Yandex Statistics By Revenue, Website Traffic, Users And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Yandex Statistics: Yandex is a large Russian technology company that is most widely known worldwide for its search engine, maps, delivery, and numerous other digital services. Remaining the dominating force there in 2024, it had grown substantially across its offerings, while global outreach remained modest.

This article presents Yandex statistics from 2024—market shares, revenue, finance, users, and transparency stats—to provide you with a clear and simple conceptual view of Yandex’s performance.

Editor’s Choice

The company earned about 1.1 trillion Russian rubles in revenue in 2024, marking a 37% year-over-year increase.

Net income sharply decreased to just 11.5 billion rubles in 2024, from over 55 billion rubles in 2023.

The e-commerce, mobility, and delivery segment contributed 54% of total revenue at about 592 billion rubles.

Search and portal accounted for some 440 billion rubles, up 30% from last year.

Although marginally positioned as a global search engine with roughly a 2.8% global market share, it holds a position of absolute dominance in the Russian and Turkish markets.

Yandex experienced an operating cost outlay to the tune of 771.7 billion rubles, severely affecting profit margin.

In its present form, the company employs approximately 28,000 employees on a full-time and contract basis.

Monthly users spend approximately 12 hours and 17 minutes on Yandex, with around 94.5% of desktop users accessing it via the Windows Operating System.

Yandex Maps counted 43 million registered users, Yandex Games 11.5 million monthly users, and Yandex Weather 32 million monthly visitors.

Approximately 60% of the internet traffic in Russia goes over Yandex, with 3.8 billion page visits per month, plus more than 88% direct traffic.

By 2024, 20% of searches on Yandex were voice-based with the aid of its new AI assistant, Alice.

Yandex Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

As per a Statista report, Yandex statistics show that Yandex has experienced strong growth in 2024. The company registered revenue of almost 1.1 trillion rubles, 37% ahead of revenue in the preceding year, showing solid growth.

Often, people compare Yandex to Google, as it too started with a search engine but has, over the years, added quite a number of services.

While it is a Dutch-registered company and has offices in different countries, most users are Russian-speaking.

Yandex is regarded more as a multifaceted company. It keeps a glide path in e-commerce, maps, mobile apps, online advertisements, ride-hailing, car sharing, food delivery, and logistics.

Its income is substantially more in e-commerce and mobility, and delivery businesses than in the search sector.

The company made a net income (profit) of about 11.5 billion Russian rubles in 2024. When looking at worldwide search engines, Google is undoubtedly the leader.

As of January 2025, about 79% of global desktop search was controlled by Google. Globally, Yandex, on the other hand, holds just about 2.9%.

However, if we take the scenario in Russia, then the equation totally alters.

Occurring within Russia, Google has a much lower share, and in terms of enforcement, Yandex becomes more powerful, since most searchers in Russia prefer to use Yandex for their searches rather than Google.

Yandex Revenue By Segment

(Reference: statista.com)

About 440 billion rubles were generated by Yandex in the year 2024 from search and portal services, almost 30% more than the year before.

In the same year, the e-commerce, mobility, and delivery segment brought in around 592 billion rubles, representing 54 % of the company’s total revenue. 1997 marks the year of public introduction of Yandex, which in Russian stands for “yet another indexer”.

In the year following its public introduction, it launched the first contextual banner ad, and contextual advertising has traditionally been a core part of its business since then.

The company went profitable in 2002, ventured across borders in 2005, and went itself on the NASDAQ in 2011.

Every year, new services have been launched under the Yandex umbrella.

Today, it operates in Russia and CIS countries, as well as in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, offering taxi and food delivery services.

In 2024, this mobility segment generated a revenue of around 228 billion rubles.

Separating the Russian business activities from the international arm in 2024 was rendered necessary due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

It was then that the Western-affected Russian business was sold to local investors and continued under the name Yandex; meanwhile, the international arm of the company separated and took on the name Nebius.

With its revenue something on the order of 1.1 trillion rubles and over one trillion rubles in costs in 2024, the search and portal segment was the most profitable segment of the company, with adjusted EBITDA being over 220 billion rubles.

Yandex Search Engine Share

(Source: searchendurance.com)

As per Searchendurance, Yandex statistics state that, being the third-most used search engine in the world, Yandex disappointingly holds a rather modest global market share of 2.78%.

That number serves to show its existence worldwide, but it pales far away from Google, which enjoys about 89.34%.

Bing is a distant second with about 4.16% market share, so it is not far away from Yandex, but for Yandex to move ahead of Google is going to require more of an uphill battle.

Yandex Search Engine Share By Region

With only a 0.19% search engine market share in the North American territory, Yandex is way behind in terms of search engine market shares, with Google at 89%, Bing at 6.7%, Yahoo at 2.2%, and DuckDuckGo at 1.64%.

Yandex enjoys a higher market share of 4.63% in Asia, claiming to be the second most used search engine on the continent, coming after Google, whose market share is 87.18%.

With a given market share of 53.05%, Turkey happens to be the largest Yandex market in the world, far ahead of Google with 42.59%.

The Belarusian market pays about 30.52% in revenues to Yandex, while it is second to Google, which accounts for 67.88% of the market share.

Such high usage is understandable since about 70% of the population of Belarus speaks Russian. Kazakhstan has a large Russian-speaking population as well, and since Yandex accounts for 24.78% of market share, it is thus the second most popular choice after Google, with a 73.64% share.

Yandex holds a smaller market share of 10.07% in Ukraine, but also ranks second after Google, with an 84.54% share.

Yadex Net Income

(Reference: statista.com)

Yandex’s net income rose to an all-time high in 2023, reaching more than 55 billion rubles.

However, with only 11.5 billion rubles in net profit in 2024, the company drastically cut back from the previous year’s performance.

Such a fluctuation aligns with changing profiles of development in Yandex’s various business areas.

In recent years, Yandex’s impressive growth was fueled by launching several new O2O services, such as Yandex. Drive (car sharing) and Yandex. Eats (food delivery) by attractive revenues in the search business and cloud services.

Despite a net income setback between 2020 and 2021, Yandex still grew revenue by 38%, implying that most of its sectors were earning good revenues.

The net income rose sharply in 2022 mainly because Yandex sold its News and Zen platforms.

Founded in 2000 in Moscow, Yandex has become one of the biggest internet companies in Europe and continues to be Russia’s top search engine.

Every year, it launches new services such as Yandex. Lavka for fast grocery delivery and makes investments in autonomous-driving technology.

In 2024, the company’s Russia division was divested to local investors due to Western sanctions on Russia, while the international part of the business was separated and renamed Nebius.

Yandex User Count

More than 27.60% of users prefer to go for the mobile app; however, around 40% access the Yandex search engine through desktop computers.

On average, the typical user spends an estimated 12 hours and 17 minutes per month with a Yandex account.

In Russia, about 75% of Yandex users have Android smartphones, whereas roughly one in four users accesses Yandex using an iPhone; however, the share of iOS users was expected to increase to 56% by 2024.

Very few, well, about 0.02% of users use Windows phones to go through Yandex.

Among desktop users, an enormously significant share of about 94.5% use Windows for the operating system, whereas about 3.75% use macOS to surf online through Yandex.

Also, Yandex reported that 97% of the websites visited by Yandex users are secured by HTTPS. Yandex Maps now accounts for some 43 million users being registered users.

Yandex Games, offering free browser games, is used by around 11.5 million users monthly. Yandex Weather, on the other hand, is hit by some 32 million visits per month.

Lastly, people spend an average of 58 minutes per month reading news through Yandex, as per the company’s own statistics.

Yandex Operating Cost

(Source: searchendurance.com)

Last year, Yandex spent 7.71 billion rubles in operating costs and other expenses. Converting this figure into USD, the expenses would be around US$7.6 billion.

After absorbing all such expenses, a few hundred million profit was reported by the company.

Almost half of Yandex’s revenue is still generated by contextual advertising.

These ads appear in search results as well as on partner websites on the Yandex Advertising Network.

Statista states that Yandex, with a valuation of about US$12.5 billion, is still the most valuable internet company in Russia.

According to the Q3 financial reports, a total of about 9,801 persons were said to be working for Yandex, whereas 28,090 are considered full-time employees.

This means that there are permanent staff members apart from temporary and contract staff members.

Search Statistics For Yandex

Yandex users conduct approximately six to seven searches every day. These are spread over two, sometimes three, search sessions.

Yandex is especially popular in searches with a local flavour since as much as 7 % of all Yandex searches carry with them the name of a city, most likely the city where the searcher lives.

A typical Yandex search has some two or three keywords, all keyed in with Cyrillic letters since the majority of the searchers type in Russian or a related language.

Accredited to some older internal data by Yandex, as many as 55 % of users find what they were looking for after just one search on the engine.

Roughly 20 % of searches are conducted with voice commands via Alice, Yandex’s built-in voice assistant.

To facilitate faster typing and easier searching, Yandex also offers more than one billion search hints or autocomplete suggestions to users every day.

Yandex Website Traffic Statistics

About 60 % of all Russian Internet traffic, on average, comes from the Yandex domain, underlining the platform’s domination over the scene.

In 2019, Yandex would have spent in excess of US$2 billion just in operating expenses to perfect its search engine technology and to provide more relevant results.

Yandex’s annual revenues went above US$3 billion in 2021.

Ranked number one in Russia, Yandex is also the eighth most popular website in the world.

They are handling an average of 3.8 billion page views every month.

Users tend to have sessions averaging 11 minutes, and during this time, they view approximately 9.35 pages.

About 89% of traffic to Yandex comes from within Russia, and the number one searched word is actually “Yandex” in Russian.

Less than 7% comes from Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine combined; less than 1% is from the United States.

Also, a staggering 88.8% of Yandex traffic is direct, meaning people type the address or navigate straight to the site.

In comparison, 93.5% of the traffic is organic, with paid advertisements accounting for only 6.5% of it. Among the social media traffic, at least half of it comes from YouTube.

Yandex Vs Google Statistics

At present, Google accounts for 53% market share in the Russian online market; Yandex draws roughly 44%.

With regards to browsers, 57% of Russian users prefer Google Chrome, while just 14% employ the Yandex browser daily.

Roughly 13.5 million websites in Russia use Google Analytics as an online performance tool; about half a million sites also connect with Yandex Metrica.

Around 19.3% of all websites in the entire network use Google Analytics; only 0.77% use Yandex Metrica, including the WordPress plugin version.

Google Analytics, a web analytics tool, enjoys the pride of being number one in every country, including Russia.

Yandex Webmaster. 1.5 billion people globally use Gmail, while the user base for Yandex email barely surpasses a meagre 20 million.

Over a billion users store their files via Google Drive; only around two million are of the Yandex Drive kind.

Google Feed to discover news garners about 800 million users, compared to 35 million news readers of Yandex News.

Despite the 12.7% revenue growth experienced by Google during the previous year, Yandex still managed to grow its revenue by 21.5% during the same period.

Conclusion

Yandex Statistics: In 2024, Yandex was strong in Russia, generating about three out of four search queries on the continent, second in traffic only to one other website. It diversified services into ride-hailing, streaming, e-commerce, and media, tapping into tens of millions of users across platforms. From a financial perspective, revenues soared past US$11.5-billion, with profits almost doubling during the year. On the global front, it could only manage to profit with a market share of about 2-3%, yet it maintained its status as a leading technology company in home markets.

