Top 10 Most Expensive Starbucks Drinks (2025)

Top 10 Most Expensive Starbucks Drinks: Starbucks has a reputation for its cappuccinos, cold brews, and occasionally extravagant lattes, which are available for a limited time only. However, 2025 marked a year when some Starbucks drinks skyrocketed in price—they were not just the result of pure magic, but rather because customers (or the app) opted for all possible add-ons, and because Reserve and Roastery locations were offering so-called ‘premium experiences.’ In this article, I am listing the Top 10 most expensive Starbucks drinks for 2025.

History of Starbucks Drinks

Starbucks was established in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegel, and Gordon Bowker in Seattle, Washington.

They went on to create a venture geared towards the best coffee beans and roasting, influenced by rare coffee expert Alfred Peet.

At first, Starbucks did not sell espresso drinks; rather, it sold coffee beans and machines.

In a very short time, the company gained a well-deserved reputation as a source of the finest beans and a master in roasting.

1982 saw Howard Schultz coming on board with Starbucks as its marketing and retail operations director.

Schultz’s visit to Italy had an impact on him, and he thought of a similar coffeehouse experience in the U.S., influenced by Italian cafés.

The original owners were not on the same page with Schultz regarding the idea, so he departed from Starbucks and went on to establish his own coffee company called Il Giornale.

He merged the two companies and acquired Starbucks from the founders in 1987.

Starbucks was led by Schultz, who directed the company to the expansion into coffeehouse culture and quickly established his presence across the United States.

The 1990s were a decade of transformation for the company as it became a cultural icon that, among other things, characterised a place where one could find solace, meet, and have coffee.

The company also expanded outside North America, opening its first outlets in Canada, Japan, and the UK.

More than 80 countries worldwide are home to Starbucks, which has more than 30,000 stores.

Through quality, sustainability, and community engagement, Starbucks has been able to maintain its popularity.

Cultural significance

Since its founding in 1971, Starbucks has become a major force in global culture, influencing how we perceive coffee and social spaces. What began as a small coffee shop has evolved into a global brand that has revolutionised the way we think about coffee. Before Starbucks, coffee was just a quick pick-me-up or something consumed during a break at work. Starbucks, however, introduced a new concept—coffee as an experience. Their cafes became places where people could relax, meet up with friends, or get some work done while enjoying a variety of coffee drinks and snacks.

This shift helped create what is now known as the “third place,” a spot outside of home and work where people can unwind or socialize. Starbucks locations have become hubs for these types of activities, where individuals find a sense of community and comfort.

On a global scale, Starbucks is a symbol of both American culture and the rise of globalization. Its distinctive green logo and brand are recognized around the world. The company is often associated with American values, such as individualism and consumerism.

While Starbucks has become a cultural icon, it also strives to be socially and environmentally responsible. The company has made efforts to reduce its environmental impact by using renewable energy and conserving water. Additionally, Starbucks supports social causes like fair trade and ethical sourcing of coffee beans, and works to improve the well-being of its employees.

In short, Starbucks has reshaped the way we experience coffee, leaving a lasting impact on both culture and the global economy. It represents a mix of American values, social responsibility, and the forces of globalization.

Popularity of Starbucks

High-Quality Coffee: Starbucks sources its coffee from top coffee-producing regions around the world.

The company maintains strict quality standards for its beans and uses expert roasting techniques to create a unique taste and aroma. Inviting Atmosphere: Starbucks cafes are designed to be a “third place” for customers to relax, socialize, or work.

The brand focuses on creating a comfortable and welcoming environment in its stores. Commitment to Social Responsibility: Starbucks works to reduce its environmental impact by investing in renewable energy and minimizing waste.

The company is committed to ethically sourcing its coffee beans, appealing to socially conscious customers. Embrace of Technology: Starbucks offers a mobile app that enables customers to place orders and make payments easily.

This digital innovation enhances the customer experience. Strong Brand Identity: These combined factors have helped build Starbucks into a globally recognized brand with a loyal customer base.

1. Super Venti Flat White

The Super Venti Flat White, worth US$148.99, is the most expensive coffee ever purchased at Starbucks. William Lewis ordered this extravagance and even brought a large mug to a nearby Starbucks.

Espresso contains around 11 kilograms of caffeine, which is significantly higher than that of ordinary coffee.

The drink was not merely an adventurous but also a creative display, requiring endurance and perhaps a little bit of caffeine-induced madness.

The extraordinary combination of ingredients and colossal espresso count rendered it one of the most luxurious and extreme Starbucks drinks in the whole world.

2. Grande Americano

With a cost of US$102.15, the Grande Americano is the second most costly Starbucks coffee ever made.

The coffee drink that set a record was made by Elton Castee, a YouTuber with more than 3.6 million subscribers.

He planned in 2017 to break the record for the most expensive Starbucks order by requesting 102 espresso shots with a drizzle of caramel on top.

To be doubly sure, Castee even used the Death by Caffeine Calculator to find out the maximum amount of caffeine he could ingest.

Unfortunately, the drink was such a powerful concoction that he could not finish it and had to move it in a giant trash can-sized container.

His reckless stunt became an instant hit, thus adding a funny and legendary episode to the history of Starbucks.

3. Venti White Mocha Frappuccino 2

The Venti White Mocha Frappuccino 2, which was priced at US$102.04, was made by a coffee lover called Thomas.

He was so determined to create the most outrageous Starbucks drink that he combined 102 shots of espresso, 70 syringes of white mocha syrup, 4 squirts of caramel, 5 bananas, 5.5 tablespoons of protein powder, and Frappuccino chips soaked in liquid caramel.

The mixture resulted in an extreme energy-packed drink with 7,800 mg of caffeine.

Even though Thomas used his Starbucks Rewards points to cover the enormous cost, the drink’s total value still placed it among the most expensive creations ever ordered.

4. Venti White Mocha Frappuccino

The Venti White Mocha Frappuccino, still one of the biggest Starbucks innovations and most expensive at US$101.50, was another drink that surprised customers and the staff alike.

Starbucks lover named Justin was one of the largest and most caffeine-packed drinks ever made.

Though Starbucks has a general policy against making extremely difficult orders, one branch went ahead and satisfied his wish.

Justin showed up with a large plastic container, which attracted a lot of curious onlookers as the baristas were preparing his gigantic drink.

The result had 112 espresso shots, 55 Frappuccino roast pumps, 70 pumps of white mocha syrup, 4 pumps of caramel syrup, 5 bananas, and 20 grams of protein powder.

The output was a huge caffeine blend of 8,525 mg, and the drink was served unconventionally in a blue construction pail.

It was fun to set such a record; however, this kind of drink is certainly not for everyday coffee drinkers, as it is both costly and uncomfortably strong.

5. 120-Shot Americano

The Americano with 120 Shots, which was priced at US$92.55, was popularised by two girls, Shaine Choen and Kiersten Vorv, who tried to do a viral Starbucks challenge in 2015.

Their drink, referred to as the Rewards Drink Quad Espresso, was an extraordinary one since it consisted of 120 shots of espresso, thus placing it in the list of the most caffeinated drinks ever ordered from Starbucks.

Although the beverage would cost them US$92.55, they availed of their Starbucks Rewards birthday bonus to get it for free.

Later on, Starbucks warned the baristas not to prepare such huge drinks because of safety issues.

However, the two ladies were very happy to have their record-breaking coffee from the engraved Starbucks glasses and thus made their way into the company’s unofficial record books.

Their trial represented that social media challenges still ignite the desire of customers to surpass their limits, in terms of money as well as physically.

6. 100-Shot Caramel Frappuccino

A Starbucks customer named Renee from New York City became the talk of the town when she ordered a 100-Shot Caramel Frappuccino worth US$86.55 in March 2015.

The drink was presented in a giant shake-style glass, with a lot of whipped cream and caramel drizzle on top, along with an enormous kick of caffeine.

This extravagant drink consisted of 100 espresso shots, whole milk, caramel syrup, whipped cream, ice, and even a few Frappuccino chips mixed for texture.

The drink had an insane amount of caffeine, which was a few thousand milligrams in total—way past the safe daily limit.

7. 99-Shot Grande Latte

The 99-Shot Grande Latte was a customer from Pembroke Pines, Florida, who was the brain behind this drink.

Lewis was determined to beat the record of his fellow Starbucks fan, Sameera Raziuddin, who had already made the most expensive drink.

Lewis ordered a latte with 101 espresso shots, matcha and mocha powder, and 17 pumps of vanilla syrup, turning his drink into a powerhouse of caffeine and flavor.

He used the Starbucks Limited Edition Metal Card—a collectable given to only 5,000 elite customers globally—to redeem the drink without paying the full price.

His extravagant coffee became legendary among the Starbucks enthusiasts, combining both luxury and absurdity in one cup.

8. 77-Shot Venti Mocha Cookie Frappuccino

The 77-Shot Venti Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, priced at US$71.35, was Jarrod Johnson’s birthday order from Barboursville, West Virginia. Johnson, an avid Starbucks drinker, wanted to make up something novel and worthy of a record.

His drink consisted of five Frappuccinos blended, 77 shots of espresso, and a drizzle of syrups, which made the drink one of the most caffeine-heavy drinks ever sold.

While the drink’s price was US$71.35, Johnson made use of his Starbucks birthday reward to obtain it at no cost.

He even carried a cooler along to keep the drink and then make the off-tasting experience.

His imaginative and bold order soon went viral, and he was recognised in the Starbucks community for his (and his risky) caffeine challenge.

9. Venti Caramel Crunch Frappuccino

Sameera Raziuddin, a medical student from Florida, ordered the Venti Caramel Crunch Frappuccino for US$57.75.

Sameera, drained by her rigorous schooling, was seeking a drink that would energise her for the long hours to come.

A towering 192-ounce drink was placed, consisting of 60 shots of espresso, caramel syrup, white mocha, Tazo chai, hazelnut, and vanilla bean.

The drink was presented in a glass container of 1.5 gallons, with the lid tightly sealed, and the drink was further adorned with a generous serving of caramel drizzle on top.

Just like most people on the list, Sameera took advantage of her Starbucks Rewards card, thereby rendering the lavish order free of charge.

Her narrative went viral online, illustrating the extent to which coffee lovers are willing to go to satisfy their craving for caffeine.

10. Venti Latte +70 Shots

One of the earliest extreme drink orders, a Venti Latte with 70 shots, priced at US$55.75, has become one of Starbucks’ most iconic.

Customers would come along with their own large buckets to accommodate this gigantic drink.

The drink contained caramel syrup, two pumps of vanilla, and an unbelievable 70 shots of espresso, each having around 64 mg of caffeine, totalling 4,480 mg caffeine content.

It was so potent that drinking the whole thing could easily put one over the safe caffeine limit.

Mirroring the others on this list, the customers took advantage of a birthday reward to cut down on the cost of their order.

Whether they were able to drink it all is still a mystery, but this giant latte has certainly become one of the most discussed caffeine experiments by Starbucks.

Why Starbucks Coffees Are Expensive?

Starbucks pulls the very best from the world’s top-quality coffee bean plantations, and this higher cost of main ingredients leads to their drinks being priced higher than many other coffee shops.

The company employs talented tea masters who use state-of-the-art roasting methods and equipment, which increases production and labor costs.

A lot of Starbucks beverages come with additional elements like syrup, flavour shots, whipped cream, and non-dairy milk substitutes, which contribute to the overall cost of the drinks.

Starbucks’ premium pricing is justified by the company’s strong global brand recognition and the fact that they have a loyal customer base that is willing to pay for it.

The company invests heavily in the creation of a store environment that is not only welcoming but also stylish, with features like interior design, comfortable seating, and relaxing music that all add to the cost of operations.

Starbucks is committed to ethical and sustainable sourcing, which means they are paying good wages to coffee farmers and helping in ecologically friendly practices that make the raw materials more expensive.

Starbucks employees receive a comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance, tuition reimbursement, and stock options; these higher labour costs are then passed on to the customers in the form of drink prices.

Conclusion

Starbucks did not simply prove in 2025 that coffee can be an experience and not only a beverage. Not only have Starbucks fans demonstrated diverse and even incredible ways of thinking, but their caffeine tolerance has also been substantial, as evidenced by offerings such as the US$148 Super Venti Flat White and the US$100 Frappuccino, which contains more than 100 shots of espresso. Such extreme drinks are a testament to people’s determination to go to any lengths to break barriers, make the rounds, or simply express their love for coffee.

These drinks are not everyday ones, but they speak the language of the exclusive coffee culture that Starbucks has built—one that brings together the main elements of technology, luxury, and enthusiastic coffee drinking all over the world.

FAQ . What is the most expensive Starbucks drink ever made? The most expensive Starbucks drink ever noted is the Super Venti Flat White with a price tag of US$148.99. Ordered by William Lewis, it consisted of a total of 170 espresso shots mixed with coconut milk. This extreme drink was said to contain about 11 kg of caffeine; therefore, it was more of an experiment than a regular drink. Why do some Starbucks drinks cost more than US$100? The high prices of drinks that reach the three-digit mark are usually the result of stacking up the add-ons by the customers who order them, such as the espresso shots, syrups, flavour pumps, and protein powder. Besides adding customisations, each one increases the total cost. The majority of these expensive drinks were made for fun or as part of a viral challenge, not for the regular menu. Do people actually consume these gigantic Starbucks orders? In most cases, the answer is no. The customers who order those extravagant drinks, like the ones with 100+ espresso shots, mostly do it for record-setting or viral purposes. The majority of such drinks get to be shared, partially consumed, or even used as props for YouTube and TikTok videos. Are these crazy, overpriced Starbucks drinks available to anybody? Yes—assuming the Starbucks barista doesn’t mind and there’s a stock of the ingredients. But still, numerous shops have put a restriction on crazy orders mainly due to safety reasons and company policies, as drinks with thousands of milligrams of caffeine can be a health risk. What factors make Starbucks the most expensive among the coffee chains? Starbucks’ high price tag is mainly due to the company’s premium coffee beans, expert coffee roasters, environmentally friendly sourcing practices, and generous employee benefits. The firm also puts a big amount of money into its store’s mood and design, which means giving patrons not only coffee but also a cosy and uniform experience all over the planet, just like a world-class coffee shop.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

