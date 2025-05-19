Twilio Statistics By Revenue, Website Traffic, Profit And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Twilio Statistics: Twilio Inc. is a cloud communications company headquartered in San Francisco, California. As of March 31, 2025, Twilio reported a revenue of $1.17 billion for the first quarter, marking a 12% year-over-year increase. The company had over 335,000 active customer accounts and a dollar-based net expansion rate of 107%. Twilio employed 5,535 individuals at the end of 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, Twilio achieved a GAAP net income of $20 million and a non-GAAP net income of $184 million. The company generated $191 million in net cash from operating activities and $178 million in free cash flow during the same period.

Looking ahead, Twilio raised its full-year 2025 organic revenue growth guidance to a range of 7.5% to 8.5% and its non-GAAP income from operations and free cash flow targets to between $850 million and $875 million.

This article delves deeper into the 2024 key Twilio statistics, giving a concise yet clear picture of its financial results, customer metrics, and strategic undertakings.

Twilio’s estimated Q4 2024 growth was 11% , although revenues were not specified.

, although revenues were not specified. Revenue growth continued to slow in early to mid-2024 but appeared to have rebounded later in the year.

Net Revenue Retention (NRR) for Q4 2024 was 104% , showing modest growth with existing customers.

, showing modest growth with existing customers. The non-GAAP gross profit of Twilio stood at US$600 million in Q3 2024, with a 53% gross margin, implying a 10% yearly growth rate since Q3 2022.

in Q3 2024, with a gross margin, implying a yearly growth rate since Q3 2022. GAAP income from operations for Q4 2024 was at US$13.7 million , reversing a loss of US$361.7 million posted in Q4 2023.

, reversing a loss of posted in Q4 2023. Cash flow from operations in 2024 was US$716.2 million , while free cash flow stood at US$657.5 million , both substantially higher than in 2023.

, while free cash flow stood at , both substantially higher than in 2023. Active customer accounts crossed 325,000 by the end of 2024, compared to 305,000 in 2023.

by the end of 2024, compared to in 2023. Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was at 106% for Q4 2024 versus 104% for the entire year, as compared to 102% and 103% in 2023.

for Q4 2024 versus for the entire year, as compared to and in 2023. Twilio had 5,535 employees as of December 31, 2024.

employees as of December 31, 2024. All of these source types bring Twilio website traffic almost entirely (direct traffic exhibiting a dominant share of 51.25% ). Organic search represents 28.77% , and referral traffic is 11.42% .

). Organic search represents , and referral traffic is . Paid searches constitute 7.61% , followed by social searches, which give a bare minimum of 0.58% , email searches with 0.09% , and display ads with a mere 0.27% share.

, followed by social searches, which give a bare minimum of , email searches with , and display ads with a mere share. Among social media platforms, YouTube constitutes the largest share of traffic at 38.48%, followed by Reddit at 16.94%, LinkedIn at 11.91%, Facebook at 11.86%, and WhatsApp at 10.96%.

Twilio Revenue

The Twilio statistics data, as illustrated by seekingalpha.com, show that Twilio’s reported revenue in millions of dollars during the span of several quarters, in addition to its year-over-year (Y/Y) reported growth and organic growth.

For Q4 of 2024, the figure is not specified; however, growth is expected to be 11 %. In Q3 2024, revenue was reported to be US$1,134 million, growing at 10 % Y/Y and 10 % organic.

For Q2 2024, revenue stands at US$1,083 million, with an increase rate of 4 % and an organic rise of 7 %. Q1 2024 records a 4 % revenue growth and a 7 % organic growth while keeping unspecified revenue.

At Q4 2023, Twilio posted US$1,076 million in revenue, with a 5 % Y/Y growth and an 8 % organic growth. Q3 2023 recorded two revenues: US$1,047 million and US$1,034 million (probably a correction or revision to the former), with growth of 5 % reported and 8 % organic.

Q2 2023 also has two entries: US$1,038 million and US$1,007 million, with growth rates of 10% and 10% organic.

Lastly, Q1 2023 saw 15 % growth for both reported and organic, with no specified revenue figure.

In broad terms, revenue growth is estimated to slow down between 2023 and mid-2024, with a rebound forecasted toward late 2024.

Organic growth trends crawl a parallel path, perhaps higher than reported growth.

Customer Retention

This amount turns the world of SaaS, given that existing customers tend to increase their spending with time, which generates strong recurring revenue and draws investor attention toward companies that follow the SaaS route.

NRR, or net revenue retention, is one measure of this. It measures how much revenue a company generates from the same set of customers compared with the amount it generated one year ago.

As per the finance.yahoo.com report on Twilio statistics, the platform had an NRR of 104% in the fourth quarter. This means Twilio would have been able to grow its revenue by at least 4% from existing customers alone over the past year, without any need to acquire any new customers; that is, after accounting for any loss of customers and downgrades.

While this 104% NRR means Twilio retains and mildly increases its revenues from its existing customers, it doesn’t stand out as great compared to other SaaS companies.

This is mostly because the number-one SaaS performers’ NRR standing is generally at 120% and above, which signals stronger cross-sell and upsell opportunities.

Therefore, in other words, Twilio has done okay, but there is certainly a level it needs to reach with just a little more effort if it wants to compete with the best in the industry.

Twilio Gross Profit And Gross Margin

The relentless improvements in Twilio’s gross margin underpin its growing success on two fronts: entering the enterprise market and nurturing deeper linkages with existing customers.

According to seekingalpha.com, in its Twilio’s statistics report show that in Q3 of FY24, Twilio delivered a gross profit of US$600 million on a non-GAAP basis, translating to a gross margin of 53%.

This yield has been on a steady upward trajectory with the geometric growth rate of 10% per annum starting from Q3 of 2022.

If the trend perpetuates, Twilio stands a plausible chance of growing to US$1.0 billion in gross profit per quarter by the decade’s end.

GAAP income from operations of US$13.7 million, compared with GAAP loss from operations of US$361.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Company report on Twilio statistics reveal that GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, was US$0.08 based on 153.5 million weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of US$2.01 based on 181.8 million weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Other Financial Facts

The company’s report on Twilio statistics shows a GAAP net loss per share of US$0.66 for the full year of 2024, based on a weighted average of 165.9 million shares outstanding.

This improvement was significant when compared to the GAAP net loss of US$5.54 for 2023, which was based on 183.3 million shares.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company declared net income per share of US$3.67, reflecting 169.2 million weighted average shares outstanding in 2024. That is yet another improvement over the non-GAAP net income of US$2.45 per share in 2023, based on 185.4 million shares.

Cash generation, too, showed improvements. The company generated US$716.2 million of net cash from operating activities and US$657.5 million of free cash flow in 2024, against operating cash flow of US$414.8 million and free cash flow of US$363.5 million in 2023.

Key operating metrics keep showing growth. Active customer accounts hit 325,000 by the end of the year, against 305,000 at the end of 2023.

Dollar-based net expansion rate, which measures growth from existing customers, soared to 106% in Q4 2024, up from 102% in Q4 2023; its full-year average also accounted for 104% in 2024 versus 103% in 2023.

Twilio statistics state that the company had 5,535 employees as of December 31, 2024.

Twilio Website Traffic By Country

Similarweb presents the report on Twilio statistics on website traffic in various countries.

The United States holds the highest share of traffic at 36.94 %. India comes next with 9.95 %, while the United Kingdom accounts for 5.01 %.

Canada is next with 3.35 %, followed by Brazil with 3.09 %. The remaining 41.66 % is attributed to other countries not explicitly mentioned.

This partition highlights a strong presence in the U.S., with considerable traction in a few other international markets.

Twilio Website Traffic Demographics

Twilio’s website audience in terms of gender tends to skew more male, with nearly 64.68% of visitors identifying as male and 35.32% as female.

When it comes to age, the biggest visitors group is aged 25-34, amounting to 36.07%. Next comes the 35 to 44 age group with 20.98 %, followed by the 18 to 24 group at 15.48 %.

Visitors aged 45 to 54 constituted 14.01 %, while 55 to 64 constituted 8.61 %.

The smallest visiting group consists of users aged 65 and older, making up 4.85% of Twilio website traffic.

Similarweb data on Twilio statistics suggest that the platform mainly draws in users who are in their early years to mid-career stage, with a stark male dominance.

Twilio Market Channels Distribution

Looking at Twilio’s channel distribution, more than half the traffic, at 51.25%, occurs from direct access; that is, users visiting the site by typing the URL itself or by means of bookmarks.

Organic search yields an equally strong presence, with 28.77% of users finding it in the listings of search engines without the need for paid promotion.

Referral of traffic stands at 11.42%, denoting that other websites are driving traffic from links.

Paid search ads account for 7.61% of traffic, implying a slight amount of money spent on search engine advertising.

Social media accounts for 0.58%, email accounts for 0.09%, and display accounts for 0.27%, suggesting that banner or graphical advertising is not a focus here.

Twilio Social Media Traffic

The breakup of Twilio’s social media traffic suggests that YouTube accounts for the largest share of traffic worldwide. 38.48% could point to a prominent affinity or engagement with video content.

Next in line stands Reddit, accounting for about 17%, probably bearing the weight of active discussions or community posts relevant to the company.

LinkedIn and Facebook come very close in terms of contributions, with 11.91% and 11.86%, respectively, hinting at professional and broad public engagement.

WhatsApp, at 10.96%, shows a fair amount of resemblance to traffic coming from direct or shared messaging.

The remaining 9.86% belongs to other social platforms that are not specified, signifying a diverse yet limited share of traffic.

Conclusion

Twilio statistics had an eventful 2024 with its first positive GAAP operating income and fast growth in revenue and customer accounts. With this strategic positioning toward AI integration and customer engagement, the company looks on track toward continued success.

With much success experienced this year and a clear outlook to 2025, Twilio is well-positioned to remain the clear leader in the cloud communications sector.

FAQ . What was Twilio’s revenue and growth trend in 2024? Twilio registered US$1,134 million in revenues for Q3 2024 at a 10% year-on-year (Y/Y) growth rate. Revenue in Q2 2024 stood at US$1,083 million, with slower growth of 4%. Although the revenue for Q4 2024 was not mentioned, growth was estimated at about 11%, suggesting a rebound from the slowdown witnessed at the early stages of 2024. Generally, throughout the year, organic growth stayed slightly ahead of reported growth. How good is Twilio at customer retention and expansion? The Net Revenue Retention rate for Twilio in Q4 2024 was 104%, meaning that revenue is expanding slightly among existing customers. The dollar-based net expansion rate had improved to 106% in Q4 2024 from 102% in Q4 2023, showing improved upsell-and-retention trends compared to the prior year. Did Twilio become profitable in 2024? In the fourth quarter of 2024, Twilio achieved its very first GAAP operating profit, reporting US$13.7 million from operations. This was a considerable gain over the US$361.7 million GAAP operating loss reported in Q4 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, net income per share increased to US$3.67 in 2024 from US$2.45 in 2023. What are Twilio’s key user and website demographics? The number of active customer accounts at Twilio was in excess of 325,000 as of the end of 2024. Site traffic is majority U.S.-based (36.94%), with India second (9.95%), and the U.K. third (5.01%). Most visitors to the site are in the age group of 25-34 (36.07%) and male (64.68%). What marketing channels and social platforms generate most of the traffic to Twilio.com? In direct access, traffic receives the highest rating of 51.25%, followed by organic search’s 28.77% and referral traffic of 11.42%. YouTube is a well-known social media traffic channel at 38.48%, with Reddit at 16.94%, LinkedIn at 11.91%, Facebook at 11.86%, and WhatsApp at 10.96%.

