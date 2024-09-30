Introduction

Sony Statistics: Sony is a prominent multinational company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1946, it has been a significant force in the tech industry since then. Since then, it has been part of different entities, namely Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, Sony Corporation, Sony Financial Group, and Sony Entertainment (including Sony Pictures and Sony Music Group). It would be interesting to review Sony’s statistics and shed light on the legacy of one of the most successful companies in Japan and worldwide.

Sony’s highest revenue was USD 88.71 billion in 2007.

in 2007. Game and Network Services had the highest revenue of USD 28.46 billion in 2023.

in 2023. Sony’s net income reached USD 6,539.4 million by the end of 2023.

by the end of 2023. Sony invested USD 4.97 billion in research and development in 2023.

in research and development in 2023. Sony’s advertising cost was USD 422.66 billion by the end of 2023.

by the end of 2023. The total number of Sony employees decreased to 113k by the end of 2023.

by the end of 2023. The electronics segment had the highest number of employees at 71.4k in 2023.

in 2023. Japan had the highest number of Sony employees at 56.4k in 2023.

in 2023. PS5 console sales reached 2.4 million units in Q1 2024.

in Q1 2024. North America leads PlayStation lifetime sales with 40.78 million units .

. PlayStation Network had 116 million users as of June 2024.

users as of June 2024. PlayStation Plus Essential had 33.3 million subscribers in March 2023.

subscribers in March 2023. Sony’s first-party gaming software sales reached 6 million units in FY 2024 Q1.

in FY 2024 Q1. PS5 recorded the highest sales of 6.74 million units in 2023.

in 2023. Europe leads PlayStation Portable unit sales with 24.39 million units.

Sony Revenue

Sony statistics reveal that the revenue of Sony as a company has been fluctuating over the years,

Between 2007 and 2019, the highest revenue was recorded in 2007 with $88.71 billion.

Revenue Of Sony By Business Segment

Sony statistics showcase that song revenue can be divided into the following categories: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Electronics Products and solutions, Imaging and Sensing Solutions, Financial Services, Home Entertainment and sound, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, all others, Corporate and elimination, Devices, and Components.

As of 2023, Game and Network Services had the highest revenue with $28.46 billion, followed by Electronics Products and solutions with $16.37 billion, Financial Services with $11.8 billion, Imaging and Sensing Solutions with $10.69 billion, Music with $10.8 billion, Pictures with $9.96 billion, and all other with $0.6 billion.

Sony’s Net Income

The Sony statistics show that Sony’s net income was negative between 2008 and 2015, but it has since increased.

By the end of 2023, Sony’s net income was $6,539.4 million.

Between the period 2007 to 2023, the highest revenue was recorded in 2020 with $9,848.1 million.

Sony Research And Development Expenses

The Sony statistics show that, until 2022, the company’s investment in research and development was continuously increasing.

In 2021, Sony invested $5.51 billion.

By the end of 2023, the company had invested $4.97 billion in research and development.

Sony Advertising Costs

As per Sony statistics, Sony’s advertising costs have been relatively consistent.

In 2013, Sony’s advertising cost was $474.37 billion.

By the end of 2023, Sony’s advertising cost was $422.66 billion.

Total Number of Sony Employees

When one examines the Sony statistics, one notices that the total number of Sony employees has decreased.

As shown in the graph, during the period (2007 to 2024), the highest number of employees was in 2008, with 180.5k, but by the end of 2023, there were 113k employees.

Sony Employees By Business Segment

According to Sony statistics, Sony employees can be categorized into the following segments: music, Group Companies in Japan, Financial Services, Electronics, Pictures, and others.

By the end of 2023, there were 113k employees, with the highest being 71.4k in Electronics, followed by Financial Services with 13.5k employees, Music with 11.1k employees, Pictures with 9.1k employees, Group Companies in Japan with 5.8k employees, Other with 2.1k employees.

Sony Group Employees By Regions

The Sony statistics reveal that Sony's employees could be categorized into the following regions: the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others.

In 2023, Japan had the highest number of employees, 56.4k, followed by Asia Pacific, 16.1k; the United States, 15.9k; Europe, 12.3k; China, 7.9k; and Other areas, 4.4k units altogether.

This showcases Sony's diverse range of employees.

Sony Gaming And Consumer Segment Revenue

The Sony statistics showcase that the Sony gaming and consumer segments will be categorized as follows: PS5, Portable Entertainment System (PS Vita / PSP), LCD TVs, Smartphones, PS4, Computer Entertainment System (PS2 / PS3 / PS4), Digital Cameras.

In 2012, Smartphone revenue was 33 million units, followed by Digital Cameras with 17 million units, Computer Entertainment Systems (PS2 / PS3 / PS4) with 16.5 million units, LCD TVs with 13.5 million units, and Portable Entertainment Systems (PS Vita / PSP) with 7 million units.

Sony Playstation Console Revenue Worldwide

Gaming consoles have been a significant component of Sony's revenue; the major categories were computer Entertainment Systems (PS2 / PS3), Portable Entertainment Systems (PS TV / PS Vita / PSP), PS4, and PS5.

In 2011, the PS2/PS3 and Portable Entertainment Systems (PS TV / PS Vita / PSP) with 3.2 million units and 1.8 million units transitioned into PS5 in Q1 2024 with 2.4 million units.

Lifetime Sales Of Playstation Units

PlayStation is one of the greatest gaming consoles in the world. Hence, reviewing Sony's statistics and learning about its lifetime sales has become essential.

North America leads in sales of Sony products, with 40.78 million units, followed by Europe, with 31.09 million units, Japan, with 21.59 million units, and the Rest of the World, with 9.04 million units.

PlayStation Network Users Worldwide

PlayStation Network is a digital entertainment service where different PlayStation users can play together and collaborate.

If one refers to the Sony Statistics, As of June 2024, there are 116 million users in the Sony Playstation network.

Between March 2014 and June 2024, the highest number of users in the Sony Playstation network was 123 million in December 2023.

PlayStation Plus Users Worldwide

Sony statistics show that PlayStation Plus users can be divided into three categories: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.

In March 2023, PlayStation Plus Essential had the highest number of subscribers, with 33.3 million, followed by PlayStation Plus Premium with 8 million and PlayStation Plus Extra with 6.1 million, totaling 47.4 million.

Unit Sales Of Sony's First-Party Gaming Software

Sony statistics reveal that the sales of Sony PlayStation first-party gaming titles have been variable.

Between 2019 Q1 to 2024 Q1, the highest unit sales of Sony Playstation's first party were 21 million in 2019 Q3.

By the end of FY 2024 Q1, the Sony PlayStation first party had sold 6 million units.

Revenue Of Sony Playstation Gaming Software

Based on Sony statistics, Sony Playstation gaming software unit sales are also variable, like Sony PlayStation's first-party gaming titles.

Between 2019 Q1 and 2024 Q1, Sony PlayStation first-party unit sales were at their highest in 2020 Q3, at 104.2 million.

By the end of FY 2024 Q1, the unit sales of the Sony PlayStation first-party were 53.6 million.

PlayStation Units Sold Worldwide By Console

Sony statistics show that between 2006 and 2023, Sony launched three significant consoles: the PS3, PS4, and PS5.

The highest PS3 sales were in 2010, at 4.74 million units. With Ps4, the highest sales were recorded in 2015, with 5.8 million units; until the end of 2023, Ps5 recorded the highest sales of 6.74 million units.

Sony PlayStation Portable Lifetime Sales By Region

Based on Sony statistics, the revenue from Playstation portable can be divided into the following regions: Europe, North America, Japan, and the rest of the world.

Europe is the leader in Playstation Portable unit sales with 24.39 million units, followed by North America with 21.41 million units, Japan with 20.01 million units, and the Rest of the World with 14.98 million units.

PSVR Ownership By Age

Sony statistics showcase that Playstation VR ownership in the United States can be divided into the following age groups: 18 - 34, 35 - 54, and 55+.

The 18 - 34 age group has the highest VR ownership, with 7%, followed by 35 - 54 with 5% and 55+ with 1%.

Sony Overview

Sony is one of the world's largest and most diversified technology companies. In 2023, Sony reported impressive financial figures, with around $81 billion US dollars in revenue. This marked a strong year for the company, driven by its leading gaming, music, and semiconductors sectors. The PlayStation division remains one of the biggest revenue generators, with the PlayStation 5 selling over 40 million units by 2023, contributing significantly to the overall earnings. According to Sony Statistics, the gaming sector brought in about $28 billion US dollars in 2023, which accounted for over 34% of the company's total revenue.

Another critical area for Sony is its music division. In 2023, music generated around $10.8 billion US dollars in revenue, representing steady growth as the streaming market expands globally. Sony’s music sector continues to benefit from both physical and digital sales. Additionally, the film and TV production division, including Sony Pictures, contributed roughly US$ 9.1 billion in revenue, which was a positive increase compared to previous years.

In 2024, Sony is expected to continue growing, with projected revenues to exceed $85 billion US dollars. According to early Sony Statistics for 2024, the company aims to boost its semiconductor business, which provides essential components for smartphones, cameras, and automotive industries. This sector alone is forecasted to generate more than $16 billion US dollars by the end of the fiscal year, making up about 19% of Sony's total revenue.

Sony's research and development (R&D) expenditures are also increasing to support the development of new products and technologies. In 2023, Sony spent approximately $5.5 billion US dollars on R&D, focusing on innovations in gaming, image sensors, and entertainment. For 2024, this is expected to grow by another 6%, reaching nearly $5.8 billion US dollars. Sony is also expected to make significant strides in its electronics division, particularly with the release of new models in its Bravia TV range and advancements in camera technologies. The electronics division contributed around $16.37 billion US dollars in 2023, and early predictions show a potential 5% increase in 2024.

Additionally, Sony Statistics indicate that the company continues to see strong growth in international markets, particularly in Europe and Japan, which together accounted for nearly 40% of its global revenue in 2023. This global presence, along with its diverse portfolio, positions Sony for continued success in the future, with 2024 expected to be another strong year for the company.

Conclusion

Sony, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1946, has established itself as a global leader in various technological and entertainment sectors. Since then, the company has garnered a diverse portfolio that spans gaming, electronics, music, film production, and more. Sony statistics reveal that its gaming division, particularly the PlayStation brand, remains a cornerstone of its success.

The PlayStation 5 will sell over 40 million units by 2023, contributing significantly to the company's revenue. With solid performances in gaming, music streaming, and emerging technologies, Sony is well-positioned to navigate the evolving technological landscape and continue its legacy of innovation and entertainment.

