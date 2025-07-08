Bumble Statistics By Revenue, Regions, Country, Demographics And User (2025)

Introduction

Bumble Statistics: Bumble is a popular dating and social networking app that was launched in 2014, founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, who previously helped start Tinder. It shows users’ profiles of other people, and they can swipe right if they’re interested or swipe left to skip.

Unlike many other dating apps, Bumble lets only women make the first move when a match is made in heterosexual pairings, which creates a safer and more respectful space for conversations to begin. Bumble aims to change how people connect by promoting kindness, respect, and equality in online relationships.

This article includes many statistical analyses from different insights, including global market share, financial reports, user bases, website traffic and many others.

As of 2024, Bumble’s overall revenue accounted for USD 866 million , up by 2% ( USD 844 million ) from last year, according to the reports of Business of Apps.

, up by ( ) from last year, according to the reports of Business of Apps. In the same year, Bumble had around 50 million people using the app.

people using the app. The overall Bumble market valuation accounted for USD 1.8 billion in 2024.

in 2024. In Q1 2024, Bumble had 2.73 million paying users, up 17.67% from the same time last year, as mentioned in the report by Backlinko.

paying users, up from the same time last year, as mentioned in the report by Backlinko. Each paying user on Bumble helps the company earn about USD 27.75 per year.

per year. Bumble employs over 1,200 full-time people, and around 980 of them work in countries outside the U.S.

full-time people, and around of them work in countries outside the U.S. In the first half of 2024, people around the world downloaded Bumble 16.8 million times.

times. Appfigures’ report further shows that as of July 27, 2024, Bumble made around USD 286 million in net app revenue.

in net app revenue. A report published by Roast further states that every single day, people swipe on Bumble over 80 million times.

times. Since Bumble started, users have made more than 2 billion matches.

matches. As of now, Bumble is available in more than 90 countries around the world.

Bumble Revenue Statistics

According to Priori Data, Bumble’s revenue is estimated to reach around USD 956 million by the end of 2025.

As of 2024, Bumble’s overall revenue accounted for USD 866 million, up by 2% (USD 844 million) from last year, according to the reports of Business of Apps.

In 2024, the quarterly revenue analysis of Bumble is mentioned as Q1 (USD 215.8 million), Q2 (USD 218 million), Q3 (USD 220.2 million), and Q4 (USD 212.4 million).

By Revenue Per User

According to Priori Data, the average annual revenue per paying user was USD 27.70 in 2024, slightly decreased from USD 27.93 in 2023.

Besides, by 2025, it is estimated that Bumble’s average revenue per paying User (ARPPU) stands at USD 28.20.

By Country

From January to July 2024, Bumble’s iOS app earned USD 142.93 million in in-app purchases from the U.S., making up 61.7% of its total revenue.

The next two countries’ revenue earnings were Germany: USD 13.17 million (5.7%) and the United Kingdom: USD 11.77 million (5.1%).

In the same duration, other countries’ Bumble In-App estimated net revenue and share are stated in the table below:

Country Net Revenue (USD million) Revenue Share Canada 9.94 4.3% Australia 7.95 3.4% France 4.3 1.9% Mexico 4 1.7% Switzerland 3.68 1.6% Netherlands 2.39 1.0% India 2.29 1.0%

Financial Analysis of Bumble Inc.

Current (USD) 3/31/2025 3/31/2024 Market Cap 672.43 million 447.86 million 1.44 billion Enterprise Value 1.10 billion 873.06 million 1.72 billion Trailing P/E 18.79 – – Forward P/E 10.98 7.18 24.57 Price/Sales 0.71 0.49 1.46 Price/Book 0.83 0.54 0.88 Enterprise Value/Revenue 1.05 0.81 1.64 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 5.72 – 14.17

Digital Apps Market Share Statistics

In 2024, Bumble became the second most used dating app in the U.S. with a 26.4% market share, just behind Tinder with 29.2% share.

Furthermore, other digital apps market share in 2024 were Hinge (18.7%), Plenty of Fish (11.4%), Badoo (5%), Grinder (3.1%), Ok Cupid (3.1%), and Match (3.1%).

Bumble User Statistics

According to the HelpLama report, in the last quarter of 2024, Bumble had 50 million active users.

By the end of 2025, the total number of Bumble users will reach more than 60 million, and Bumble’s paying users will account for 3.2 million users.

As of 2024, only 28% of American adults used Bumble for online dating reasons.

By August 2023, around 4.3 million people in the US were using the Bumble app each month on both iOS and Android devices.

Around 24% of people using Bumble have completed a postgraduate degree.

On average, users spend nearly 24 minutes each day on the app.

Bumble has about 12.3 million daily users, while the total number of monthly users reaches around 17 million.

Interestingly, about 82% of Bumble users say they’re on the app because they’re genuinely looking for a relationship.

Bumble Quarterly Paying Users Statistics by Apps

Quarter Bumble App Q1, 2024 2,453 Q2, 2024 2,539 Q3, 2024 2,594 Q4, 2024 2,707 Q1, 2025 2,862

Bumble Statistics by Country

In January 2024, the app had the most monthly visitors from the United States (7.65 million), followed by India (2.47 million).

The United Kingdom (1.5 million), Indonesia (1.47 million), and Germany (1.45 million) were also among the top countries using Bumble.

By Gender

The above pie chart states that in 2024, male Bumble users accounted for a share of 76%

In contrast, female users hold a share of 24%

By Age Group

In the U.S., 51% of adults aged 18 to 29 who have tried online dating say they’ve used Bumble at some point.

Meanwhile, people aged from 30 to 44 years made up a share of 24% of U.S. online dating users, followed by 45 to 54 years (9%) and 55 to 64 years (2%).

Features Comparison Between Bumble Boost Vs. Premium

Features Boost Premium Unlimited Likes ✅ ✅ 5 Superswipes a week 1 Spotlight a week Unmilted Extends Unlimited Rematch Unlimited Backtrack Beeline ❌ Advanced filters Incognito mode Travel mode

Bumble’s Website Traffic Statistics

As of May 2025, the total number of visits to bumble.com was approximately 11.8 million, representing a 0.37% decrease from April 2025.

The bounce rate of the website was 28.6% in the same period.

Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 3.39, and the average visit duration was 5 minutes and 15 seconds.

Globally, Bumble’s website ranked #5,851, in the United States #4,772, and category-wise #19.

By Country

The United States of America accounted for the highest share on bumble.com, at 25.31%, in May 2025, up by 4% increase from the last month.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: Germany: 7.27% (+0.01%), Spain: 5.66% (+1.74%), Mexico: 4.52% (+0.86%), and the United Kingdom: 4.09% (-10.52%).

The rest of the countries captured a share of 53.15% Bumble’s web traffic.

By User Demographics

In the same duration, the total number of bumble.com users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 32.23%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 19.7%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 18-24 years (17.78%), 45-54 years (14.31%), 55-64 years (10.22%) and 65 years and older (5.76%).

Based on gender, male and female users of bumble.com were 58.62% and 41.38%, respectively.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

As of May 2025, the top traffic sources for the Bumble website were direct search with a traffic share of 74.74%, followed by organic search (23.66%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by referrals (1.31%), paid search (0.01%), social (0.22%), mail (0.03%), and display (0.04%).

By Social Media

Moreover, the social network traffic accounted for by bumble.com remained the highest on YouTube, with a share of 33.68%, followed by Facebook with an 18.3% share.

Other social media traffic sources include Instagram (10.63%), WhatsApp Webapp (8.08%), Telegram Webapp (6.03%).

All other social media’s traffic made up a share of 23.28% in May 2025.

By Device

(Source: semrush.com)

As of May 2025, the Bumble website received 9.23 million visits, with the bounce rate accounting for 47.1%

The average visit duration was 11 minutes and 39 seconds, and the average number of pages per visit was 3.79.

Most people who visit Bumble.com use a desktop computer, making up about 71.59% of the traffic.

Only around 28.41% of users browse the site on their phones.

Country Visitor’s Share All devices Desktop Mobile United States 19.47% 1.8 million 65.81% 34.19% Germany 9.79% 903.07K 68.11% 31.89% Brazil 6.31% 582.55K 56.81% 43.19% United Kingdom 5.63% 519.99K 77.21% 22.79% India 5.34% 492.77K 55.64% 44.36%

Top Organic Keywords of bumble.com, in the United States

Keywords Traffic share Volume CPC (USD) bumble 46.81% 301,000 2.48 bumble app 3.45% 22,200 2.63 bumble bff 2.3% 14,800 2.41 Bumble dating app 2.3% 14,800 2.83 bumble login 1.885 12,100 2.56

Bumble Pricing Statistics

Bumble Premium Bumble Boost ● USD 19.99/week ● USD 39.99/month ● USD 76.99/3 months ● USD 229.99 for lifetime ● USD 8.99/week ● USD 16.99/month ● USD 33.99/3 months ● USD 54.99/6 months

Bumble Statistics by Match Rate

(Source: storyblok.com)

A report published by Roast men gets just 1 match for every 40 profiles they like.

Meanwhile, women are pickier and only like around 1 out of every 16 profiles.

About 52% of men get less than one match a day, and 13% get less than one match per week.

Men usually like 1 out of every three profiles they see.

On the other hand, women match much more easily, as they get 1 match for every two likes.

By Match Statistics

Doulike’s report further states that within the first 24 hours, people match on Bumble and start chatting.

Between 24 and 48 hours, around 10 to 12 messages are usually shared between the matched users.

By the end of 48 hours, many users have arranged their first date.

By Relationship Goals

(Reference: doulike.com)

As of May 2025, about 82% of people using Bumble are looking for serious relationships.

Meanwhile, only 18% prefer casual dating or just making friends.

Bumble App Downloads Statistics

According to the report published by HelpLama in 2024, people around the world downloaded the Bumble app 16.8 million times.

As per the Priori Data report analysis, approximately 21.2 million people around the world are expected to download the Bumble app by the end of 2025.

Year Downloads 2023 28.8 million 2022 28 million 2021 22 million 2020 19 million

Conclusion

After completing the article on Bumble Statistics, Bumble has its unique approach to dating and networking that sets it apart from other apps. This app has changed the way people connect by giving women the power to make the first move. It also focuses on safety, respect, and female empowerment, which has helped it gain popularity among users looking for more meaningful connections. All the above analyses will guide you positively in understanding the topic effectively.

