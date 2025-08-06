How Many Search Engines Are There? Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

How Many Search Engines Are There? Nowadays, when people seek information about education, cricket stats, or culinary ideas online, some might say they enter the query into the search engine. How many search engines exist in the world, do you know? Though a few major players, like Google or Bing, focus on a handful of search engines, there are hundreds, if not more than a thousand, including niche ones and local ones.

This article goes into how many search engines exist and how markets are distributed, and, on top of that, why we still mostly depend on just a very few.

Globally, Google commands an 89.66% share in search engine usage with 164.6 billion visits, managing over 8.5 billion queries each day.

share in search engine usage with visits, managing over queries each day. Bing holds a global portion of 3.88% and 10.5% of the desktop market share, registering a 63.04% growth since 2021.

and of the desktop market share, registering a growth since 2021. Naver is South Korea’s premier search engine with a range of services like Naver Mail and Knowledge iN.

Yandex has 63% of the market, and Google grabs 33% in Russia.

of the market, and Google grabs in Russia. The average CTR for the 1st position on a Google query stands at 19.3% .

. Conventional search engines are used by 98% of all internet users at least once a month.

of all internet users at least once a month. 70% of companies appreciate that ChatGPT helps them in generating content faster.

of companies appreciate that ChatGPT helps them in generating content faster. 13% of top-rated content on Google today is AI-generated.

Top 10 Search Engines

#1. Google: The Global Search Leader

As of April 2025, Google has retained its position as the global search engine leader with the highest market share of 89.66%.

Due to a very complex algorithm that centres on user intent, results can be delivered in a relevant and timely manner.

#2. Bing: Gaining Ground on Desktop

Bing, launched in 2009 by Microsoft, holds a 3.88% share of the global market as of April 2025.

Though Bing has a minimal share on mobile at 0.52%, the desktop usage of the search engine has soared to 10.5%, an increase of 63.04% since 2021.

Since January 2024, the global market share of Bing has been on a steady rise from 3.42%.

#3. Yandex: Dominating the Russian Market

Yandex is the leading search engine in Russia, dominating the market with a 72% share as of April 2025.

Globally, Yandex carved out around a 2.53% slice of the total search market.

In January 2024, it accounted for 1.63% globally, showing a robust growth in less than a year.

Yandex has a relatively small footprint internationally compared to its dominant local presence.

The search engine is also somewhat popular in Turkey, where it earned a 41% share in 2022.

Businesses interested in reaching either Russian-speaking or Turkish audiences can benefit from optimising for Yandex.

#4. Yahoo!

Even though pocketed behind newer platforms, Yahoo retains a global market share of 1.32% as of April 2025.

For nearly three decades, Yahoo! has provided services for millions, with over 4 billion users carried per month in 2023.

#5. DuckDuckGo: Privacy First

With privacy concerns, the appeal of DuckDuckGo grew in the last couple of years. Holding in April 2025, a market share of 0.84% in the U.S.

DuckDuckGo shows a 1.92% market share for November 2024 in the U.S.

DuckDuckGo handles 3.1 billion searches per month and around 35.3 billion annually.

#6. Baidu: The Chinese Search Giant

Baidu has been the No. 1 search engine in China with a market share of 47.07% as of February 2025. Bing follows it in the same territory with 30.74%, and then Haosou (360search) with 9.02%.

On a global level, Baidu makes up only 0.72% of the search engine traffic.

Even though Google is in China, it takes an insignificant market share of probably 2%, mostly due to its restrictions imposed by the government.

Search engines Domain Traffic

(Semrush) Global Market share(%) Google 164.6B 89.66 Bing 3.3B 3.88 Yandex.ru 3B 2.53 Yahoo 4.2B 1.32 DuckDuckGo 4.4B 0.84 Baidu 339.2M 0.72 Naver 744.8M – AOL 212.9M – Qwant 42.2M – Ecosia 359.6K –

(Source: infidigit.com)

#7. Naver: South Korea’s Search Powerhouse

Naver was launched in 1999 by Naver Corporation, which was the first search platform in South Korea with its search engine.

More than just a search, it offers services such as Naver Mail. Knowledge IN is a community Q&A system.

#8. AOL: A Long-Time Search Industry Player

Started in 1983 under the name Control Video Corporation, AOL was one of the first and true ISPs.

Rebranded America Online in 1991 and still rebranded into AOL Inc. in 2009, it was distributing CDs at one point in time to help install its software on a user’s computer nostalgic feelings now.

Verizon Communications acquired AOL for $4.4 billion at some point in the past, emphasizing its standing in the technology sector.

#9. Qwant: European Privacy Alternative

Established in 2013, Qwant is a French company and functions with 26 linguistic interfaces.

One of the rare platforms from the EU with its indexing engine, Qwant is the one generally known for placing priority on user privacy.

It does not track its users, nor does it tailor search results according to browsing history, unlike Google.

In 2019, it was ranked as the 86th most visited domain in France.

Today, it handles more than 10 million queries every day, drawing the attention of privacy-conscious Europeans.

#10. Ecosia: Searching for the Planet

Ecosia is a pro-environmental search engine that plants trees for every 45 searches made.

On Bing’s algorithm, most of the proceeds from advertising revenue are spent on reforestation efforts around the world.

Ecosia is popular among green lifestyle proponents and those advocating for sustainability.

Giving search results that stand aside, Ecosia also ensures transparency of environmental impact, posting monthly financial reports.

Top Search Engines By Region

So, these search engines are leading in different regions.

Global Dominance of Google

Google remains the most-used search engine across the globe.

The local algorithms, quick on their feet, and a seamless interface with other concerned services are top picks in most countries.

Yandex Leads in Russia

It is only in Russia that the local monster Yandex comes out on top.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the statistics show that 63.2% of Russian internet users preferred to use Yandex to search, whereas the use of Google is a little above 33%.

So this marks a major regional change from the global norm, where Yandex surpasses even the world leader.

Baidu Dominates in China

In China, Baidu is still the most-used search-engine.

Though a constructive decline is observed in the percentage of internet users accessing it, Baidu maintains its position as a leading name in the search engine world in China.

It is mostly because China’s internet regulation blocks access to Google and other global platforms.

Yahoo in Japan: It’s Popular

Yahoo is still being used by people in Japan alongside Google.

At the end of 2024, almost 50% of respondents from Japan confirmed having used Yahoo at least once during the previous four weeks.

This recognised image, along with local customisation, keeps Yahoo relevant in the Japanese market.

Yahoo: Usage in Mexico

Similarly, the Yahoo search engine still has some user base in Mexico.

More than 21% of internet users in Mexico reported the use of Yahoo in 2024.

Google is, however, the main search engine for the majority, while there are still many who regard Yahoo as a very familiar and trustworthy platform.

Best AI Search Engines

Perplexity.ai – An AI search engine that gives direct answers with citations.

You.com – Customizable AI search engine with summarised results.

NeevaAI – An ad-free AI search engine giving real-time, context-aware responses.

ChatGPT Search – Uses ChatGPT to create conversational-type answers.

Seekr – AI search engine rating credibility and bias in results.

Brave Search – Independent AI engine, favouring the privacy of indexing in real-time.

Komodo AI – An AI-powered tool that analyses and summarises the research results.

Andi Search – Chatbot-style AI search engine providing conversational answers.

Elicit.org – AI-powered academic research and paper analysis engine.

Phind – Developer-focused AI search engine that provides results specific to code.

Job Finder Search Engines

Indeed–Job listings search engine.

LinkedIn–Professional networking site with job search.

Glassdoor–A Job search site along with company reviews.

Real Estate Search Engines

Zillow–Property search engine for real estate listings.

Trulia–Real estate search engine focusing on local listings and insights.

Health And Medical Search Engines

Healthline–Health-information-related search engine.

WebMD–Medical search website with symptom and condition guides.

Entertainment And Media Search Engines

IMDb–Search engine for movies, TV shows, and cast info.

Goodreads–A platform to discover and search for books.

Pinterest–Search engine for creative ideas and inspiration.

Last.fm–Music discovery and recommendation engine.

SoundCloud–A platform to share music with search functionality.

BitChute–Video platform with user-driven content search.

News And Dissemination Engine

Google News–Aggregated news search engine.

Feedly–RSS reader supporting content search with keywords.

Archive.org–Search engine for archived internet content.

Yummly–Search engine for recipes.

Search Engine Statistics And Facts

Search engines have a crucial role to play in user navigation, as some 93% of web traffic is referred to these portals.

An estimated 2.2 trillion search queries are handled annually by all platforms in existence.

As of April 2023, Google maintains its number one position with 92.82% global search engine share.

In the process, almost 68% of online experiences begin with a search engine, thus suggesting that search engines are somewhat the doorway for users.

SearchEngineLand states that Google processes about 63,000 searches per second, amounting to 3.8 million per minute, 5.6 billion in one day, and almost 2 trillion in a year.

Yahoo, meanwhile, gets about 63,650 searches per minute, translating to nearly 2.75 billion searches per month or nearly 33 billion per year worldwide.

About 85% of the users are United States-based users, indicating a very high concentration geographically.

Almost 46% of Google searches are local queries since people mostly search for nearby things or services.

Further to that, YouTube, a Google-owned company, is considered the world’s Largest Search Engine, with monthly searches of up to 3 billion.

Conclusion

How we explore the Internet is driven by search engines, with Google dominating the scene worldwide. But there are at least 200 alternatives that include regional, niche, and AI-powered options that offer a bespoke experience for the user. The changing scenario casts forth an interesting facet search does not just end at Google!

