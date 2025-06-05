Moz Statistics By Market Share, Demographics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Moz Statistics: Moz has remained a pillar of the SEO sector for 20 years while steadfastly supporting enterprises in online visibility. Moving into 2024, Moz is seizing the moment to capitalise on the marketing of its AI technologies, simultaneously extending its global operating front.

This article looks at key 2024 Moz statistics, plus the latest developments in its innovations, user base particulars, and market situations.

Editor’s Choice

Moz shares 1.08% of market share under the SEO and SEM classes, placing sixth in the aggregation.

of market share under the SEO and SEM classes, placing sixth in the aggregation. Google Ads comes in the first position with 64.72% , remaining ahead of Ahrefs with 18.02% , and SEMrush with 5.71% .

, remaining ahead of Ahrefs with , and SEMrush with . The SEO product Moz is being used by 354 customers, whereas 337 customers use it for digital marketing and 213 for social media marketing.

customers, whereas customers use it for digital marketing and for social media marketing. There are 204 customers engaged in direct search engine optimisation, whereas 193 use Moz in content marketing.

customers engaged in direct search engine optimisation, whereas use Moz in content marketing. The most prominent market segment for Moz’s customers is companies with 20- 49 employees ( 1,284 companies).

companies). The mid-size category of 100–249 employees registers for 586 users, whereas the very small class with under 10 employees sums up 524 users.

users, whereas the very small class with under 10 employees sums up users. The United States leads Moz’s customer ranking with 1,786 customers ( 52.15% ), followed by India with 639 ( 18.66% ) and then by the U.K. with 475 ( 13.87% ).

customers ( ), followed by India with ( ) and then by the U.K. with ( ). Maximum Moz site visits were recorded during April 21–27, counting 200,102 visits, and the minimum were recorded after April 28, with 63,511 visits.

visits, and the minimum were recorded after April 28, with visits. U.S. accounts for 18.35% of traffic but posted a downfall of 14.84% .

of traffic but posted a downfall of . Social provides a 2.34% share, display advertisements provide a 0.25% share, and e-mail marketing stands at 0.10% .

share, display advertisements provide a share, and e-mail marketing stands at . YouTube drives 35.49% of social media traffic to Moz, Facebook 17.59%, and WhatsApp 12.76%.

Moz Market Share

Technology Domains Market Share (Est.) Google Ads 179,253 64.72% Ahrefs 49,906 18.02% SEMrush 15,820 5.71% Yext 15,262 5.51% Smart AdServer 3,863 1.39% Bizible 2,079 0.75% Brightedge 1,780 0.64%

(Source: 6sense.com)

Moz holds an estimated market share of 1.08% in the SEO and SEM category, ranking sixth among competitors.

The leader of this category is Google Ads with a whopping market share of 64.72%, witnessing almost 179,253 domains being seen.

Next, we have Ahrefs with an 18.02% market share, accepting over 49,906 domains. SEMrush ranks third with a 5.71% market share across 15,820 domains.

Other major players include Yext with 5.51% market share (15,262 domains), Smart AdServer at 1.39% (3,863 domains), Bizible at 0.75% (2,079 domains), and Brightedge at 0.64% (1,780 domains).

This clearly goes to show that while Mozart is one of the top handful of tools here, the space is largely dominated by Google Ads and Ahrefs.

Moz Customers By Product and Service

(Reference: 6sense.com)

According to 6sense, Moz Statistics indicate that it serves customers across a variety of products and services, with the highest concentration in SEO, where 354 customers use it specifically for search engine optimisation efforts.

Beyond that, almost as many customers (337) are using Moz for wider, full-scale digital marketing activities, suggesting that Moz supports the realisation of full-scale digital marketing endeavours beyond simply SEO.

213 customers utilise Moz tools and data for social media marketing, indicating that these customers are involved in the planning and analysis of social campaigns.

There are also 204 customers who are using the software in search engine optimisation, although this will largely coincide with the broader SEO definition, but these users themselves classify their use more narrowly.

In content marketing, 193 customers use Moz to assist in the creation, optimisation, and distribution of content, which is a prime factor in boosting visibility and engagement.

There is also a category of 191 users engaged in the general social media activities, distinct from paid or strategic campaigns.

Lastly, 171 customers involved in web development use Moz, probably ensuring the websites are built according to SEO best practices, like proper tagging, structuring, and speed optimisation.

Collectively, these numbers display that Moz is used and valuable beyond conventional set-up SEO, demonstrating its widespread applicability across multiple digital marketing fields.

Moz Demographics

When the customers of Moz are distributed by company size, the category of small and medium businesses prevails.

About 1,284 companies using Moz have between 20 and 49 employees. This group forms the major chunk, indicating a higher popularity of Moz with growing businesses that have some internal marketing resources but still require extra tools to bolster their competition in the online space.

In the next slot would be around 586 companies with 100 to 249 employees. Mid-sized companies generally have more established marketing teams and likely take advantage of Moz’s tools for SEO campaigns, competitive analysis, and performance tracking to a greater extent.

Another significant portion of Moz’s clientele—nearly 524 companies—all of them very small companies with fewer than 10 employees—often includes startups and small agencies that require trustworthy but affordable and priced SEO mechanisms to get their online presence going without hiring anybody for SEO.

Looking at customer distribution per geography, Moz has heavily positioned itself in a number of key international markets.

The largest market share pertains to the United States, with 1,786 customers representing roughly 52.15% of Moz’s user base.

This presence in the U.S. tops in both the country having a mature digital marketing industry and the very fact of Moz originating and branding itself in the American tech ecosystem.

Moz website Total Visit

(Source: similarweb.com)

In the period from April 1 to April 7, a total of 188,742 visits were made to Moz’s site. The next week, April 7 to April 13, 199,290 visits were recorded, showing that the trend for user engagement was positive.

During the week of April 14 to 20, the figure ever so slightly dropped to 197,361, but was still near the level of the previous week, still reflecting great interest.

The weeks from April 21 to April 27 recorded the maximum traffic of the month at 200,102 visits; thus, such a period could be considered the high time for user engagement.

However, from April 28, which is the start of the next month, the visits took a nosedive to 63,511.

This could have been because of fewer business days or holidays, or just a slowdown in user activity and so forth.

Overall, Moz maintained strong web traffic through most of April, but there was a noticeable southward trajectory at the end of the month.

Moz Website Traffic By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

Moz’s website traffic presents different demographics and interests from different countries.

The US contributes 18.35 % of total traffic.

But this shows a decrease of 14.84 %, showing a downfall in visits from the USA compared to an earlier period.

Next comes India with 12.98 % traffic and a slow rise of 0.97 %, meaning the interest is pretty steady and just slightly increasing.

Pakistan records an 8.34 % share of web traffic but experiences a huge decline of 13.24 %, indicating decreased user activity down there.

With 5.52 % of the total traffic, the UK has gone down by 17.75 %, marking a sharp decline among big countries.

Whereas Nigeria also gives a 5.52 % share of Moz’s traffic, but with an astonishing rise of 394.43%.

These spikes in Moz statistics indicate rapid growth in the adoption of Moz’s tools and content in the Nigerian market, which may be linked to an increase in digital marketing activities or awareness in that region.

Moz Marketing Channels

(Source: similarweb.com)

According to Similarweb data on direct visits, Moz Statistics indicate that more than 46% of Moz’s website traffic is generated. The huge number of people who enter the URL directly into their web browser or have the website bookmarked on their browser is an indication of strong branding and user loyalty.

Organic search ranks second, bringing in 38.72% of the traffic. This implies a good share in Moz’s SEO, wherein users are drawn in by unpaid search engine results.

Referral traffic comes up to 7.61%, with someone clicking through links from other websites leading to Moz. Paid searches account for 4.61%, which means there is some sort of investment in promoting traffic through online ads.

Social platforms are responsible for 2.34%, which indicates moderate engagement from channels such as Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

Display advertisement has a bare 0.25%, which means unimportant banner or image ads might be a part of Moz’s marketing strategy.

Email marketing is the last with only 0.10%, pointing toward almost no role in driving users to the website through email campaigns.

Moz Social Media Network

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Among Moz’s social media-derived traffic sources, YouTube accounts for 35.49% of the total social traffic. This indicates that video content – perhaps tutorials or SEO tips – is an effective way to keep the audience engaged.

Facebook comes next at 17.59%, revealing the site still firmly holds a spot as one of Moz’s dissemination channels for outreach and content.

WhatsApp accounts for 12.76%, perhaps reflecting some degree of sharing of Moz content via private messages or group messages, especially in areas where WhatsApp ranks high as a communication tool.

LinkedIn brings in 11.15%, suggesting that Moz retains relevance amongst professionals and businesses within the realm of digital marketing.

Reddit follows up with 10.09%, hinting that Moz finds mentions or strategic linkages in discussions and communities on SEO.

The rest, a total of 12.92%, comprises other social platforms, possibly including Twitter, Instagram, or niche-centric networks that have an overarching but somewhat scattered presence across many domains.

Conclusion

Moz Statistics: Moz is still one of the most important companies in SEO and digital marketing in 2024. With a healthy market share, diversified client base, and comprehensive set of tools, Moz continues to support businesses in improving online visibility. As the digital contours keep evolving, Moz’s journey in innovation and customer-oriented solutions shall have good prospects to sustainably grow and remain relevant in the years to come.

Shared On:



Sources Similarweb 6sense Xamsor

FAQ . What is Moz’s present share in the SEO and SEM industry? Moz holds a 1.08% market share in the SEO and SEM category, ranking sixth overall. While it lags behind Google Ads (64.72%), Ahrefs (18.02%), and SEMrush (5.71%), Moz is a trusted tool among small to mid-sized companies. Who uses Moz, and for what? Moz is applied to numerous digital marketing functions; 354 customers use it strictly for SEO, 337 for general digital marketing, 213 for social media marketing, 193 for content marketing, and 171 web development teams are using it to optimise websites for search. The tool enjoys the patronage of many companies that have 20 to 49 employees, as well as microbusinesses and midsized companies. Which countries generate the most traffic and customers for Moz? The United States heads the list with 1,786 customers (52.15%) and contributes 18.35% web traffic, down by 14.84%. It is followed by India with 639 customers (18.66%) and 12.98% of traffic, showing slight growth. Nigeria, on the other hand, saw a phenomenal growth rate of 394.43% in terms of traffic, now accounting for 5.52% of the total traffic. What are the major sources of web traffic for Moz? Almost 46.38% of the traffic comes from direct visits, which indicates a high level of brand awareness. This is followed by 38.72% organic traffic, portraying Moz’s prowess in SEO. Below that, one sees other sources like referrals (7.61%), paid search (4.61%), social media (2.34%), display ads (0.25%), and email (0.10%). Which social platforms drive the most traffic to Moz? YouTube holds the top spot, with 35.49% of Moz’s social media traffic, indicating an immense propensity to engage with video content. Other social channels that significantly contribute to Moz’s visibility include Facebook (17.59%), WhatsApp (12.76%), LinkedIn (11.15%), and Reddit (10.09%).

Aruna Madrekar Aruna Madrekar is an editor at Smartphone Thoughts, specializing in SEO and content creation. She excels at writing and editing articles that are both helpful and engaging for readers. Aruna is also skilled in creating charts and graphs to make complex information easier to understand. Her contributions help Smartphone Thoughts reach a wide audience, providing valuable insights on smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Aruna Madrekar