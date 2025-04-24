Booking.com Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Booking.com Statistics: Booking.com, a subsidiary of Booking Holdings, is a leading global online travel agency headquartered in Amsterdam. As of 2024, it offers lodging reservations for approximately 3.4 million properties, including 475,000 hotels, motels, and resorts, and 2.9 million homes and apartments across over 220 countries and territories. The platform supports over 40 languages and provides flight bookings in 55 markets, along with tours and activities in more than 1,300 cities.​

In 2024, Booking.com reported a revenue of $23.7 billion, a 14% increase from the previous year. The company achieved gross bookings of $165.6 billion and facilitated 1.1 billion room nights, marking a 9% growth year-over-year. Additionally, net income per diluted share rose by 47% to $172.69, while adjusted net income per diluted share increased by 23% to $187.10.​ This article explains some of the major Booking.com statistics and events that define platform performance in 2024.

Booking Holdings’ revenues grew by 11% in 2024 to a total of US$23.7 billion , with net income rising to almost US$6 billion .

in 2024 to a total of , with net income rising to almost . In 2024, more than one billion room nights were booked, accompanied by car rentals for over 80 million days, and flight bookings nearing 50 million .

days, and flight bookings nearing . By the end of 2023, shares of Booking Holdings climbed 33.1% from pre-pandemic, increasing from US$2,086.90 to US$2,776.93 .

from pre-pandemic, increasing from to . With its over 6.6% desktop traffic within the travel and tourism category, Booking.com was the most visited travel website around the world in March 2024.

desktop traffic within the travel and tourism category, Booking.com was the most visited travel website around the world in March 2024. Booking.com leads all other competitors, including Tripadvisor and Airbnb, with an average of 559.6 million visitors monthly from April 2022 to January 2024.

visitors monthly from April 2022 to January 2024. As of December 2023, Booking Holdings employed about 23600 staff, 3100 in the USA, and approximately 20500 internationally.

staff, in the USA, and approximately internationally. Approximately 99% of the Booking Holdings workforce are full-time staff.

of the Booking Holdings workforce are full-time staff. The company, apart from holding strong DEI focus, is also inclusive in hiring, leadership development programs, and many employee resource groups.

In 2018, a US$100 investment in Booking Holdings would be worth around US$205.94 by the end of 2023.

investment in Booking Holdings would be worth around by the end of 2023. Gross bookings were reported at US$150.6 billion in 2023, representing an increase of 24.2% over the previous year.

in 2023, representing an increase of over the previous year. Merchant gross bookings rose by 51.7% while the agency bookings increased by 2.3% , reflecting the transition towards the merchant model.

while the agency bookings increased by , reflecting the transition towards the merchant model. Air ticket bookings skyrocketed by 64% in 2023; car rentals dropped 2% due to lower average fares.

in 2023; car rentals dropped due to lower average fares. Total revenues for 2023 stood at US$21.4 billion , up 25% compared to the previous year.

, up compared to the previous year. Marketing spending for 2023 was US$6.8 billion , up 13% , but the relative efficiency in gross bookings and revenue improved.

, up , but the relative efficiency in gross bookings and revenue improved. Operating expenses mostly accounted for increased transaction and third-party call centre costs that rose 38.2% to US$2.7 billion .

to . Personnel costs were boosted to US$3.3 billion , as was a portion due to pension accruals and higher compensation.

, as was a portion due to pension accruals and higher compensation. More than double the General and Administrative expenses to US$1.6 billion due to the Spanish competition authority ruling, the failed acquisition, and increasing travel taxes.

due to the Spanish competition authority ruling, the failed acquisition, and increasing travel taxes. Information technology spending rose by 24.5% to US$655 million.

Booking.com was the most highly trafficked travel and tourism website in 2025, attracting almost four times the online traffic compared to Tripadvisor.

Booking Holdings operates in all travel sectors with brands like Priceline, Agoda, Kayak, and OpenTable under it.

In 2024, this segment set a new high with more than 1.1 billion room nights booked.

Booking Holdings also made its entire revenue in 2024, at nearly US$24 billion.

The merchant model accounted for more than 60% of gross bookings in 2024, up almost 30% over the previous year.

Booking Holdings faces competition from major players such as Expedia, Airbnb, and TripAdvisor, especially in the U.S.

A survey conducted on Booking.com statistics in 2024 showed that Expedia and Airbnb were known more in the United States compared to Booking.com and Priceline.

In Asia, there are companies like Ctrip and MakeMyTrip, with a special focus on China, where around two-thirds of people booking hotels from the Internet book them through Ctrip, while less than 10% book from Booking.com.

A challenge for Booking Holdings is expanding brand recognition outside the core markets.

This marks another sign of the company to remain among the few leaders in the industry, with a 2025 joint effort toward OpenAi with Booking.com, Priceline, and others.

Booking.com Revenue

According to Booking.com statistics, the platform saw revenue growth of 11% in 2024 versus the previous year.

Total revenue for the company was approximately US$23.7 billion in that year, made up of merchant, agency, advertising, and other revenue sources.

Operating income rose to nearly US$6 billion, indicating a positive financial performance.

As a mighty force in the global online travel industry, Booking Holdings continues to take the market lead. By 2025, Booking.com’s booking platform had become the most visited travel and tourism website in the world.

The company was synchronically aided by the big trends existing in the industry, as competitors such as Expedia Group were also reporting record-breaking revenues for 2024.

Room nights continue to be the company’s most famous offerings, with more than a billion occupied nights booked through its platforms in 2024.

More than 80 million days of car rentals were also facilitated, and nearly 50 million airline tickets were sold, an indication of the big product portfolio offered by the company in the travel industry.

Booking.com Stock Prices

Booking Holdings Competitor Stock Prices: pre- and post-COVID Company Pre-COVID High November 2023 Price % Change Booking Holdings $2,086.90 $2,776.93 33.10% Airbnb Inc.* 139.25 116.34 -16.50% Expedia Group $138.27 $94.90 -31.40% TripAdvisor Inc. 64.06 14.63 -77.20% Trip.com Group Ltd. 45.75 34.46 -24.70% Marriott International Inc. 152.73 186.63 22.20% Trivago N.V. 7.44 1.11 -85.10%

The above chart illustrates the performance of major players in the travel and hospitality industry on the stock market from their pre-COVID highs to November 2023.

Booking Holdings has been on a strong upsurge. The stock has moved from US$2,086.90 before the pandemic to US$2,776.93 in late 2023, an increase of 33.1%.

Marriott International also fared well, with a stock increase of 22.2%, moving from US$152.73 to US$186.63. However, not all had good news.

Stocks for Airbnb went down by 16.5%, going from US$139.25 to US$116.34. The fall of Expedia Group shares went even deeper at 31.4%, while the shares of Trip.com Group Ltd. fell by 24.7%.

The worst of all were TripAdvisor Inc. and Trivago N.V., with TripAdvisor’s share price sinking to a low of 77.2% and Trivago dropping by 85.1% in value.

The data on Booking.com statistics speaks for itself that, while certain companies either rebounded or grew stronger post-COVID, the others struggled to recover their value from the pre-pandemic era.

Booking.com Top Destinations

Booking.com statistics have revealed its top trending travel destinations for 2024, as ranked from the highest year-on-year booking increase.

Leading the list is Beppu, a not-so-famous city in southwest Japan on Kyushu Island, known for its geothermal springs, and otherwise often referred to as the onsen capital of Japan.

Spa and wellness destinations seem to be the flavour of the month, with Rotorua in New Zealand making the cut owing to its volcanic hot springs.

Coastal destinations remain in the limelight, with a plethora of ocean-side offerings catching the attention of travellers.

For those with a thirst for culture, two lesser-known cities have been gaining traction: Valkenburg in the Netherlands and Chemnitz in Germany.

Rich with history and charm, those cities make perfect choices for 2024 travel that lie far off the beaten path.

Leading Travel Websites

For March in 2024, Booking.com ranked as the highest in world visitation among travel and tourism sites.

Booking.com statistics reveal that it garnered over 6.6% of all desktop traffic shares in the travel and tourism category, thereby becoming the clear dominant one in the online arena.

In second place came Tripadvisor.com; however, its much smaller share of 1.71% in the globally visited market highlights Booking.com’s great dominance in the online travel market around this period.

Leading Travel Sites By Monthly Visits

From April 2022 to January 2024, Booking.com constantly held the highest position as an online travel and tourism website in the world.

With an astonishing average of 549.6 million visits per month, these counts are truly huge for any global platform and are inarguably showing the dominance of that site in the online travel market.

Booking.com took in more than three times the average monthly traffic of close competitors, Tripadvisor.com, which itself received an average of 176.6 million visits during the same period. Its other close competitor, Airbnb, was behind yet very strong, with just over 100.1 million average visits per month.

With the three platforms being known and heavily used, it is only Booking.com that has led the way in user interaction and overall reach.

These Booking.com statistics are further attributed to the wide range of accommodation options, a user-friendly, easy-to-navigate interface, and a global brand visibility that continues attracting heavy online traffic.

Booking.com Gender Diversity Of Employees

Commitment has been expressed and shown in real-time and strongly covers the breadth of the business operations of Booking Holdings on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) globally.

Recognition of all lived experiences, valuation of diverse voices, and leading with empathy are the key areas considered important in becoming an inclusivity practice organisation.

It holds that building a diverse workforce in an inclusive environment is the foundation for human potency maximisation in realising long-term strategic goals.

The Booking.com statistics reveal that the company would adopt a leadership profile at the Base and Workforce that would mirror a wide array of backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives aimed at better connecting it with customers and partners around the globe.

The proportion of women among Booking Holdings’ total workforce was estimated as of December 31, 2023, at approximately 47%.

However, this is accompanied by a much lower proportion of women occupying specialised roles, such as technology, where about only 23% of positions were occupied by women.

At the leadership level—that is, vice president and upwards across all brands (and senior directors and above for Booking.com)-about 32% were women.

There is a strong emphasis on pay equity irrespective of gender, race, or ethnicity, with the company hiring an independent compensation consultant to perform pay equity studies biennially.

Between the studies, the company actively addresses any disparities using targeted remediation plans. However, the company does not stop its research efforts after finishing studies; rather, it makes plans for active remediation in the interim period.

Most of its efforts tracking racial and ethnic demographics in certain jurisdictions in which the company transacts business continue to explore alternatives to measure inclusion.

Approximately 13% of its approximately 3,500 employees are part of this demographic makeup-however within the US-only-where the company typically releases a consolidated EEO-1 report for that data.

To ensure a holistic recruitment process, diversity-based sourcing platforms are actively used by the company, as well as a diversity-inclusive language tool within job descriptions to appeal to applicants with various backgrounds.

Recruiters are held accountable for presenting diverse candidate slates during hiring, and this is included as part of their performance reviews.

Booking Holdings has just completed its eighth year of a feminisation program, an organisation-wide initiative developed for the nurture and promotion of high-performing women, intended for long-term improvement in gender representation in the executive pipeline.

Booking.com 5-year Cumulative Total Return

This is an investment, at least for an investment of US$100, holding to Booking Holdings’ common stocks. By the end of 2023, this investment would have amplified to approximately US$205.94, doubling the investment within five years —a great feat, considering the bumpy market trend during the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic changes.

The NASDAQ Composite Index on the same basis rose from US$100 to US$236.17, a great return, but only slightly above Booking Holdings. The S&P 500 was not far behind with an increase to US$207.21, pretty close to the performance of Booking Holdings.

Meanwhile, the RDG internet composite index, which combines software, services, and e-commerce companies, had a fine score of US$168.80, yet falling short of the other standards, as well as Booking Holdings.

These Booking.com statistics show that Booking Holdings generally had a strong stock performance compared to the broader indexes and a sector-specific internet index. Indeed, even as it is one with internal difficulties and with global economic dislocation, this data would suggest that the company had a material contribution to shareholder value over the five years.

Booking Holdings Financial Performance

In 2023, travel demand surged significantly for Booking Holdings in Asia and Europe, propelling the number of room nights booked through its services relative to the previous year’s figures. This recovery also included numerous years of car rental bookings, thanks also to falling average daily prices.

In addition, the airline ticket reservation was placed on fire by continuous demand expansions for flights on Booking. Com.

Booking.com statistics depict that the total company gross bookings for 2023 would be equal to around US$150.6 billion, which represents an increase of 24.2% compared to the previous year.

The growth in bookings would largely be due to a 51.7% rise in merchant gross bookings and a small 2.3% growth in agency bookings.

The greater increase in merchant bookings reflects the evolution of Booking. Com, which has processed more transactions in the merchant instead of the agency method.

Revenues for gross bookings for airline ticket bookings climbed by 64% year-over-year from large volumes and average net prices.

The car rental, on the other hand, decreased by 2%, mainly as a result of a drop in prices. Booking Holdings also had a year, albeit with a revenue of US$21.4 billion, 25% higher than the previous year’s value of US$17.1 billion. Most of the increase came from merchant revenues rising by 52%, while agency incomes went up by 4.6%.

Booking.com statistics indicated a continued shift towards merchant transactions.

Moreover, advertising and other revenues continued to grow well at 13.4%.

Revenue also increased slightly as a percentage of total gross bookings from 14.1 to 14.2% year on year, aided by more favourable timings between booking and travel and increased income from payment facilitation services.

In 2023, marketing expenses accounted for US$6.8 billion, representing a 13% increase over the previous year. Notwithstanding this increase, marketing expenses as a percentage of gross bookings were down to 4.5%, and down to 31.7% of revenue.

Efficiency improvements are derived from the better ROI achieved on performance marketing and increased volumes of direct traffic.

Marketing continued as a major channel for traffic and bookings, where spending mostly went on the amount of money paid for search engine keywords, affiliate programs, online branding, and offline branding.

Sales and other operating expenses rose by 38.2% year-on-year to become US$2.7 billion, accounting for 1.8% of gross bookings and 12.8% of revenue.

Contributing mainly to the rise were increased merchant transaction costs and a surge in the expenses incurred by third-party call centres.

This was further exacerbated by the June 2022 transfer of customer services operations for Booking.com to Majorel, resulting in the shift of costs previously assigned to personnel to those associated with outsourced services.

Costs of personnel amounted to US$3.3 billion, representing a 33.6% increase from 2022. This included a £276 million accrual regarding a pension matter in the Netherlands and a rise in salaries and bonuses.

Employee headcount increased by 9% to approximately 23600 people by year-end, but the effect of this growth was somewhat mitigated with the transition to Majorel.

Stock-based compensation also increased, amounting to US$530 million as compared to US$404 million in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses more than doubled, to US$1.6 billion in 2023.

Conclusion

Booking.com statistics indicate that the platform has firmly established itself as an online travel industry leader, earning its global recognition. A solid combination of revenue growth, user engagement, regional listings, advanced technology, and sustainable practices sets its services as the frontrunner in setting benchmarks in the industry. As travel demand recovers and penetration increases, the strategic initiatives taken by Booking.com ensure its continuous success in the coming years.

FAQ . What was the financial performance of Booking Holdings in 2024? Booking Holdings saw revenues up by 11% to US$23.7 billion in 2024, and net income was close to US$6 billion. Booking Holdings recorded its highest gross bookings- US$ 150.6 billion in 2023, up 51.7% from the year earlier, with airline ticket sales up 64%. The stock price was also up 33.1% from levels before COVID due to increased investor confidence. What made Booking.com the most-visited travel site in 2024? From April 2022 to January 2024, Booking.com averaged 559.6 million monthly visits, capturing 6.6% of global desktop travel traffic in March 2024. Dominance is measured in selection, ease of use, and brand recognition, outshining other competitors like Tripadvisor and Airbnb in both user engagement and global reach. What were the most loved travel sites on Booking.com in 2024? The top trending destinations for Booking.com in 2024 included: Beppu, Japan – Geothermal hot springs, Rotorua, New Zealand, Very Volcanic Hot Springs, Valkenburg, Netherlands –Quite a town with a historic appeal, Chemnitz, Germany – An underdog making its way to cultural relevance. These choices indicate rising prospects in wellness, spa tourism, and less-crowded cultural experiences. How diverse is the workforce of Booking Holdings? As of the end of 2023, 47% of Booking Holdings’ workforce were female, 23% of tech positions were occupied by women, and leadership positions were held by females at 32%. The company holds DEI initiatives to heart through inclusive hiring practices, employee resource groups, and leadership development programs, including its Women in Leadership initiative. What is the merchant and agency model, and how are they different for Booking Holdings, if there are any shifts? Undertaking the direct payment merchant model means that Booking processes payments and handles transactions (prepaying for a booking). The agency model: Booking is acting as an intermediary and pays directly to the property, and 60% of gross bookings occurred in 2024 from the merchant model, signalling a massive strategic transition. Merchant bookings grew by 51.7% against agency bookings, which grew only by 2.3%, demonstrating a shift to a more controlled model, one which is revenue efficient.

