Tumblr Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Tumblr Statistics: Tumblr remains a curious mix of microblogging and social networking sites. Despite going through a lot of ups and downs through the years, it still houses premiums of committed users, and it seems to have an even bigger rebound for younger buyers.

This article is all about the Tumblr statistics in 2025, including the user base, trends in content, sources of traffic, and much more.

Editor’s Choice

According to Tumblr statistics, Tumblr traffic fell significantly, especially after the adult content ban in December 2018. The website peaked at 521 million visits in 2018 but began dropping further to 213 million by 2023.

visits in 2018 but began dropping further to by 2023. It saw some minor renewal in traffic in early 2024, reaching 376 million visits, indicating a possible revival or change in usage habits.

visits, indicating a possible revival or change in usage habits. This figure shrank from the 198.3 million recorded worldwide in late 2023 to 191.1 million visits to Tumblr in March 2024.

recorded worldwide in late 2023 to visits to Tumblr in March 2024. Tumblr statistics show that the aggregate of Tumblr “blogs” that can be cumulatively processed has seen tremendous growth to 612 million by 2025, notwithstanding a decline to 519 million in 2024, mainly due to correct data processing or deletion of inactive blogs.

by 2025, notwithstanding a decline to in 2024, mainly due to correct data processing or deletion of inactive blogs. Of course, March 2024 saw the United States generally account for 45.01% of Tumblr’s traffic, followed by the United Kingdom ( 5.74% ) and Canada ( 5.01% ).

of Tumblr’s traffic, followed by the United Kingdom ( ) and Canada ( ). Among social media, Tumblr had 7.63% of total traffic, with Twitter and YouTube providing the most referrals ( 25.6% and 19.9% , respectively).

of total traffic, with Twitter and YouTube providing the most referrals ( and , respectively). At the international level, Tumblr employs 2,437 people, with a gender ratio of 56.5% female and 59.2% white. 76.5% of its employees are undergraduates.

people, with a gender ratio of female and white. of its employees are undergraduates. Tumblr has over 171.5 billion posts, and 78% of the content is image-based, with about 2000 made every second.

posts, and of the content is image-based, with about 2000 made every second. The engagement rate is very high: 31% of the users engage daily, 86% on a weekly basis, and 88% once a month.

of the users engage daily, on a weekly basis, and once a month. Tumblr statistics reveal that 40% of users between the ages of 18 and 25, Tumblr has 16.74 million mobile users in the USA. Among these, 31% use the application on a daily basis, while 88% use it at least once within the month.

of users between the ages of 18 and 25, Tumblr has mobile users in the USA. Among these, use the application on a daily basis, while use it at least once within the month. The platform had a reach of 12.7% among U.S. mobile users, way lower than Facebook, which has a massive reach of 90.6% .

among U.S. mobile users, way lower than Facebook, which has a massive reach of . 21% of U.S. adults aged 18-29 use Tumblr, while the penetration rates for YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook are comparatively larger within this demographic.

of U.S. adults aged 18-29 use Tumblr, while the penetration rates for YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook are comparatively larger within this demographic. With a 66 customer satisfaction index score, Tumblr ranks just above Facebook by a small margin, which has a score of 64.

Key Facts

David Karp and Marco Arment, the developers behind Tumblr, teamed up to develop a New York-based microblogging plus social networking internet platform that launched in 2007.

The new platform quickly gained momentum, leading to its acquisition in June 2013 by Yahoo! Inc., the owner of the web portal, for US$1.1 billion.

Tumblr statistics show that it had about 472 million registered accounts by July 2019.

At the same time, the platform recorded about 376 million unique visitors from all parts of the world. The numbers dropped significantly following a ban on adult content on Tumblr in December 2018 and public backlash over the ban.

In August 2019, Automattic, the owner of WordPress, bought Tumblr for under US$3 million, which was a much smaller value than the company’s market valuation in 2013.

Tumblr enables diary-style posts, shares inspirational posts, and allows live events and television shows to be blogged.

Support multiple post types: text, image, video, quote, link, chat, and audio.

Users may either interact with the other users, follow either of the blogs, or keep the content private.

These profiles follow a similar pattern to Twitter, where users can now follow friends, strangers, or celebrities. Fast-paced, rich in media, imagery, pop culture, and lol speak can almost only be attractive to young Millennials.

It might be a niche today, but Tumblr used to be at time very high user engagement until the content ban of 2018.

In March 2019, U.S. app users spent an average of almost 118 minutes per month on Tumblr, trailing behind Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and Reddit.

Tumblr Traffic

Year Tumblr Traffic 2018 521 million 2019 370 million 2020 318 million 2021 327 million 2022 270 million 2023 213 million 2024 (Jan & Feb Avg.) 376 million

(Source: demandsage.com)

Over the years, we have witnessed a significant decline in traffic on the platform, especially after the ban on adult content in late 2018, which attributed such shares.

In 2018, Tumblr’s peak visits were 521 million, but as early as 2019, traffic had plummeted to 370 million.

This negative trend continued into 2020, pulling 318 million; 2021 saw a slight rise to 327 million, which may indicate a nickel rebound of interest from the users.

Nonetheless, the decline resumed in 2022 to 270 million, and continued downward to 213 million in 2023.

Tumblr statistics show that interestingly, average traffic for January and February 2024 spiked high, amounting to 376 million, a big jump from the previous year.

Such a sudden spurt was probably due to changes made on the platform, re-engagement by niche communities, or viral content that drew back users.

Early 2024 data indicates chances for a revival or another switch in usage patterns, despite several years of declining traffic.

Total Global Visitor Traffic to Tumblr.com

(Reference: statista.com)

In March 2024, Tumblr.com was subjected to some 191.1 million visits, almost worldwide, slightly down from 198.3 million visits at the turn of the year.

The traffic fall represents an uninterrupted decline that has been running since December 2018, when, of late, adult content was banned, a very contentious decision by the platform.

The ban incited protests from users, particularly artists and sex workers, who had been using the platform for visibility and community.

Hence, many of them moved out of Tumblr, which in turn led to a visible drop in site engagement and traffic.

Tumblr Cumulative Blogs

(Reference: demandsage.com)

Tumblr statistics indicate that it has cumulatively hosted an increasing number of blogs throughout its years, not in a steady manner. In 2011, there were about 17.5 million blogs hosted on the service.

From then on, this grew by more than four times by 2012, 76.4 million; almost doubled again by 2013, 141.4 million; 207.3 million by 2014; more growth by 2015 was 260.5 million; and 319.8 million in 2016.

In 2017, it went up to 373 million, while in 2018 it hit 441.4 million blogs. The growth trend continued in 2019 at 480.1 million blogs, while in 2020 the number reached 496.1 million.

However, a curious decrease was noted in recent years; Tumblr reported 572 million blogs in 2023, while the count was lower in 2024 at 519 million, which jumped up in 2025 to 612 million.

This might indicate an ongoing data correction, or perhaps, deletion of inactive blogs, or an outright change in the methodology by which blogs were counted during that time.

Consistencies notwithstanding, the sweeping perspective shows that Tumblr has risen phenomenally from its beginnings, indicating continued relevance to niche and creative communities.

Distribution Of Tumblr.com Traffic By Country

(Reference: statista.com)

For all visits to Tumblr in the six months ending March 2024, the United States accounted for 45.01%, thus dominating. Almost half of Tumblr’s audience was drawn from the U.S.

The UK followed as the second-largest contributor, accounting for 5.74% of all traffic, with Canada nearly the same at 5.01%.

Germany was responsible for 3.35% of visits, while Australia contributed 2.88%.

This statistic supports the fact that the bulk of Tumblr’s user engagement comes from the English language candidates centred in North America.

Social Media Traffic Refers To Tumblr.com

(Reference: statista.com)

As of March 2024, social media accounted for a modest 7.63% of Tumblr’s traffic. Twitter.com was the major traffic generator among these social media sites, accounting for over 25.6% of social media referrals.

YouTube.com accounted for the second-highest with 19.9% of Tumblr social media traffic.

This means that social media platforms are not the primary means for users to get to Tumblr, but specific platforms like Twitter and YouTube are well known for getting people to discover or revisit content on the platform.

Tumblr Employee Statistics

According to Tumblr statistics, Tumblr has 2,437 employees worldwide, and its workforce is very diverse, with more women than men. 56.5% of employees are women, and 43.5% are men.

In terms of ethnicity, the majority are white-59.2%, followed by Asian-14.3%, Black-12.2%, Hispanic-10.2%, and other ethnicities-4.1%. Language diversity is another strong aspect of Tumblr’s employee profile.

About half of the employees speak Spanish, while 16.7% are fluent in Mandarin, French, and Chinese.

In terms of educational qualifications, 76.5% have a bachelor’s degree, followed by 14.7% who have a master’s degree, and 8.8% with an associate degree.

Regarding the majors pursued, 13.5% of Tumblr employees studied communication, business-10.8% studied business, 8.1% studied computer science, advertising-5.4% studied advertising, and management-2.7% studied management.

As for universities, 9.5% of Tumblr staff are alumni from Fairfield University, and 4.8% were graduates of Brown University.

Age-wise, all Tumblr employees are under 30 years, evenly distributed across three different age groups: 33% below 18, another 33% between 18 and 20, and the remaining 33% between 20 and 30 years old.

In regard to retention of staff, Tumblr comprises 29% of employees who are employed for less than a year. 17%, 8%, 14%, 15% and 17%, respectively, stayed with the company for one to two years, three to four years, five to seven years, and eight to ten years. The last category comprises those who stuck around for more than eleven years.

Tumblr statistics show that pay-wise, 1.5% of Tumblr employees made less than US$25,000 per annum; 16% earned between US$25,000 and US$40,000, and 24.7% earned between US$40,000 and US$60,000.

The biggest category comprises 26.4%, with between US$60,000 and US$100,000, closely followed by 26.3% with between US$100,000 and US$200,000. 5% of employees earn more than US$200,000 in a year.

Tumblr Content And Engagement

Tumblr statistics state that the amount of content on Tumblr is about 171.5 billion posts shared all over these platforms nowadays.

The indicator high volume and the significance in time give a dial for the above time when the site was indeed active and content-driven.

The pace of contribution by users is amazing as well, with an average of 2,000 posts created every second. This indicates that activity is flowing almost all day long.

This rapid posting rate shows that, despite being categorised as a niche platform, Tumblr does have a very strong and active creator base.

In analysing the types of content being shared, image-based posts dominate.

Of all posts on Tumblr, something around 78% are images, which fit well in the kind of visual culture and platform popularity among artists and designers, and meme creators.

The rest of the content comprises a mixture of text, video, and audio posts, providing an array of formats for expressing oneself.

This variety in content type has enabled Tumblr to hold its relevance among different communities, especially that of visual storytelling with multimedia sharing. Concerning user engagement, Tumblr upholds a fair level with its highs and lows.

Nearby, about 31% are average daily users on the site, thus showing a dedicated number of regulars. Higher statistics were observed where, at the larger timeframes under consideration, 86% interact weekly with the platform, while the counterpart of 88% do so on a monthly basis.

Tumblr Usage In The US

Tumblr boasts a mobile audience of 16.74 million in the U.S., where the users visit this app actively several times within a month. This figure, although a lot in itself, does not qualify it to be one of the top 10 competitors in the mobile social networking apps within the country, since platforms like YouTube and Facebook dominate within the ranks.

The ratio of users among both genders in Tumblr is generally equal, where 50% is determined to be women in this audience’s venue.

This denotes the factor of equality in both cases, where the content on Tumblr is not particularly designed for, though it caters for very different tastes and preferences in men and women using it.

Actually, younger audiences are believed to be the target users who are 18 to 25 years old, which makes the statistic 40%.

Moreover, about 30% of Tumblr’s traffic comes from Generation Y users. Additionally, 25% of U.S. internet users earning between US$80,000 and US$100,000 annually are regular Tumblr users.

The user activity on Tumblr stays relatively strong; for instance, in the third quarter of 2020, the application was accessed daily by 31 % of U.S. users. Moreover, 88 % of U.S. respondents said they used Tumblr at least once a month. This means that the larger part of the user population remains active regularly.

Among the age groups in the U.S., 11% use Tumblr among the users aged between 26 and 35 years, while 10% of the users aged between 15 and 25 years do the same.

However, very few older age groups, with the lowest being 5% of those aged from 46 to 55 years, use Tumblr. In 2020, the user count of Tumblr in the United States was 29.4 million against 21 million just five years earlier.

Its penetration among mobile users in the U.S. stands at 12.7%, compared to Facebook’s 90.6% reach among U.S. mobile users.

On average, every mobile user in the U.S. accesses Tumblr 28.6 times per month, close to once daily, while Facebook users frequent the app an average of 159.6 times per month.

Of the younger population, Tumblr is used by 21% of U.S. adults between 18 and 29 years of age, a sizeable portion of young adults.

This, however, does not compare to other platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook, which have penetrated even more deeply in the age group, with YouTube at 71%, Instagram at 58%, and Facebook at 86%. In terms of customer satisfaction, Tumblr has a score of 66 on the American Customer Satisfaction Index scale, slightly higher than Facebook’s 64 score.

Conclusion

As per Tumblr statistics, the social medium of Tumblr has considerably retained its rank as the third most popular online blogging site around the world. Despite a recent drop in traffic after the adult content ban in 2018, the traffic on the platform is recovering gradually. Statistics report this gradual uplift in performance, albeit at a slow pace, at Tumblr’s end, particularly in 2025.

This means that Tumblr appears to be on the way to resurgence with a chance of a stronger future hike by adapting to users’ needs and changing patterns in online engagement.

Shared On:



Sources Techjury Abstract27 Avada Contentdetector Statista Statista Demandsage Vpnalert

FAQ . What is Tumblr’s current traffic trend in 2024? Tumblr’s website traffic has been fluctuating from one time to the other over the years. The early months of 2024 registered a slight increment in visits; visits were 376 million visits to the platform. This was the most rebound compared to the years before; it registered a continuous decline, especially post the debate on the adult content ban in 2018. In March 2024, the platform recorded 191.1 million visits globally, a slight decline from 198.3 million at the end of 2023. Which countries contribute the most to Tumblr’s global traffic? Among the countries contributing to this global traffic, the United States is the prime one, estimated to have contributed 45.01% to global visits by March 2024. Other countries that contribute meaningfully to Tumblr’s traffic include the United Kingdom (5.74%) and Canada (5.01%). This indicates that this platform has a majority of users in English-speaking nations. How many blogs does Tumblr have in total? In fact, Tumblr’s total has increased by quite a margin over the previous years. Albeit reduced from 572 million in 2023, the platform contains blogs numbering 519 million as of 2024. The changes might have been from data correcting or deleting the inactive blogs, and yet the overall number is increasing, showing that Tumblr still remains relevant among several audiences, making creative and niche communities. How does Tumblr’s content engagement compare with that of other platforms? Indeed, even under such niche status, Tumblr boasts a high level of user engagement. As for this particular metric, 31% are daily users of the site, and around 86% have visited it on a weekly basis. A staggering 78% of the posts on Tumblr make up an image, thus highlighting how this site tends to be a visually driven culture. This is a very active community in which approximately 2,000 posts are created every second within the dashboard profile. What is Tumblr’s base user profile and demographic profile among users in the U.S? Tumblr boasts 16.74 million mobile users in the U.S. The base audience on the app from the overall mobile population falls between 18-25 years old, which is 40%, with much less availability than Facebook at a reach of only 12.7%. Among U.S. adults aged 18 to 29 years, 21% claimed to use Tumblr, which is apparently lower in size compared to older age groups compared to other popular platforms, namely YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey