WordPress Statistics By Version, Usage, SEO, Security And Hosting (2025)

Introduction

WordPress Statistics: WordPress is a tool used for managing content on websites, and it was first started as a simple platform for writing blogs in 2003 and was developed by the WordPress Foundation. Over time, it has grown and now allows people to create many different types of websites, including regular websites, online shops, photo galleries, learning sites, forums, mailing lists, and membership websites. Whether users want to launch a personal blog, open an online store, or build a professional business site, WordPress offers the tools to make it happen with zero requirement for advanced technical skills.

This article will include several statistical analyses from different insights that cover top features, market share, usage, users, uses in segments, traffic share, etc. Hopefully, the overall article will guide you effectively in understanding the topic better.

Editor’s Choice

As per Semrush data, the word “WordPress” is searched around 2.4 million times every month globally.

times every month globally. Most WordPress.com websites, around 71% are written in English.

are written in English. Moreover, WordPress leads the CMS market with a 61% share.

share. WooCommerce, built on WordPress, is the top e-commerce platform, holding a 38.74% share in 2025.

share in 2025. As of July 2025, WP Zoom published a report stating that WordPress powers an impressive 43.4% of all websites, about 532 million , globally.

of all websites, about , globally. The WordPress theme directory offers more than 13,000 free themes, with over 30,000 available, including paid options.

free themes, with over available, including paid options. Codexpert.io also claimed that currently, version 6 is used by only 83.4% of all websites that use WordPress.

of all websites that use WordPress. As of June 2025, the total number of visits to WordPress.org was approximately 9.5 million , down by 2.26% from last month, according to the reports of Similarweb.

, down by from last month, according to the reports of Similarweb. In the same period, the total number of WordPress website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 33.29%.

trends.builtwith.com websites show that in 2025, Elementor will be used by 17,910 websites, making up about 1.79% of the most popular websites online.

websites, making up about of the most popular websites online. A report published on wpzoom.com in 2025 states that Elementor, Contact Form 7, and Yoast SEO are the top plugins, each used on more than 10 million websites.

websites. According to an AIOSEO report, out of the top 1 million sites with the most traffic, 29.13% of those sites use WordPress open-source software.

sites with the most traffic, of those sites use WordPress open-source software. hostinger.com website further reported that in 2025, WooCommerce powers more than 4.6 million active stores.

active stores. According to WPBeginner, Hostinger leads with a 3.5% share in WordPress hosting in 2025.

share in WordPress hosting in 2025. According to Search Logistics, nearly 13,000 WordPress websites are hacked each day.

Basic Analysis of WordPress

Release Date May 27, 2003 Stable Release July 25, 2025 (6.8.2) Author Mike Little and Matt Mullenweg Developer WordPress Foundation Repository core.trac.wordpress.org/browser Website wordpress.org License GPLv2 or later Written in PHP Operating system Unix-like, Windows, Linux Size 23.2 MB Type Blog software, content management system, and content management framework

Features of WordPress

Simplicity

Flexibility

Publish with Ease

Publishing Tools

User Management

Media Management

Full Standards Compliance

Easy Theme System

Extend with Plugins

Built-in Comments

Search Engine Optimised

Use WordPress in Your Language

Easy Installation and Upgrades

Importers

Own Your Data

Freedom

Community

Contribute

Overall Releases of WordPress

Date Version Codename April 15, 2025 6.8 Cecil November 12, 2024 6.7 Rollins July 16, 2024 6.6 Dorsey April 2, 2024 6.5 Regina November 7, 2023 6.4 Shirley August 8, 2023 6.3 Lionel March 29, 2023 6.2 Dolphy November 1, 2022 6.1 Misha May 24, 2022 6.0 Arturo January 25, 2022 5.9 Joséphine July 20, 2021 5.8 Tatum March 9, 2021 5.7 Esperanza December 8, 2020 5.6 Simone August 11, 2020 5.5 Eckstine March 31, 2020 5.4 Adderley November 12, 2019 5.3 Kirk May 7, 2019 5.2 Jaco February 21, 2019 5.1 Betty December 6, 2018 5.0 Bebo November 16, 2017 4.9 Tipton June 8, 2017 4.8 Evans December 6, 2016 4.7 Vaughan August 16, 2016 4.6 Pepper April 12, 2016 4.5 Coleman December 8, 2015 4.4 Clifford August 18, 2015 4.3 Billie April 23, 2015 4.2 Powell December 18, 2014 4.1 Dinah September 4, 2014 4.0 Benny April 16, 2014 3.9 Smith December 12, 2013 3.8 Parker October 24, 2013 3.7 Basie August 1, 2013 3.6 Oscar December 11, 2012 3.5 Elvin June 13, 2012 3.4 Green December 12, 2011 3.3 Sonny July 4, 2011 3.2 Gershwin February 23, 2011 3.1 Reinhardt June 17, 2010 3.0 Thelonious December 19, 2009 2.9 Carmen June 10, 2009 2.8 Baker December 11, 2008 2.7 Coltrane July 15, 2008 2.6 Tyner March 29, 2008 2.5 Brecker September 24, 2007 2.3 Dexter May 16, 2007 2.2 Getz January 22, 2007 2.1 Ella December 31, 2005 2.0 Duke February 17, 2005 1.5 Strayhorn May 22, 2004 1.2 Mingus January 3, 2004 1.0 Davis May 27, 2003 0.7 –

General WordPress Statistics

India and the United States are the two leading countries where people search for “WordPress” the most, with each country making about 246,000 searches monthly.

Most WordPress.com websites, around 71% are written in English.

Spanish is used on 4.7% of the sites, and Indonesian comes next with 2.4%.

According to AIO SEO, WordPress for Beginners is Facebook’s largest user group with 416,000+ members.

Currently, more than 61% of users have updated to the latest version of WordPress.

Around 7.7% of WordPress sites still use version 4.9 or older with Classic Editor.

WordPress developers usually earn between USD 56,000 and USD 111,000 yearly.

According to the WPZOOM report of July 2025, WordPress powers 43.4% of all websites, with around 532 million sites using it as their CMS.

Moreover, WordPress leads the CMS market with a 61% share.

Users can choose from over 30,000 themes and 70,000 plugins.

(Reference: hostinger.com)

WooCommerce, built on WordPress, is the top e-commerce platform, holding a 38.74% share in 2025.

Other platforms’ market shares are followed by Woo Themes (14.95%), Squarespace (14.67%), Shopify (10.32%), Wix (8.09%), and the rest (13.22%).

WordPress Usage Statistics

(Reference: wpzoom.com)

As of July 2025, WordPress powers an impressive 43.4% of all websites, about 532 million, globally.

It dominates the CMS market with over 61% share among sites using a known content management system.

The WordPress theme directory offers more than 13,000 free themes, with over 30,000 available, including paid options.

Its plugin repository hosts around 59,000 to 60,000 free plugins.

WooCommerce is the leading e-commerce solution that powers 20% to 21% of WordPress sites (over 163 million stores) and holds more than 36% of the e-commerce platform market.

Meanwhile, more than 4.6 million websites run WooCommerce.

According to Hostinger, nearly 88% to 89% of WordPress sites use the latest version (6.x).

Additionally, Elementor is the top page builder, used by nearly 29% of WordPress users.

WordPress continues to grow as the go-to platform for website building across blogs, businesses, and online stores.

WordPress Version Statistics

Currently, version 6 is used by only 83.4% of all websites that use WordPress.

Close behind, version 5 is still active on 11% of sites.

Meanwhile, version 4 powers 3.7% of installations, showing a small yet notable presence.

Only 0.3% continue to operate on version 3, reflecting a rare use of older, outdated software.

WordPress Language Statistics

According to a 2025 report by Good Firms, WordPress fully supports 65 languages apart from English.

Most WordPress websites use English, making up 71% of the total.

Spanish is the second most used at 4.7%, followed by Indonesian at 2.4%.

Other popular languages include Portuguese (Brazil) at 2.3%, French at 1.5%, Russian at 1.3%, German at 1.2%, Italian at 1%, Turkish at 0.7%, and Dutch at 0.6%.

WordPress Website Traffic Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of June 2025, the total number of visits to WordPress.org was approximately 9.5 million, down by 2.26% from last month.

In the same period, the website’s bounce rate was 60.48%.

Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 2.50, and the average visit duration was 2 minutes and 38 seconds.

Globally, WordPress website ranked #6,795, in the United States (#7,935), and category-wise (#200).

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The United States secured the highest share on WordPress.com, at 15.15%, in June 2025, down by 8.11% from May.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: India: 8.05% (+1.07%), Germany: 5.11% (+13.87%), United Kingdom: 4.14% (+5.05%), and Japan: 4.12% (-11.59%)

The rest of the countries captured a share of 63.44% of WordPress’s website traffic.

By User Demographics

WordPress Statistics based on gender, approximately 65% users were male and 35% female, as of June 2025.

In the same period, the total number of WordPress website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 33.29% followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 21.5%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 45 to 54 years (15.06%), 18 to 24 years (13.26%), 55 to 64 years (10.37%), and 65+ years (6.16%).

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The top traffic sources for the WordPress website were captured by organic search with a traffic share of 46.68%, followed by direct search (31.42%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by referrals (20.81%), paid search (0.22%), social (0.58%), mail (0.05%), and display (0.25%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of June 2025, Reddit accounted for the highest share on WordPress.com, resulting in 45.05%, followed by YouTube with a share of 36.62%.

Other social media traffic sources include X-twitter (3.98%), Facebook (3.48%), WhatsApp Web app (3.37%), and others (7.51%).

WordPress Themes Statistics

(Reference: builtwith.com)

As of 2025, Elementor is used by 17,910 websites, making up about 1.79% of the most popular websites online, covering a share of 10%.

Astra and Divi are both equally popular, each used by around 12,000 websites.

Astra is available on 12,156 websites (1.22%), while Divi appears on 11,202 websites (1.12%).

GeneratePress is currently used by 8,609 websites, covering 0.86% of top websites.

Furthermore, the next WordPress theme usage distribution is stated in the table below:

Technology Websites Share Newspaper 5,117 0.51% Avada 4,732 0.47% Genesis Framework 3,533 0.35% Flatsome 3,400 0.34% Kadence Theme 3,307 0.33% Twenty Seventeen 2,617 0.26%

By Costings

WordPress Statistics shows that WordPress theme prices can vary, with some costing as little as USD 10, while others go over USD 200.

Most themes are usually priced around USD 59.

In contrast, a yearly membership plan can cost between USD 48 and USD 399, with an average of about USD 145.

Lifetime memberships typically cost around USD 255 on average.

WordPress Plugins Statistics

A report published on wpzoom.com in 2025 states that Elementor, Contact Form 7, and Yoast SEO are the top plugins, each used on more than 10 million websites.

The Classic Editor follows with more than 9 million users.

WooCommerce and LiteSpeed Cache both have over 7 million installations.

Akismet and WPForms are each installed on more than 6 million sites.

All-in-One WP Migration, Site Kit by Google, and Wordfence Security each boast over 5 million active users.

WordPress E-commerce Statistics

hostinger.com website further reported that in 2025, WooCommerce powers more than 4.6 million active stores.

Across the world, about 9.1% of all websites in online retail belong to e-commerce platforms.

WordPress Statistics shows that among websites that use a known content management system, 20.7% are built with WooCommerce.

In the e-commerce market, WooCommerce holds a strong position with a share between 33% and 38%, making it more popular than competitors like Shopify and Wix.

The tool has seen remarkable adoption, with over 370 million total installations and nearly 50,000 new downloads occurring every day across the globe.

WordPress SEO Statistics

According to an AIOSEO report, out of the top 1 million sites with the most traffic, 29.13% of those sites use WordPress open-source software.

About 35% of people begin their product searches using Google.

Free organic traffic brings in around 53.3% of business revenue on average.

Most users, around 70% to 80% skip paid ads and prefer organic search results.

Google leads the search engine market with a massive 91.61% share.

Bing comes next with 3.38%, and Yandex follows at 1.65%.

For mobile searches, Google handles 93.77% of the traffic.

Meanwhile, Yahoo holds 3.42%, and Bing comes in third with just 0.36%.

WordPress Hosting Statistics

According to WPBeginner, Hostinger leads with a 3.5% share in WordPress hosting in 2025.

Newfold Digital, which includes Bluehost and HostGator, holds 3.3%. GoDaddy-related brands account for 2.6%.

SiteGround, known for excellent service, holds 2.2%, while WP Engine manages 1.7% of the total hosting landscape.

WordPress Hacking Methods Statistics

(Reference: hostinger.com)

A top WordPress firewall plugin reported that malware is behind 72.72% of all website hackings.

Meanwhile, other common types of hacks include unauthorised backdoor access (69.63%) and SEO spam (46.76%).

The “Hack Tools” method is responsible for 23.63% of attacks.

Less common threats include phishing (8.12%), website defacement (6.71%), mailers (5.95%), and droppers (just 1.04%).

WordPress Security Statistics

According to Search Logistics, nearly 13,000 WordPress websites are hacked each day, which means about nine sites are hacked every minute.

Meanwhile, this adds up to around 47 million hacks every year.

Sucuri, a well-known security plugin, says 90% of its website cleanup requests are from WordPress users.

Cybersecurity data shows 41% of attacks come from hosting issues, 37% from WordPress core, and 11% from vulnerable themes.

Conclusion

After completing the article on WordPress Statistics, it can be concluded that WordPress is the world’s most popular website-building platform. In recent years, this has been a popular choice for bloggers, business owners, developers, and online store creators due to its flexibility, language variability, and a large global community.

It also offers thousands of themes and plugins, which help users easily design and manage their websites the way they want. WordPress enables everything a user needs to turn their ideas into a real website. You can use it to create a blog, set up a business site, or open an online store without needing to be a tech expert.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Aioseo Wpzoom Invedus Hostinger Wpbeginner Wordfence Searchlogistics Goodfirms Wordpress Similarweb

FAQ . What are the advantages and disadvantages of WordPress? Advantages: Free and open source, easy to use, highly customizable, SEO friendly, large community support, multilingual support, mobile friendly, and regular updates

Free and open source, easy to use, highly customizable, SEO friendly, large community support, multilingual support, mobile friendly, and regular updates Disadvantages: Security risks, too many plugins can slow down the site, needs regular maintenance, learning curve for advanced features, and customisation can be costly. How to access WordPress content? For accessing WordPress content, first, logging into the dashboard is required, followed by navigating to the Posts or Pages section. How many posts can WordPress handle? WordPress can post unlimited, depending on your hosting, as there is no built-in limit for the number of posts that can be published.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey