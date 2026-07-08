FIFA World Cup Statistics By Records, Teams, Viewership, And Revenue

Introduction

FIFA World Cup statistics: The FIFA World Cup is the largest football tournament, and players from all over the world dream of playing for their national teams. However, this popularity didn’t come overnight. The first World Cup tournament was held in 1930, and since then, it has grown into a global sports event with major commercial, media, and cultural impact.

In this article, you’ll find the most interesting and significant World Cup Statistics. This includes historical records, winning teams, player statistics, attendance, viewership, revenue, and the 2026 expansion. Keep reading!

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The first FIFA World Cup was held in 1930 .

Since its inception, the World Cup has been held every 4 years, except in 1942 and 1946 , when it wasn’t held due to WW2.

Brazil has won the most FIFA World Cup titles (5) , followed by Germany and Italy, both of which have won 4 times.

Brazil is also the only country to have participated in every World Cup, 23 times in total.

The 2026 World Cup will include 104 matches , which is far more than any other World Cup tournament before.

The biggest win was set in 1982 , when Hungary scored 10:1 against El Salvador.

The 2026 tournament will be hosted by 3 countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico . The matches will be played in 16 cities, 11 in the USA, 3 in Mexico, and 2 in Canada.

The tournament with the most goals (so far) was the 2022 World Cup, with 172 goals scored.

The 1994 World Cup had the highest total attendance of 3.59 million, but it will be surpassed by the 2026 World Cup, which is expected to draw well over 6 million attendees .

The all-time leading World Cup scorer is Lionel Messi , with 21 goals so far.

Luxembourg has the most failed qualification attempts (22) , meaning the country has never played at the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup Tournament Growth

The FIFA World Cup has come a long way since its humble beginnings. It started as a relatively small tournament, and it grew into a global event. Here is how this gradual growth happened:

1930: The first World Cup was held in Montevideo, Uruguay, with 13 teams playing in 18 matches.

1982 (24-team era) : After an expansion, 24 teams competed in the World Cup for the first time, playing 52 matches in total. This was also the year when Italy won the World Cup for the 3rd time.

1998 (32-team era) : Another expansion happened in 1998, when 32 teams competed and played 64 matches. France, that year’s host, also ended up as a winner.

2026 (48-team era): The newest expansion has allowed 48 teams to compete, playing a total of 104 matches, which is a big jump from previous World Cups, with 64 matches.

Given the expanded format , the future statistics (especially volume-based stats such as scored goals) will get inflated, which will make it harder to compare them with stats from previous tournaments.

Here is a brief overview of how the FIFA World Cup grew over time:

FIFA World Cup Winners And Team Records

Brazil is the country with the most World Cup titles (5) .

Brazil is also the only country that has participated in every World Cup , with a total of 23 appearances.

Germany and Italy are historically dominant teams, and both have won 4 World titles . Germany also has the most final appearances – 8.

Brazil and Italy are the only two countries that won 2 consecutive World Cups , but Italy also holds a record for the longest gap between successive titles – 44 years.

Argentina and France have proved their dominance in modern-era cups, winning the 2022 World Cup (Argentina) and the 2018 World Cup (France).

Country Participated World Cup wins Matches played Goals scored Brazil 23 5 119 247 Germany 21 4 116 243 Argentina 19 3 93 166 Italy 18 4 83 128 France 17 2 78 150

FIFA World Cup Player And Goal Statistics

All-time top World Cup scorers: Lionel Messi has scored 21 goals in total (so far), which makes him the all-time top scorer. He is succeeded by Kylian Mbappe (19 goals) and Miroslav Klose (16 goals).

Most goals in a tournament: Just Fontaine scored 13 goals in 6 matches for France in the 1958 World Cup.

Highest-scoring tournament: The 2022 World Cup still holds the record for the most goals scored (127).

Most goals scored in a match: In 1954, 12 goals were scored in a match between Austria and Switzerland, with a final score of 7-5.

Players with the most appearances: Lionel Messi also holds the record for most World Cup appearances, with 30 matches played (so far).

Youngest or oldest scoring records: The youngest goalscorer was legendary Pelé, who was only 17 years and 239 days old when he scored for Brazil against Wales in 1958. The oldest goalscorer was Roger Milla, who, at 42 years and 39 days old, scored for Cameroon against Russia in 1998.

Fastest goal: In 2002, Hakan Şükür scored a goal for Turkey in just 11 seconds.

1st and 1,000th goal: The first World Cup goal ever was scored in 1930 by Lucien Laurent (France). The 1,000th World Cup goal was scored in 2018 by Rob Rensenbrink (Scotland).

FIFA World Cup Attendance And Viewership Statistics

Total attendance: The 2026 World Cup has already surpassed 6 million in attendance, and that number will continue to rise as the tournament progresses.

Highest-attended tournaments: The 1994 World Cup has held the record for highest attendance for a long time (3,587,538). The third highest attendance was at the 2014 World Cup (3,429,873).

Stadium attendance: The stadium with the highest attendance (173,850) is Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro (Uruguay v Brazil, 1950).

Global broadcast reach: The 2022 World Cup has reached a record global audience of over 5 billion viewers across all media outlets and platforms.

Final match audience: The final match that set the record for the largest audience was the match between Argentina and France (2022), as it was watched by 1.5 billion people from all over the world.

Digital and streaming growth: During the 2026 World Cup, YouTube channel CazéTV has made the worldwide YouTube record for the most-watched football match ever streamed (21.1 million concurrent viewers).

FIFA World Cup Revenue And Prize Money Statistics

FIFA revenue cycle: FIFA has a four-year revenue cycle, with the last cycle being 2019-2022. In 2022, FIFA had revenue of $5.769 billion and a net result of $2.368 billion.

Broadcast rights: The largest share of FIFA’s revenue comes from broadcasting rights, and in 2022, FIFA generated $2.958 billion in broadcasting revenue (51.27% of total revenue).

Sponsorship and licensing: In 2022, FIFA earned $1.695 billion in revenue from sponsorships and licensing (29.38% of total revenue).

Ticketing and hospitality: The same year, FIFA earned $929 million from ticket sales and hospitality rights (16.1% of total revenue).

Prize money pool: For the 2026 World Cup, the total prize money pool was $671 million, compared to the 2022 World Cup prize pool of “only” $440 million.

Winner payout: The winner of the 2026 World Cup will receive $50 million, compared to $42 million in 2022.

The 2026 expansion increased the commercial scale of the World Cup, bringing in more money from ticket sales and broadcast packages. It’s easy to see the vast difference between the 2026 and 2022 tournaments.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Expansion Statistics

48 teams: The 2026 World Cup has introduced 16 more teams to the competition. This helped FIFA gain access to more international football markets.

104 matches: Compared to the 64 matches from previous tournaments (1998-2022), this was a 62.5% increase.

3 host countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico are the hosts of the 2026 World Cup. This is the first World Cup hosted by 3 countries and the first since 2002 to have more than one host.

Expanded knockout stage: The 2026 World Cup has introduced and expanded the Round of 32, right after the group stage.

Comparison with Qatar 2022: The 2022 World Cup in Qatar had 1 host country, 8 stadiums, 32 teams, and 64 matches. The 2026 World Cup has 3 host countries, 16 stadiums, 48 teams, and 104 matches.

The expansion: This expansion may increase volume-based stats, such as goals, appearances, attendance, travel, and revenue.

FIFA World Cup Future Outlook

62.5% more matches will likely increase total goals and player appearance records, as well as other stats such as tournament attendance and global broadcast viewership.

The 48-team format will make comparisons with older tournaments harder, especially those with 13 or 24 teams.

Digital viewership and streaming data will become more important, as more football fans are switching from TV to the Internet.

Commercial revenue may grow as the tournament expands, with more matches leading to more tickets sold, more hospitality rights, and maybe even more sponsorships. However, more matches might also create more costs.

Future host formats may make logistics and travel statistics more important, especially if multiple host countries become the norm rather than the exception.

Conclusion

The FIFA World Cup statistics show the tournament’s history and indicate steady commercial growth. Countries such as Brazil, Germany, and Italy dominate historical records, as do Argentina and France, which have positioned themselves as the strongest teams in the modern era.

However, at the center of fan interest are player and goal records. Will Messi stay at the top? Maybe Mbappe will finally dethrone him… Only time will show, but one thing is certain: the 2026 expansion will reshape the future World Cup statistics.

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Sources Wikipedia FIFA

FAQ . Which Country Has Won the Most World Cups? Brazil has won the World Cup 5 times, making it the country with the most FIFA World Cup wins. Germany and Italy are right behind, both winning the World Cup 4 times. Argentina has won the World Cup 3 times, and France has done it 2 times. How Many Teams are Playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026? 48 teams played in the FIFA World Cup 2026, in 104 matches. As a result, an additional knockout round has been introduced. This was a noticeable increase from the 2022 World Cup, during which 32 teams played 64 matches. Who’s The Best FIFA World Cup Goal Scorer of All Time? Lionel Messi has scored the most goals at the FIFA World Cup: 21. Given that he’s still playing, this number will probably go up. The second-best goal scorer is Kylian Mbappe (19 goals), and the third-best is Miroslav Klose (16 goals). How Much Money Will the Winner of FIFA 2026 Get? The winner of the FIFA 2026 World Cup will receive $50 million, compared to $42 million for the 2022 World Cup winner. The total prize pool has also increased significantly from $440 million in 2022 to $671 million in 2026. Which Country is the 2026 World Cup Host? The 2026 World Cup is hosted by 3 countries: the USA, Mexico, and Canada. This is the first time that 3 countries have hosted one World Cup. The last time there was more than one World Cup host was in 2002, when Japan and South Korea co-hosted.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

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