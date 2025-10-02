Tribel Social Statistics By Users, Website Traffic And Trend (2025)

Introduction

Tribel Social Statistics: Tribel Social is fast becoming the talk of alternative social platforms, promising users a community-driven space beyond the traditional social media noise. With impressive growth in downloads, steady increases in user base, and a strong U.S. presence, the platform has managed to scale without spending a dime on paid marketing.

The age skew goes higher, with a fairly significant population of users on the other side of 55, and it is primarily direct traffic, another good sign of brand recognition. Tribel statistics from downloads to demographics may help explore the niche Tribel has carved for itself in an evolving digital landscape.

Editor’s Choice

150K+ downloads on Apple’s App Store and 100K+ on Google Play, backed by strong ratings (4.6/5 App Store, 4.1/5 Google Play) and more than 13,000 reviews combined.

downloads on Apple’s App Store and 100K+ on Google Play, backed by strong ratings App Store, Google Play) and more than reviews combined. Reached 800,000 users organically by late 2025, with zero dollars spent on paid marketing.

users organically by late 2025, with zero dollars spent on paid marketing. The website crossed 146K visits in February 2025, retaining a bounce rate of 37.83% and continually bettering its global rank.

visits in February 2025, retaining a bounce rate of and continually bettering its global rank. 84% of all traffic is from the U.S.; the remainder comes from New Zealand (6.86%), Canada (6.7%), India (1.41%), and the U.K. (0.35%).

of all traffic is from the U.S.; the remainder comes from New Zealand Canada India and the U.K. The audience skewed older, as lucrative for the 55-64 group were 27.41%, besides a 55 and above population of 22.72%.

besides a 55 and above population of As per a gender (almost) evenly split, 54.31% were males against 45.69% females.

Tribel Downloads

Apple App Store Google App Store Downloads 150,000+ (estimation) 100,000+ (estimation) Ratings 4.6/5 4.1/5 Reviews 7,000+ 6,470+

(Source: searchlogistics.com)

Tribel has crossed some major milestones in downloads and reviews.

It has been estimated in the Apple App Store that it is more than 150,000, while in the Google Play Store, it has crossed 100,000 downloads.

The ratings are quite strong from a user perspective — an average of about 4.6 out of 5 on the App Store and 4.1 on Google Play.

This, too, is reflected in the reviews: with over 7,000 on the Apple App and about 6,470 on Android, a good number of people are at least testing the app and sharing their experience.

The two biggest concerns raised from every angle — be it users or reviewers — are the lack of people on the platform and the kind of content that is being posted.

As one would expect, the new social networks are caught in this cycle in their early days: without users, there is limited fresh content, and without engaging content, users are less likely to return.

Some experts argue that growth potential remains. According to the SEO expert Matthew Woodward, while 400,000 users is but a small initial start, it is still worthy of giving a solid foundation.

If Tribel can continue nurturing this community whilst championing its unique features, I think it can certainly create a unique position for itself within the very competitive space of social media.

Tribel Audience

(Source: wefunder.com)

As per We Funder, Tribel Social statistics show that despite a heavy marketing presence, Tribel has denied having spent any money on customer acquisition, claiming US$0 spent on marketing or paid user acquisition.

The growth that the platform states to have experienced is completely organic. The numbers being thrown around are 500,000+, and some places mention numbers like 535,000, 735,000, and even 200,000, with the totals seemingly differing depending on the news source or timeframe in question.

Tribel has attracted several hundred thousand users without a paid growth strategy through purely word-of-mouth and community-driven adoption.

Tribel User Acquisition Milestone

(Source: wefunder.com)

This timeline shows steady milestones through which Tribel reached more users in 2025.

During the first two months of the year, the platform was already at the level of ~100,000 users, then in March through April it doubled to 200,000.

From there, growth became really rapid, with 300,000 in May and 400,000 between June and July.

In the late summer, August through September, Tribel jumped to approximately 600,000 users, with another jump toward 800,000 by October through December.

This progression shows the momentum that Tribel gained during the year, with the growth being sharply more accelerated in the latter half of 2025.

Tribel Social Website Traffic

(Reference: similerweb.com)

As per Similarweb, Tribal Social statistics show that the site registered around 146,000 visits in February 2025, which showed an increase of around 1.09% month-over-month.

The bounce rate for the site stands at 37.83%, indicating that just over a third of the visitors leave the site after viewing only one page, which happens to constitute a fairly healthy engagement level for any social platform.

From a visibility perspective, Tribel’s global ranking kept on improving over the past three months, from 273,670 to 249,056, showing that truly slow growth has been experienced.

A closer inspection shows that there currently stands a global rank of 273,670 held by Tribel, while it ranks 60,254 inside the United States and 2,537 within its category.

These figures then tell a story: Tribel is still a small fish on a global scale but is gradually gaining some traction, especially in the U.S., where its main user base largely stays.

Website Traffic By Country

Country Website Traffic United States 84.40% New Zealand 6.86% Canada 6.70% India 1.41% United Kingdom 0.35% Others 0.28%

(Source: coolest-gadgets.com)

Even in February 2025, most web traffic from Tribel came from the United States, accounting for 84.4% of the visits.

This share saw a rise of around 17.97% year-on-year, showing rising U.S. dominance on the platform. Other countries made very small portions of the remaining total.

New Zealand, which contributed 6.86%, saw a decline in that figure to the tune of 17.53% from the year before.

Canada, at 6.7%, was not far behind in the decline of 11.58%.

There was, however, a big surge from India, which accounted for 1.41% of the traffic, marking an extraordinary increase of 263.7% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom suffered a slight share decline of 0.35%, down 34.95%.

With a remaining 0.28% traffic from other countries, the numbers prove that Tribel is very much a U.S.-centric platform, with only minor audiences abroad.

Website Users By Age Group

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

The platform scores a somewhat equal number in terms of gender, with 54.31% males and 45.69% females in contrast.

In age groups, the platform skews slightly toward older audiences in comparison to other social networks.

The biggest share of Tribel users, 27.41%, is set in the 55-to-64 age group, followed by 22.72% of users aged 65 and above. This means just over half of Tribel users are over 55.

Next up are 19.25% in the 45-to-54 bracket and 15.55% in the 35-to-44 category. Quite a low percentage of the audience consists of younger adults, with 9.47% between 25 and 34 and just 5.61% between 18 and 24.

These statistics serve to stress that Tribel tends to pull an older crowd relative to TikTok or Instagram, which are younger user-dominated platforms.

Website Traffic Source

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

Most visitors came to Tribel.com by direct traffic in the month of February. It turns out that 79.94% of the traffic was generated directly.

This means that they either went to their browser and typed in the URL to visit the site or accessed it through their bookmarks or saved link files.

Organic search came next at 11.43%, while referral visits were at 4.11%. Other channels contributed much less: social media 4.3%, email 0.04%, and display 0.18%.

Paid search at 0% goes to show Tribel is not investing its money in paid search advertising to attract visitors.

This breakdown tells us that Tribel depends mostly on pre-existing awareness and user intent for driving traffic rather than any marketing campaign.

Conclusion

Tribel Social statistics: The journey of Tribel shows us how organic growth paired with community adoption can exert strong awesomeness as an instance in an industry dominated by paid campaigns and aggressive advertising. With almost 800,000 users accumulated by the end of 2025, extremely strong ratings in app stores, and its very loyal audience hailing from the United States, the platform is slowly but surely gaining momentum.

There still exist the issues of growing larger internationally and gaining the attention of younger groups, etc., but Tribel’s steady rise insinuates that it has successfully carved out a spot in the marketplace. Going forward, if it sustains spreading by word of mouth, user trust, and reach, it might well be a refreshing change within the social media world.

Shared On:



FAQ . How many times has Tribel Social been downloaded? In the year 2025, Tribel surpassed 150,000 downloads on the Apple App Store and 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, enjoying very strong user ratings of 4.6/5 on Apple and 4.1/5 on Google Play. Total reviews are over 13,000, indicating a growing user base and active engagement from early adopters. What is the current user count in Tribel, and is there paid or organic growth? In 2025, Tribel had about 800,000 users, all sustained through purely organic growth with no dollars spent on paid marketing so far. More importantly, this growth was primarily driven by word of mouth and community adoption, rather than through marketing or advertising campaigns. What is the demographic profile of Tribel users? Tribel is an older audience, with more than 50% of its users above 55. The largest groups are those between 55 and 64 (27.41%) and those above 65 (22.72%), with younger users of 18 to 34 years making up below 15%. The gender sharing is almost balanced between men at 54.31% and females at 45.69%. Where does Tribel derive traffic to its website? The largest part of traffic comes from the U.S. (84.4%), with smaller contributions from New Zealand (6.86%), Canada (6.7%), India (1.41%), and the UK (0.35%). By traffic sources, direct visit wins with 79.94%, followed by organic search at 11.43%, social media at 4.3%, and 0% from paid search, demonstrating strong organic reach. What are the key challenges facing Tribel Social? The biggest challenges for the platform are its low number of active users and short content. Without filling the system with more users and fresh posts, the engagement could be low. Nevertheless, in the opinion of experts, when Tribel nurtures its current membership and takes advantage of its uniqueness, it could grow and set itself apart in the social media arena.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

More Posts By Priya Bhalla