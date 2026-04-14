Digital Reading Statistics: Screen Reading, Retention, and Preferences 2026

Introduction

Digital reading has moved from a niche habit to a mainstream global activity, spanning e-books, audiobooks, digital news, and online content platforms. The global digital reading market was valued at about $14.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $31.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Although print formats still outsell digital in most markets, digital reading continues to gain share, supported by rising smartphone use, the growth of subscription services, and changing preferences among younger consumers.

Reading has split into two everyday worlds. One world lives on screens: phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops. The other world still smells like paper and ink. Most people move between them without thinking much about it, until a task gets harder. A long report. A dense chapter. A weekend “catch-up” read that keeps sliding into scrolling.

This report pulls recent digital reading statistics and publishing data into one place. It also tackles the question readers keep asking in plain language: Why does screen reading feel easier, and sometimes stick less?

How EssayPro Built This 2026 Snapshot

EssayPro works with academic writers every day, so they also see how reading habits collide with deadlines. Some readers use an online essay writer during heavy weeks, mostly for drafting support and editing. EssayPro’s research takeaway stays the same either way: the format you read in affects what you retain, and retention affects how fast you can work.

Sources used in this desk review (high level):

Pew Research Center survey data on book formats (Oct. 2025).

Association of American Publishers StatShot Annual Report results for calendar year 2024.

Seattle Public Library open checkout analysis published in a peer-reviewed venue.

Price and licensing analysis from ReadersFirst.

Research review and meta-analytic summaries from Oklahoma Education Journal and an open-access 2024 meta-analysis hosted on ScienceDirect.

Editor’s Choice

Market Size: The global digital reading market spans USD 14.8B–50.6B in 2025 (varying by scope), with audiobooks growing fastest at ~25% CAGR

US Readers: 75% of U.S. adults read at least one book in the past year; 31% read an e-book — up from 17% in 2011

Format Shift: Subscriptions now account for 56%+ of e-book revenue; platforms like Kindle Unlimited, Scribd, and Audible are leading the shift

Regional Leaders: North America and Europe lead in revenue; Asia-Pacific (especially China, India, South Korea) is the fastest-growing region

Comprehension Gap: A 2024 meta-analysis of 49 studies confirmed a “screen inferiority effect” — print readers score higher on comprehension tests than digital readers.

Digital Reading Statistics That Matter In 2026

Let’s start with one clean baseline. In an October 2025 U.S. survey, 75% of adults said they read all or part of at least one book in the past 12 months. Print remained the only format used by a majority: 64% read a physical book. Smaller shares used digital formats: 31% read an e-book, and 26% listened to an audiobook.

That is the simplest answer to “Are e-books more popular than physical books?” in the U.S. right now. By usage, print still leads by a wide margin.

U.S. book format use in the past 12 months

(Pew Research Center survey, Oct. 6-16, 2025)

Group Read any book Read a print book Read an e-book Listened to an audiobook U.S. adults 75% 64% 31% 26% Ages 18-29 78% 66% 41% 32% Ages 65+ 73% 65% 23% 13% College+ 88% 76% 42% 35%

This table also answers a quieter question about reading physical books vs ebooks across life stages. Younger adults report higher e-book use (41% among ages 18-29), while older adults lean more heavily on print.

If the topic is e-books vs physical books and “preference,” the consumer story is only half the picture. The library story helps explain why digital reading feels everywhere, even when print dominates retail.

Digital Publishing Statistics That Explain The Market

Now zoom out from readers to publishers. The Association of American Publishers reported total U.S. publishing revenues of $32.5 billion for 2024. Digital formats accounted for 14% of all revenue that year. Digital audio increased 22.5% to $2.4 billion, and eBooks increased 1.5% to $2.1 billion.

This is where digital publishing statistics and ebooks vs physical books statistics start to feel less like a culture war and more like accounting. Print remains the center of industry revenue, while digital audio is the fastest-growing major format in these figures.

U.S. format revenue snapshot using AAP 2024 totals

Format category 2024 revenue YoY change Share of AAP’s $32.5B total Digital audio $2.4B +22.5% ~7.4% E-books $2.1B +1.5% ~6.5% All other formats $28.0B n/a ~86.1% Total publishing revenue $32.5B +4.1% 100%

AAP also reported that, over the five years covered by the annual report, digital audio revenue grew 78.1%, while eBooks grew 2.0%. That split helps explain why e-books statistics can look stable while audio surges.

If someone tries to summarize this as “physical books vs e-books,” the most accurate version is more specific.

Physical formats dominate revenue share, e-books remain meaningful but flatter, and digital audio keeps gaining.

Screen Reading, Retention And The Print Advantage Debate

The next question is about learning, not money. What happens to retention when reading shifts from paper to a screen?

A 2024 open-access meta-analysis in Telematics and Informatics Reports reviewed 37 experimental studies.

It found no significant difference in overall reading comprehension between digital and paper reading, while noting that moderators matter (audience, text type, and reading conditions).

Here is the safest way to read this evidence without overselling it. The average effect appears small.

The direction depends on device type and the way “digital reading” is defined.

What research says about screen vs paper retention

Evidence type What it compares Reported result Practical meaning Experimental meta-analysis (2024) Digital vs paper comprehension across 37 studies No significant overall difference; moderators matter Context drives outcomes more than format alone Correlational meta-analysis (2023 summary) Leisure digital device reading frequency vs comprehension (470K participants) Small negative relationship (r = -0.06) Heavy leisure screen reading correlates with slightly lower comprehension Handheld digital vs paper meta-analysis (2024 summary) Tablets/e-readers vs paper Small “screen inferiority” effects (g around -0.10 to -0.11) Any disadvantage appears small on average, not a guaranteed loss

This is where required hot takes usually show up. People ask, “Why are physical books better than ebooks,” and they want a single reason. For many readers, distractions explain part of it. A phone is a reading device and a notification machine. Paper is boring, and boring helps concentration.

At the same time, it is not honest to claim “printed books are better than ebooks” for every task. The more accurate claim: paper often helps deep attention, while digital can improve convenience, portability, and access. The research points to trade-offs, not a winner.

Regional Landscape

North America

North America leads the global digital reading market in revenue and adoption. The U.S. remains the largest single market for e-books and audiobooks, supported by high smartphone penetration, strong subscription culture, and advanced digital infrastructure.

Europe

Europe shows robust digital reading growth, driven by educational and professional use cases, along with similar tech infrastructure to North America. Countries like the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands have seen consistent e-book adoption growth, though print still commands the majority in most European markets.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for digital reading:

China is an outlier where e-book purchases slightly exceed print purchases

Japan’s market is mature, with strong demand for manga, light novels, and increasingly animated/interactive digital formats

South Korea leads in webtoons and social reading apps, with high multimedia content adoption

India is undergoing rapid growth, with 68% of internet users accessing news online weekly, and regional language content expected to account for 60% of all digital consumption by 2025

India Digital News Reading

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025 highlights a global shift with particular relevance in emerging markets:

65% of global respondents consumed social video for news in 2025, up from 52% in 2020

In the Philippines, Thailand, Kenya, and India, more people now prefer to watch news rather than read it

Social media and video networks in the U.S. (54%) have overtaken both TV news (50%) and news websites/apps (48%) as news sources for the first time

Key Trends Shaping Digital Reading

AI Integration: AI-powered features — including personalized recommendations, note-taking (e.g., Kindle Scribe’s 95% accuracy AI notes), and content curation — are increasingly embedded across digital reading platforms

Micro-Reading & Short Sessions: As attention spans fragment and life grows busier, micro-reading sessions (short bursts during commutes or breaks) are replacing extended reading marathons. The growth of e-books and audiobooks directly supports this behavior shift.

Subscription-First Models: The democratization of digital publishing has significantly expanded the content ecosystem. An estimated 300 million self-published books are sold annually, with platforms like Kindle Direct Publishing empowering independent authors to reach global audiences.

Audiobook Expansion: Audiobooks represent the most explosive growth vector in digital reading, with a projected 25.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 — rising from USD 4.2 billion to USD 39.1 billion. Non-fiction, true crime, and self-improvement dominate genre preferences, while schools and families are increasingly adopting audiobooks as educational tools.

Conclusion

The price question sounds simple. It is not.

At retail, ReadersFirst compared Big Five publisher title prices on Amazon (print and Kindle) between May 2022 and December 2023/2024 snapshots. They reported that print prices on Amazon went up an average of 3.0%, while Kindle prices increased 1.8% on average. In the same analysis, retail e-audio prices (Audible) decreased on average by 22.5% during that period.

For libraries, the same ReadersFirst report found that OverDrive eBook prices increased an average of 4.4% and highlighted a critical difference: library licenses are typically one-user-at-a-time and can expire after 24 months or 26 loans.

So, are ebooks cheaper than paper books? If the buyer is a consumer shopping Kindle vs hardcover list price, often yes. If the buyer is a public library paying licensing fees that expire, often no. Sometimes the digital version costs far more over time.

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Aruna Madrekar Aruna Madrekar is an editor at Smartphone Thoughts, specializing in SEO and content creation. She excels at writing and editing articles that are both helpful and engaging for readers. Aruna is also skilled in creating charts and graphs to make complex information easier to understand. Her contributions help Smartphone Thoughts reach a wide audience, providing valuable insights on smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

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