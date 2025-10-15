Pickleball Statistics By Market Size, Product Type, Recent Developments, Insights And Trend (2025)

Introduction

Pickleball Statistics: Pickleball swiftly transformed from a simple backyard pastime into a widely accepted sport within just a few years. The year 2025 presents us with unequivocal statistics: millions of people are playing, new courts numbering in the tens of thousands have recently been constructed, and there is a flow of money from paddle manufacturers to professional tours.

In the following text, I reveal the most important and trustworthy Pickleball statistics for 2025.

Pickleball has turned into the most popular and one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S., attracting 13.6 million players by 2023.

players by 2023. Most players in 2025 are kids and youths aged 35, with over 70% in the age group 18 to 44, indicating strong attraction to the younger adults bracket.

in the age group 18 to 44, indicating strong attraction to the younger adults bracket. The worldwide pickleball market is estimated to be valued at US$1.82 billion in 2025 and could triple to about US $3.86 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.3% in the process.

in 2025 and could triple to about by 2032, with a in the process. Florida state (1,228) and California state (1,223) together have the highest number of pickleball courts in the U.S.

and California state together have the highest number of pickleball courts in the U.S. Pickleball competitions are on an exponential rise, with the USA Pickleball conducting 142 tournaments in 2024, which is a more than 300% growth from the previous year.

tournaments in 2024, which is a more than growth from the previous year. Federico Staksrud (men’s singles) and Anna Leigh Waters (women’s singles) are the leading professional players, while the PPA Tour is maintaining rankings that are active across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Utah is the place where most people are interested in pickleball, according to Google Trends, with a rating of 100.

Pickleball-related injuries were responsible for US $377 million in costs in 2023, primarily among the elderly; 60% of the cases are sprains, strains, or fractures.

in costs in 2023, primarily among the elderly; of the cases are sprains, strains, or fractures. Some major events affecting the industry are Escalade Sports getting PickleballCentral, PaddleTek introducing a new high-end paddle, and Pickleball Marketplace receiving US $5M in Series A funding.

in Series A funding. Tournament participation increased by 30% annually, and Nike entered this sector through the signing of contracts with top players.

annually, and Nike entered this sector through the signing of contracts with top players. The construction of pickleball courts has seen a rise of 40%, and the manufacturers are currently eyeing the international market as their next step to grow the sport worldwide.

A Brief On Pickleball

Pickleball is a compound game of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It was developed in 1965 by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum on Bainbridge Island, which is close to Seattle, Washington.

To start with, it was a game for the family only, but later on, it managed to conquer the whole world with its huge number of players and fans.

The 1970s marked the era of the game being more organised and the drafting of the official rules. A year later, the USA Pickleball Association was created to establish the game standards and promote its adoption in community centres, schools, and parks throughout America.

In the 90s, the first composite paddle’s invention not only added excitement to the game but also changed its playing style completely. This new type of paddle was also a major reason for the increase in the number of players.

The pickleball of the 2000s particularly gained popularity in retirement communities, particularly in the warm Sunbelt states.

It became a popular pastime among older people who want to remain active and do not want to forsake the social aspect of it.

By the 2010s, the sport was already being picked up by the youth, thus making the growth of the sport even rapid.

The Sports & Fitness Industry Association reports that there were more than 4.8 million players in America by 2021, which is a 650% increase in just six years.

Countless upstarts producing pickleball gear were born along with the creation of new courts nationwide.

What has transformed from a mere backyard game among families has now been classified as one of the fastest-growing sports in America.

Global Pickleball Market Size By Product Type

(Source: news.market.us)

Pickleball is a hot trend and is gradually gaining acceptance in numerous regions all over the globe.

The slow but inevitable rise of pickleball is forecasted to be around 11.3% in CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the next decade.

The worldwide market of pickleball was valued at $1.32 billion in 2022. The following year, it had risen to $1.47 billion, and it was projected to be $1.64 billion in the next year.

The scenario is more or less similar so far and is likely to continue, with the market size in 2025 estimated at around $1.82 billion.

After that, the trend of the market value continuing with the same rhythm and yearly increment of approximately $200 million will be there as the revenues will probably rise to $2.03 billion in 2026 and $2.26 billion in 2027.

The year 2028 will see the market crossing $2.5 billion and reaching around $2.51 billion according to the prediction for the year-end.

The market of 2029 is estimated to be approximately $2.80 billion.

Going beyond that, the pickleball industry is going to be a major player in the business world for the coming decade.

The predictions put the market at about $3.12 billion in 2030, $3.47 billion in 2031, and close to $3.86 billion in 2032.

With more and more people getting into the sport, the demand for related products like equipment, courts, and other things is continually increasing, thus confirming the skateboard’s popularity and commercial value still growing at a rapid rate.

Estimate of The Number Of Pickleball Players

(Source: statista.com)

There’s no denying that tennis is the main attraction in U.S. sports for the next few weeks, but at the same time, the sport of pickleball is stealthily gaining massive popularity.

Pickleball has already eclipsed its competitors, with no contest in being called the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

With tennis, badminton, and table tennis combined, the sport of pickleball was invented in 1965 by guy three fathers—Mr. Joel Pritchard, Mr Bill Bell, and Mr Barney McCallum.

They were looking for a nice and cool activity for the whole family to do during the summer.

The game is played with paddles and a light plastic ball that has holes and is placed on a court smaller than the court of a tennis game with a lower net.

It is an easy game to learn, and hence, a very big factor in its quick adoption among people of all ages.

Pickleball went through growth pains for a long time, but it made a sudden change in the year 2020 during the pandemic.

People were required to stay at home and exercise outdoors in ways they considered safe.

That year, the number of participants grew by 21%, with SFIA reporting that about 4.2 million Americans played at least once.

And after that, the number of players has increased four times, and the number is 13.6 million in 2023.

This instantaneous hype has brought about some misunderstandings, most noticeable between tennis players and clubs.

Many tennis courts are being converted into pickleball courts, and this has caused some discontent among tennis aficionados.

They express concern about the noise, dissimilarities in playing styles, and the eventual closing of tennis courts that might affect the sport’s popularity.

This fear has led a few tennis clubs not to include pickleball courts out of the concern that they might lose players to tennis.

Average Age For Pickleball

(Source: picklerage.com)

In 2025, it is estimated that the average age of a typical pickleball player will be 35, but still, this average is getting younger every year.

Initially, when the sport was becoming popular, the major players were older adults and retirees, but this is now changing rapidly.

Currently, the range of 18 to 44 years old has become dominant, comprising over 70% of the players and indicating that it is mainly the young ones who are attracting more and more people to the sport.

Thus, pickleball is not considered a game for the elderly only anymore — it has become a trend among both the Gen Z and millennial segments.

The combination of simple rules, social play, and lighthearted competition has attracted players of all ages, creating an ever-growing sport that is now faster-growing than ever.

Total Number of US Pickleball Facilities

Facility By State

State Pickleball locations Florida 1,228 California 1,223 Texas 941 New York 702 Ohio 638 Illinois 626 North Carolina 586 Michigan 525 Pennsylvania 525 Virginia 481

(Source: pickleheads.com)

Among the states, Florida has the highest number of places to play pickleball in the U.S., 1,228 in total, which is only slightly more than California’s 1,223.

Texas follows with 941 spots, and New York comes fourth with 702.

The states with the greatest numbers of courts next to Florida, California and Texas are Ohio with 638, Illinois with 626, North Carolina with 586, and each of Michigan and Pennsylvania with 525.

Virginia is still among the top states with 481 courts.

No doubt, these numbers prove that pickleball is now a national sport.

Initially, it was limited to a few regions alone, but now its popularity has spread across the whole country, all thanks to states like Florida and California, which have been very proactive in providing places for people to practice and enjoy the sport.

Facility By City

City Pickleball locations Houston, TX 70 Toronto, Canada 65 New York, NY 59 Seattle, WA 55 Ottawa, Canada 53 Austin, TX 53 Singapore 53 San Diego, CA 52 Chicago, IL 52 Cincinnati, OH 51

(Source: pickleheads.com)

The city with the most pickleball facilities now is Houston, which has a total of 70 places known for the sport. New York City comes next with 59 facilities, while Austin ranks third with 52, followed closely by Seattle with 55.

Toronto, located outside the US, is the city with the most pickleball courts, showing the international nature of the sport.

The top cities in the world for the sport besides Toronto are Ottawa and Singapore, which have 53 courts each.

The leading cities in terms of pickleball courts are the following: Houston, Toronto, New York, Seattle, Ottawa, Austin, Singapore, San Diego, Chicago, and Cincinnati.

Seattle’s position on the list must have been expected because pickleball was invented on nearby Bainbridge Island in 1965.

Recently, Texas has turned into a major pickleball attracting area, with Houston and Austin both standing in the top six.

Facilities like Austin Pickle Ranch are among the largest in the country, thus indicating the fast pace at which the sport is taking over that area.

Pickleball Tournaments

There is an astonishing rise in the number of pickleball tournaments.

The USA Pickleball organised 142 tournaments, whereas MLP managed 11 events in total, and other associations like PPA, APP, and MLP accounted for 26, 20, and 11, respectively.

This is a growth of over 300% compared to the previous year, which is a clear indication of the rapid expansion of the competitive side of the sport.

Pickleball Pro Players

The latest professional rankings of pickleball players have been published by the PPA Tour for February 2025.

The rankings list the very best of the sport, signifying that there is a well-established professional scene in pickleball with regular tournaments, sponsorships, and fans.

Men’s singles

Ranking Player Country #1 Federico Staksrud Argentina #2 Ben Johns USA #3 Connor Garnett USA #4 Hunter Johnson USA #5 Tyson McGuffin USA

Women’s singles

Ranking Player Country #1 Anna Leigh Waters USA #2 Brooke Buckner USA #3 Lea Jansen USA #4 Catherine Parenteau Canada #5 Mary Brascia USA

Men’s doubles

Ranking Player Country #1 Federico Staksrud Argentina #2 Collin Johns USA #3 JW Johnson USA #4 Ben Johns USA #5 Dylan Frazier USA

Women’s doubles

Ranking Player Country #1 Anna Leigh Waters USA #2 Catherine Parenteau Canada #3 Anna Bright USA #4 Rachel Rohrabacher USA #5 Tyra Black USA

Mixed doubles

Ranking Player Country #1 Ben Johns USA #2 Anna Leigh Waters USA #3 Jorja Johnson USA #4 Anna Bright USA #5 JW Johnson USA

(Source: pickleheads.com)

Interest In Pickleball By Google Trends

(Reference: news.market.us)

According to data from Google Trends, Utah is the state with the most interest in pickleball, with a score of 100, which is perfect and indicates that people there are searching for pickleball more than anyone else.

Second comes Arizona with a score of 73, then Hawaii with 61, and Minnesota with 60.

Florida is next with a score of 59, and this indicates that there is quite a lot of curiosity and engagement with the sport.

These figures indicate that pickleball has a presence all over the country and not just in one region.

The high search activity is a sign of the rapid spread of the sport and the growing interest of the public in both playing and following pickleball as a recreational and competitive game.

Injuries And Costs Associated With Pickleball

In 2023, pickleball injuries in the U.S. are likely to lead to $377 million in healthcare costs, which is about 5% to 10% of the total unexpected medical expenses for that year.

Injuries are mainly seen among the elderly.

Research conducted in 2021 revealed that 86% of the total emergency department visits during the period of 2010 to 2019 were made by individuals who were aged over 60.

The injuries consist of 60% sprains, strains, or fractures, and about 20% of contusions, abrasions, or internal injuries.

Lacerations and dislocations account for less than 10% of the cases.

According to analysts, the number of emergency room visits due to pickleball injuries will be 67,000, outpatient consultations will be 366,000, and outpatient surgeries will be 9,000 in the year 2023.

Recent Developments

Over the past few years, the pickleball business sector has been undergoing remarkable changes in various aspects.

Escalade Sports made the move of acquiring PickleballCentral, a significant player in the area of pickleball equipment, in a bid to not only reinforce its position in a fast-expanding market but also gain a significant share of it.

Among the major producers of pickleball equipment, PaddleTek’s new advanced paddle with improved technology for better control and power has grabbed the attention of players who wish to have high-performance gear.

The founding of Pickleball Marketplace, a new online store specialising in pickleball products, was made possible by a $5 million Series A investment that will be used to broaden the product range, upgrade technology, and improve marketing strategy to become more visible in the market.

The number of people playing in pickleball tournaments has rapidly increased, with registrants going up by 30% each year, which is a clear indication of the growing popularity of the sport and the expansion of its community.

Nike made its entry into the pickleball arena through the endorsement of top players, who would be wearing the brand’s apparel and footwear, thereby using the players’ popularity to increase brand recognition and sales within the pickleball circle.

The number of newly built pickleball courts at community centres has skyrocketed, which is evident by the 40% increase in new courts in the last year, thus revealing the demand for recreational play and better access.

Moreover, the leading manufacturers of pickleball equipment are making arrangements for worldwide access by setting up distribution channels, teaming up with local shops, and conducting publicity campaigns aimed at regions where the sport is just beginning to gain popularity, thus increasing awareness and demand.

Conclusion

Pickleball Statistics: There has been a huge shift in the perception of pickleball from a backyard game to a worldwide sporting phenomenon, which has been attracting recreational players from all age groups and backgrounds. Its popularity is still growing, as indicated by the annual participation of 13.6 million. It is mainly the younger players, innovative equipment, and expanding facilities that are driving the growth of the sport, while professional tournaments and high-profile partnerships are providing the sport’s visibility.

Pickleball still has some injuries and ongoing debates with traditional tennis communities, but its inclusive and easy-to-learn nature guarantees that it will remain a major recreational and competitive sport for the coming years.

Sources Frontofficesports Statista Market Pickleheads

