Web3 Statistics By Market Size, Demographics, Users and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Web3 Statistics: In 2024, Web3 was buzzing. Prices were up, activity picked up again, and the builders kept on shipping. Decentralised finance had come back from the dead, NFTs found a floor, and stablecoins were being applied to real, practical work.

In 2024, Web3 experienced a notable resurgence across several domains. Monthly active crypto addresses soared to an unprecedented 220 million by September, more than tripling since the end of 2023, with Solana alone accounting for around 100 million of these users. Decentralized finance (DeFi) saw remarkable growth: daily active addresses increased by approximately 291 % quarter-over-quarter, and the space recorded around 7 million daily transactions in Q1. Stablecoins maintained their dominance, representing over 41 % of all daily active Web3 addresses in Q1 and settling in excess of USD 2.6 trillion in value during the first half of the year.

The NFT market rebounded modestly: total sales volume reached USD 8.83 billion in 2024, a slight 1.1 % increase over the previous year. Meanwhile, the decentralized applications (dapps) industry usage climbed notably, with daily unique active wallets rising to 17.2 million in Q3. This positive momentum in user activity and infrastructure signals that Web3 continued to evolve in both utility and engagement throughout 2024.

Editor’s Choice

Web3 Market Size

The Global Web3 Market is expected to exceed USD 6.63 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 177.58 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 44.1% from 2024 to 2033.

In 2023, the Public Segment dominated the Web3 market with over 56% market share, while the Consortium and Private segments also played significant roles, and the Hybrid Segment showed potential for growth.

Payments were the leading application in 2023, with over 35% market share, alongside other applications like Cryptocurrency, Conversational AI, Data and Transaction Storage, contributing to the market’s diversity.

The BFSI sector led in 2023 with over 23% market share, followed by IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, E-commerce & Retail, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and other industry verticals.

Key players in the Web3 market include Neeva, Pinata, Huddle01, Polygon Technology, Ripple Web3.0, LeewayHertz, Alchemy, Consensys, Maticz, and WeAlwin Technologies.

In 2023, North America led the Web3 market, holding over 38% market share, attributed to advanced technological infrastructure, high blockchain adoption, and significant investments in Web3 startups.

North America’s innovative ecosystem, especially in the United States and Canada, is crucial for developing and implementing Web3 applications across industries, with the demand in the region reaching USD 1.7 billion in 2023 and projections for continued growth.

As per the Precedence report, Web3 statistics show that a big step was taken in 2023 toward the advancement of the Web3 space in Southeast Asia when a coalition of ASEAN governments set up a blockchain fund worth US$200 million, intended to promote adoption in the region.

Meanwhile, worldwide participation in Web3 kept trending upward.

An industry growth database has since grown to cover over 3,000 startups and more than 17,000 companies globally, with an annual growth rate of 28.54%.

This growth is not tied to just new companies; it also reflects innovation with 60 patents filed and 900 grants to support the development of Web3.

In terms of talent, Web3 now counts more than 460,000 professionals worldwide and has given birth to approximately 100,000 new jobs in the last 12 months.

The industry is increasingly making hubs in different countries. The United States, the United Kingdom, India, the UAE, and France are regarded as the top five countries pushing Web3 development.

Major global cities, including New York, Singapore, London, San Francisco, and Dubai, act as leading centres of activity within these countries.

Taken together, these reflect on the rapidly expanding, well-funded, and innovative Web3 ecosystem advancing in predominantly developed and emerging markets alike.

Web3 Sector Top Investors

More than US$4 billion has been invested overall by the Web3 industry, implying that major investors see a promising potential there.

Leading the pack, Andreessen Horowitz has invested US$1.2 billion in about 30 companies and launched a US$4.5-billion dedicated crypto venture fund.

Following it closely, Polychain has put in US$821.4 million across 29 companies, while Coatue Management has put in US$654 million into six companies, including US$100 million for a private token sale for Braintrust, a decentralised Web3 talent network.

Liberty City Ventures has invested US$463.9 million in five companies, with NFX ploughing in US$461 million over four.

Global Emerging Markets has been another big player, investing US$460 million across five companies.

Tiger Global Management, on the other hand, has invested US$427.4 million across four companies, including its first crypto space investment in India, when it led the US$25 million Series B round in CoinSwitch Kuber, valuing it at over US$500 million.

These numbers indicate the rapid progress in putting Web3 startups by traditional venture capital firms and global investment groups.

Web3 Statistics By Demographics

About 13% of the U.S. population had already put money into some kind of crypto, and most of them, 61%, chose to buy in that very same year.

That should, therefore, indicate how fast Web3 kept growing in interest once it became much more accessible.

Recent data seem to suggest that 11% of Americans have dabbled in crypto, though the participation is somewhat irregular.

Men are way more likely to invest (16%) than women (7%). A similar, if not the same, gender disparity exists in different racial and ethnic groups as well.

Age matters too-those investing in crypto consist of 15% younger adults and 11% middle-aged, versus 4% of the older ones.

One might be intrigued to hear that a mere 3% of the respondents claimed that the sudden rise of crypto got them into investing, meaning other factors played into most people deciding to invest.

Almost half of all crypto buyers and sellers are millennials, which makes sense because of their ease with technology and level of comfort with what is considered or vetted to be credible cryptocurrencies.

The combination of middle-aged men from 25-34 ranks the highest when measured by the understanding of cryptocurrency.

Women and older adults, on the other hand, roughly exhibit an equal lack of knowledge perfect demonstration of both gender and ageing gaps when it comes to crypto literacy.

This trend stretches into the metaverse. Businesses increasingly look toward metaverse transformation, with around 67% already doing something about it.

However, women constitute a big share of gamers-about 45% in the U.S. and somewhere between 40% and 45% in China-but they tend to be less interested in metaverse experiences than their male counterparts.

Conversely, younger generations, especially Gen Z and Millennials, present the highest interest in participation.

Around 68% of urban consumers consider engaging with the metaverse in high regard, and this group tends to include the slightly more affluent members, wherein the income threshold is in excess of US$65,000.

Web3 Startups Funding

As per Crunchbase, Web3 statistics state that Web3 startups raised around US$2 billion across over 300 deals during the last quarter.

The 43% increase compared to US$1.4 billion for the same quarter last year now reveals a chandelier, some 13% below the quarter before, which registered a quarter’s climbing streak.

What is interesting to note is that although the funding sums were large, unusually few deals were struck this quarter.

It was, in fact, the lowest number of deals conducted in a quarter since the second quarter of 2020, just before the big wave of Web3 investments descended upon the ecosystem.

For a little more background, at the zenith of the activity in the first quarter of 2022, nearly 1,200 funding deals were closed in this sector, crowning the real peak of the boom.

Even with fewer deals this quarter, the Principality of Large Rounds still held sway. Eight companies raised over US$50 million each, twice as many as in the preceding quarter.

Among them, Infinite Reality, a Connecticut-based startup building 3D immersive environments, secured an enormous US$350 million Series C at a US$5.1 billion valuation from an undisclosed multifamily office.

Earlier in Washington, Story Protocol, which builds blockchain tools to help creators protect their intellectual property, raised US$80 million Series B led by Andreessen Horowitz with a US$2.25 billion valuation.

Meanwhile, New York-based ID Planet, a Web3 metaverse and blockchain hub, also raised US$80 million in Series B.

Evidently, with such big investments, fewer may not mean significantly less capital going into promising Web3 ventures.

Web3 Users Worldwide

North America is currently generating 37% of the global Web3 market revenue, with increasing adoption of blockchain-based systems by multiple industries across the region.

This growth is further propelled by the strong presence of blockchain technology providers in the United States and Canada, making it an important centre for Web3 research and development globally.

In terms of users, North America stands nowhere second, fully accounting for 34% of the global Web3 user base.

Behind it follows Europe with 24%, and in the third position is the Asia-Pacific, having only 18%.

These numbers have thus proved accreditation to the fact that North America, while generating revenues, has the largest user community actively participating on Web3 platforms.

Strong combined factors of adoption, revenue, and innovation clearly position the region to remain the nucleus in developing Web3 technologies and applications.

Web3 Jobs Statistics

The blossoming of Web3 businesses has created new job opportunities in the U.S.; however, much of this growth is coming from small-scale operations, usually microbusinesses having fewer than 50 employees.

As decision-making positions integrate Web3 into supply chains, media, and healthcare, the job arena aims to support these transformations.

Public interest too shapes the field: With more than 60% of people following travel-related updates on Web3, they understand that developing Web3 can change the whole travel industry.

Therefore, in the future, Web3 might become a substantial source of employment. The gaming sector of Web3 alone could be worth about US$300 billion by 2025, as decentralised technologies are bringing a superior gaming experience into that space.

The metaverse, on the other hand, is another key investment avenue, with an estimated valuation of around US$800 billion by the same year.

Such huge valuation and growth translate into new employment opportunities and require the workforce to gain skills in blockchain, cybersecurity, and UX design to remain competitive.

This is a shift that the job market is catching up on: Listings for Web3-related jobs grew by 40% year-on-year.

Salaries in this field tend to be above those offered in Web2 for similar roles. Hence, it stands as an enticing path for professionals aiming to enter or transition into the industry.

Web3 Projected Growth of Advertising Spending

There is a potential massive opening for Web3 advertisers, as Grand View Research expects the sector to surpass US$300 billion by 2030.

Hence, this gives way to its decentralised advertising platforms, carving a dual new role in ad delivery and monetisation. The conversion is evident from the marketers themselves:

According to a 2024 Nielsen survey, 76% believe Web3 technologies will completely transform digital advertising within the next five years.

Spending trends are mirroring these sentiments: Statista predicts that from 2025, ad spends in blockchain-based ecosystems and decentralised ad systems across the globe will pass the US$12 billion mark.

Together, these Web3 statistics show that Web3 will take command of digital advertising in the future.

Web3 Trends

In the field of Web3, innovation trends drive how the industry develops and evolves. XR, which comprises virtual, augmented, and mixed realities, is fast becoming integrated with Web3 technologies.

Rapid expansion had taken place, and today, there are over 3,472 companies operational with an employment count of over 109,000 professionals.

XR is growing at a normal rate of 14.69% per annum, and above 11,800 new employees have joined XR-focused companies over the last year.

Another major trend in security for Web3 is securing blockchain networks, smart contracts, and decentralised applications for trust and reliability purposes.

There are over 200 companies existing in this space right now, employing over 5,500 professionals and having added over 2,000 employees just over the last year.

Web3 security boasts an impressive growth rate pegged at 90.77%, showing that this field has become crucial for mainstream adoption of decentralised systems.

DeFi wallets are also on the rise by providing users with safe avenues for managing their digital assets and connecting to DeFi services. In this field, there are now more than 160 companies and 11,200 employees.

Roughly some 1,700 employees were added to DeFi wallet projects in the last year, giving it a solid 58.77% annual growth rate.

This substantiates the diversification within Web3 into immersive tech, security, and financial tools- with each leading to the industry’s fast global expansion.

Conclusion

Web3 Statistics: 2024 witnessed unprecedented Web3 growth within market, employment, and innovation domains. With Southeast Asia alone having launched its US$200 million blockchain fund, billion-dollar funding rounds are shaping the fast-paced ecosystem.

Web3 is crafting the very nucleus of the new age in technology and finance, supported by 460,000 working professionals and 17,000 firms, with a market size of nearly US$100 billion by 2034. XR, Web3 security, and DeFi wallets remain the frontliners of adoption, with usage led by younger demographics worldwide. Increasing investments, job creation, and advertisement guarantee that Web3 is more than a flash in the pan; this is merely the beginning of a worldwide transformation.

FAQ . How big is the size of the Web3 market, and how fast is it growing? The global Web3 market was nearly US$4.62 billion in 2025 and is expected to touch close to US$99.75 billion in 2034, at a compound rate of growth of 41.18%. Rapid spikes in blockchain applications adoption, a constant influx of venture funding, and the corruption of use cases accordingly into finance, gaming, advertising, and XR pave the path for this extraordinary market. Which regions and countries are top Web3 adoption happenings? North America is the leader, creating 37% of Web3 revenue, having 34% of users, with strong infrastructure and mass adoption of blockchain. Then comes Europe, which accounts for 24% of users, followed by the Asia-Pacific region with 18%. Who are the biggest investors in Web3? Web3 has drawn US$4B+ in investments from the major venture firms. Andreessen Horowitz tops the chart with an investment of US$1.2B into 30 companies and a US$4.5B crypto fund of its own. What do Web3 demographics tell us about users and investors? From the statistics, it seems that most Web3 users tend to be younger, male, and reside in cities often. Roughly 11% of the U.S. population has invested in cryptocurrencies, with participation favoured strongly by men at 16% to women at 7%. Women have less interest in metaverse adoption, though they measure 40–45% of all gamers. What are the most significant trends now shaping Web3? Having three separate trends guiding Web3 Formation. Extended Reality (XR), including VR, AR, and MR, features 3,472+ companies and employs 109,000+ employees, growing at a rate of 14.69% per annum. The security side of Web3 has over 200 companies, a workforce exceeding 5,500, and an increase of 90.77%, thereby suggesting an increase in demand for secure decentralised systems.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

