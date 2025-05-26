Rosetta Stone Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Rosetta Stone Statistics: As the pioneer in the field of language learning since 1992, Rosetta Stone is another giant that shares the global language education market. Known for its immersion teaching systems and proprietary speech recognition technology, Rosetta Stone has adapted to the newer realities of online education. A more detailed Rosetta Stone statistics and performance analysis of the company in 2024 also covers user engagement, market share, revenues, and global reach.

Rosetta Stone was downloaded 4 million times in 2024, ranking second to Duolingo with 16.2 million downloads.

times in 2024, ranking second to Duolingo with downloads. In 2023, Rosetta Stone exported US$5,480 from digital products, all from mobile applications, with Canada being the primary export destination at US$3,720 .

from digital products, all from mobile applications, with Canada being the primary export destination at . The company announced a dividend of 3.80 pence in June 2025 at a yield of 1.48% (up from 2.00 pence in September 2024 at 0.82% yield).

pence in June 2025 at a yield of (up from pence in September 2024 at yield). 2024 revenue was £275.30 million compared to £277.10 million reported for 2023, while the gross profit increased to £122.50 million .

compared to reported for 2023, while the gross profit increased to . The cash and equivalents amounting to US$8 million as of 2024 went down from US$22.7 million as of 2023, with total assets being at US$553.7 million .

as of 2024 went down from as of 2023, with total assets being at . Total debts have increased to an amount of US$237 million in 2024, net debt also increased to US$229 million , and stockholders’ equity amounted to US$233.8 million .

in 2024, net debt also increased to , and stockholders’ equity amounted to . Free cash flow in 2024 increased to US$42.80 million compared to US$37.50 million in 2023; operating cash flow was a six-year high, reaching US$58.50 million .

compared to in 2023; operating cash flow was a six-year high, reaching . Investing cash flows recorded a minus cash outflow of US$15.20 million with increased investments; financing cash flows stood at a minus cash outflow of US$23.90 million , marking the highest outflow in six years.

with increased investments; financing cash flows stood at a minus cash outflow of , marking the highest outflow in six years. Average annual income at Rosetta Stone amounts to US$107,263 , whereas the median is US$117,443 ; at the top of the pay scale stand the Sales Engineers, with their incumbents earning around US$284,518 , while at the bottom are the Administrators, with their incumbents earning US$50,820 .

, whereas the median is ; at the top of the pay scale stand the Sales Engineers, with their incumbents earning around , while at the bottom are the Administrators, with their incumbents earning . Product department positions average at US$199,341, trailed by Engineering salaries averaging US$139,665; in terms of pay, the ranking is in the bottom 45%, while with regards to benefits, it sits in the bottom 25% compared to similar-sized competitors in the U.S.

Most Popular Language Learning Apps By Downloads

(Source: straitsresearch.com)

In 2024, the Duolingo language learning app reigns supreme by a colossal margin, having amassed an astronomical 16.2 million downloads, which proves its popularity in general and competitiveness in user engagement strategy.

A distant second in the lakes is Rosetta Stone, still a relatively conspicuous contender in the industry, with 4 million downloads, though a distant second.

Lingokids follows suit with 1.8 million downloads, suggesting they have a solid niche appeal, especially among the younger crowd and families.

Mondly charted 1.45 million downloads, suggesting moderate success with its focus on conversation. Babbel, another famous competitor, cracked 1.16 million downloads, a steady interest among adults focused on practical communications.

Hello Talk, attracting 890,000 downloads, thrives on its social exchange features.

And then comes Falou, fresh in the neighbourhood and specialising in speaking practice, with 732,000 downloads.

Finally, with 695,000 downloads, Busuu rounds out the list, using its structured curriculum coupled with community-based learning to retain a faithful user base.

This data illustrates the enormous lead of Duolingo and also highlights a competitive and diverse landscape in which different apps appeal to various learning styles and demographics.

Rosetta Stone Digital Product Export

According to the OEC World report on Rosetta Stone statistics, the platform, in 2023, had digital product exports of US$5,480, of which mobile applications made up 100% of the export.

That signifies that domestic sales of digital products all stemmed from mobile app products.

The export went mostly to Canada, amounting to US$3,720 in value, or roughly 68% of all exports.

Other destinations of importance, alongside Australia and Great Britain, stood at US$103 each. From a regional trade flow viewpoint, North America largely imported Rosetta Stone mobile applications, with Canada being the foremost.

The Caribbean came next with US$560, and Central America with US$184. These figures showcase a tight demand concentration in North America, clumping with mild interest in other regions.

Despite having a low total export value, the data tells us where the bulk of Rosetta Stone’s mobile product users live at present.

Rosetta Stone Dividend Payout Statistics

(Source: stockinvest.us)

The Rosetta Stone statistics data provided by Stockinvest describes the dividend payments the Rosetta Stone has made in recent years, the amount declared, key dates, and yields.

Of the most recent dividend, 3.80p was declared on June 12, 2025, at a yield of 1.48%, with the payment date set for July 18, 2025.

This follows the more modest dividend declared on September 19, 2024, of 2.00p, with a yield of 0.82%, followed by the payment on October 23, 2024.

Another dividend was declared on June 6, 2024, at 3.35p, with a yield of 1.30%, paid on July 9. Two dividends were declared in 2023: one on September 21 at 1.85p (yielding 0.92%) and one on June 8 at 4.80p, which had a high yield of 1.82%.

Back then, in 2022, two distributions were made — 2.60 pence declared in July (yield of 0.699%) and 4.70 pence declared in March (yield of 1.08%).

In 2021, another dividend, this time 2.50 pence, was declared with a lower yield of 0.505%. Dividends of 4.80p declared back in March 2020 (with a yield of 1.29%) and 2.40p declared in July 2019 (with a yield of 0.552%) stand as part and parcel of this historical data.

This entire history shows how the dividend amounts and yield have varied, such as being a reflection of how the company’s financial strategy and performance might have varied through time.

Rosetta Stone Financial Numbers

(Source: stockinvest.us)

Stockinvest Rosetta Stone statistics reveal that the fiscal year 2024 brought a revenue of £275.30 million to Rosetta Stone, denoting a slight decline from £277.10 million in 2023 and £279.00 million in 2022.

In spite of a slight decrease in revenues, the company increased its profits, with gross profit at £122.50 million in 2024 as against £116.40 million in 2023 and £81.90 million in 2022.

This implies better cost management and operational efficiency. Earnings per share (EPS) reverted to the positive territory at £0.0911 in 2024, a considerable rebound from -£0.220 the previous year and nearer to the £0.120 reported in 2022.

This recovery generally marks a return to creating value for the shareholders after a turbulent 2023. EBIT followed suit, rising to £17.90 million in 2024 from a substantial loss of £29.00 million in 2023.

This bounce back is nearly keeping in line with EBITs in the years 2022 and 2021, which stood at £23.30 million and £23.00 million, respectively.

Regarding EBITDA, Rosetta Stone had an EBITDA of £77.70 million in 2024, which more than doubled from the £30.00 million reported in 2023 and is set to the 2022 EBITDA of £80.60 million.

Hence, in general, the year 2024 is a turning year for Rosetta Stone, marked by profitability and earnings recovery, with stable yet slightly declining revenues.

Rosetta Stone Balance Sheet

(Source: stockinvest.us)

The past six years have been volatile for Rosetta Stone, especially when it comes to liquidity and debt.

By the end of fiscal year 2024, cash and cash equivalents had dropped dramatically to US$8 million, from US$22.7 million in 2023 and US$30.2 million in 2022.

This downward trend could indicate fewer cash reserves on account of more operational spending or investments.

Total assets in 2024 totalled US$553.7 million, which was marginally more than US$549.4 million in 2023 but way less than US$615.2 million in 2022.

This means that the company has kept its assets relatively stable but has not returned to the previous growth levels recorded in 2022.

Total debts stood at US$237 million in 2024, slightly more than US$224 million recorded in 2023, showing increased borrowing to some extent.

Also, net debt rose to US$229 million from US$201.3 million recorded in 2023, almost perfectly aligned with the drop in cash holdings.

This could denote some tighter liquidity or greater financial leverage. Total liabilities amounted to US$319.9 million in 2024, up from US$317.3 million in 2023, indicating that it has remained relatively consistent over the past four years.

The recorded figure of stockholders’ equity was US$233.8 million, indicating a slight increase from US$232.1 million a year ago.

While this figure also lies below US$273.2 million of the year 2022, it indicates a stable shareholder value in long-term terms, having recovered from the US$218.6 million worth of equity in 2020.

All in all, the balance sheet speaks of stability in asset management and levels of equity, but a serious drop in liquidity, accompanied by a slight increase in debt. This situation may require us to cautiously look at our financial planning.

Rosetta Stone Cash Flow

(Source: stockinvest.us)

The above data refers to Rosetta Stone statistics regarding cash flow, providing significant data spanning the last six years.

The company posted free cash flow of US$42.80 million for the fiscal year 2024, up from US$37.50 million in 2023, and progressing on an upward trajectory from US$36.80 million in 2022, but still below the peak in 2019 of US$47.90 million.

Operating cash flow, which represents the cash flow arising from core business operations, stood at US$58.50 million in 2024-the highest within six years, up from US$47.80 million in 2023 and 2022, hinting operational efficiency has improved and revenue has stabilised.

The years prior to this, going back to 2019, recorded US$47.70 million, US$51.70 million, and US$56.90 million, respectively, which would suggest that the company was recovering somewhat from slight dips.

As for its investing side, Rosetta Stone has all along remained negative on cash flow, indicative of capital expenditures or investments into sustained strategic initiatives.

2024 saw investing cash flow at -US$15.20 million, indicating a strong pump in the outflow vis-a-vis -US$10.30 million in 2023 and -US$11.00 million in 2022.

More money appears to have been pumped into investments for product development, infrastructure, or expansion.

Negative cash-flow financing thus seems to have persisted for all six years, always with more money out than in through financing activities.

It peaked during 2024 as US$23.90 million within the years considered.

Starting from US$14.30 million in 2019, this cash flow showed a steady increase, indicating proceeds may have been used to reduce debt or return capital to shareholders, probably in the form of share repurchases or dividends.

Altogether, Rosetta Stone has a positive operating cash flow with an ever-growing free cash flow that’s fueled by ongoing investments and conservative financial management.

Rosetta Stone Employees’ Salaries

According to Rosetta Stone statistics from Comparably.com, the average estimated total annual compensation for Rosetta Stone employees, including base salary and bonuses, is US$107,263, or approximately US$51 per hour.

The median income, however, is slightly higher at US$117,443, translating to US$56 per hour. Half of the workforce earns above this figure, while the lower 50% earns below it. In specific roles, a Sales Engineer trumps in earnings at around US$284,518 per year.

In sharp contrast to this, the lowest-paid position is Administrative Assistant, paid at US$50,820 per annum.

It goes thus: In terms of salaries, the average, the Product team ranks first at US$199,341; second is Engineering at US$139,665; third is Operations at US$85,486; and fourth is Admin at US$59,471.

However, there seems to be a mixed feeling among employees on compensation and benefits.

According to the 25 ratings, Rosetta Stone ranks in the bottom 45% cut among U.S. companies of similar size for compensation. On the perks and benefits side, the company ranks even lower, in the bottom 25%, according to 8 ratings.

Some of the job titles that were considered in the reported salaries include Director of Engineering, Developer, Mobile Developer, and Operations Manager.

The Comparably data on salaries from Rosetta Stone employees has only one entry that paints a small picture of the pay scale and employee sentiment in the company.

Conclusion

Rosetta Stone Statistics 2024 brings amazing growth to the financial sectors of the firm. In 2024, Rosetta Stone still constitutes one of the senior players of the language industry, having solid brand recognition and fair market share in the U.S. While the platform is currently struggling with user engagement and revenue growth, its technological innovations and global partnerships will allow it to rise above these challenges and onto an even bigger stage. Continued adaptation to market trends and the preferences of the demographic has been paramount to keeping pace in the course of the evolving arena of online education.

FAQ . How many downloads did Rosetta Stone have versus Duolingo or any other competing apps in 2024? In 2024, Rosetta Stone had 4 million app downloads, placing it second in the ranking of the most downloaded language learning apps globally. Duolingo led with 16.2 million downloads, Lingokids followed with 1.8M, Mondly had 1.45M, and Babbel had 1.16M downloads. What were the numbers for Rosetta Stone in 2024? In 2024, Rosetta Stone sold services totalling income of £275.30 million, with a slight drop from 2023. Yet, gross profits increased to £122.50 million, EBITDA increased by more than double to £77.70 million, and there was a much-awaited return to profit with earnings per share of £0.0911, marking a solid recovery from the losses of the previous year. What about cash flow portfolio and investments? And finally, in 2024 Rosetta Stone was able to maintain due to its operational cash flow from the enterprise of US$58.50 million at the highest levels in the last six years, free cash flow improved to US$42.80 million; cash flows from investing were -US$15.20 million, showing a rise in investments in 2024 compared to the previous year, while cash flows from financing were -US$23.90 million, showing cash utilization in schemes of capital return, or indebtedness. What have been the dividends in recent years? Rosetta Stone did pay dividends, including in 2025, with 3.80p per share (1.48% yield) paid in June 2025 versus 2.00p per share (0.82% yield) paid in September 2024. The trend does show shareholder returns with yields having fluctuated according to market and financial conditions in recent years. What is the average salary at Rosetta Stone, and how satisfied are employees with it? Despite the mean salary being US$107,263 and the median salary being US$117,443, Sales Engineer was the highest-paying role, at US$284,518, with Admin Assistants making around US$50,820. Even though parts of the company offer competitive pay-for example, Product at US$199K-employee satisfaction ranks in the bottom 45% for compensation and bottom 25% for benefits among similar-sized firms operating in the U.S.

