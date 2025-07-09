SEO Statistics By Types, Market, Industry And Facts (2025)

Introduction

SEO Statistics: SEO is termed as Search Engine Optimization, which is the process of improving the quality and quantity of website traffic to a website or a web page from search engines. They aim to drive more qualified traffic to a site mostly targeting original traffic (unpaid search) rather than direct, referral, social, or paid traffic. SEO also helps in improving user experience and increasing conversion rates.

SEO brings together technical skills, smart content planning, and regular tracking to keep up with the changes in search engine rules, especially Google’s. This article includes several different current analyses from different insights that will guide you in understanding the topic better.

According to link-assistant.com, Google handles over 99,000 searches each second, resulting in 8.5 billion searches every day, as of 2025.

Around 94% of people click on organic results instead of paid advertisements.

of people click on organic results instead of paid advertisements. Featured snippets get the most clicks, with a high click-through rate of 42.9%.

Articles over 3,000 words get 3x more traffic, 4x more shares, and 3.5x more backlinks than shorter posts.

words get more traffic, 4x more shares, and more backlinks than shorter posts. By 2025, SEO will include AI content tools, updated Google E‑E‑A‑T rules, and zero‑click searches shaping strategies.

In the United States, SEO specialists earned a yearly salary of USD 70,300 in 2025, which is about USD 5,000 more than in 2024.

in 2025, which is about more than in 2024. Smartphones are used the most for voice searches, with a total usage share of 56%.

SEO Statistics further depict that, to drive business growth 45% of B2B marketers rely on SEO in 2025.

of B2B marketers rely on SEO in 2025. 50% of B2B marketers use SEO as a key strategy to grow their business.

of B2B marketers use SEO as a key strategy to grow their business. By the end of 2025, SEO software worldwide is expected to reach a value of USD 84.94 billion.

Voice SEO Statistics

According to the DemandSage report analysis, currently, voice search is used by 20.5% the global population, with about 8.4 billion voice assistants in use globally.

Voice assistants are used by 153.5 million people in the United States, with Siri accounting for 86.5 million users.

Device Owner Share Amazon Echo 65% Google Home 26% Apple HomePod 19% Google Nest 16% Bose 16% JBL LINK Series 12%

Backlinko states that the top three search results give 75% of all voice search answers.

As per the Digital Silk report analysis, the average voice result accounts for 29 words.

Voice search-friendly pages usually load in about 4.6 seconds and have content over 2,300 words long.

HTTPS websites account for 70.4% of voice search result pages and 50% desktop results.



The Global Web Index reports that 27% of people worldwide use voice search on their mobile phones.

Video SEO Statistics

According to Backlinko’s report analysis, on YouTube search results, Videos with more likes, comments, shares, views, and new subscribers usually tend to rank higher.

HD videos make up 68.2% of YouTube videos that appear on the first page of results.

Posts that include new videos get more backlinks and boost search traffic by 157%.

Top-ranking YouTube videos are usually around 15 minutes long.

Zupo’s report further states that blog posts that include videos are 53 times more likely to appear on Google’s first page.

Blog posts with video attract 3 times more inbound links than text-only posts.

Video content gets 41% more clicks than plain text search results.

Saga Pixel also show that embedding video adds an average of 2 minutes more user time on a page.

As of 2024, consumers now spend approximately 59% of their social media time watching videos.

Local SEO Statistics

A report published by Link Assistant depicts that for finding local businesses’ information, almost 46% of Google searches are done every month.

About 86% of people use Google Maps to find where a business is located.

In 2025, 43% of small businesses aim to improve their websites for better local search visibility.

On mobile searches for local products or services,18% of people purchase within a day.

46% of shoppers trust reviews just like advice from friends or family.

Before making a buying decision 99% of people read online reviews.

In the Google Map Pack for local searches, 42% of users click on results.

According to Keevee’s report analysis, when people search locally on their phones, 76% visit a nearby business that day, and 78% of these searches lead to buying something in-store.

Businesses with full Google Business Profiles are 70% more likely to get visits.

Accurate details help, and 5% of views lead to user actions.

While travelling or moving around, 76% of people use their phones to search for local businesses.

Online reviews and personal recommendations are trusted by 79% of users.

Reviews make up around 16% of what helps a business rank higher in local search results.

When businesses reply to reviews, people trust them about 30% more.

Around 85% of people read at least 10 reviews before choosing a business.

Mobile SEO Statistics

Backlinko’s report further states that on smartphone searches, almost 60% of users claim that they discovered a new company or product.

As of 2025, almost 83% of Google users access it from mobile phones.

The click rate on mobile is almost 50% lower compared to desktop results.

Around 30% of mobile searches are about finding nearby places or services.

According to the WPBeginner report analysis, mobile phones generated more than 54% of all website traffic.

61% of people are more likely to buy from websites that work smoothly on mobile.

59% of online shopping now happens on mobile phones.

More than 50% of users say a bad mobile experience makes them avoid that brand or company.

People spend 40% less time on websites they find using mobile search.

go-globe.com further shows that Searches with phrases like “near me” have grown by more than 500%.

70% of people who search locally on their phones visit a store within one day.

Mobile pages load about 88% slower than desktop pages.

Today, 59% of all eCommerce sales are made using mobile phones and tablets.

Based on the reports of 33 Square, backlinks significantly impact search rankings, as mentioned by 78% of SEO professionals.

Sites with 50+ referring domains often see 10× more organic traffic as compared to fewer links.

Keevee’s report also mentioned that from 93% to 95% of pages have zero backlinks.

Only 2.2% of content earns backlinks from multiple domains.

Authority Hacker shows that buying a backlink usually costs between USD 83 and USD 425, while top-quality ones can go over USD 1,100.

Around 59% of SEO experts spend at least USD 5,000 every month just on building backlinks.

SEO Statistics also mentioned that pages ranking at the #1 position typically have 3.8× more backlinks than pages ranked 2 to 10.

Top-ranking pages usually get 5% to 14.5% more followed backlinks from new websites each month.

SEO Market Statistics



Most SEO professionals charge a monthly retainer between USD 500 and 1,000.

For hourly work, SEO services usually cost USD 100 to 150.

By the year 2025, SEO services worldwide are expected to be worth around USD 146.96 billion.

After Google launched AI Overviews in May 2024, 63% of SEOs noticed better rankings, traffic, and visibility in 2025.

On a search engine, around 68% of all online activities begin with a user query.

Ranking Distribution of Search Volume Groups Statistics by Age

As of 2024, in the newer pages (<1 month old), rank better for high search volume keywords of 40.82% of top-ranking pages, followed by low search volume keywords of 19.44% of low-ranking pages.

Furthermore, other high vs. low search volume groups statistics by age are detailed below:

Category High Search Volume group share Low Search Volume group share 1-3 months 15.77% 24.63% 3-6 months 20.09% 25.96% 6-9 months 10.58% 17.69% 9-12 months 12.74% 12.28%

Top Ranking Pages Statistics

Position Age of Page (days) 1 1883 2 1738 3 1672 4 1614 5 1579 6 1553 7 1532 8 1511 9 1496 10 1483

In Google’s Top 10 Results by Age

In Google’s top 10 results, 72.9% of the pages that rank are 3 years old or more.

Meanwhile, only 13.4% of top-ranking pages are 2 years old, and another 13.7% are just 1 year old.

Leading Search Engines Statistics

The above Statista analysis states that as of March 2025, Google dominates the global search engine industry, holding a market share of 89.71%, followed by Bing (4.01%) and Yandex (2.51%).

Others in the same period are Yahoo! (1.33%), Baidu (0.62%) and DuckDuckGo (0.79%).

Search Engine Names January, 2025 February, 2025 Google 89.78% 90.15% Bing 3.94% 3.95% Yandex 2.74% 2.29% Yahoo! 1.27% 1.29% Baidu 0.71% 0.66% DuckDuckGo 0.67% 0.7%

Top 10 Searched Words On Google

Keyword Search volume youtube 173,700,000 weather 133,000,000 amazon 124,000,000 facebook google 68,000,000 wordle 55,600,000 gmail walmart 45,500,000 google translate 42,700,000 nfl 39,400,000

AI in SEO Market Statistics

SEO Sandwich analysis also shows that the global market size of AI in SEO is estimated to reach USD 3.8 billion by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2030.

AI tools save time and improve automation efficiency, as claimed by 70% of SEO Experts, and cut enterprise SEO costs by nearly 45% for enterprises.

The overall SEO industry, AI-based SEO tools now make up 30% of the total revenue.

90% of the top Google articles are optimised with help from AI tools.

Using AI keyword tools has helped businesses grow their organic traffic by 27%.

About 73% of SEO experts rely on AI tools to improve their content.

AI site audits help fix technical SEO issues, reducing problems by 35%.

AI backlink tools make link-building work 42% more efficiently for SEO professionals.

AI tools allow for creating higher-ranking SEO content, as claimed by 85% of marketers.

For keyword analysis, almost 89% of SEO professionals use AI-powered tools.

AI tools help speed up how fast content gets indexed, making it 40% quicker than before.

AI tools for site audits find 35% more technical SEO problems than manual checks by humans.

SEO Industry Statistics

As of 2024, the market valuation of the SEO industry has reached USD 74.82 billion.

The North American region accounted for the largest market share of 35% and the United States accounted for 79% of the market share.

Meanwhile, Europe’s annual growth rate will be projected to expand around 12.6% from 2025 to 2034.

By the end of 2025, SEO software worldwide is expected to reach a value of USD 84.94 billion and is estimated to reach USD 265.91 billion by 2034.

The annual growth rate of the market will grow at a CAGR of 13.52% from 2025 to 2034.

In 2024, big companies led with 56% market share, social media held 29%, and cloud deployment was over 58%.

SEO Adoption Statistics

As of 2025, around 40% of global businesses use SEO to grow their market.

Meanwhile, 23% of B2B marketers say organic search brings in the most revenue and works best for them.

B2B companies spend around 15% of their marketing budget on SEO, more than on AI chatbots (12%) or video marketing (9%).

Approximately 70% of them prefer SEO over paid advertising.

SEO ROI Statistics

SEO Statistics also states that the average conversion rate for SEO is around 2.4%.

A good SEO plan gives a high return of USD 7.48 for every USD 1 spent, even more in real estate at USD 13.89.

ROAS and ROI of SEO analysis in other industries are stated in the table below:

Industry Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) Return on Investment (ROI) Medical Device 12.85 1183% PCB Design & Manufacturing 12.40 1101% Financial Services 11.10 1031% Higher Education & College 10.40 994% Oil & Gas 10.55 906% Industrial IoT 9.85 866% Pharmaceutical 9.85 826% Manufacturing 9.50 813% Biotech 9.20 788% Solar Energy 9.20 770% Commercial Insurance 9.05 758% Addiction Treatment 8.90 736% B2B SaaS 8.75 702% Construction 7.40 681% HVAC Services 8.15 678% IT Staffing 7.00 612% Legal Services 6.15 526% eCommerce 3.65 317%

Conclusion

After completing the article on SEO Statistics, it can be easily concluded that businesses investing in SEO today mean long-term success and enable higher returns, stronger brand awareness, and more engagement over time, whether it’s a small business or a global business.

SEO is no longer optional as it’s mandatory to grow within online platforms. From higher Google rankings to more traffic, leads, and trust, the benefits are clear. With smart strategies like quality content, backlinks, mobile optimization, and voice/local SEO, your website can stand out in a crowded digital world.

