Binance Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Binance Statistics: An extensive account of Binance’s spectacular journey in 2024, wherein it affirmed itself as the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. The year brought significant growth for Binance, innovative service upgrades, strengthening of compliance protocols, and finally, asserting itself as the most powerful player in the crypto industry.

This article aims to offer considerable Binance statistics and insight into this transformational year for Binance, providing numbers and percentages, which are important in giving prominence to its amazing milestones.

Editor’s Choice

According to Binance statistics, in 2024, Binance remained the leader in the trade of cryptocurrency exchange, with user adoption expanding services and stronger compliance measures.

Ethereum had the largest market cap at US$401.5 billion , the second largest was BNB at US$100.9 billion , and the last was Solana at US$91.4 billion . As for trading, Ethereum also took the highest volume, with US$20.8 billion worth traded in that year.

, the second largest was BNB at , and the last was Solana at . As for trading, Ethereum also took the highest volume, with worth traded in that year. Ethereum topped the transaction fee schedules with a US$4.00 price per transaction, while Solana had the cheapest with US$0.01 , making it the most economical.

price per transaction, while Solana had the cheapest with , making it the most economical. Binance statistics show that Binance’s market share declined from 62% in 2022 to 30% at the end of 2023 and then again returned for most of 2024 above 40% .

in 2022 to at the end of 2023 and then again returned for most of 2024 above . BNB remained at the peak as the biggest trading exchange with a contribution of US$22.5 trillion over the total US$54 trillion market volume for centralised exchanges.

over the total market volume for centralised exchanges. BNB traded at its peak weekly volume of US$41.32 billion in March 2024, while its average was US$8.57 billion weekly.

in March 2024, while its average was weekly. BNB, priced at US$200 in October 2023, gained its all-time high of US$710 by June 2024 and later maintained a range between US$500 and US$600 .

in October 2023, gained its all-time high of by June 2024 and later maintained a range between . Binance statistics reveal that on April 7th, 2025, the price of BNB was US$554.48 , which is lower than the highest price ever made in 2021, which was US$600 . Dropped slightly to 29.5 million in 2023, which could be attributed to either regulatory challenges or competition.

, which is lower than the highest price ever made in 2021, which was . Dropped slightly to in 2023, which could be attributed to either regulatory challenges or competition. However, gave much space ahead of Upbit, which had US$382 billion, Bybit with US$366 billion, and OKX with US$331 billion in trading volume.

Leading Blockchain Networks In 2024

(Source: public.bnbstatic.com)

Ethereum managed to hold its highest market capitalization of US$401.5 billion, compared to Solana’s US$91.4 billion and BNB’s US$100.9 billion, for which Tron’s market capitalization stands at US$21.9 billion.

Avalanche and Sui respectively follow with their market capitalisation of US$14.6 billion and US$12.1 billion. In terms of trading volume, Ethereum is leading with US$20.8 billion, Solana then recorded US$3.3 billion, while BNB could only capture US$2.4 billion.

All other volumes fall flat, with only lower trading volumes from below, weighing in at US$0.6 billion, US$0.3 billion, and US$1.4 billion for Tron, Avalanche, and Sui, respectively.

Revenue generation has shown a more intriguing trend, with Tron at US$2.2 billion, leading over Ethereum at a figure of US$2.0 billion, but in a relatively lower market cap. Solana thus generated US$0.4 billion, while BNB and Avalanche made revenues of US$0.02 billion each; Sui lagged at US$0.002 billion.

A transaction activity of 56 million daily transactions was noted for Solana, which is a stark contrast to Ethereum at 1.2 million and BNB at 4.1 million, followed by Tron at 7.5 million, 5.1 for Sui, and ends with Avalanche at 0.2 million.

Following this numeric monitoring from above, again, Solana tops the chart for the daily active addresses for themselves, as they rate at around 5.8 million, while Tron would be at 2.4 million, BNB at 1.0 million, and Ethereum rounds out from below at 0.4 million.

Lastly, it can be added that there are Avalanche and Sui with 0.04 million and 0.6 million, respectively, which add to the mix of daily active addresses collected.

There are huge discrepancies in transaction charges, with an average transaction fee of US$4.00, the highest of all networks. Solana has the least fee of US$0.01, thus being the most efficient with costs.

Binance statistics state that Fees for BNB are charged at US$0.10, while it’s US$1.30 for Tron, US$0.02 for Avalanche, and US$0.02 for Sui.

The highest staking participation was Sui at 78.2%, followed by Solana at 65.7%, Tron at 47.4%, Avalanche at 42.6%, Ethereum at 28.2%, and BNB at 20.0%.

The developer ecosystem also indicated the Ethereum dominance reflected by 6,244 developers, which is almost double that of Solana’s 3,201, while the respective developers in BNB, Sui, Avalanche, and Tron were much less at 688, 760, 406, and 79, respectively.

In terms of total value locked in the DeFi space, Ethereum led in October 2023 with US$70.3 billion, followed by Solana at US$9.4 billion and Tron at US$7.6 billion.

Binance statistics show that BNB captured US$5.7 billion, while Avalanche and Sui appear to be lagging at around US$1.4 billion and US$2.1 billion, respectively.

Binance Market Share

(Source: mitrade.com)

Binance statistics state that in the last two years, Binance has faced a lot of trouble. In October 2022, it had about 62% market share, whereas, by November 2023, it had dropped to 30%, only to recover its reign at over 40% for most of 2024.

Whereas Bybit had some really good performance, others struggled. Upbit, which was placed second last year with a 6.8% market share, has now dropped to fourth with a 5.77% market share.

Coinbase also dropped from number three to number five, losing ground from 5.8% to 5.68%. OKX stepped up to third place, increasing its market share from 5.4% to 6.38%. The weekly spot trading figures tell a similar story.

By early 2024, Binance’s leading spot trading share had shrunk to 34% before a slight recovery to over 45% through the fourth quarter.

Upbit had dropped in share from 2% to 4% by the end of 2023, only to gradually work its way back above 5% by the second quarter of 2024 and peak at 10% in September.

In contrast, Bybit started to decline after what seemed like a peak in January of this year; its market share would drop from 10-13% to a mere 5.2% by September.

The derivatives market, by analogy, caused Binance indescribable repercussions on its path to reclaiming market dominance.

Among the major exchanges, 11 accepted crypto derivatives trading, and their volume totaled US$39.38 trillion, which was close to thrice that of the spot volume.

Secondary by volume are OKX, which now commands 19.83% of the derivative trading pie from 15.5%, and Bybit with 13.98% from 11.3%.

With Bitget, the current number-one and fourth-largest derivatives exchanges, increasing its share from 8.2% to 12.73%, and even fifth-ranked MEXC Global decreasing its share from 7.3% to 4.27%, it can be assumed that between July 2022 and July 2023, the trading volumes and market shares of these exchanges must have shifted once.

The past 12 months have seen a grand total of market volumes of US$54 trillion, of which Binance alone contributed about US$22.5 trillion.

The battle between centralised exchange counterparts has since given way to neutral observations of a rise in decentralised exchanges (DEXes). Indeed, the DEX market setup has matured immensely, executing trades post over US$250 billion in March 2024, a feat not repeated since December 2022.

The same momentum echoed in June, with DEX trading volumes nudging over US$250 billion again. By October 17, DEXes recorded 13.6% of the total spot trading volume, down from 14.18% back in May 2023.

At present, for centralised exchanges trading US$1 billion, roughly US$136 million is traded through DEXes.

Growth in decentralised trading is being driven by developments in DeFi, including liquid staking, cross-chain solutions, and tokenisation of real-world assets.

Coupled with that, the birth of Layer-2 solutions on Ethereum and other networks is aiding in the increasing attraction of decentralised exchanges.

Meanwhile, BNB still ranks among the five top cryptocurrencies by market cap, providing a key trading pair on the Binance exchange itself while also being the underlying cryptocurrency for the BNB Chain, which underpins thousands of blockchain projects.

Binance Volume Changes Of Exchange Tokens

(Source: mitrade.com)

Binance statistics show that in the week when Bitcoin reached an all-time high in March 2024, BNB’s seven-day trade volume skyrocketed to US$41.32 billion.

On average, BNB sits at a whopping US$8.57 billion per week, easily leaving all contemporaneous exchange tokens far behind.

BNB has, very impressively, evolved in price performance, having started at around US$200 in October 2023 and attaining an all-time high of US$710 by June 2024.

Since March, the price has rampaged through a strong US$500-US$600 band, even though its upward force has encountered quite a lot of volatility.

Binance Coin Price Per Day

(Source: statista.com)

The native coin of what is now called the BNB Chain and formerly the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) witnessed a 50% rise in its prices toward the end of 2021 but plunged substantially throughout most of 2022.

The price of one BNB coin was more than US$554.48 on April 7, 2025, although still below the highest-ever value of US$600 in November 2021.

Despite such variations, Binance Coin remained among the top 10 most valued coins in the world in 2022. Interestingly, the price surge of BNB in November 2021 coincided with an alignment toward a similar increase in Ethereum (ETH), one of the cryptocurrencies on which BNB was originally built during its birth in 2017, before finally going independent with its blockchain years later.

Binance statistics show that Binance Coin or BNB is a utility token associated with Binance.com, today’s largest cryptocurrency exchange and the one founded in 2017.

Originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, BNB later migrated to Binance’s proprietary blockchain, the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), renamed to BNB Chain in February 2022. While Ethereum was busy developing a new range of decentralised applications, this blockchain has primarily focused on speed and scalability.

The BNB Chain took off in 2021 because, like others such as Cardano-Hold, Solana, and Terra, it was a prime alternative to Ethereum, clogging up transaction times because of very high gas fees.

Locked total value is what measures DeFi assets on BNB’s blockchain and was only surpassed in early 2022 by Ethereum and Terra.

Apart from DeFi, GameFi began shaping up to be one of the prime areas of advancement for BNB, powering many “play-to-earn” blockchain games.

Many popular NFT-based games, such as Alien Worlds and Axie Infinity, leverage infrastructure provided by BNB as a supporting blockchain.

Binance Users

Year Users (mm) 2017 1.5 2018 13.3 2019 16.5 2020 21.5 2021 28.6 2022 31 2023 29.5

(Source: businessofapps.com)

Binance statistics state that in the period between 2017 and 2021, Binance has seen significant growth in customer numbers, which has been slower in subsequent years with a minor downward trend in 2023.

User figures for 2017 were put at 1.5 million; from 2018, this grew to 13.3 million, thus reflecting the dramatic rise of the platform during the early crypto boom.

The growth continued in 2019 when Binance reached 16.5 million users; by 2020, it added even more users, bringing the total to 21.5 million.

The platform had 28.6 million users in 2021, at its peak, likely boosted by the overall market bull run and increased mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The following year, in 2022, Binance’s users grew moderately to a maximum of 31 million.

However, in 2023, the number of users of the application fell slightly to 29.5 million due to regulatory challenges, market downturns, and intense competition from other exchanges.

Cryptocurrency Exchange Volume By App

(Reference: businessofapps.com)

Binance statistics show that for most of the big-time exchanges, the statistic is trading volumes; within that, Binance appears to be the premier player. Ultimately leading the industry, Binance includes a staggering trade volume of US$2,079 billion, overshadowing all others.

Following in second place was Upbit with US$382 billion, while Bybit very closely follows it with US$366 billion.

OKX ranks fourth with US$331 billion, which shows how tough the competition is even among the topmost exchanges.

Coinbase is also a well-known U.S.-based exchange and stands fifth with US$300 billion in total volume trading. HTX, formerly known as Huobi, records US$184 billion, followed by Gate.io with US$165 billion. Bitget and MEXC have quite similar trading volumes of US$160 billion and US$150 billion, respectively.

Crypto.com rounds out the top ten with US$123 billion, showing its steady presence in the market despite being behind larger exchanges.

The huge difference between Binance and other exchanges indicates its dominant position in global cryptocurrency trading.

Conclusion

As per Binance statistics, Binance achieved significant growth and improved its services, extended its presence across the globe, and fortified compliance and security measures, all of which mark the advancements of Binance as an innovator within the cryptocurrency realm and a leader in innovation, security, and user satisfaction in the fruitful future. It is parading itself before 2025 in anticipation as a greater evoker to transform the crypto ecosystem.

Shared On:



Sources Mitrade Usesignhouse Binance Bnbstatic Statista Businessofapps

FAQ . What was the trend for Binance’s market share in 2024? However, in the course of 2024, Binance’s market share fell from 62% in 2022 to 30% in late 2023 but bounced back above 40%. It retained its position as the largest exchange by trading volume, comprising US$22.5 trillion of the total US$54 trillion market volume for centralised exchanges. Which cryptocurrency scored the highest market capitalisation and trading volume in 2024? Ethereum dominated with the largest market capitalisation of US$401.5 billion. Trade volume was similarly the highest for Ethereum at US$20.8 billion. Solana trailed with a market value of US$91.4 billion, while BNB had US$100.9 billion. What were the transaction fees in different blockchain networks? Ethereum had transaction fees amounting to US$4.00 per transaction, while Solana had the least at US$0.01. BNB had a transaction fee amounting to US$0.10; therefore, it was cheaper than Ethereum but more expensive compared to Solana. How was BNB’s performance in 2024? BNB surged from US$200 in October 2023 to an all-time high of US$710 in June 2024, bouncing to settle between US$500 and US$600-pricing levels. It stood at US$554.48 on April 7th, 2025, just shy of its all-time high of US$600 established in 2021. How many users did Binance have in 2024? The year 2024 was expected to be compelling for Binance, with strong user growth momentum from 2017 up until 2022, crossing the maximum count of 31 million. In the year 2023, however, a dip in users to a level of 29.5 million was seen, possibly because of a regulatory backlash and growing competition.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics. Joseph is dedicated to providing detailed, well-researched content, including statistics, facts, charts, and graphs, all verified by experts. His goal is to make technological innovations and scientific discoveries easy to understand for everyone. ElectroIQ is now a top source for tech news, appreciated by both tech enthusiasts and beginners.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza