Blogging Statistics By SEO, Market, Content Types, Demographics, Income And Trends (2025)

Introduction

Blogging Statistics: The process of creating and publishing content on a website or platform in the form of posts and articles is termed blogging. Blogging mostly helps businesses to connect with their audience, or an individual sharing personal insights, blogging offers an unmatched opportunity to reach the world. On December 17, 1997, “weblog” was first coined by Jorn Barger, followed by “blog” by Peter Merholz in 1999.

As social media and technological involvement increased, blogging became a vital tool for individuals and businesses to build audiences, grow brands, and share ideas with the world.

This article explores the essentials of successful blogging, starting from the global market analysis and choosing the right niche to creating engaging content that resonates with readers and search engines alike.

Editor’s Choice

According to WIX Blog reports, 80% of internet users, representing 4 out of 5 users, are regular blog readers in 2025.

of internet users, representing users, are regular blog readers in 2025. There are around 600 million blogs on the internet today, and about 7.5 million new blog posts are added every day.

blogs on the internet today, and about new blog posts are added every day. In January 2025, the most visited blogging website was skysports.com with an average monthly visitor of 47.7 million .

. The most popular category of blog is Tech, holding more than 63,843 analyzed mentions.

analyzed mentions. As of 2025, Gary Vaynerchuk is considered the world’s top blogger, with 19.23 million followers across social media.

followers across social media. In the United States, the average annual earnings of bloggers are around USD 103,446.

Most blog posts are about 1,394 words long, but experts say the best length for strong results is around 2,450 words.

words long, but experts say the best length for strong results is around words. Every day, around 7.5 million blog posts are published, more than 7 billion each year.

blog posts are published, more than each year. Long articles usually get 77% more backlinks, but surprisingly, 94% of blog posts don’t have any backlinks at all.

more backlinks, but surprisingly, of blog posts don’t have any backlinks at all. According to Orbit Media’s 2024 Annual Blogger Survey, bloggers spent about 3 hours and 48 minutes writing a typical blog post.

writing a typical blog post. Almost 43% of bloggers said they did their original research when writing.

of bloggers said they did their original research when writing. About 1 in 4 bloggers include videos in their blog posts to make the content more engaging.

Business Blogging Statistics

A report published by Master Blogging states that Fortune 500 companies with business blogs rose from 54% to 77% in 2024.

Globally, content marketing (blogging) will grow by USD 84 billion by 2027.

The third most important marketing strategy is blogging, claimed by 33% of businesses.

Blogging has become the top content channel for 59% of B2B marketers.

In the U.S., blogger numbers grew by 10 million in the six years.

(Source: masterblogging.com)

In 2024, about 91% of B2B companies used blogging to build their brand online.

At the same time, 90% of global businesses made use of blogs to connect with their audience.

On the B2C side, 86% of companies used blogging to reach customers more effectively, while 76% of B2B marketers said blogging helped them successfully generate leads.

When it comes to SEO, 72% of marketers said creating content is their top strategy.

Additionally, 61% of consumers in the U.S. said they trust blog product recommendations when deciding what to buy.

B2C and B2B Blogging Trends Statistics

(Reference: wixstatic.com)

The above image elaborates that in 2024, almost 30% of B2B and B2C claimed to use short-form videos to promote their blogging.

Meanwhile, images were used by 30% of B2C and 29% of B2B, followed by interviews (21% of B2C and 24% B2B).

Moreover, other methods for promoting blogging are stated below:

Methods B2B B2C Blog posts 23% 20% Long-form video 19% 18% User-generated content 18% 21% Live streaming video 17% 22%

Blogging SEO Statistics

Based on the reports of Afrefs Blog, 68% of all online experiences started with a search engine, making SEO crucial for blogs.

In Google, only 3.45% of pages receive any organic traffic; 96.55% attract no traffic.

Just 5.7% of pages reach the top 10 search results in 2024.

66% of bloggers reported getting traffic via SEO efforts, and 74% of bloggers update old posts to maintain SEO rankings.

Demand Sage also states that companies with blogs gain 97% more backlinks.

71% of bloggers say SEO is the most vital method for increasing blog traffic.

For boosting visibility, active blogging can lead to 434% more indexed pages, as mentioned in the reports of Hostinger.

Backlinko’s report further states that to promote blog content, approximately 92% of marketers use SEO alongside social media and email marketing.

Content Creation for Blogging Statistics

The best blog content offers deep and complete coverage of the topic, as per 61% of marketing experts.

Good grammar comes next in importance at 54%, while using language like a native speaker is also valued, with 52% of experts considering it important.

Additionally, tone of voice secured a share of 48%, values for readers (46%), writing style (46%), and SEO optimization (44%).

Blogging Market Statistics

(Reference: 6sense.com)

As of 2025, more than 443,000 companies use blogging platforms to share content.

Tumblr is the most popular, used by over 319,000 customers, with a market share of 72%.

Furthermore, other technologies used for blogging are mentioned below:

Technology Market Share Customers Medium 22.66% 100,462 Google Blogger 5.27% 23,380 24liveblog 0.06% 279

By Employee Size

According to the reports of 6sense, in 2024, almost 259,011 companies have 0 to 9 employees.

In contrast, blogging is especially popular among several small businesses, as mentioned in the table below:

Companies Number of employees 94,538 20 to 49 30,270 10 to 19 29,568 100 to 249 8,222 250 to 499

By Geography

As of 2024, in the United States, most companies that use blogging platform software have 197,934 users, holding a share of 56.7%.

The United Kingdom follows with 30,054 users (8.61%), and Germany comes next with around 27,443 users (7.86%).

Furthermore, blogging platform customers from other countries are followed by India (21,197), Canada (16,186), Australia (13,499), and France (11,740).

Blog Readership Statistics

(Source: masterblogging.com)

By the end of 2024, nearly 83% of internet users (about 4.44 billion people) were reading blogs.

While 29% of users read blogs at least once a month, 37% of readers are aged between 41 and 60.

About 65% of Medium readers are men, and 62.2% of blog visitors read blogs to learn something new or find answers.

Around 35% of readers tend to skim blog content instead of reading everything.

Additionally, 80% of people only read the headline, and just 20% go on to read the full post.

Blogging Frequency Statistics

By the end of 2024, nearly 83% of internet users (about 4.44 billion people) were reading blogs.

While 29% of users read blogs at least once a month, 37% of readers are aged between 41 and 60.

About 65% of Medium readers are men, and 62.2% of blog visitors read blogs to learn something new or find answers.

Around 35% of readers tend to skim blog content instead of reading everything.

Additionally, 80% of people only read the headline, and just 20% go on to read the full post.

The above image depicts that monthly, about 23% of bloggers post a few times, while 22% update their blogs with new content weekly.

Furthermore, other bloggers share by blogging frequency are followed by 20% (monthly), 14% (irregular intervals), 13% (2 to 6 posts per week), 6% (less than monthly), and 3% (daily or multiple times per day).

Blogging Statistics by Post Length

(Source: wixstatic.com)

The above graph states that in 2024, the average blog length had 1,394 words, 2.3% shorter than 2023’s record high of 1,427 words per post.

According to Master Blogging, most blog posts are 1,416 words, but 14% write over 2,000.

In 2024, around 37% of bloggers write a 2,000 to 3,000-word blog.

Furthermore, other typical blog post lengths by bloggers are stated in the table below:

Number of words Blogger share >3,000 31% 1,500-2,000 23% 1000-1,500 20% 500-1,000 12% <500 10%

By Industry

According to Demandsage, the highest average blog post length was accounted for by marketing and advertising blogs, resulting in 2,500 to 3,000 words, followed by sales (2,500 to 2,700 words).

Furthermore, other average word count ideals for blogs by other industries are stated below:

Industry Words General Finance 2,100 – 2,500 Healthcare 2,000 – 2,150 Financial Technology 2,000 – 2,150 Real estate 1,800 – 1,900 Travel 1,500 – 1,850 Film 1,500 – 1,700 Retail 1,500 – 1,700 Food 1,400 – 1,900 Home and Garden 1,100 – 1,200 Technology 800 – 1,000 Fashion 800 – 950 Gadgets 300 – 500

Blogger Content Types Statistics

(Reference: orbitmedia.com)

The above graph states that about 74% of bloggers write how-to articles, while 50% also create list-style content for their readers.

Others are followed by guides & ebooks (46%), news & trends (45%), opinion (43%), original research (43%), interviews (34%), webinars (26%), infographics (22%), and roundups (22%).

Blogging Visual Content Statistics

(Reference: wixstatic.com)

In 2024, around 50% of bloggers claimed they usually add 2 to 3 images to their posts, while 26% of them include only one image.

Moreover, other bloggers share that the number of images used per blog is 19% (4 to 6), 4% (7 to 10), and 2% (>10).

Types of Content for Blog Posts Statistics

(Reference: orbitmedia.com)

The above graph also shows that 39% of bloggers claimed that audio content is the most effective for blogging results.

Around 25% of bloggers separately said they get stronger results when they include videos and contributor quotes.

Statistics also help boost performance, with 24% of bloggers seeing better outcomes.

Meanwhile, only 20% of bloggers see strong results from using images.

Blogging Statistics by Demographics

(Reference: zippia.com)

Around 3% of bloggers are the most active users, who are aged between 21and 35 years old.

Young bloggers under 21 make up 20.2%, while those aged 36 to 50 account for 19.4%. Only 7.1% of bloggers are over 50.

Based on gender, 50.9% of bloggers are female, and 49.1% male.

Blogging Income Statistics

A report published by Surge of 2025 states that around 21% of bloggers make between USD 100 and USD 1,000 each month, but most earn about USD 100 to USD 300 monthly.

Meanwhile, 45% earn less than USD 100/month, and around 33% earn nothing at all, often treating blogging as a hobby.

In 2025, the average monthly earnings are mentioned in the table below:

Beginner blogs (0–10K monthly visitors) USD 100 to USD 1,000 Growing blogs (10K–50K visitors) USD 1,000 to USD 5,000 Established blogs (50K–100K+) USD 5,000 to USD 20,000+ Authority blogs USD 200,000 to USD 1 million

The table below estimates monthly income by visitor count:

Monthly Visitors Estimated Monthly Income (USD) 250,000+ 6,250+ 100,000 2,500 50,000 1,250 25,000 625 10,000 250 5,000 125

Blogger’s Education Statistics

(Reference: truelist.co)

Most bloggers are well-educated, with 37.57% holding a bachelor’s degree and 22.52% having completed a master’s degree.

Some high school follows other educational degrees of bloggers’ share, no diploma (1.75%), doctorate (5.24%), high school graduate (8.64%), associate’s degree (10%), and some college, no diploma (14.01%).

The rest of the educational degrees secured a blogger’s share of 0.58% and bloggers prefer not to say captured a share of 0.29%.

Blogger Statistics by Collaborating with Influencers

Respondents Share Frequency 38% Usually/Always (50% to 90% of posts) 23% Sometimes (10% to 50% of posts) 14% Never

By Keyword Research

More than a third (34%) of bloggers claimed that they do keyword research sometimes, in about 10% to 50% of their posts.

Furthermore, other bloggers share as mentioned below:

Blogger Share Frequency 25% Always (100% of posts) 24% Usually (50% to 90% of posts) 17% Never

By Editors

Blogger Share Frequency 38% More than one editor (formal) 34% Use an editor (formal) 22% Show it to 1 or 2 people (informal) 22% Edit on your own (informal)

By Checking Analytics

According to the reports of Wix.com, in 2024, it was stated that 29% of bloggers said they always check analytics to guide their blog strategy.

Others are mentioned in the table below:

Blogger Share Frequency 28% Usually 26% Occassionally 13% Never/rarely 5% I don’t have access to analytics

By Average Time Spent Per Post

(Source: wixstatic.com)

26% of bloggers spent more than 6 hours writing each blog post in 2024, followed by 25% of bloggers who spent 4 to 6 hours on each blog post.

Meanwhile, other bloggers share statistics, by average time spent per post, which are followed by 20% (<1 hour), 17% (3 to 4 hours), and 16% (1 to 2 hours).

By Average Time on Page

(Reference: googleusercontent.com)

Approximately 48% of people surveyed said readers spend 3 to 5 minutes on their blog posts.

Slightly less than 40% said the average time spent is 2 to 3 minutes.

Other bloggers share that the average time on page is stated as 25% (5 to 7 minutes), 1% (7 to 9 minutes) and another 1% (<1 minute).

Popular Blog Categories Statistics by Number of Mentions

Category Total number of mentions Average number of mentions Tech 63,843 1,277 Music 61,535 1,231 Sports 57,032 1,729 Entertainment 34,650 1,083 Marketing 22,794 456 Real estate 21,270 425 Lifestyle 15,340 438 Cars 15,116 420

Blogging Traffic Statistics by Contents

(Source: orbitmedia.com)

The above graph states that as of 2024, the most popular way bloggers bring traffic to their blogs is through social media, used by 90% of bloggers.

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and email marketing are tied at 65%, separately.

Furthermore, other content used by bloggers shares are followed by paid services (11%) and influencer collaborations/outreach (7%).

By Frequency

Frequency Blogger share Daily or multiple times per day 40% 2 to 6 posts per week 31% Several per month 22% Weekly 21% Less than monthly 14% Irregular intervals 13% Monthly 10%

By Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

According to the Orbit Media report of 2024, about 25% of bloggers used AI tools to create full drafts of their blog posts, followed by 24% of bloggers who used AI tools to create visuals.

Separately, 21% of bloggers use AI for suggesting edits, writing promotional emails, and writing outlines.

Others are followed by writing promotional social media posts (20%), generating ideas (19%), writing headlines (19%), and writing first drafts (18%).

Besides, 20% of global bloggers have never used AI.

Most Popular Blogs/Website Traffic Statistics by Average Monthly Visitors, 2025

Website Approx. Visitors (million) SkySports.com 70–75 People.com 38 Cosmopolitan.com 35 Sports.Yahoo.com 25 Elle.com 20 BusinessInsider.com 18 Mashable.com 17 SportingNews.com 15 MensHealth.com 12 HarpersBazaar.com 10

WIX Blog report further shows that between 2021 and 2026, mashable.com is expected to see a huge increase of 456% in monthly visitors.

The other two sites, 90min.com and essentiallysports.com, are also predicted to grow, with their traffic likely rising by 361% and 332% during the same period.

Preferred Blogging Platform Statistics

(Reference: cdnwebsite.databox.com)

For blogging, 39% of experts said they prefer using WordPress.org (self-hosted).

HubSpot came next with under 18%, while WordPress.com was chosen by about 15%.

Followed by Medium (13%), Squarespace (3%), Wix (1%), Blogger (1%), and Ghost (1%).

The rest of the blogging platforms account for a share of 8% approximately.

Blogging Language Statistics

A report published by the Inwebmastro Team states that English is still the most popular language used in blogs, making up about 60% to 70% of all blog content.

Spanish comes next, with roughly 10% to 15% of blogs written in it.

Mandarin Chinese is growing quickly and now makes up around 5% to 7%, while Arabic has a steady presence with about 3% to 5%.

Reasons For Reading Blog’s Statistics

According to Master Blogging, 62.2% of people read blogs to learn new things, while 51.1% say they read blogs simply for entertainment.

Other reasons are to keep up with trends (42%), to learn something (29%), and for work & school (10.7%).

Factors Responsible For Destroying a Blog’s Credibility

According to Zippia’s report analysis, the top three factors that destroy the credibility of a blog post are bad content (23.84%), bad design (21.35%), and fake social media followers (17.44%).

Furthermore, others are followed by negative content (13.17%), advertisements (11.74%), no shares (4.27%), no or few subscribers (4.27%), and no comments (3.91%).

Blogging Statistics by Top 10 Bloggers’ Social Media Followers, 2025

Blogger Name Instagram LinkedIn X Gary Vaynerchuk 10,423,763 5,752,153 3,051,442 Tony Robbins 7,379,440 7,281,468 3,156,692 Arianna Huffington 778,424 9,612,439 2,621,424 Timothy Skyes 1,442,903 11,857 328,169 Heather B. Armstrong 58,097 – 1,140,336 Pete Cashmore 27,851 1,151,907 13 Mario Lavandeira 574,094 – 139,172 Joel Comm 14,050 30,310 609,040 Matt Cutts 3,620 6,983 476,242 Joshua Micah Marshall 377 1,010 366,250

By Blogger’s Income

Globally in 2024, Tim Sykes, known as the top blogger, earned about USD 1,000,000 monthly.

The next two highest monthly earnings made by bloggers were Chiara Ferragni (USD 250,000) and Melyssa Griffin (USD 238,000).

In the same duration, other bloggers Sarah Titus (USD 200,000), Pay Flynn (USD 200,000), John Lee Dumas (USD 195,000), Healthier Delaney Reese (USD 175,000), Jeff Rose (USD 135,000), Alborz Fallah (USD 125,000), Elsie Larson &Emma Chapman (USD 125,000).

Compounding Blog Title Statistics by Common Words

(Reference: financesonline.com)

The above image depicts that the word “How” is the most commonly used, showing up in 11% of blog titles.

Meanwhile, “Your” and “What” are close behind at 10% and 5%, respectively.

Lastly, “Best” captured a word frequency of 4%, followed by “Why/Tip” with 3%.

Blogging’s Impact on Website Traffic

Hubspot report analysis further states that 55% more website visitors are secured by companies that blog regularly.

Companies that publish 16 or more blog posts per month get 3.5 times more traffic than those publishing 0 to 4 posts.

Websites with a blog have 434% more indexed pages, which allows them to appear more often in search results.

Blogging also increases inbound links by 97% along with improving SEO and driving more organic traffic, as per DemandSage report analysis.

The Biggest Motivation for Starting Blogging

(Reference: firstsiteguide.com)

Creative expression drives most bloggers (24.17%), followed by goals like self-employment (16.02%) and growing an audience (12.33%).

Furthermore, other reasons for people starting blogging are stated as teaching (12.43%), earning more money (12.33%), building a company (7.38%), serving a particular audience (5.34%), it was a calling (3.59%), and others (6.5%).

Generating Leads on Blogging Statistics

(Reference: googleusercontent.com)

About 72.5% of the companies claimed that blogging resulted in better help for them to get new leads, while only 7.8% think it’s become less effective.

Lastly, 19.6% of them are not sure about the effectiveness of blogging.

Methods of Discovering New Blogs

(Reference: googleusercontent.com)

The Databox report states that 40% of blogging businesses primarily depend on Google to find other new blogs in 2024.

The next two methods of discovering blogs are links from other publications (20%) and LinkedIn (around 18%)

Followed by Twitter (11%), Facebook (3%), Forums (2%), and Slack (1%).

Other methods secured a share of almost 5% in the same duration.

Conclusion

After completing the article on Blogging Statistics, blogging continues to be a powerful tool for individuals and businesses alike. As the digital trend is evolving, blogs are becoming the trusted and effective way to connect with readers around the world. Starting from sharing personal stories, building a brand, or driving traffic to your website, blogging offers long-term value. This article includes a huge elaboration of those that are taken from several different insights, which will guide you in understanding the topic effectively.

Sources Wix Demandsage Orbitmedia Masterblogging Ahrefs Hostinger Backlinko Zippia Inwebmastro Hubspot Truelist Firstsiteguide Writtent Surgegraph Databox

FAQ . What is the 80/20 rule for blogging? The 80/20 rule for blogging means spending 20% of time creating content and 80% promoting it to reach readers. What are the seven steps in blogging? The seven steps are creating a topic that resonates with your audience, researching the topic and organising content, writing out the content, adding internal links and call-to-actions, adding relevant images, editing, proofreading, and formatting, and maximising search Engine optimisation. Can I succeed in blogging? Yes, you can succeed in blogging with consistency, valuable content, SEO, audience focus, and patience over time. How to monetise a blog? Blogs can be monetised through ads, affiliate marketing, sponsored posts, selling digital products, offering services, online courses, memberships, and using email marketing funnels. Which blog is most searched? Health, lifestyle, food, travel, and personal finance are the most popularly searched blogs on the internet.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

