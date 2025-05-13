Thinkific Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Thinkific Statistics: Thinkific, a top online course creation and selling platform, underwent major changes in 2024. The company grew its user base, enhanced the product line, and improved its financial standing. Thinkific reported revenue of $66.9 million in 2024, marking a 13% increase from the previous year. The company’s subscription revenue rose to $56.7 million, while commerce revenue surged by 77% to $10.2 million.

Thinkific Plus, catering to larger enterprises, contributed $15.7 million, a 29% growth, and Self Serve revenue increased by 9% to $51.2 million. The company’s gross margin remained steady at 75%. Thinkific achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $3.0 million in 2023.

This article examines the 2024 Thinkific statistics, highlighting major financial indicators, customer growth, and strategic moves.

Thinkific statistics reveal that the income was US$66.9 million in 2024, up 13% from 2023.

in 2024, up from 2023. Commerce revenues surged 77% to US$10.2 million ; subscription revenues gained 6% to US$56.7 million .

to ; subscription revenues gained to . Thinkific Plus revenue increased 29% to US$15.7 million , while Self Serve revenue climbed 9% to US$51.2 million .

to , while Self Serve revenue climbed to . Gross margin stayed flat at 75% YoY.

YoY. On the bottom line, net loss declined substantially from US$9.8 million in 2023 to a mere US$0.2 million — a 98% improvement.

in 2023 to a mere — a improvement. Adjusted EBITDA was a US$3.0 million loss in 2023, turning into a US$2.9 million gain in 2024.

loss in 2023, turning into a gain in 2024. GMV was US$459.1 million , an increase of 3% from the previous year.

, an increase of from the previous year. GPV grew by 49% , hitting the US$200.6 million mark.

, hitting the mark. Thinkific had US$7.0 million cash inflows from operating activities compared to outflows of US$5.4 million for 2023.

cash inflows from operating activities compared to outflows of for 2023. The product updates included AI-enhanced onboarding tools, a SCORM-compatible platform, and additional AI content features.

Strategic partnerships included a test program with Spotify for video learning distribution.

Thinkific bought back almost 12.9 million shares for a consideration of US$47.8 million .

shares for a consideration of . Among other things, several executive appointments were made during mid-2024 to late-2024.

According to Thinkific statistics, an analyst’s average price target for the stock sits at US$4.97 , which implies a 79.5% upside from the current price of US$2.77 .

, which implies a upside from the current price of . GuruFocus GF Value sees this set at US$3.89 in one year, an upside of 40.43% .

in one year, an upside of . Brokerage houses have given Thinkific an average recommendation of 2.2 (Outperform), with a scale from 1 (Strong Buy) to 5 (Sell).

Thinkific Financial Performance

(Source: finance.yahoo.com)

Thinkific reported US$66.9 million of total revenue for the given fiscal year 2024, with a 13% increase compared to its revenues during fiscal year 2023. This revenue increase suggests that the company is growing its operations more than in the past two years, attracting more users or increasingly monetising the users.

A double-digit revenue growth indicates strong demand for Thinkific’s platform, particularly with more educators and entrepreneurs shifting towards online course creation.

Thinkific statistics show that the annual net loss, however, was trimmed to a mere US$237,000, a massive 98% improvement from significant losses in the prior year.

Net losses in FY23 were in the region of US$9.8 million, and hence show a good cost matrix and perhaps operational efficiency for FY24; furthermore, it clearly indicates that the organisation is on a fast track towards attaining full profitability.

In terms of earnings per share, Thinkific posted a loss of US$ 0.003 per share, compared to a loss per share of US$0.12 in FY 2023.

This remarkable improvement reflects a narrowing of the overall net loss of the company, thus indicating that the shareholders have witnessed a dramatic shrinkage in losses per share.

This metric is specifically useful for investors since it portrays a more absolute picture of the company’s performance to the number of outstanding shares.

All in all, these Thinkific statistics numbers point to a much stronger financial standing for Thinkific in 2024, signaling steady steps forward towards profitability.

Thinkific Operation Performance In 2024

Thinkific had a strong year in 2024 and seemed to have grown and improved in both financial and operational areas.

Revenues were primarily generated from two segments: Commerce revenue grew up 77% to US$10.2 million; Subscription revenue was more modest at US$56.7 million, up 6%.

These Thinkific statistics speak to strong demand for Thinkific’s core services and acceptance of new monetisation channels.

Breaking down revenue streams by customer groups, revenue from Thinkific Plus (their high-tier enterprise offer) jumped 29% to US$15.7 million, whilst revenue from Self Serve customers grew 9% to US$51.2 million.

This balanced growth between enterprise and individual users would mean the platform is catering well to different types of customers.

The gross margin remained steady at 75%, the same as in 2023, showing the company has maintained consistent efficiency in service delivery.

In very important terms, Thinkific nearly pulled off a miracle by cutting net losses down to US$0.2 million from a loss of US$9.8 million in 2023—a 98% improvement.

Even further improvements in profitability and operational discipline came with the company turning around from a US$3.0 million adjusted EBITDA loss in 2023 to an adjusted EBITDA profit of US$2.9 million in 2024.

Thinkific statistics state that commerce creators using Thinkific generated a GMV of US$459.1 million, a 3% increase over 2023.

Within that, Gross Payment Volume (GPV), which is basically what is processed through the Thinkific payment system, rose by 49% to hit US$ 200.6 million, against US$134.5 million last year.

This amazing growth indicates that more and more creators prefer to use the commerce tools that Thinkific offers.

The Thinkific statistics also found a financial lifeline in its cash flow, generating cash of US$7.0 million from operating activities compared to cash usage of US$5.4 million generated in 2023.

This positive turnaround in cash flow is due to efficient collection of revenue and well-managed costs, thereby aiding the healthier state of the balance sheet.

Thinkific made on-the-spot strategic and product-wise decisions in the year.

From an operational standpoint, it enhanced global accessibility by introducing VAT for UK and European customers.

Product-wise, Thinkific launched Guided Onboarding, an AI-based tool-assisted experience to assist new users in setting up faster, on October 1.

By the end of 2024, Thinkific had introduced other AI-based tools like an AI-generated course landing page creator and AI email marketing tools to spearhead content creation and promotion for course creators.

Throughout 2024, improvement, as well as the expansion of its platform, were the focus areas of the company.

For instance, June 5 saw Thinkific roll out upgrades for its Thinkific Plus customers, while July 1 arrived with the release of SCORM support, a standard for packaging e-learning content that helps businesses easily migrate from other LMS platforms big step for landing bigger institutions and professional educators.

On January 10, Thinkific introduced its 2024 Online Learning Trends Report, depicting the continued upward trend of demand for educational content over purely entertainment content.

Another highlight came on March 25, when Thinkific opened a partnership with Spotify, enabling UK users to discover educational videos and purchase them from within the Spotify app.

Those test programs would open up new channels of distribution and help Thinkific become mainstream. Important capital market actions were also taken by the company.

Thinkific statistics show that on May 14, Thinkific announced a substantial issuer bid, wherein it would repurchase from the public stockholders to the extent of CUS$47.8 million at CUS$3.72 per share, ending on June 24 with the acquisition of almost 12.9 million shares. This adds to shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

Thinkific 2-Month Price Targets

(Source: finance.yahoo.com)

According to the Thinkific statistics prediction of six different analysts, the average one-year target price for Thinkific Labs Inc. (TSX: THNC) stands at US$4.97, which implies a bullish upside potential of 79.5% as against the current trading price of US$2.77.

The highest target price within this group is US$5.59, whereas the lowest is around US$4.55, indicating a fairly bullish sentiment from even the most conservative analysts in this group.

In addition to these analyst projections, GuruFocus has also performed its value computation for Thinkific, which comes at a GF Value of US$3.89 for the coming year.

Still a bit conservative to the analyst mean, it still suggests a notable upside of 40.43% from the current price.

Thinkific statistics show that market sentiment is another piece of the puzzle, summing up to a 2.2 average score on a 1 to 5 scale for Thinkific Labs by the collective consensus of six brokerages.

A score of 2.2 means analysts agree that this stock will most probably outperform the market.

On this scale, 1 stands for Strong Buy, and 5 stands for Sell rating, so an average rating of 2.2 gives a little confidence in the potential for growth of the stock, corresponding with price targets that foresee a good upside in the next year.

Conclusion

As per Thinkific statistics, positive sales figures, product innovation, and strategic partnerships mark Thinkific’s performance in 2025 as a good year. Their rebranding to put more energy into the development of the platform and identification of international markets would assure their success in the online education industry for some time. Thinkific has turned cash flow positive and has reduced losses, showing that it is financially well-resourced and committed to supporting the world’s creators.

FAQ . What was Thinkific’s total revenue for 2024, and how did it perform in comparison with the year before? Thinkific had recorded total revenue of US$66.9 million in 2024, which was about 13 percent higher than the operations income recorded during 2023, with the compounded growth owing to the commerce and subscription revenue streams. How did the profitability metrics for Thinkific improve in 2024? In 2024, Thinkific posted a radical improvement in its net loss, going from US$9.8 million in 2023 to only US$0.2 million, a relative improvement of 98%, and adjusted EBITDA turned positive by US$2.9 million after being negative by US$3.0 million. What financial and operational factors contributed to growth for Thinkific in 2024? Among the key growth drivers were, a 77% increase in commerce revenues, a 29% rise in revenues from Thinkific Plus, increased adoption of its payment platform (with GPV growing by 49%), as well as the launch and monetization of AI-powered tools and platform enhancements. What strategic and product initiatives, in particular, did Thinkific undertake in 2024? The company launched AI-guided onboarding, AI-powered landing page generation, AI email marketing tools, and SCORM support. It also delivered VAT solutions for Europe and entered into a strategic partnership with Spotify for distributing educational content. What is the view of the market for Thinkific, according to analysts? Analysts are looking at Thinkific with a one-year price target of US$4.97, representing an upside of 79.5% from the current US$2.77 price, giving a consensus rating of 2.2 (Outperform), while GuruFocus has a one-year GF Value at US$3.89, indicating an upside of 40.43%.

