink Tumbler Bubble Blue Tumbler Green Pomelo Tumbler Caramel Brown Tumbler The Monsters (Labubu) Messenger Bag 34.99 Fried Shrimp Earphone Case 25.99 Chips Pillow 44.99 Labubu Display Container Display Container 56.99 Bittersweet Citrus Fragrance 159.00 Juicy Sweet Orange Lychee Iced Coconut Mint Iced Tea Pineapple Mango Sparkling Apple Drink Grapefruit Waiting For the Prologue Pop Bean – Playful Home Block Scene Set 85.99 Rolling Gems Block 57.99 Juice Maker Block Click-Fix Lab Block 43.99 Jam Graffiti Block Magical Plants Block Napping Time Block Genius Cook Block Seaside Prizes Block Luck Plush Pendant 27.99 Hope Serenity Loyalty Happiness Love ID Happiness Phone Charm Accessory 17.99 Luck Phone Charm Love Phone Charm Serenity Phone Charm Loyalty Phone Charm Hope Phone Charm ID Phone Charm Phone Case 34.99 Wireless Charger 42.99 400% Tony Tony Chopper Vinyl Plush Doll 314.90 1000% Tony Tony Chopper 1,259.90 Labubu Lemon Tea Figurine 39.99 Monkey.D.Luffy 19.99 Roronoa Zoro Sanji Nami Chopper Brook Robin Usopp Sabo Trafalgar Law Jinbe Franky Gear 5 Luffy King Pendant 14.99 Queen Rook Bishop Knight Bond King Fridge Magnet 10.99 Queen Rook Bishop Knight Pawn Bond Mug Accessory 39.99 Vinyl Plush Hanging Card Vinyl Plush Doll 46.99 Computer Desk Mat Accessory 21.99 Vinyl Plush Doll Vinyl Plush Doll 114.99 Happy Factor Plush Pendant 46.99 Surprise Shake Mysterious Guest

Labubu Popularity Statistics

(Source: meltwater.com)

Between January 1 and May 20, 2025, Labubu was mentioned around 876,000 times on news and social media platforms such as YouTube, Reddit, Douyin, X, and more.

During this period, audience reach increased by 76% and engagement rose by 137% compared to the previous 139 days.

People mentioned Labubu as “cute” nearly 19,800 times, while the word “ugly” appeared only about 4,000 times.

Upcoming Labubu Releases or Collaborations Statistics

Based on the reports of LinkedIn, Pop Mart wants to open 50 more stores in the U.S. by the end of 2025.

In Q1 of 2025, tonysourcing.com further states that Labubu launched 13 figures dressed as characters from the famous One Piece.

As of 2024, a winter surprise box collection came out featuring eleven Labubu figures inspired by Coca-Cola.

Conclusion

After completing the article on Labubu Statistics, it can be easily concluded that in 2025, Labubu has gained huge popularity and is also globally known as its pop culture icon.

From thousands of mentions online to rising engagement and reach, it’s clear that Labubu is more than just a toy. Loved for its cuteness and unique style, Labubu continues to capture hearts across generations, proving that designer toys are here to stay in pop culture. Hopefully, all the above current information will guide you in understanding the overall Labubu market effectively.

FAQ . What is the rarest Labubu? The human-sized, mint green Labubu figure is termed the rarest Labubu model. What’s so special about Labubu? Labubu dolls are sold in surprise boxes, and users never know the colour or figure until they open the pack. Which Labubu set is most popular? The most popular Labubu set is The Monsters series, preferred for its unique designs and frequent limited editions. What is the most expensive Labubu resell? A rare Labubu doll sold for ¥1.08 million (approximately USD 150,552) at auction in Beijing. Why are people obsessed with Labubu? The obsession with Labubu has increased for its quirky expressions, limited editions, cute mischief vibe, and strong presence in designer toy culture.

Barry Elad is a tech enthusiast who loves diving deep into various technology topics. He gathers important statistics and facts to help others understand the tech world better. With a keen interest in software, Barry writes about its benefits and how it can improve our daily lives.

