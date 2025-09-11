Adyen Statistics By Revenue, Users and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Adyen Statistics: Adyen, a well-known global payment platform, has maintained its status as one of the leaders in digital payments in 2024. With strong technology and full integration, Adyen is a global platform where businesses can manage payments, improve their customers’ experience, and increase their top line.

This article concentrates on some of the best and most vital Adyen statistics and facts about 2025: market performance, user demographics, geography, and industry influence.

According to Adyen statistics, between FY14 and FY23, Adyen saw great growth, with revenue experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48.2% and operating income growing at 54.5% .

and operating income growing at . By FY23, the company had a net revenue of EUR1.6 billion ( US$1.71 billion ) and an operating income of EUR681.8 million ( US$729.53 million ) – again representing a fairly high operating margin of 42% .

( ) and an operating income of ( ) – again representing a fairly high operating margin of . Adyen holds EUR8.3 billion ( US$8.88 billion ) in cash and short-term investments and has zero total debt; however, its lease liabilities are EUR223.1 million ( US$238.72 million ).

( ) in cash and short-term investments and has zero total debt; however, its lease liabilities are ( ). As it currently stands, Adyen’s market capitalisation will go to EUR35.4 billion or US$37.88 billion by 15 July 2024.

or by 15 July 2024. The price of its stocks has reached EUR602.8 ( US$645.00 ) as its lowest price point over the last 52 weeks, while its highest reached EUR1,699.2 ( US$1,818.14 ).

( ) as its lowest price point over the last weeks, while its highest reached ( ). At present, the stock is trading at EUR1,139.4 ( US$1,219.16 ). In terms of valuation, Adyen is priced at a TTM EV/EBITDA multiple of 35.6x , compared to the three-year average of 61.4x . While this year’s TTM EV/Sales multiple stands at 16.8x , its three-year average is 34.7x.

( ). In terms of valuation, Adyen is priced at a TTM EV/EBITDA multiple of , compared to the three-year average of . While this year’s TTM EV/Sales multiple stands at , its three-year average is Hence, the largest revenue component in 2023 was settlement fees, which comprised a 57% portion of total revenue.

portion of total revenue. The other contributing revenue sources from Adyen include processing fees of 28% and everything else, such as fraud prevention tools and analytics, which make up 15% .

and everything else, such as fraud prevention tools and analytics, which make up . Adyen processed about 12 billion payment transactions during the second half of 2023, accounting for 27% growth year over year.

payment transactions during the second half of 2023, accounting for growth year over year. Valued at EUR7.1 billion , the company’s IPO held in June 2018 places significance on that segment of back-end payment processing for mid-market and global businesses.

, the company’s IPO held in June 2018 places significance on that segment of back-end payment processing for mid-market and global businesses. Adyen’s stock price in the Netherlands saw a great dip of nearly 25% during the early parts of the year 2020 as fears began to spread due to the coronavirus outbreak.

during the early parts of the year 2020 as fears began to spread due to the coronavirus outbreak. The value of the stock, however, bounced back with strong returns of EUR1,516.6 by September 2022.

by September 2022. The United States had 8.18% of Adyen’s users during this time, accompanied by just a minimal growth of 0.11% . The Netherlands, with 7.34% , had the largest drop during this adoption period, being at – 12.19 % .

of Adyen’s users during this time, accompanied by just a minimal growth of . The Netherlands, with , had the largest drop during this adoption period, being at – . Of Adyen’s total customer base, 55.22% were male and 44.78% female. The biggest age group among Adyen users is between 25 and 34 years old ( 32.44% of users), and then from 35 to 44 with 20.52% and 18-24 with the least percentage of users ( 22.56% ).

were male and female. The biggest age group among Adyen users is between years old ( of users), and then from with and with the least percentage of users ( ). Adyen’s site received 41 million visitors in October 2022, with the highest of 47.6 million in August 2022.

General Facts

Its transaction volumes were above EUR325.8 billion in 2022, reflecting 60% growth from the year before.

Some of the notable companies that are making use of Adyen are Spotify, LinkedIn, Uber, and Microsoft. It runs more than 12,141 domains and is among the first 20 in several countries regarding payment services.

During the first half of 2023, Adyen processed 23% more transactions compared to the first half of 2022.

In October 2023, Adyen was worth $21.71 billion; it offers more than 250 payment methods and conducts transactions in 187 currencies.

About 85% of all the traffic Adyen gets is organic, while the other 15% comes from paid channels.

The air travel segment accounts for 12.16% of referral traffic to Adyen, while video game consoles were responsible for 11.97% and marketplace sites contributed to 8.97% in the same time frame.

Social media contributed hugely through Facebook, which drives 36.51%, YouTube at 26.04%, and LinkedIn at 12.13%.

Retail food, beverages, hospitality, and retail saw a 67%increase in revenue after the implementation of digitalisation.

According to Adyen’s Retail Report 2024, 45% of retail businesses worldwide have been victims of cyber-attacks or data breaches, incurring an average loss of $2.98 million due to these frauds across the companies.

Consumer fraud has surged, with 35% of consumers becoming victims in 2023 from 23% in 2022. The average loss per victim amounts to $808.42, an increase of 234% from the previous year.

The businesses with the highest fraudulent losses, accounting for a whopping $196.4 billion in losses, are those expected to experience high growth in 2024.

Yet, after all the increases in fraud, only 64% of all businesses have robust systems for preventing online fraud, which is an increase from last year.

Adyen Revenue By Segments

The model of revenue generation for Adyen is based on various fees charged for its payment gateway and acquiring services.

In 2023, the largest component of its revenue is represented by settlement fees, which comprise a good 57% of revenue.

This is the charge taken for transferring amounts from customers’ payment methods to merchants, much of the time involving currency conversions for cross-border transactions.

Processing fees represent the 28% remainder and are often tied to the technical side of payment transactions.

The remaining revenue source, about 15%, came from other services, such as value-added products like fraud prevention tools and analytics.

These proportions have remained unchanged over the last three years, indicating that Adyen is stable in its business model and readily addresses both the technical and financial sides of payment processing.

Adyen Number of Transactions

Adyen statistics reveal that in the second half of 2023, approximately 12 billion payment transactions were processed by Adyen across the globe during the reporting period, representing around 27% growth compared to the same period in the previous year.

This reflects that the Dutch payment gateway is still growing, as it has since 2020 when its transaction volume began to grow rapidly.

Adyen works primarily in back-end payment processing for domestic mid-market companies and global merchants using all their methods and currencies.

In fact, unlike platforms such as PayPal, Adyen caters to a different market segment with its online transactions.

As a result, Adyen got itself an IPO valuation of 7.1 billion euros (about US$8.3 billion) in June 2018 for a unique business model. At that time, it was the only company here in Amsterdam among the Fintechs that was funded more than Adyen by any venture capital firm.

Fintech activities in the Netherlands are mostly shown in digital payments. Notable examples are two B2C solutions: iDEAL and Tikkie.

While the Dutch consumer banks developed iDEAL and is a direct purchase method for online shoppers to make payments by their bank account, it will transact 2018 around 524 million transactions.

Meanwhile, Tikkie is an application for payment by ABN AMRO that just allows customers to send payment requests through WhatsApp using iDEAL.

As of 2019, Tikkie had already attracted five million users to its platform, comprising 4,000 B2B users. However, it has no information on the number of transactions carried out through Tikkie.

Adyen Stock Price

Adyen statistics show that Adyen’s stock, which is listed on the AEX stock exchange in the Netherlands, registered a high of 676 revenue fall of nearly 25% between February and March 2020.

Mostly, it was due to fears emanating from the coronavirus outbreak, which put consumers on heightened alert and caused a possible recession.

Early predictions claimed that the Dutch economy could experience a slowdown in growth as a result of the virus. However, by 12 September 2022, Adyen’s stock price shot back to 1,516.6 euros.

Adyen Website Traffic By Country

As per the Adyen statistics, Germany ranks first among Adyen users with 12.33% of the total, albeit this is a decrease of 0.95%.

The United Kingdom follows, registering 9.84% of the total population that uses Adyen for online payments.

The percentage of the population using this service in France is approximately 8.53%. It registered an increase of 1.86%, while the UK had a lower increment of 0.27%.

The United States has around 8.18% of its population using this service, which is just a slight hike of 0.11%.

The Netherlands has 7.34% of the population using Adyen, but has gone through the deepest loss in its adoption by different users, which is at -12.19%. Others altogether undertake the remaining 53.79% of the Adyen user base.

Adyen Demographics And Market Growth

Out of Adyen’s customers, 55.22% are above the gender male, while 44.78% are female. Defining their age range, only 22.56% of them are actually aged between 18-24 years, and the biggest number, 32.44%, belongs to the age category of 25-34.

A similar percentage on the 20.52% – age figures in years 35-44. The 45-54 years age group accounts for 12.74%, while the Baby Boomers (aged 55-64) comprise 7.21%. Those aged 65 years and above account for 4.52%.

As far as traffic is concerned, www.Adyen.com had a total of 41.0 million visits in October 2022, slightly less than 43.3 million in September, with the apex at 47.6 million visits in August 2022.

In 2022, Adyen was responsible for more than 60% excess transaction value than the previous year.

For the first half of 2021, the amount of payments was EUR216 billion, but grew to EUR300 billion during the second half.

The first examination of 2022 showed that transaction values had achieved EUR325.8 billion.

A few notable companies that rely on Adyen for payment processing include Spotify, LinkedIn, Booking.com, Uber, and eBay, among the 100 others, Microsoft, Etsy, Gap Inc., and Evernote.

Out of the 12,141 unique domains operated by Adyen, it ranks 17th in the Netherlands, 15th in Malaysia, 13th in Hong Kong, and 12th in China in terms of payment services.

In Taiwan, it has a fifth ranking. As of August 2023, Adyen’s platform received 79.9 million visits worldwide.

Adyen statistics state that the first half of 2023 saw a 23% increase in the company’s transaction processing compared to the same half of 2022.

Adyen was valued at USD 21.71 billion as of October 2023.

The platform claims more than 250 payment methods and transactions in 187 currencies. From this, 84.82% of the traffic to the Adyen website is organic, whereas 15.18% is paid traffic.

Adyen Referral Traffic

The above Adyen statistics show that Air travel websites are now responsible for 12.16% of all referral traffic to Adyen. Video game consoles and accessories are responsible for 11.97% of all referents.

Marketplace sites and restaurants & delivery represent 8.97% and 8.51%, respectively, while fashion and apparel make up 7.95%. The remaining 50.44% is made up of other sources.

Facebook accounted for 36.51% of overall social traffic. YouTube bagged 26.04%, while LinkedIn had 12.13%. WhatsApp and Scribd contributed 6.80% and 4.97%, respectively, with others totalling 13.54%.

Retail reports from Adyen tell you that companies in food, beverages, hospitality, and retail all experienced a 67% boost in revenues after investing in digitalisation.

Adyen’s Retail Report 2024

According to Adyen statistics for 2024, more than 45% of retail businesses globally have experienced cybercrimes, data breaches, or fraud within the year.

Retail has suffered huge losses. The average amount attributed to fraudulent activity over the last year by a retailer is approximately $2,984,232.18.

The report also indicates a dramatic increase in consumer fraud, with an average loss per victim pegged at $808.42-up 234% from $242.28 a year ago.

This was just one of many alarming facts on the trend with regard to fraud in the consumer segment, which in total cost the retail industry $429 billion in 2022.

For every $2.98 million lost on average to fraud at a company, luxury fashion retailers lost $3.97 million, and health and beauty brands lost $3.94 million.

The report prepared by the Centre for Economic Business and Research (Cebr) notes a worrying trend in businesses that expect growth at a rapid pace.

2024 forecasted the highest fraudulent losses – $196.4 billion – to companies that expected revenue growth of 100% or more.

Adyen warns companies that have set their sights on rapid growth and should always ensure that the business and its customers are secure.

It is now affecting consumers as well; as per the report, 35% of consumers have stated they had been victims of payment fraud in the last twelve months, versus 23% in 2022.

On average, $ 808.42 was lost per payment fraud victim around the globe, a number below south of previous years.

Payment fraud is usually defined as the unauthorised use of one person’s credit or debit card details or a person’s checking account information to make purchases.

However, with all this increased fraudulent activity, a mere 64% of businesses have effective fraud prevention systems in place, a modest climb from the previous year’s figure of 60%.

Conclusion

Platforms like Adyen provide online payment processing in various currencies and make life easy for you. Indeed, according to Adyen statistics, the site stands apart from other competitors with on-board unique features. Also, there are no charges for account opening; people get membership for free and incur costs only on transaction fees. Since many online payment platforms exist, the user likely chooses one that best serves their preferred fit.

