Facebook Marketplace and Shops Statistics By Country, Seller, Demographics And Market Share (2025)

Introduction

Facebook Marketplace and Shops Statistics: The global e-commerce landscape was predominantly shaped by Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Shops in 2024. Having leveraged the enormous volume of users on Facebook, these platforms have become the tools of choice for any aspiring business or individual wanting to buy or sell smoothly.

The article examines the prominent Facebook Marketplace and Shops statistics and trends for 2024, providing insights into user engagement, revenues, and market dynamics.

Editor’s Choice

Facebook Marketplace holds a social commerce market share of 51.19% , beating Instagram ( 15.81% ) and Facebook Shop ( 9.54% ).

, beating Instagram ( ) and Facebook Shop ( ). More than 64 million people are expected to shop on Facebook in 2024, with Facebook and Instagram combined expected to rake in US$94 million in social commerce revenues.

in social commerce revenues. Frauds on Facebook Marketplace are getting bigger – about 73% of purchase fraud cases handled by TSB occurred there, and more than 62% of U.S. users have seen scams.

of purchase fraud cases handled by TSB occurred there, and more than of U.S. users have seen scams. In 2024, ad revenues on Facebook are forecasted to reach US$122 billion , while some of the industries, such as Arts & Entertainment, have recorded a CTR of 2.55% .

, while some of the industries, such as Arts & Entertainment, have recorded a CTR of . In this market, 39% of social media users engage in shopping on Facebook Marketplace or Instagram Shopping Bag, while internationally, it’s only 34% . In 2024, Meta’s total revenue stood at US$164.5 billion , with US$162 billion from selling ads on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. On Facebook ads, 62% of brands believe positive ROI is attainable, and 29% of marketers consider Facebook ads as the best-performing social adverts.

of social media users engage in shopping on Facebook Marketplace or Instagram Shopping Bag, while internationally, it’s only . In 2024, Meta’s total revenue stood at , with from selling ads on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. On Facebook ads, of brands believe positive ROI is attainable, and of marketers consider Facebook ads as the best-performing social adverts. The most active Marketplace users are men, aged 25 to 34, accounting for 17.9% of users, followed closely by women of the same age bracket at 13.8% .

of users, followed closely by women of the same age bracket at . 27% of online shoppers worldwide say that Facebook is the platform where they most likely shop.

of online shoppers worldwide say that Facebook is the platform where they most likely shop. Facebook Marketplace will generate US$30 billion in annual revenue in 2024 and is used by 34.4% of U.S. internet users.

in annual revenue in 2024 and is used by of U.S. internet users. The effectiveness of story ads is great since 50% of those who have seen a Story regarding a product or service will visit a website to purchase.

of those who have seen a Story regarding a product or service will visit a website to purchase. There were roughly 1.2 billion users in total at Facebook Marketplace in 2024, with 1.1 billion being monthly visitors, making it the most popular Facebook shopping feature by 77.7% of Facebook shoppers.

Facebook Shopping Media Popularity

(Reference: businessdasher.com)

Facebook Marketplace is booming, so much so that the frenzy has gripped the global audience.

With 1.2 billion users overall in 2024 and nearly 1.1 billion going to Marketplace monthly, its fame for buying and selling stuff has spread far and wide.

Roughly one-third of all social media users worldwide actively use Facebook Marketplace, making it a dominant player in social commerce.

Interestingly, 16% of active users access Facebook just to browse Marketplace; this indicates the feature’s centrality in their Facebook experience.

Purchasing from Facebook shows 77.7% prefer Marketplace, 14.2% use Facebook Shops, and 8.1% buy through Messenger.

These stats indicate the uncontested dominance of Marketplace as a shopping avenue on Facebook over the other integrated tools.

Facebook (Meta) Annual Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

Meta Platforms has experienced significant development, turning into a global leader in the digital communication space.

Based on the recent figures for Facebook, the Net Revenues of the company in 2024 were US$164.5 billion, much up from US$134.9 billion in 2023.

Being on a steady ascent, this situation indicates Meta's exceptional capability in monetising its huge user traffic across its broad range of platforms, deepening its presence as a formidable presence in the technology industry.

A big share of Meta’s revenues continues to come from advertising, especially through the Family of Apps–Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

In 2024, these apps combined to generate US$162 billion in ad revenues, a figure that further emphasises the company’s position in the digital advertising space.

Although there was a momentary decline in advertising revenue in 2022, the company restored the growth posture and continues to grow since then, displaying resilience and adaptability in an ever-changing digital advertising world.

User engagement further provides evidence of Meta’s dominance. Against this backdrop, it is worthwhile to note that an eye-popping number of 138.9 million Reels are played every minute on both Facebook and Instagram, pointing to a shift in user interactions toward short-form video content.

Such active engagement accentuates the change of digital behaviours and hence the very obvious changes undergone by Meta to evolve with changing consumer trends, maintaining and providing an invariably active global user base.

Facebook Marketplace Demographics

(Reference: businessdasher.com)

As per Business Dasher, Facebook Marketplace and Shops statistics show that the user base of Facebook Marketplace is varied; however, certain age and gender groups are more prominent than others.

Men aged 25 to 34 comprise the largest group, accounting for 17.9% of the user base. Females in the same age group follow at 13.8% of the users.

At the other end of the spectrum, females aged between 13 and 17 constitute the smallest group, with just 0.1% of users, implying little interest from younger female audiences.

The 18 to 24-year-old age group is well represented, too, at 10% male users and 7% female users, which totals 17% of the entire Marketplace audience.

Among the senior users, 65-plus, females constitute 3.1%, and males 2.6%, indicating some level of interest from the senior group, but, comparatively, they are less engaged than the younger groups.

These numbers show that the most active age group on Facebook Marketplace consists of 25- to 35-year-olds, with a slight leaning toward males.

Facebook Marketplace Seller Statistics

While it is widely used on the buying side, Facebook Marketplace is less attractive for U.S. online marketplace sellers vis-à-vis other platforms.

It is indeed 24.1% less popular than eBay, which still sits at the top of the U.S. sellers’ preference list.

Even then, Facebook Marketplace does account for the mainstream presence in the space of social commerce.

In North America, 39% of social media users are active on either Facebook Marketplace or the Instagram Shopping Bag for their shopping requirements.

Internationally, the combined percentage stands tall at 34%, thus giving the platform substantial global attention, though it is not the first seller choice here in the States.

Facebook Marketplace Market Size

With a projection of US$30 billion in annual revenue by the year 2024, Facebook Marketplace highlights its never-fading international existence.

Facebook Marketplace has great potential to eclipse the 1 billion user base.

A segment of the broader eCommerce platforms market, which was estimated at US$6.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$21.0 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.7%, the marketplace on Facebook is the strongest growth driver for this expansion.

Facebook Marketplace holds the second spot behind eBay for Internet marketplaces in the United States, with about 34.4% of internet users shopping on the platform.

With that figure of one billion per month being passed sometime during the first quarter of 2021, Meta Shops were then averaging about one million monthly users; by that stage, there were also about 250 million active stores in the world, an indication of the rapid presence of Meta’s integrated shopping solutions.

Although it enjoys strong user interaction, according to Capital One Shopping, Facebook Marketplace and Shops statistics show that Facebook24.1% less popular than eBay, as chosen among online sellers in the U.S. Up to 10% of Amazon sellers are also on Facebook Marketplace, indicating a healthy amount of cross-platform selling activity.

On the advertising front, Meta raked in ad revenues of about US$12.04 billion in the U.S. and Canada during Q1 2022, US$6.36 billion from Europe, and US$5.66 billion from the Asia-Pacific regions.

Facebook Marketplace And Shops By Country

Facebook Marketplace has varying levels of popularity and engagement across the globe. In the United Kingdom, the platform is accessed by 18% of Facebook users.

The average sale value per transaction is approximately £100, and more than 1 million items are listed every day.

The best-selling categories are clothing, furniture, and electronics; these categories bear out an interest of the users in good, practical use.

70% of sellers are individual users, whereas 30% of sellers are business users, running a robust blend of personal and commercial use. In the U.S., the marketplace has strong adoption.

More than 33% of Facebook users in the U.S. access it at least once a year, and in 2021, it ranked third among websites selected by U.S. consumers for secondhand shopping.

More than one-third of small and medium-sized companies on Facebook also use the Marketplace to reach customers.

In regional engagement, Latin America led by a good margin for Q1 2023 in the percentage of social media users using Facebook Marketplace or Instagram Shopping Bag. Then Europe is also a land where the platform enjoys ample traction and is active.

33% of the internet users in Italy have been on Facebook Marketplace, whereas only around 18% have said they use it regularly across Europe.

In Germany, somewhat highlighting its modest but meaningful presence among the younger demographic in that region, roughly around 15% of youngsters, aged 16 to 29, have reportedly used the Marketplace. This, in turn, indicates the global footprint of Facebook Marketplace on a worldwide scale, with differing levels of penetration depending on where it exists.

Facebook Marketplace Advertising

By 2024, Facebook is expected to rake in nearly US$122 billion from behemoth-scale advertising, solidly establishing its stature as a worthy advertising platform.

The average click-through rate for Facebook ads, under traffic campaigns and across all industries, is 1.51%, and hence serves as a nice standard against which advertisers are tested.

Some industries shine on Facebook concerning CTR: Arts & Entertainment at 2.55% is leading, while Real Estate follows at 2.45%, and Restaurants & Food comes next at 2.29%, with all three higher percentages indicating that audiences in these sectors are most willing to engage with Facebook ads.

On the contrary, lower engagement rates exist in certain industries. Dentists & Dental Services have an average CTR of 0.81%; Finance & Insurance sees 0.88%; while Attorneys & Legal Services enjoy about 0.99%.

These low rates may call for more targeted ad strategies to push these industries towards higher performance. Businesses exhibit strong confidence in advertising on Facebook.

About 62% of brands agree that the platform can enable positive ROI.

Further evidence shows 29% of global marketers call Facebook the highest social media platform for ROI, thereby leading to preferred use.

Additionally, 22% of the B2B marketers claim Facebook as the platform that offers them the highest ROI, thus cementing its effectiveness in B2B markets.

Facebook Marketplace And Shops Statistics

(Reference: businessdasher.com)

Holding 51.19% of the entire social commerce market, Facebook Marketplace remains the largest platform. This makes it the top choice among social platforms for online selling.

Instagram comes second with 15.81%, while Facebook Shop, representing single-brand stores, has 9.54%. TikTok is scarcely behind with 9.34%.

Messenger also contributes to social commerce with a 5.37% share, meaning it is yet one more channel under the heavy influence of Facebook across social commerce.

Facebook Shopping Statistics

Upwards of 64 million customers will shop via Facebook in 2024, corroborating that the social media giant is the most powerful portal for online shopping.

The enormous active set presents a lucrative opportunity for businesses to showcase and sell their products directly within the app environment.

Furthermore, it is estimated that combined revenues of social commerce sales via Facebook and Instagram will rise to US$94 million in 2024, which suggests increasing monetisation of those platforms in the e-commerce space. Story ads seem to be a great scientific hit.

50% of people who see a product or service in a Story go and visit the website where one can buy it. This highlights the need to build cut-to-the-chase, visually appealing content to trigger consumer action.

The figure stands at 27% for online shoppers worldwide, and those who attest that they mostly make purchases on Facebook boost its power in exerting purchasing consideration.

It is thereby an opportunity for enterprising businesses to engage with customers by enhancing their Facebook presence and advertising themselves.

Facebook Marketplace Fraud Statistics

Fraud plagues the Facebook Marketplace with many scams and attempted scams being underreported. Yet the big book shows the dimension of the problem.

Fraud experts from TSB have revealed that 73% of the purchase fraud they received was related to Facebook Marketplace, thus illustrating the prevalent use of the platform for fraudulent transactions.

In England, about one in six users, or approximately 17%, reported being scammed whilst shopping on Facebook Marketplace in 2022.

The situation seems even graver in the United States, with more than 62% of users having encountered scams on the platform.

From January 2022 to September 2023, over 1,200 reports of scam cases involving Facebook Marketplace were sent to the Better Business Bureau, both in the U.S. and Canada, indicating the presence of fraudulent activity on the platform.

Items in certain categories are, in fact, more likely to be scammed. Vehicle and vehicle parts have the highest percentage of scams at 21%.

Phones, shoes, apparel, and gaming consoles each constitute roughly 7% of all scam cases.

Other popular categories targeted by scammers are concert and festival tickets (6%), small electronics (5%), furniture (5%), home electronics and appliances (4%), services (3%), and construction materials and tools (3%).

These figures demonstrate that both high-value goods and everyday items are targets for scammers on Facebook Marketplace.

Conclusion

Facebook Marketplace and Shops statistics have taken their places at the cornerstones of e-commerce across the globe in 2024. Given their extensive user base, towering revenues, and heavy adoption by businesses, they have been smarter than anybody else to take a piece of the limelight and pass the word on.

Clearly, these scams illustrate the need to set up strong security measures to be able to safeguard users. First, as Facebook grows and changes its e-commerce capabilities, the Marketplace and the Shops will become more important in shaping the future of online commerce.

Shared On:



Sources Capitaloneshopping Businessdasher Createandgrow Quso Cropink

FAQ . How many people are on Facebook Marketplace, and how popular is it worldwide in 2024? By 2024, Facebook Marketplace had amassed about 1.2 billion total users, with about 1.1 billion having monthly visits, making it the highest shopping feature on Facebook. Almost 33% of all social media users worldwide are engaged in the Marketplace, while 16 % of active Facebook users log on specifically to browse through it. What percentage of the social commerce market does Facebook Marketplace hold? With 51.19% of the market, Facebook Marketplace stands tall far away from the competing Instagram at 15.81% and Facebook Shops at 9.54%. It is the biggest platform for social selling, but that also says something about its dominance over the market. What demographics use Facebook Marketplace the most? Most active users are men aged 25–34, accounting for 17.9% of the user base, followed by 13.8% of females in the same age bracket. It is mostly popular for people in their mid-20s to mid-30s. On the contrary, females in the age bracket of 13–17 account for just 0.1%. How much money does Facebook Marketplace generate for the company, and what part does it play in Meta’s overarching earnings? Facebook Marketplace is expected to rake in US$30 billion in annual revenue in 2024. Meta recorded revenues of US$164.5 billion, with US$162 billion generated through advertisements on the Corporation’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Is Facebook Marketplace considered a safe platform to operate on, or are scamming cases common? Scams pose a big threat to Facebook Marketplace. TSB revealed that 73% of purchase fraud cases were tied to Marketplace. Over 62% of users in the United States have experienced or have been subject to a scam. These scams involve a series of common categories covering cars (21%), phones, gaming consoles, and concert tickets.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza