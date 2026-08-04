Best Online Casinos in Slovenia – August 2026

Online casinos are becoming increasingly popular in Slovenia, and players are looking for the best online casino Slovenia. This article will compare the best online casinos available to Slovenian players.

In our rankings, we will consider safety, withdrawal speed, games, bonuses, payments, mobile experience, and customer support. This way, you can find the best online casino for Slovenia that will fit your needs and expectations.

#1 Bizzo Casino Top casino Welcome bonus 125 % do 1250 $ + 125 spins 9.8 Rating Play Now

#2 Billy Bets Casino Welcome bonus 100% do 500 $ + 200 spins 9.7 Rating Play Now

#3 Rabona Casino Welcome bonus 100% do 500 $ + 200 spins 9.6 Rating Play Now

#4 Wazamba Casino Welcome bonus 100% do 500 $ + 200 spins 9.5 Rating Play Now

#5 20bet Casino Welcome bonus 100% do 120 $ + 120 spins 9.4 Rating Play Now

#6 Spinit Casino Welcome bonus 100% do 500 $ + 200 spins 9.3 Rating Play Now

#7 Joo Casino Welcome bonus 100% do 3000 $ + 100 spins 9.2 Rating Play Now

#8 SlotLords Casino Welcome bonus 100 % do 750 $ + 100 spins 9.1 Rating Play Now

#9 Neon54 Casino Welcome bonus 100% do 500 $ + 200 spins 9.1 Rating Play Now

#10 Spinbara Casino Welcome bonus 100% do 500 $ + 200 spins 9.0 Rating Play Now

Editor’s Picks: Best Online Casinos at a Glance

Wazamba Casino is the best online casino overall , as it has a good welcome bonus, a decent game library, and quick withdrawal times.

Dragon Slots Casino is the best option for slot players , as it offers more than 100 exciting slot games.

20bet Casino is best for fast withdrawals , as most transactions get processed in several minutes or hours, depending on the payout method.

You can get the best welcome bonus at Spinanga Casino , as this casino offers generous bonuses for casino, live casino, and sports betting.

The best mobile casino is Bizzo Casino , as it has apps for both Android and iOS users, and it’s optimized for mobile browsers.

Rabona Casino is best for live dealer games , offering over 700 live casino games.

BillyBets has the best game variety , with almost 13,000 game titles in its game library.

Compare the Best Online Casinos for Slovenian Players

If you want to find the best casino online in Slovenia and you want to make an informed choice, here is a brief overview of your top options:

Casino Best for Welcome bonus Number of games Withdrawal time Payment methods Rating Wazamba Casino Overall playing experience 100% up to €500 + 200 free spins 5,000+ 1-3 days Bank transfers, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller 9.9 Rabona Casino Live dealer games 100% up to €500 + 200 free spins 10,000+ 1-3 days Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets, crypto 9.8 Dragon Slots Slot players 100% up to €4,000 + 700 free spins Thousands of slot games Up to 3 days Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay 9.8 20bet Casino Fast withdrawals 100% up to €120 + 120 free spins 3,000+ Several minutes to up to 48 hours, depending on the payout method Credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, crypto 9.7 Bizzo Casino Mobile users 150% up to €1250 + 125 free spins 3,000+ 1-5 days Bank transfers, Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard 9.6 BillyBets Variety of games 100% up to €500 + 200 free spins ~13,000 24-48 hours for crypto and e-wallets, 3-5 days for bank transfers Credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto 9.4 Spinanga Casino Welcome bonus and promotions 100% up to €500 + 200 free spins (casino) 200% up to 3,000 USDT (crypto casino) 10,000+ Up to 5 days, depending on the payout method Mastercard, Neteller, and Skrill 9.4

How We Test and Rank Online Casinos

To ensure there is no bias when ranking the best casino online, we use the same review process for every casino. We look past marketing claims and conduct practical tests instead. This way, we can see a true player experience for each casino:

Licensing and Player Safety

Every top online casino should be licensed by a reputable licensing body, such as the Curaçao Gaming Control Board or Anjouan Gaming Board. We have checked that every casino on this list has a valid and active license.

Player safety is extremely important, which is why we have checked that these casinos have strict SSL encryption standards and data protection protocols. These are extremely important, as they ensure that players’ data isn’t vulnerable and exposed to scammers or hackers.

Deposits and Withdrawals

To ensure everything works as intended, we make real deposits, play games, and then withdraw our winnings. If there are any issues with deposits and withdrawals, we flag the casino and remove it from our rankings altogether.

Game Quality and Software Providers

While test-playing games, we also rate their quality and variety. We also check the fairness and integrity of these games. This is the most important thing, as it ensures that the games are fair and that you have an actual chance of winning them.

We also check software providers, as the best casinos partner with premium software providers, such as NetEnt, Play’n GO, and others.

Bonus Fairness

Most online casinos offer really generous bonuses, but not all these bonuses are that generous. Bonuses with excessively high wagering requirements may seem great, but most players struggle to claim and enjoy them. That’s why we look for bonuses with reasonable wagering requirements (30-50x).

Mobile Experience and Usability

Some players want to download mobile apps, while others try to avoid them and stick to browser sites. Yet, most players like the convenience of using their mobile devices to play. That’s why we are ranking only the casinos that either have great native mobile apps or optimized sites for mobile browsers.

Customer Support

No matter how great the casino is or how experienced the player is, customer support needs to step in and help from time to time. A helpful and friendly customer support team is a must-have for all casinos that we recommend, and it needs to be available 24/7.

In-Depth Reviews of the Best Online Casinos in Slovenia

Each casino from our list has different advantages and may suit a different type of player. That’s why we want to give you an in-depth review for each one of these casinos. Here is what you need to know:

Wazamba Casino

We have ranked Wazamba Casino as the best online casino for Slovenian players, as it offers the best overall gaming experience. Its main advantage is the gamified rewards system that motivates players to keep playing.

This casino has over 5,000 games, which means there is a game for every player. The platform design is modern and visually appealing. The navigation is simple and intuitive.

License and safety Curacao Gaming Control Board license, strict data protection protocols Game selection Over 5,000 games Welcome bonus 100% up to €500 + 200 free spins Payment methods Bank transfers, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller Withdrawal speed 1-3 days Mobile experience Wazamba Casino is optimized for mobile players Customer support 24/7 customer support through live chat or email

One clear disadvantage is that new players can have lower withdrawal limits, which can feel restrictive, especially for the high rollers.

Rabona Casino

This casino is a go-to place for players interested in live casino games. Its extensive game library includes thousands of games, including live blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat. Players who want a true VIP experience can try the Gold Saloon games.

Probably the biggest disadvantage of using Rabona Casino is that withdrawal requests can take up to 3 days to be processed.

License and safety Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan license Game selection More than 10,000 games Welcome bonus 100% up to €500 + 200 free spins Payment methods Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets, crypto Withdrawal speed 1-3 days Mobile experience Rabona Casino doesn’t have an app, but it is optimized for mobile browsers. Customer support 24/7 customer support through live chat or email

Dragon Slots

This is the favorite casino among the players interested in slot games. Dragon Slots Casino offers thousands of slot games, with that number constantly growing. These slot games are high–RTP, and they range from classic slot games to 3D and progressive jackpot slots.

One clear disadvantage of Dragon Slots Casino is a bit limited table game selection, especially when compared to other casinos.

License and safety Curacao Gaming Control Board license Game selection Thousands of slot games from 50+ game providers Welcome bonus 100% up to €4,000 + 700 free spins Payment methods Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay Withdrawal speed Up to 3 days Mobile experience This is a mobile-first casino, with mobile apps available on the App Store and Google Play Store Customer support 24/7 customer support through live chat or email

20bet Casino

If you’re looking for a casino with the fastest withdrawals, look no further than 20bet Casino. Your withdrawal requests will be processed within several minutes, up to 48 hours, depending on your chosen withdrawal method.

Even though it offers a vast selection of casino games, 20bet Casino is mainly focused on sports betting, which can leave casino players feeling a bit lost and overlooked.

License and safety Curacao Gaming Control Board license Game selection Over 3,000 games Welcome bonus 100% up to €120 + 120 free spins Payment methods Credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, crypto Withdrawal speed Several minutes to up to 48 hours, depending on the payout method Mobile experience 20bet Casino has mobile apps for Android and iOS users Customer support 24/7 customer support through live chat or email

Bizzo Casino

Mobile gambling is on the rise, and that’s exactly the main advantage of Bizzo Casino. This casino is optimized for mobile browsers, allowing players to play casino games on their phones without downloading apps. For those who don’t mind downloading apps, there is a mobile app for Android users.

Given that this is a mobile-first online casino, not having a mobile app for iOS users is a serious oversight.

License and safety Curacao Gaming Control Board license Game selection Over 3,000 games Welcome bonus 150% up to €1250 + 125 free spins Payment methods Bank transfers, Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard Withdrawal speed 1-5 days Mobile experience A mobile app for Android users; extremely optimized for mobile browsers Customer support 24/7 customer support through live chat or email

BillyBets

For those interested in a wide game variety, BillyBets is a great choice. This casino offers between 10,000 and 13,000 game titles, ensuring that every player can find a perfect game for themselves. Casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports – all these await you at BillyBets Casino.

BillyBets Casino has a lucrative VIP program, but it can be hard to advance to higher VIP levels.

License and safety Gaming Board of Anjouan license Game selection ~13,000 game titles Welcome bonus 100% up to €500 + 200 free spins Payment methods Credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto Withdrawal speed 24-48 hours for crypto and e-wallets, 3-5 days for bank transfers Mobile experience Mobile browser-friendly Customer support 24/7 customer support through live chat or email

Spinanga Casino

Spinanga Casino is the most generous casino on our list when it comes to welcome bonuses and other bonuses and promotions. It offers different welcome bonuses depending on whether you’re interested in casino games, sports betting, live casino, or crypto casino.

Despite how generous Spinanga bonus offers are, they are time-limited, which means you need to meet wagering requirements within several days to get the bonus.

License and safety Gaming Board of Anjouan license Game selection Over 10,000 games Welcome bonus 100% up to €500 + 200 free spins (casino) 200% up to 3,000 USDT (crypto casino) Payment methods Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, and others Withdrawal speed Up to 5 days, depending on the payout method Mobile experience Mobile browser-friendly Customer support 24/7 customer support through live chat or email

Best Online Casinos by Player Priority

When choosing the best casino slovenija online, players have priorities when it comes to certain features. Knowing your priorities can help you choose the best online casino for you:

Best Casino for Slot Players

For slot players, the best casinos are Dragon Slots and Wazamba. They offer thousands of slot games, ranging from classic slots to more advanced slot types, such as 3D slots and progressive jackpot slots.

These diverse slot games come from reputable game providers, such as Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Nolimit City, Relax Gaming, and more. These providers release new slot games every month, and sometimes offer demo versions.

Most bonuses on Dragon Slots and Wazamba come with free spins, which is perfect for slot players.

Best Casino for Fast Withdrawals

When it comes to casino online real money, fast withdrawals are among the most important things to players. The casinos with the fastest withdrawals are 20bet Casino and BillyBets Casino, as both take up to 2 days (48 hours) to process your withdrawal request.

Other casinos take up to 3 days to do so, sometimes longer. The quickest payment methods are crypto and ewallets, while card withdrawals and bank transfers take the longest to be processed. The minimum withdrawal amount is $10, and the maximum is $10,000 per transaction.

20bet Casino has no fees for withdrawals, but you might be subject to taxes on your winnings. Slovenia has several tax brackets and different taxes on gambling, so make sure to research them before placing any bets.

Before processing your first withdrawal, the casino will ask you to upload documents to verify your identity.

Best Casino for Welcome Bonuses

We have chosen Spinanga Casino as the best casino for welcome bonuses. Its welcome bonus is 100% up to €500 + 200 free spins (casino) and 200% up to 3,000 USDT (crypto casino). However, this is not the only casino online bonus, as Spinanga Casino offers many other bonuses and promotions.

The wagering requirements range between 35x and 40x, which is pretty reasonable. Free spins are added gradually to the account, 20 per day for 10 days. You’ll need to meet the wagering requirements within 10 days to claim the bonus.

Best Casino for Live Dealer Games

Rabona Casino offers over 300 live table games. These games are hosted by Evolution, Pragmatic Play Live, and Ezugi in 4K resolution. They are also optimized for mobile users, which means you can enjoy these games even on your phone.

Rabona Casino offers games such as live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. These games have pretty low minimum stakes of only €0.20. There are also dedicated VIP High Roller blackjack tables that can handle up to €10,000 per hand.

Best Mobile Casino

Bizzo Casino is built on HTML5 technology, which allows it to run smoothly on mobile browsers for both Android and iOS users. The pages and games load quickly, almost instantly. This casino is perfect for players who want the convenience of mobile playing without having to download the app.

Still, Bizzo Casino only offers an app for Android users. It doesn’t offer an iOS app yet, but that might change in the future. Overall, it’s a great online casino for mobile players. Another option is Dragon Slots, a casino that offers a great playing experience for players using mobile browsers, and it has apps for both Android and iOS users.

Best Casino for Cryptocurrency Payments

Wazamba and 20bet Casino are great for crypto payments, as they support cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana, Litecoin, and Ripple. Crypto payments are becoming increasingly popular because transactions are processed almost instantly, with near-zero fees.

That’s why cryptocurrency payments offer the fastest and cheapest withdrawals. Many casinos that support crypto payments won’t ask you to do a KYC check right away. However, they will ask for identity verification when you request your first withdrawal.

Online Casino Bonuses Available in Slovenia

Online casinos attract new players and retain existing ones through lucrative bonuses and promotions. These bonuses and promotions provide that added value to the user and help casinos achieve and keep a competitive edge. There are several main types of casino bonuses:

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses exist to attract new players and motivate them to make their first deposits. Usually, these bonuses match the deposited money up to a certain amount (€500, €1,000, or even more). This way, new players can double or triple their initial funds.

Free Spins

Free spins are a popular bonus among slot players. Just like its name suggests, this bonus gives a certain number (100, 150, 200, etc.) of free spins on certain slot games. Usually, these spins are assigned fixed bet values (e.g., €0.20 per spin). Any winning spin gets converted into bonus funds.

Reload Bonuses and Cashback

While the welcome bonuses exist to attract new players, reload bonuses exist to keep existing players and motivate them to keep playing. Usually, they are scheduled for weekends or other notable days. Unlike welcome bonuses, reload bonuses don’t match the deposit by 100%, and they usually match 20%-50% of the deposit, with lower max deposit limits.

Cashback bonuses, on the other hand, return a percentage of players’ net losses. This way, they cushion the losses and help players stay profitable. Most cashback bonuses are around 10%, but they can get higher for VIP players or during special events and promotions.

VIP and Loyalty Programs

Speaking of VIP players, online casinos also offer VIP and loyalty programs for their most active and loyal players. These programs give better bonuses, better wagering requirements, a personal account manager, and other unique perks.

VIP programs are gamified and tiered. Players on higher VIP tiers have better perks, which further motivates them to keep playing.

Bonus Terms Players Should Check

All these bonuses have certain terms. For example, most have wagering requirements of 30x, 40x, or higher. This means that they need to wager 30x, 40x, or more of the bonus amount to be able to claim that bonus.

Some games contribute 100% to meeting the wagering requirements, while others don’t contribute at all. Time is also an important factor here. Usually, you need to meet wagering requirements within a certain deadline (7-10 days) if you want to claim the bonus.

No matter which bonus you’re trying to claim, check its terms and conditions first. Reputable casinos are transparent about their bonus terms, and you can find all the information on the casino’s website. Be strategic about claiming these bonuses. Focus on the games that contribute the most to the wagering requirements.

Deposits, Withdrawals, and Payment Methods

Online casinos offer multiple payment methods that players can use when depositing and withdrawing their funds. The availability and processing times may vary by casino, but here are the most common payment methods and what you need to know about them:

Bank Cards and Bank Transfers

Bank cards and bank transfers are the oldest payment methods. Many players still prefer to pay this way, which is why they often look for a Mastercard or Visa online casino. The main advantage of this payment method is that it is widely accepted and pretty straightforward.

Deposits are instant, but withdrawals can take up to several days. Card payments are usually a bit faster than direct bank transfers. Some casinos also have instant banking transfers, which reduces withdrawal times significantly.

Keep in mind that when using bank cards and bank transfers to deposit or withdraw your casino funds, all these transactions will be tied to your bank account. This is an important detail for all players who want to protect their privacy.

E-Wallets and Prepaid Payments

E-wallets act as an intermediary between bank accounts and points of sale. As such, they offer a good privacy layer to all players who don’t want to use their credit or debit cards to gamble. They also offer faster withdrawals than credit and debit cards. Some of the most popular e-wallets are Skrill and Neteller.

There is also the option to use prepaid payments or vouchers, such as Paysafecard or Neosurf. However, these vouchers can only be used to deposit funds. To withdraw money, you’d still need to connect another payment method.

Cryptocurrency Payments

Cryptocurrency payments are the newest payment method, but they have the potential to become the most popular one. Instant transaction processing, extremely low fees, and highest levels of privacy are the main reasons why players are switching to crypto payments.

Some of the most popular cryptocurrencies used are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, and Tether. Altcoins, memecoins, and other lesser-known cryptocurrencies are also gaining wider acceptance as online casinos adopt blockchain technology.

How Long Do Casino Withdrawals Take?

Withdrawal times depend on payment methods, so here is a brief overview of how different methods can impact the withdrawal process:

Pending periods KYC checks Available during weekends Withdrawal limits Common causes of delays Bank cards/ bank transfers Up to 5 days Mandatory No Moderate Weekends, holidays, KYC checks, and bans against gambling E-wallets/ prepaid payments 1-3 days Mandatory Maybe Low Unverified wallet e-mail, not enough funds Crypto Several hours Conditional Yes High Selecting the wrong blockchain network, wrong wallet address, suspicious activity triggering the KYC check

Popular Online Casino Games in Slovenia

Modern online casinos in Slovenia offer thousands of games from dozens of different game categories. Even the most demanding players can find a game that will suit them: slots, live casino games, blackjack, crash games, and many more.

Different game categories have different house edges and volatility. The house edge is the statistical advantage in favor of the casino, and it is built into every game. A higher house edge means a lower RTP (Return to Player). Higher volatility means rarer but higher wins, while lower volatility means more wins, but they are lower.

With that being said, here are the most popular game categories:

Online Slots

Casino online slots are probably the most popular game category in online casinos. They are based on RNG (Random Number Generator) technology that ensures the fairness of each game. Players can choose from classic slots to more modern ones, such as 3D slots.

The game mechanics are pretty simple: the player spins the reels, and if the reels end up showing matching symbols, the player wins. The house edge is usually between 3% and 5%, and the volatility may vary depending on the slot title.

Popular Slot Games

Here are some of the most popular slot games:

Big Bass Bonanza

Fort Knox

Lucky Lady’s Charm

Lord of the Ocean

Eye of Horus

88 Fortunes

Pharaoh’s Fortune

Live Casino Games

For players interested in live casino online, there are hundreds of live casino games they can try. With these games, there are actual human dealers that stream their activities to players. Players place digital bets on a virtual overlay while watching live video streams from the dealers.

To ensure everything is running smoothly and there are no mistakes, casinos use multi-angle cameras, OCR technology, and live chat channels. The most popular live casino games are Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a classic strategic card game. The main objective is to reach a hand total as close as possible to 21 without going over 21. The house edge is relatively low, especially when the player has a good strategy. If the player doesn’t follow a good strategy, the house edge can be much higher.

Roulette

This is another classic casino game online, extremely popular among players. The premise is pretty basic: a wheel has fields of different colors and numbers. When the wheel starts spinning, players throw in a small ball. Each player places a bet on where the ball will land. There are several roulette types (French, American, etc.).

Baccarat

This is a pretty simple but extremely popular card game. Players bet on which of two hands (the Player or the Banker) will achieve a point total closest to 9. There isn’t a strategy here, just guessing and a little bit of luck. The house edge can range from as low as 1% to more than 10%.

Is Online Casino Gambling Legal in Slovenia?

The legal position of online casino gambling in Slovenia is interesting. Apart from the national lottery operators, no other casino is licensed locally. However, Slovenian players are free to gamble on international online casinos. Still, the Slovenian government can penalize and ban unlicensed operators.

Slovenian Gambling Laws and Regulation

Slovenia has regulated gambling with its Gaming Act. Licensing, tax collection, and other casino-related activities are overseen by the Ministry of Finance. Players must be at least 18 years old. Casino operators must offer self-exclusion and other player protection options.

Do Slovenian Players Pay Tax on Casino Winnings?

No, Slovenian players don’t pay taxes on their winnings from international online casinos, but the operators need to pay income taxes. Depending on the particular case, Slovenian law sets gambling taxes ranging from 5% to 45%. For example, lottery and sports betting winnings over €300 are subject to a 15% tax.

How to Choose a Safe Online Casino

The safest way to choose an online casino is to try one of the casinos from our list. However, if you want to explore your options on your own, here is what you should pay attention to:

Licensing: the casino needs to be licensed by a reputable regulatory body (Curacao, Anjouan, etc.).

Ownership: legitimate casinos are owned by reputable parent companies.

Reputation: user reviews on Trustpilot, Google Play Store, and App Store will tell you all you need to know.

Withdrawal history: check if the casino has a long history of approved payments.

Payment methods: reputable casinos have multiple payment methods.

Bonus terms: always read bonus terms to see if they are reasonable and fair.

Game selection: look for casinos that have a wide and diverse game selection.

Customer support: safe casinos have a helpful customer support team available 24/7

Mobile usability: if you plan to play via your phone, look for casinos that are optimized for mobile users.

Responsible gambling tools: safe casinos offer self-exclusion and other tools that support responsible gambling.

Warning Signs to Avoid

There are also some signs that a casino isn’t safe and reputable:

Missing or unverifiable licence

Anonymous ownership

Unclear bonus terms

Repeated withdrawal complaints

Unrealistic guaranteed-win claims

No responsible gambling tools

Poor or unavailable customer support

How to Start Playing at an Online Casino

Probably the biggest advantage of online casinos in general is how easy it is to start playing. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Create an Account

First, you’ll need to create an account. Go to the casino’s website and look for the “Sign Up” option. After you click on it, you’ll get a dialog box where you’ll need to enter information such as your full name, birth date, e-mail address, etc.

Make sure to enter correct information only in order to avoid complications later. Also, if you already have an account on that casino, don’t create another one. Having multiple accounts can get you banned.

Verify Your Identity

The casino will ask you to verify your identity by uploading your documents and a selfie. The document needs to confirm your identity, and some of the most commonly used documents are ID cards, passports, and recent utility bills. Make sure to verify your identity right away to prevent delays while withdrawing money.

Make a Deposit

Make your first deposit by clicking on the “Deposit” button, selecting the desired amount, and approving the transaction. You can also select your desired currency here: EUR, USD, or another.

Claim a Bonus

Make sure to claim the welcome bonus if you’re eligible. Explore other bonuses to see which one you can claim now or in the near future. Make sure to read and understand the bonus terms to avoid unpleasant surprises in the future.

Choose a Game and Set Limits

Browse the games until you find the one that seems interesting. Before starting the game, make sure to set deposit and loss limits in your account settings. This will protect your finances no matter how the game goes. Once you’ve done that, it’s time to start the game. Good luck!

Withdraw Winnings

Once you are ready to cash out, look for the “Withdraw” button. Choose the payout method, select the amount you want to withdraw, and confirm your request. Be patient, especially with the first withdrawals, as they can take a bit longer.

Playing Online Casino Games on Mobile

Mobile phones are a preferred option for many casino players. However, not all online casinos have Android or iOS apps. Instead, they focus on optimizing their platforms for mobile browsers. This way, players can access games via their phones without having to download any apps.

Mobile players can access all the games, and the payments are processed without any issues. Games are compatible with mobile devices and can resize quickly to fit horizontal or vertical touch play.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling should be treated as entertainment, not as a reliable way to make money. To prevent addiction and excessive losses, there are several responsible gambling tools that you should check:

Deposit limits: you can limit the amount you’re willing to deposit in order to prevent overspending.

Loss limits: this limits your net losses over a certain timeframe. If you reach said limit, you aren’t allowed to play.

Session limits: this prevents you from staying logged in for too long.

Reality checks: these pop-up notifications appear every 30 or 60 minutes to show how long you are playing, how much you have wagered, lost, etc.

Cooling-off periods: temporarily freeze your account for a set time period (several days, weeks, etc.).

Self-exclusion: long-term or even permanent blocks that will ban you from gambling.

Professional support: a therapist or another mental health professional can help you if you feel out of control

Why Trust Our Casino Reviews?

Our casino reviews aren’t biased by sponsorships or other factors. Instead of simply promoting certain casinos, we research them, test each one, and update and correct our rankings when needed. Even when we use affiliate links, this doesn’t determine our rankings, as we are dedicated to transparency and honesty.

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FAQ . Is online casino gambling legal in Slovenia? Yes, online casino gambling is legal in Slovenia, but the local licensing is reserved for national lotteries and land-based casino concessionaires. Do I have to pay taxes on my casino winnings in Slovenia? No, you don’t have to pay taxes on your winnings if you have earned them on international online casinos. However, you might be obliged to pay taxes for traditional sports betting and classic lotteries. How old do I need to be to visit online casinos in Slovenia? You need to be at least 18 years old. Which documents can I use for a KYC check? A passport, ID card, a utility bill, or any document that can be used to verify your identity. Can I play online casino games from my phone? Yes, most online casinos are optimized for mobile browsers, which means you don’t even have to download any apps.

Željka Stanić Željka Stanić is a writer with more than five years of experience specializing in finance, statistics, and general business topics. She writes helpful and engaging articles that make the complex economic concepts easier to understand. Through her writing, Željka uses a structured and readable approach to ensure that high-level statistics are interesting and compelling to read.

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