Duolingo Statistics By Revenue, Users And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Duolingo Statistics: In 2024, Duolingo, the most popular language-learning app globally, met with remarkable success. As of 2024, the platform boasts over 100 courses in 41 languages and has surpassed 950 million downloads. In 2024, Duolingo achieved a revenue of $748 million, marking a 40.8% increase from the previous year. The company reported 103 million monthly active users and 34.1 million daily active users in 2024, reflecting a 51% year-over-year growth in daily engagement.

Additionally, Duolingo had 6.6 million paid subscribers by the end of 2023 .The platform’s expansion is further evidenced by its offering of new subjects such as chess and the integration of generative AI to enhance educational content. These developments underscore Duolingo’s commitment to broadening its educational reach and leveraging technology to improve user experience. This article will take a deep dive into the performance of Duolingo statistics in 2024 and focus on different trends and developments that shaped its success.

Editor’s Choice

Duolingo registered revenues of US$209.6 million in Q4 2024, depicting an 8% rise in reference to the previous quarter.

in Q4 2024, depicting an rise in reference to the previous quarter. Duolingo witnessed a boom in its popularity in the year 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, growth continued with force in 2024, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, where it had 16.5 million downloads.

downloads. By the end of 2024, paid subscriptions on Duolingo would have totalled 9.5 million , signifying a 43% increase year-on-year, accounting for 76% of total revenues.

, signifying a increase year-on-year, accounting for of total revenues. In 2024, Duolingo spent US$90.49 million on sales and marketing, an increase of 19.3% from the period of 2023.

on sales and marketing, an increase of from the period of 2023. Besides paid subscriptions, the remaining revenues are 7% from advertising and over 5% from in-app purchases.

from advertising and over from in-app purchases. An improvement is seen as EBITDA closes the books at US$191.94 million , while 2020 and 2021 still showed a negative EBITDA.

, while 2020 and 2021 still showed a negative EBITDA. In Q4 2024, monthly active users touched 116.7 million on Duolingo, up 3% quarter-on-quarter.

on Duolingo, up quarter-on-quarter. Revenue from the U.S. in 2024 was US$311.54 million , while the international realm contributed US$436 million for Duolingo.

, while the international realm contributed for Duolingo. Duolingo saw bookings for 2024 reach US$730.7 million , with 83% of the revenue still derived from Duolingo Plus subscriptions.

, with of the revenue still derived from Duolingo Plus subscriptions. Coming from revenues of US$192.6 million in Q3 2024, Duolingo closed the books on Q4 2024 with a US$14 million net income.

in Q3 2024, Duolingo closed the books on Q4 2024 with a net income. Duolingo’s app download count climbed to 960 million by the end of 2024, with steady growth since 2013.

by the end of 2024, with steady growth since 2013. The valuation of Duolingo was US$9.5 billion in 2024, from US$6.4 billion in 2023.

in 2024, from in 2023. The number of language courses available increased to 121 by 2024.

The most popular languages on Duolingo in 2024 were English, with 48.6 million users, followed by Spanish ( 16.7 million ), French ( 10.7 million ), German ( 7.9 million ), Italian ( 4.8 million ), and Portuguese ( 2.9 million ).

users, followed by Spanish ( ), French ( ), German ( ), Italian ( ), and Portuguese ( ). Direct traffic to Duolingo.com was around 82.04%, while search traffic amounted to 12.42%, and social traffic is mostly from YouTube (52.57%), followed by Facebook (15.34%).

Duolingo Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Duolingo statistics, Q4 2024 saw Duolingo, the famous language learning app, generate revenues in the order of US$209.6 million, representing more than an 8% rise from revenues recorded the previous quarter; thus, we can say it is steadily growing financially.

However, Duolingo’s fame arose in 2020 due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With everyone in lockdown, people suddenly became interested in spending time on productive means to spend their time in language-learning activities, hence the spike in Duolingo usage. Since then, the app has managed to maintain and increase its user base over the years.

(Reference: statista.com)

By the end of 2024, Duolingo statistics show that Duolingo had 9.5 million paid subscribers worldwide, which represents an increase of about 43% compared to the previous year.

Duolingo is a popular platform that offers language learning through its website and mobile app.

Users can access language courses for free, but there’s also a subscription option that unlocks premium features like ad-free learning and more personalised lessons.

In 2023, the majority of Duolingo’s revenue—about 76%—came from these subscriptions. Advertising was the next largest source, contributing around 9% to the total revenue.

Duolingo Sale And Marketing Expenses

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Duolingo statistics, with respect to 2024, Duolingo Inc. spent about US$90.49 million on sales and marketing, which was 19.3% more than in 2023.

These expenses represented about 19% of the total operating expenses (OPEX) for the company for the year, indicating that almost a fifth of their spending pertained to promotional efforts for business acquisition and retention of users.

Duolingo Revenue By Segment

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, most of Duolingo Inc.’s sales revenue came from paid subscription fees for its language learning app and website. It was the main source of revenue.

Duolingo statistics show that advertising accounted for somewhat less than 7% of the total revenue.

Besides this, sales from in-app purchases of virtual goods such as streak freeze or extra hearts accounted for more than 5% of Duolingo’s earnings.

Paid subscribers were growing robustly, climbing about 44% from the previous year. By the end of 2024, Duolingo boasted 9.5 million paying users worldwide.

Duolingo Annual EBITDA

(Reference: statista.com)

Duolingo statistics had an EBITDA of US$191.94 million, showing strong financial growth in 2024 as compared to earlier years.

In 2021, Duolingo was operating at a loss, with a loss of EBITDA of US$1.07 million.

An improvement from the 2020 EBITDA losses of US$3.63 million was made back then.

This transformation from losses in 2020 and 2021 to major profits in 2024 highlights Duolingo’s expanded operations and better management.

Duolingo Monthly Active Users

(Reference: statista.com)

Duolingo registered a total of about 116.7 million monthly active users in 2024’s fourth quarter, realising a 3% growth over the immediately preceding quarter.

There has been a steady rise in the number of monthly users of the app since Q3 of 2020. Revenues for Duolingo also kept trending upward over the period.

One of the Duolingo statistics highlights is that Duolingo recorded revenues of US$178.4 million in just Q2 of 2024. Duolingo makes its revenues through several variants of services.

App subscriptions account for the lion’s share of its revenues, bringing in revenue of over US$400 million in 2023.

The other revenues are through advertisements, sales of the Duolingo English Test, and in-app purchases. In-app purchases such as buying “gems” – a virtual currency to unlock features and hints – generated approximately US$35 million for the company last year.

Duolingo statistics show that the United States continues to be Duolingo’s most lucrative market, with revenues of nearly US$240 million in 2023.

While topping download charts in 2024, it also topped the charts for revenue. In the month of July 2024, it exhibited an amazing 14 million downloads worldwide, well undercutting Lingutown and Buddy.ai, which held figures of 1.98 million and 1.63 million downloads, respectively.

In terms of revenue, Duolingo generated US$33 million plus, followed distantly by Babbel with US$5.4 million.

Answering why people use language learning apps in the U.S. in 2023, curiosity and the simple desire to learn were almost a fourth of the reasons cited by users.

Other common responses include “diagnosing myself as not fluent enough in another language” (23%) and “travel” (17%).

Duolingo Daily Active Users

(Reference: statista.com)

Duolingo statistics state that the average daily users increased to 40.5 million in Q4 2024, with app users practising languages, realising a major 51% increase compared to Q4 2023.

That is roughly a 9% increase from one quarter. Henceforth, there has been a positive trend in user engagement and retention since Q3 2020.

Duolingo Revenue By Region

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, Duolingo statistics highlight that the revenues collected by Duolingo from U.S. users totalled US$311.54 million, while approximately US$436 million came from users elsewhere in the world.

This means that though the U.S. held out as Duolingo’s major market, more revenue was generated from outside of its borders, showing an expanding presence and an increase in the popularity of this app.

Duolingo Annual Bookings

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, users paying for the premium Plan Duolingo Plus accounted for 83.0% of Duolingo’s total bookings, with US$730.7 million.

These Duolingo statistics truly show the significance subscriptions have for the company in its business model. Over the years, the total bookings of Duolingo have more than doubled, from US$294 million in 2021 to US$622 million by the end of 2023.

Apart from subscription revenues, Duolingo generates revenue through in-app purchases where users buy virtual goods such as gems, etc., and English language proficiency testing, which is accepted by universities and colleges for admissions purposes.

Duolingo Net Income

(Reference: statista.com)

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Duolingo reported a net income of approximately US$14 million, thus suggesting that the company was profitable during that period.

Duolingo earned around US$192.6 million in total revenues during the third quarter of 2024.

All these Duolingo statistics and figures suggest Duolingo maintained its financial growth throughout the year, with a strong income generation and a positive net income toward the end of 2024.

Duolingo Downloads

Year Downloads (mm) 2013 10 2014 25 2015 120 2016 150 2017 200 2018 300 2019 385 2020 500 2021 575 2022 690 2023 810 2024 960

(Source: businessofapps.com)

As per Duolingo statistics, between 2013 and 2024, Duolingo steadily experienced growth in cumulative app downloads. There were 10 million downloads of the app in 2013 and 25 million by 2014.

Then came the giant leap in 2015, with 120 million downloads, nearly fivefold the previous year. Growth was steady over the next years with 150 million in 2016, 200 million in 2017, and 300 million in 2018.

By 2019, downloads had increased to 385 million and skyrocketed to 500 million in 2020. It remained on an upward trajectory with 575 million in 2021, 690 million in 2022, and 810 million in 2023.

By the close of 2024, Duolingo’s cumulative downloads had reached 960 million, thereby portraying a picture of strong global acceptance by users with consistent growth for over a decade.

Duolingo Valuation

Duolingo’s valuation marked some relative changes from 2015 to 2024. In 2015, the company was valued at US$0.47 billion.

It rose to US$0.7 billion in 2018 and more than doubled in 2019, hitting US$1.5 billion. The upward movement continued into 2020, shooting up to US$2.4 billion.

Another huge jump in valuation occurred in 2021 at US$6.6 billion, possibly because of its IPO and some increase in demand for online-learning brands in the global arena.

The company experienced a setback in market valuation in 2022 to the tune of US$3.4 billion, possibly on account of several market corrections or economic issues.

Since then, a strong recovery has been witnessed. From US$6.4 billion in 2023, the valuation shot up to an all-time high of US$9.5 billion in 2024, thereby proving strong performances from the company, tremendous user growth, and increasing investor confidence.

Duolingo Number Of Language Courses

According to Duolingo statistics, Duolingo had steadily increased the language course offerings on its platform from 2012 up to 2024. At the launch in 2012, there were only 5 courses.

It more than doubled to 11, just two years later, in 2014. Then it very slowly inched its way to 18 by 2016.

Thereafter, a rather large expansion took place between 2016 and 2018, whereby there were 62.

The upward trend continued, with 91 courses offered in 2019 and slightly inching upwards to 95 in 2020.

Then the increment occurred at a fairly slow speed, going from 98 courses in 2021 to 102 in 2022 and further to 105 in 2023.

By 2024, duolingo had gone to 121 courses, once more reflecting on the continuing investment in increasing language options and making learning more accessible to people across the world.

Duolingo Users By Language

Language Users (mm) English 48.6 Spanish 16.7 French 10.7 German 7.9 Italian 4.8 Portuguese 2.9

(Source: businessofapps.com)

Users were spread among the different languages in 2024, with English leading, being taught to 48.6 million users on the platform.

Following was Spanish with 16.7 million. French came third with 10.7 million, German with 7.9 million, Italian with 4.8 million, and Portuguese trailed with 2.9 million users.

Therefore, it can be inferred that English is the most widely spoken language on Duolingo, accompanied by Spanish and French.

Duolingo Website Traffic

Duolingo.com derives its traffic mostly from direct sources, which constitute 82.04% of the traffic. This means most of the people who visit the site do so by entering the URL into the address bar of their browser, perhaps because they are aware of the platform.

Coming in at number two in terms of traffic-generating sources are search engines that churn out 12.42% of the traffic.

Duolingo statistics indicate that many users find Duolingo through searching for terms like “apps to learn new languages,” pointing out that people are actively looking for language learning tools online.

Most of Duolingo’s traffic on social media channels is provided by YouTube, and 52.57% of the traffic is obtained from the social media domain.

It could be inferred that videos appearing under “Duolingo” on YouTube, whether they be tutorials, ads, or the like, are a big part of attracting users to the platform.

Facebook is the next big traffic source, funneling 15.34% of the traffic into Duolingo.

Hence, it can be said that Duolingo maintains a strong presence on Facebook as well, which has an impact on traffic toward its site.

As mentioned, Twitter is not deemed one of the biggest contributors to huge traffic, according to the data given.

Conclusion

Throughout 2024, Duolingo positioned itself for remarkable growth in multiple key metrics: user engagement, financial performance, and technological advancements. Issues related to the strategic implementation of AI, offering more courses, and improving UX have helped make Duolingo a leader in language education. Backed by strong infrastructure and far-reaching strategic initiatives, the company will be in the spotlight in the coming years.

Shared On:



Sources Businessofapps Statista Statista Usesignhouse Statista Statista Statista Statista

FAQ . How much revenue did Duolingo generate in Q4 2024, and how did it compare to its performance in the quarters before? Duolingo generated revenue amounting to US$209.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an 8% increase from the last quarter. This marks a continued increase in Duolingo’s previously steady financial performance and growth. How many paid subscribers did Duolingo have in 2024, and how did that contribute to the company’s revenue? Duolingo had 9.5 million paid subscribers by the end of 2024, reflecting a 43% increase compared to the year before. Subscriptions accounted for 76% of Duolingo’s entire revenue, asserting the importance of its premium features in the business model. What percentage of Duolingo’s overall revenue was from paid subscriptions in 2024? In 2024, paid subscriptions accounted for the highest share of Duolingo’s revenue, 76% of the total. Other revenue sources included advertising with 7% and in-app purchases above 5%. How has 2024 been in terms of Duolingo user base growth? In 2024, there was a huge growth in Duolingo, with 116.7 million M.A.U.s and 40.5 million D.A.U.s in Q4. Monthly users increased by 3%, while there was also a 51% decrease in daily users relative to the same period in 2023. How was Duolingo’s global revenue divided among the regions in 2024? Duolingo generated US$311.54 million from U.S. users and US$436 million from international users, painting a picture of a more substantial revenue contribution coming from its global audience base in 2024.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza