Outlook Statistics And Facts (2025)

Outlook Statistics: Among the most extensively utilized services and applications globally to send personal and business emails, the Microsoft Outlook email service platform houses over 400 million active users. In recent years, Outlook has worked to sustain itself by strengthening its rich feature set aimed at improving efficiency, collaboration, and organization for users across various sectors. As we enter 2025, let’s examine the important statistics, trends, and innovations surrounding Outlook.

This article thus goes beyond the surface, looking into the performance of Outlook over the next year: critical metrics plus user demographics, market share, and financial performance. The analysis, therefore, extends to the Outlook statistics like growth trajectory, user behavior, new features, and comparison with its competitors in the email and productivity software market.

Outlook Usage By Version

(Reference: remosoftware.com)

According to Outlook statistics, about 50% of the users using Outlook are recent users of Outlook 365. This indicates growing cloud solutions acceptance among the user base.

Outlook comes next with 17%, implying that either cloud adoption is louder or the latest standalone version is grabbing many.

Users of Outlook account for 14%, while those using Outlook are at 7%.

Notably, some 12% of respondents indicated they did not know which version of Outlook they were using, pointing toward a gap in user awareness or technical know-how.

Why Users Prefer Microsoft Outlook

The Outlook statistics survey results indicate that email functionality is essentially the reason people use Microsoft Outlook; 100% of respondents indicated email as their primary need.

Calendar is another feature users value highly, with 68% citing it as an important tool for managing schedules and events.

Additionally, 46% of users rely on Contacts and Appointments, implying that Microsoft Outlook has a significant role in organising their business and personal interactions.

Lastly, 25% of the respondents use Outlook Notes, indicating somewhat fewer people use them, but with the understanding that it caters to a section of users.

The bottom line: the Outlook statistics data supports that Outlook acts as an integrated hub for communication and productivity.

Outlook Issues

(Reference: remosoftware.com)

Outlook’s technical problems do not seem to go away despite a huge client base of over 400 million users.

The most common issue is the Send Receive Error, which is affecting about 30% of users. Another important issue is Outlook not opening, which is suffered by close to 20% of them.

Outlook statistics reveal that about 14% of users are struggling with emails that do not download properly, while 13% are having access denied issues.

The other problem is that the PST file does not load, which affects 8% of the users.

Interestingly, just 8% of the respondents said that they do not have any of these common glitches. This means that around 90% of all people have had at least one issue while using Outlook.

Lack of Awareness and Risks Around Outlook PST File Management

The discussion has initiated a concern regarding storing and maintaining Microsoft Outlook data files, also called PST files.

Such original operating systems/applications are consuming clients’ hard disk storage space.

Hence, on the contrary, less emphasis is being paid to the data footprint of Outlook. From this, a few might know that PST files were once 2 GB in size.

At present, PST files can grow without any size limit; thus, they are prone to many performance issues or even corruption.

Another recent Outlook statistics survey shows that most Outlook users are sadly uninformed when it comes to PST management.

More than 50% have no idea how big their PST files are, and about 40% have said they have suffered from some form of data loss or related issues due to the file corruption.

In comparison, Microsoft does give away its Inbox Repair Tool (ScanPST.exe)// Scan PST to repair and recover PST files free– but 80% of users have not heard of it. Of the users who know about it, only 13% know where to find it, and only 8% have ever used it.

Instead, 5% reported using some third-party company tool to repair PSTs. These statistics show the need for better user education and tools on Outlook.

Importance of Backing Up Outlook Data and the Risks of Data Loss

More than 90% of users depend on the data stored in Microsoft Outlook statistics for their work, personal communication, and their relationships.

Almost 40% of users suffer from the headache of data loss resulting from the corruption of Outlook data files. Not only that, but also backup practice proves inadequate.

Some users, nearly 18%, will even openly admit that they never back up their Outlook files, while 30% only do it every now and then, like one or two times a year.

The people here are often at extreme risk of losing anything important, just because these hysterical cases happen so frequently. They never back up and therefore lose their important pieces of information.

Outlook Migration

Almost 50% of respondents to our survey have moved their Outlook applications to a new PC.

In the Outlook statistics survey, the answers were almost evenly divided: 47% would search for and follow online instructions; 45% would call someone to assist; and 7% would use a dedicated migration tool.

Outlook is more personalised than emails or contacts—a program that gets adapted to how the user works.

Over time, it duly records the happening of messages and calendar events along with preferences, settings, and autocomplete history to help productivity, where one can.

Depending on technicians or generic instructions may lead to partial migrations. Those techniques might skip over vital elements, such as autocomplete information and custom settings, affecting how the new device works for the user.

This is why, if you want the full suite experience, you should either oversee this migration for yourself or make certain that any technician you hire is aware that they need to transfer more than just basic files.

Special tools, such as Remo Outlook Migration Software, are explicitly designed for this job and guarantee the full migration experience, no matter what version of Outlook or PC you are using.

Outlook User Growth and Market Share

Outlook is still an email service that has a diverse base of accounts, and every year, the number of users steadily increases.

Outlook statistics state that at present, in 2024, it is estimated that more than 400 million active users exist worldwide.

It accounts for personal users, on the one hand, and business clients using Office 365 on the other hand. People love this platform for its seamless integration with other Microsoft products like Word, Excel, OneDrive, etc.

As for now, in 2024, Outlook’s share in the email service segment is around 30%, which makes it one of the top contenders in the global email market.

This figure has increased slightly from 29% in 2023, thereby confirming its growth year over year.

On the other hand, Gmail has a market share of about 40%, while Yahoo Mail and Apple Mail have small shares.

In the corporate sector, Outlook, no doubt, holds the high ground. 60% of Fortune 500 companies use Outlook for their internal and external communication needs.

And this is mainly because of the integration of Outlook with Microsoft 365, which is the most preferred productivity suite by many enterprises in the world.

Outlook Revenue and Financial Performance

Microsoft Outlook has a significant contribution to its annual income as part of the larger family of Microsoft 365 products.

In 2023, the Office products income of Microsoft, which includes Outlook, Office 365 and other productivity tools, totaled US$60 billion.

Outlook statistics reveal that approximately 30% or an estimated US$18 billion of this amount was made from subscriptions and licensing fees related to Outlook and other Office products.

Continuing shift to cloud-based and subscription services fueled further revenue growth for Outlook.

In particular, Microsoft’s intended vision of Outlook as part of the wider Microsoft 365 ecosystem has thrived in adding users and revenue streams.

A few of the premium features of Outlook, such as advanced security, email scheduling, out-of-office replies, and focused inbox, have led to more users paying for subscriptions.

Office 365 has also seen this subscription-producing model grow among users and customers.

Outlook Key Features and User Behavior

Enrichment of varied services has been the consistent reason behind Outlook’s success.

Being the most popular in 2024, Outlook must be endowed with a well-organised interface, a strong means for handling emails, and a finely coherent alignment with other MS services.

One particular elevated tweak is the AI-based prioritising of “important” emails.

According to recent Outlook statistics, 65% of Outlook users find the Focused Inbox feature to be highly advantageous in email overload management, based on the recent survey data.

Speaking of security, the email encryption tools specific to the realm of Outlook are in high demand; over 70% of corporate users use them for secure communications.

A little below half of the users use integrated calendars and tasks for personal and business scheduling.

By utilising OneDrive, one can share files up to 50GB in size, with a resounding 80% of Outlook users doing so in the process, confirming quite some weight.

Microsoft, by introducing AI in the Outlook platform, now makes room for the capabilities of auto-categorisation, smart replies, and scheduling assistance.

There is a good 45% observing a major improvement in user experience due to most of these enhancements.

Mobile App Usage

This mobile version of Outlook continues to grow phenomenally.

Outlook statistics show that by 2024, it is expected that around 60% of Outlook users will access their emails frequently through the mobile app.

This is indicative of the increasingly rising demands for mobile productivity tools, making it much easier for people to use their smartphones and tablets to access their emails and keep their schedules organised while travelling.

The app also ensures a holistic management of cloud storage with calendars and mobile tasks. Mobile Outlook has proved to be one of the most downloaded email applications on both iOS and Android platforms.

In the year 2024, Outlook occupies the fourth position under email applications for iOS and the third position on Android devices.

Competition and Outlook’s Position

Outlook statistics indicate that the supremacy in the email service market, Outlook’s stay has been fiercely contested by other important players: Gmail, by Google, and Mail, by Apple. Holding about 40% of the market, Gmail is Outlook’s fiercest rival, especially in the area of personal email.

Outlook, however, maintains a firm footing in the business segment, and it has the upper hand because of its all-inclusive set of productivity tools tied to Microsoft 365.

Gmail is popular in the personal email space, while Outlook is used more for enterprise-level communications because of its integration with Microsoft Office and Teams.

Outlook Trends and Projections

The continuing trend predictions for Outlook into 2024 have already started to make waves.

The obvious incorporation is machine learning with artificial intelligence, which will further continue to refine and enhance the automation capabilities of Outlook, making it much more intuitive and responsive.

Another area of emphasis is cloud services. As more companies opt for remote as well as hybrid work environments, Outlook’s integration with cloud storage will be a major feature.

Outlook statistics indicate that by the end of 2025, it is forecasted that around 90% of all Outlook users will depend on these cloud services for email management and storage.

Microsoft is also working on further developing its intelligent assistant capabilities within Outlook through AI to assist users with scheduling, email categorization, and even meeting management.

So we can actually expect Outlook to further attract users and to remain one of the best productivity tools by 2024.

Conclusion

As per Outlook statistics, the platform performs well in the year 2024, having stood the test of both personal and corporate black holes. Over 400 million users live testimonies to the impressive financial growth gained by Microsoft, and all indications prove that Microsoft has had some success in integrating Outlook into its productivity ecosystem. The steady growth on the platform, the features being introduced, and a highly secure and interesting set of advancements in AI assure its future staying power in this industry.

As businesses and consumers depend more on cloud storage and mobile applications, Outlook will continue to be an everyday life feature through its integration with these platforms. The future will show the role of Outlook as being a very important one for productivity.

