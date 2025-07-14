OnlyFans Statistics By Users, Creators, Revenue And User Growth (2025)

Introduction

OnlyFans Statistics: OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform launched in 2016 that allows creators to earn money from their content. In contrast, the platform was started for adult entertainment, but it now includes a wide range of creators such as fitness trainers, chefs, and artists.

OnlyFans also allows creators to share exclusive content directly with their audience, enabling them to earn money through their subscriptions, tips, and pay-per-view posts. Thanks to its unique system, OnlyFans has gained millions of users worldwide, offering creators the independence and flexibility to manage their work.

This article includes several current statistical analyses from different insights covering the overall market revenue, user bases, demographics, regional distribution, creators’ earnings and many other factors.

OnlyFans Statistics by Revenue and User Growth

(Reference: preview.redd.it)

The above graph shows that in 2024, global revenue accounted for by the OnlyFans platform was USD 7.9 billion.

In the same year, the platform was holding a user count of 395.8 million.

Furthermore, previous years’ analysis is stated in the table below:

Year Revenue (USD billion) User Count (Millions) 2023 6.6 309.2 2022 5.6 242 2021 4.8 190.1 2020 1.7 83.9

Creator’s Revenue Distribution Statistics

(Reference: modelnet.club)

In the first quarter of 2025, the top 1% of creators make up 33% of the platform’s total revenue.

The top 10% receive 73% of the earnings, while the remaining creators share just 27% of the total revenue.

OnlyFans Net Revenue Statistics by Region

As of 2023, the United States of America accounted for the largest revenue, accounting for USD 863.34 million.

In contrast, the net revenue of the United Kingdom was around USD 229.36 million in the same duration.

Lastly, the rest of the world secured around USD 214 million in revenue.

According to Modelnet. club, in 2024, around 66% of OnlyFans’ total revenue share 2024 came from the United States, followed by the United Kingdom (18%), and other regions (16%).

OnlyFans Users Statistics

(Source: gearfuse.com)

In the first quarter of 2025, the platform boasts over 280 million registered users, with 120 million active users each month.

Moreover, there are also 4.5 million active creators on the site.

In contrast, almost 60% of users are male, while 40% are female.

On average, users spend about 47 minutes per session and spend around USD 60 monthly.

Creator sign-ups grew 15% from last year, especially among fitness coaches, musicians, and educators.

Creators earn about USD 1,800 per month, with top creators earning over USD 50 million annually.

By Age Groups

Reports from Social Rise in 2025 show that more than 60% of OnlyFans users are young adults aged 18 to 34.

Of this group, 29.64% are between 18 and 24, while 31.25% are 25 to 34.

Age (Years) OnlyFans Users Share 35 to 44 17.30% 45 to 54 10.70% 55 to 64 6.79% 65+ 4.33%

By Gender

On OnlyFans, there are 3.78 million female creators and 732,000 male creators.

Around 84% of creators on the platform are women, followed by males (14%), and others (2%).

According to a Simplebeen.com report, on average, female creators earn 78% more than male creators.

About 60% of females and 65% of males have fewer than 10 subscribers.

30% of females and 25% of males offer free accounts, while 70% of females and 75% of males have paid ones.

Female creators post 7 times weekly, while males post 5 times.

More women (75%) offer custom content compared to men (62%).

By Ethnicity

OnlyFans Statistics states that around 68.9% of OnlyFans users are White.

18% of users are Black, and 6.7% are Hispanic/Latinx.

5% are Asian/Asian-American, 1.7% are American Indian/Alaskan Native, and 1.2% are from other ethnicities.

By Country

(Reference: simplebeen.com)

In 2024, the U.S. leads with 1,100,000 OnlyFans creators, far ahead of the United Kingdom, which has 280,000 creators.

Furthermore, the number of creators includes Canada (175,000), Australia (140,000), Germany (105,000), Brazil (105,000), France (70,000), Mexico (70,000), Spain (70,000), and Italy (70,000).

By Marital Status

As of 2024, approximately 89.5% of OnlyFans users were married.

1% are single, 4.1% are partnered or in a relationship, and 0.3% are divorced or in other statuses.

Weekly Time Spent by Creators on OnlyFans

Based on OnlyFans Statistics, 36% of creators spend between 1 and 5 hours per week creating content.

Meanwhile, around 27% of creators dedicate 5 to 10 hours weekly.

Lastly, a smaller group, less than 10%, invests 20 to 40 hours per week.

OnlyFans Creators Statistics By Earnings

As of 2025, the top creators earned more than USD 50 million annually, as mentioned in the reports of gearfuse.com.

com shows that creators earn 80% of the money they make on OnlyFans, including from subscriptions, tips, and pay-per-view content.

OnlyFans takes a 20% commission from all income sources on the platform.

For a USD 10 subscription, the creator earns USD 8, and OnlyFans takes USD 2.

A USD 5 tip gives the creator USD 4, with USD 1 for OnlyFans.

A USD 50 content sale gives the creator USD 40.

OnlyFans creators by tier are mentioned in the table below:

Creator Tier Monthly Earnings Range (USD) Annual Earnings (USD) Average Creators 100 to 1,000 1,200 to 12,000 Mid-Tier Creators 1,000 to 10,000 12,000 to 120,000 Top Creators 10,000+ Over 1,000,000

Top OnlyFans Creators Statistics in 2025

Name Annual Earnings (USD million) Subscription Fee (USD per month) Subscribers (Millions) Sophie Rain 63 25 17.4 Erica Mena 53.8 Free with tips 1 Bella Thorne 37.3 9.99 24.1 Iggy Azalea 36 25 17.4 Bhad Bhabie 34 10 16 Belle Delphine 34 – – Tyga 31.7 20 21.6 Amouranth 10 – – Brianna Coppage 10 – – Sami Sheen 2.3 19.99 –

OnlyFans Creator Accounts Statistics

(Source: statista.com)

The above graph states that in February 2025, OnlyFans received around 179,522 applications to create creator accounts.

Out of these, 36% were approved to start posting on the platform.

Furthermore, the number of OnlyFans creator accounts worldwide from February 2024 to February 2025 is stated in the table below:

Date Creator accounts submitted Creator accounts approved January, 2024 244,883 78,844 February, 2024 209,555 67,301 March, 2024 197,504 62,645 April, 2024 199,515 61,948 May, 2024 190,648 61,691 June, 2024 183,179 66,057 July, 2024 199,774 71,425 August, 2024 194,531 68,985 September, 2024 183,056 64,899 October, 2024 184,539 66,251 November, 2024 180,488 63,107 December, 2024 175,780 61,605 January, 2025 214,132 73,971

OnlyFans.com Audience Share Statistics by Gender and Age Group

Statista report further states that in February 2025, 79% of OnlyFans’ monthly traffic came from male users.

Female users made up about 21% of the platform’s total audience during the same period.

Moreover, around 36% of OnlyFans’ monthly visitors were aged 25-34, while less than 10% were between 45 and 54 years old.

OnlyFans Statistics by Visitor Engagement

(Source: semrush.com)

As of May 2025, OnlyFans.com had 450.69 million visits, and the traffic grew by 5.47% compared to April.

The bounce rate of the website accounted for 59.2%.

Besides, the website’s average session time is 10 minutes and 20 seconds.

On OnlyFans.com, 84.45% of visitors use mobile devices, while desktops account for 15.55% of the traffic.

The table includes the website traffic analysis by country in May 2025:

Country Visitor’s Share All devices (Millions) Desktop Mobile United States 38.66% 174.22 15.84% 84.16% United Kingdom 4.12% 18.57 19.5% 80.5% Mexico 3.74% 16.85 10.07% 89.93% Germany 3.63% 16.38 19.97% 80.03% Brazil 3.46% 15.59 12.54% 87.46%

By Website Traffic Analysis

(Source: semrush.com)

The above image shows that the direct traffic on OnlyFans.com accounts for 54.32%, with a 11.44% increase.

In the same duration, Twitter.com follows at 5.44%, growing by 6%.

com captures 5.22%, but has decreased by 3.85%, while X.com shows 4.92%, up by 3.12%.

Lastly, Linktr. ee, as a destination, receives 4.62%, with a 19.32% rise.

In terms of destinations, Google.com is the leading site, receiving 22.99% of the traffic, with a 12.96% increase.

ee contributes 6.63%, showing a 12.05% increase, followed by t.co at 5.66%, up by 6.45%.

Google organic traffic, coming from google.com, represents 5.05%, increasing by 16.26%.

instagram.com brings 2.28%, with a 9.64% rise.

OnlyFans Removed Posts Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

The above graph states that in February 2025, approximately 22,300 posts were removed due to guideline infringements, an increase from 21,566 posts in January.

Furthermore, the number of OnlyFans posts removed in 2024 is mentioned below:

Months Posts removed January 56,122 February 36,055 March 31,718 April 24,537 May 26,668 June 23,350 July 19,922 August 21,693 September 22,014 October 20,616 November 21,087 December 18,967

Deactivated OnlyFans Accounts Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

As of February 2025, more than 5,865 creators’ accounts were removed from the OnlyFans platform, and in January, almost 41,213 accounts were removed.

The table below shows that globally, the OnlyFans accounts were deactivated in 2024

Months Accounts removed January 22,082 February 26,266 March 31,823 April 25,589 May 32,892 June 23,698 July 27,283 August 23,764 September 26,098 October 27,445 November 26,351 December 33,479

Deactivated OnlyFans Accounts Statistics By Reason

(Reference: statista.com)

Date Due to content in breach of the Terms of Service To Prevent Fraud Others January, 2025 3,193 33,765 4,255 February, 2025 2,385 29,745 3,735

Reports by OnlyFans to the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children 2024 to 2025

(Reference: statista.com)

In February 2025, OnlyFans reported 64 flagged posts to the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) for CSAM.

Similarly, in January 2025, it accounted for 48 flagged posts, up from 47 posts in December 2023.

Conclusion

After completing the article on OnlyFans Statistics, it can be concluded that OnlyFans continues to be a significant platform for content creators, offering substantial earning potential through subscriptions, tips, and pay-per-view content. Despite strong revenue growth, OnlyFans faces stiff competition, with creators seeing different levels of success. While dealing with content moderation and regulations, it remains a major force in the creator economy, offering unique content to a wide, diverse audience.

