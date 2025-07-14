Memes Statistics By Market and Marketing, Industry, Usage, Adoption And Revenue Growth (2025)

Introduction

Memes Statistics: In recent years, Memes are everywhere on the internet, but they started as a simple internet joke and have now transformed into a global phenomenon, influencing everything from pop culture to advertising. They quickly spread through social media, group chats, and even in ads by companies.

These humorous or relatable images, videos, and texts have evolved into a powerful form of communication, allowing people to express ideas, emotions, and trends in a creative and often viral way. Memes are used for a variety of purposes such as entertainment, social commentary, cultural trends, marketing, and memorializing moments.

This article will guide you positively as it includes several recent statistical analyses from different insights that cover the popularity growth, engagement rates, frequency of use, demographics, platform usage, viral trends and the overall marketing impacts.

Editor’s Choice

Forbes reports that businesses using memes in marketing see a 60% higher chance of attracting purchases, with millennials viewing 20 to 30 memes daily.

higher chance of attracting purchases, with millennials viewing to memes daily. More than 3 billion people use social media, with 60% engaging with funny content.

people use social media, with engaging with funny content. According to a survey published by YPulse states that 74% of people share memes to make others laugh, followed by 53% use them as replies.

of people share memes to make others laugh, followed by use them as replies. Based on the reports of Forms.app, over one million memes are shared daily on Instagram alone.

Rather than traditional email marketing campaigns, meme-based campaigns get a 14% higher click-through rate.

higher click-through rate. The Emarketer report also shows that 41% of U.S. consumers expect brands to engage in meme culture and social media trends.

of U.S. consumers expect brands to engage in meme culture and social media trends. A report published by Amra and Alma, the global meme industry is estimated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025.

by 2025. Around 44% of internet users between 18 and 34 frequently share memes online.

of internet users between and frequently share memes online. As of 2024, the market valuation of the meme coin market is increasing from USD 20 billion to USD 120 billion .

to . Millennials typically watch 20 to 30 memes every day on average.

to memes every day on average. The value of the meme coin increased from USD 20 to more than USD 70 per token.

to more than per token. As of 2025, businesses using memes have helped increase 60% in attracting new purchases.

Meme Market and Marketing Statistics

(Source: khrisdigital.com)

The global meme industry is estimated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020.

The annual growth rate of the market will grow with a CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2025.

94% of marketers consider memes to have an average or high return on investment (ROI).

The industry produces 64% of meme content, while 36% comes from users.

(Reference: khrisdigital.com)

Based on the above figure, the industry produces 64% of meme content, while 36% comes from users.

As of now, nearly 38% of internet users follow meme accounts.

Generation Z loves using memes, with 77% of them using memes to communicate.

The Forbes report also mentioned that about 60% of all memes were made up of political memes in 2025.

Meme Adoption and Revenue Growth Statistics

According to the reports of Amra and Alma, 70% of brands will be using memes by the end of 2025.

More than 80% of influencers will incorporate memes into their content.

In contrast, Meme-based ad revenue is projected to reach USD 4 to 5 billion.

The meme virality rate will increase up to 55% to 56%.

Meme-driven engagement will soar to 75%, solidifying memes’ role in digital marketing and communication.

Meme Industry Statistics

(Source: nitrocdn.com)

The above graph further states that in March 2025, the social media meme market increased by approximately 55%.

In the same period, the return on investment (ROI) of meme marketing channels has made up around 60%.

Moreover, Meme-Influence purchases made up a share of 65%.

In the first quarter of 2025, meme coin transactions accounted for USD 25 million.

There were approximately 5 to 6 million daily memes created.

Meme Engagement Statistics

(Reference: contentdetector.ai)

Based on the above chart comparing the Click-Through Rate (CTR) for marketers account for 5% to 6%, while meme marketers secured 18% to 19%.

Rather than traditional email marketing campaigns, meme-based campaigns get a 14% higher click-through rate.

Moreover, other aspects of meme engagement in 2025 are stated in the table below:

Aspects Share Amusement by memes 64% Appreciation of hobby-related memes 61% Seen a political meme in the last month 37% Sharing memes on social media and messaging apps 31% Sharing memes only on social media 29%

Memes Usage Statistics

According to a survey published by YPulse, 74% of people share memes to make others laugh, followed by 53% use them as replies.

In contrast, 35% send them as hidden messages, and 28% rely on memes when words aren’t enough.

Furthermore, Moxby’s report also shows the usage frequency of memes is stated in the table below:

Frequency of Netflix US tweeting memes Once a week Average daily memes for a millennial 20 to 30 Subscription to meme accounts 38% Rate of organic interaction for memes 60% higher Reach of memes compared to marketing visuals 10 times more

By Platforms

Based on the reports of Forms.app in 2025, over one million memes are shared daily on Instagram alone.

According to the report of MemE Gen AI, 70% of TikTok users actively engage with meme-like videos.

Around 60% of viral tweets are driven by memes on Twitter.

Zippo states that WhatsApp & Messenger apps are responsible for sharing 70% of memes.

Reddit has more than 20 million subscribers, which makes it an important platform for discovering and discussing memes, as per WifiTalents’ analyses.

Memes User Demographic Statistics

As of 2024, more than 3 billion people use social media, with 60% engaging with funny content.

On Instagram, over 90 million users engage with memes monthly, making it one of the top platforms for meme content.

According to Statista, 70% of TikTok users, or about 700 million people, actively interact with meme-like videos.

As per the reports of meme-gen.ai, most meme users are between 18 and 34 years old, accounting for about 65% of all meme viewers.

Meme engagement among older users has increased, with 15% of interactions now coming from those aged 50+.

Moxby’s report further states that the frequent use of memes for communication and entertainment by individuals aged 13 to 36, with around 75% engaging with memes by posting them.

Additionally, 55% of people aged 13-35 send memes weekly, while 30% send memes daily.

Besides, 50% of people saw a funny meme last week, and 25% shared one with someone in 2025.

A Pew Research Centre study found that 57% of males and 50% of females in the U.S. use memes.

Memes Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of June 2025, the total number of visits to memes.com was approximately 306.3K, representing a 5.44% increase from the previous month, while the bounce rate was 46.65%.

Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 1.75, and the average visit duration was 01 minute and 02 seconds.

Globally, the Memes website ranked #161,452, in the United States (#93,218), and category-wise (#146).

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The United States of America accounted for the highest share on memes.com at 27.38% in June 2025, up by 6.98% from May.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share, followed by India: 3.26% (+23.41%), Russia: 3.01% (+17.62%), the United Kingdom: 2.84% (-21.2%), and Canada: 2.69% (58.14%).

The rest of the countries captured a share of 60.82% of % Memes website traffic.

By User Demographics

According to Similarweb reports based on gender, approximately 52.18% of Slack users were male, and 47.82% were female, in June 2025.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In the same period, the total number of Memes website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 27.82%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 22.21%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 18 to 24 years (18.61%), 45 to 44 years (13.73%), 55 to 64 years (10.63%), and 65 years and older (7.01%).

By Device

(Source: semrush.com)

In May, memes.co.in had 1.15 million visits, with an average session time of 8 minutes and 21 seconds.

This is a 49.48% increase in traffic compared to April.

On memes.co.in, 88.9% of visitors access the site from mobile devices, while only 11.1% visit from desktops.

In the same period, the number of backlinks to memes.co.in decreased by 0.28%, reaching 31.45K.

However, the number of referring domains grew by 11.84%, now totaling 4.33K.

Country Visitor’s Share All devices Desktop Mobile India 80.34 923.55K 6.26% 93.74% United States 4.61% 52.96K 30.97% 69.03% Pakistan 4.28% 49.14K 13.11% 86.89% Indonesia 1.76% 20.24K 7.73% 92.27% Australia 1.03% 11.78K 15.13% 84.87%

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In June 2025, the top traffic sources for the Memes website were organic search with a traffic share of 58.05%, followed by direct search (30.7%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by referrals (5.89%), social (4.87%), mail (0.09%), and display (0.37%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

At the same time, the social network traffic accounted for by memes.com remained the highest on Facebook, holding shares of 68.54%, followed by Reddit with a share of 25.55%.

Other social media traffic sources include X-twitter (3.99%) and YouTuber (1.91%).

Meme Creation and Formats Statistics

According to Zipdo, the first internet meme, “Dancing Baby,” was created in 1996 and still has an impact today.

During political events and elections, the sharing of memes increased by 150% in 2025.

More than 60% of memes are now made using mobile apps.

The popular meme format is “Expanding Brain”, which is used in over 300,000 posts across Reddit and Twitter.r

Followed by “Distracted Boyfriend” (Featured in over 10 million views on YouTube videos), “Woman Yelling at a Cat” (Referenced in approximately 350,000 TikTok videos), and “Mocking SpongeBob” (Gained over 5 million views on YouTube within 6 months).

The most popular times for meme sharing are between 6 and 9 PM local time.

Reasons for Sending Memes Statistics

(Reference: khrisdigital.com)

A recent 2025 study revealed that 36% of people use memes mainly to express emotions.

Meanwhile, only35% use memes as a way to communicate in code.

Furthermore, 28% rely on memes when they have difficulty finding the right words.

Conclusion

After completing the article on Memes Statistics, memes have become a significant part of modern digital culture, shaping how we communicate and engage online. In both entertainment and marketing, memes are used across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit.

As meme types change, from image macros to niche and gaming memes, they keep showing societal trends, humour, and opinions. With more people engaging and ad revenue increasing, memes have become more than just a trend. They are now a strong tool for digital expression and brand strategy.

Shared On:



FAQ . Who is the father of memes? The “father of memes” is often considered Richard Dawkins, who coined the term in 1976. What is the oldest form of meme? The oldest form of memes is cave paintings, which visually communicated ideas and stories. What are the benefits of memes? The top 5 benefits of memes are better engagement, humour, brand awareness, cultural relevance and cost effectiveness. What are the disadvantages of memes? Memes’ disadvantages include the spread of misinformation, offensive content, oversimplification, cultural sensitivity, and short-lived impact. Which top brands use memes? Several top brands have successfully used memes in their marketing strategies, such as Netflix, Wendy’s, Nike, Spotify, Coca-Cola, Oreo, and KFC.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza