Reddit Advertising Statistics and Facts (2025)

Reddit Advertising Statistics: Reddit has transformed itself from “that unusual corner of the internet” into a powerful advertising platform. Once considered solely for niche communities and real conversations, the site has, in 2025, become both a major destination and a place where advertisers can tap into high-intent, discovery-led attention.

This article collects and consolidates the most recent, research-based Reddit advertising statistics that every advertiser and media planner must know — such as active users, engagement, ad revenue, and performance signals — and discusses how these metrics will impact 2025’s campaigns and budgets.

Reddit Digital Advertising Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

Reddit’s ad sales department has been growing rapidly. By the end of 2024, it is expected to contribute more than $1 billion to the company’s ad revenue, an almost 30% increase over the previous year.

In 2023, the site generated around $788 million in ad revenue, so reaching the billion-dollar mark would be a huge leap and would illustrate the rapid pace of growth on Reddit’s commercial side.

Reddit, which started in 2005, is also a traffic magnet and an interactive social network where users debate and share opinions.

Reddit, which has high engagement, would very much like to be the preferred ad site for advertisers.

Thus, it has established its own internal creative agency, KarmaLab, which specialises in developing campaigns for Reddit’s diverse community culture.

It has also teamed up with WPP, one of the largest marketing and PR companies globally, to attract more major advertisers and fine-tune ad performance on the site.

Reddit’s ad revenue is going to continue to rise.

Reddit’s revenue is expected to reach around one billion dollars again by 2026, provided the company continues to expand its user base beyond existing communities and to bolster its reputation among large advertisers and media firms.

This trajectory reveals how Reddit is progressively adapting to the market as a top social platform and a digital ad contender.

User Behaviour On Reddit

Reddit is home to an immense ecosystem of communities, with around 3.4 million subreddits in total and roughly 138,000 that are actively posting and interacting with users every day.

The platform experiences strong daily activity, with a daily user count of 97.2 million.

On average, people spend about 20 to 30 minutes per day on Reddit, which accounts for about 5.3% of total social media time.

The share is expected to increase to almost 6% by 2024.

Even though users of the platform spend less time on Reddit than on video-heavy platforms like TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter, this difference can be explained by the site’s very nature and focus.

Reddit is more information-oriented, education-oriented, and discussion-oriented than entertainment-oriented, so the engagement style is deeper but less time-consuming.

Gen Z users, in particular, show a very strong bond with Reddit. Over half—51%—of them indicate that they like its community-oriented features such as subreddits, upvotes, and comment threads.

Even more strikingly, 82% of Gen Z turns to Reddit when searching for product information, underscoring the platform’s influence on the younger generation’s research and decision-making.

Reddit Usage By Countries

(Source: statista.com)

In March, Reddit went public, and it subsequently revealed its first quarterly results as a public company, which indicated a significant increase in business activity even though a considerable net loss was recorded due to IPO-related costs.

Reddit’s revenue increased by 48% year-on-year to US$243 million, and daily active users increased by 37% to 83 million, which are the two main indicators of the platform’s growth.

The company also increased revenue per user, with average revenue per user rising from US$2.7 to US$2.9 in the quarter ending March 2024.

Looking at the user distribution, English-speaking countries account for a large share of Reddit’s regular users.

Findings from the survey indicate that 16% of the people in Australia and Canada are regular Reddit users, with similar high numbers in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Ireland.

India is another market with a relatively strong Reddit presence, as 13% of respondents in the survey admit to being regular users.

Countries from Northern Europe—Finland, Norway, and Denmark—are the last on the list; nevertheless, each has more than 10% frequent users among the total survey participants.

Even though the company performed well financially, it remained in the eye of the storm regarding controversies.

One of the main threads of dispute emerged in 2023 when Reddit announced it would start charging exorbitant fees for third-party developers using its API to access data and other resources.

The announcement put the survival of many third-party apps, which the community relied on heavily, in jeopardy.

In retaliation, a large number of subreddit moderators decided to either shut down their communities or label them as “not safe for work”, hoping to disrupt the platform and make a statement by protesting against what they considered the wrong policies.

This whole incident brought to light the business model conflicts of interest between Reddit and its user base, employed volunteer moderators, who were caught in between.

Reddit Sales And Marketing Expenses

In 2024, Reddit decided to boost its presence in the market and increased its sales and marketing budget significantly.

The company spent over USD 350 million on these activities, up from USD 230 million the year before.

This strong climb in expenses underscores Reddit’s strategy of elevating its brand, attracting more advertisers and positioning it better in the digital advertising battle.

Nevertheless, the increase in expenses also positively affected Reddit’s financial performance, as the company reached USD 1.3 billion in annual revenue in 2024, a sign of improved financial stability.

The company considered the filing of its registration statement in February 2024 as the starting point of its journey toward becoming a publicly traded company.

Reddit Trends Statistics

Recent data from Reddit reveals significant changes in user behaviour and community growth. The number of monthly comments on the platform surged by 37% from 2018 to 2019, indicating increased user engagement.

Health and fitness communities were another area where many users were coming in, with interest increasing by 43% from 2017 to 2018, and they are still growing.

Another area that engaged users was humour-based content—over 16,000 new subscribers were added to the “meme industry” in 2020.

By 2021, Reddit ranked 7th among digital platforms, behind major players such as Amazon, Google, and YouTube.

The trends, though, were not all positive. From 2018 to 2020, Reddit lost three spots on the list of the most visited U.S. websites, and that decline continues.

On the bright side, the engagement rate of technology communities increased by 24% annually by the end of 2018.

Subreddits related to style and beauty also saw considerable subscriber growth of 63% and 52%, respectively, in 2018 and 2019.

Historical revenue data for Reddit shows that the company generated US$119 million in ad revenue in 2019, with estimates suggesting the figure could nearly double to US$212.5 million in 2022.

Food was found to be the most talked-about topic on Reddit, with more than 50 sub-communities dedicated to it and a yearly subscriber increase of 35% as a common characteristic.

Reddit Active Users

(Reference: backlinko.com)

Since the beginning of 2021, Reddit’s active user base has been on an upward trajectory, reaching 443.8 million by the end of Q3 2025.

This total represents tremendous growth from 365.4 million users in Q3 2024, indicating strong year-over-year momentum.

If we consider the entire period from early 2021 to now, the data on Reddit usage shows periodic ups and downs, but the overall trend is upward.

In 2021, weekly active users fluctuated between 200 and 206 million, indicating a stable but slow-growing user base.

However, by the beginning of 2022, the figures had risen to 213.2 million, but the rest of the year was somewhat flat around 208-213 million.

The year 2023 was a turning point, with active weekly users increasing from 218 million in Q1 to 267.5 million by the end of the year, marking the start of a new phase of rapid growth.

The pace of growth accelerated further in 2024. The platform reached 300 million weekly active users in Q1, 342.3 million by the middle of the year, and 379.4 million at the end of Q4.

This swift rise is because Reddit has become more visible globally, developed stronger user engagement and continued.

The upward trend in 2025 was 401.3 million in the first quarter, 416.4 million in the second, and 443.8 million in the third.

The figures clearly show that the number of Reddit users has almost doubled since the start of 2023.

This change in the number of users in such a short period of time makes it apparent that the platform is getting stronger, that its users are more active, and that it is the place for huge, totally engaged audiences, which advertisers and brands want to reach.

Conclusion

Reddit’s advertising situation in 2025 makes one point clear: the platform has completely moved to a marketing ecosystem where value and intent are high. The ad revenue that has exceeded a billion dollars is accompanied by a rapid increase in weekly active users, and most Gen Zs deeply trust the platform. The social media platform’s user-powered structure continues to drive genuine interactions, while strategies, investments, and product improvements accelerate global geographic growth.

Controversies from time to time do not affect Reddit’s momentum, which is now stronger than ever. For brands looking to find new ways to reach their audience, gain insightful consumer insights, and target niche audiences, Reddit is surely one of the most effective and fastest-growing advertising platforms in 2025.

FAQ . What is the reason for Reddit to become a major ad platform in 2025? Reddit has changed its image from being a site for niche discussions to a large-scale digital ecosystem with over 443.8 million weekly active users and a very strong Gen Z trust. Besides, its high-intent search behaviour, highly engaged communities, and rapidly increasing ad revenue (expected to surpass US$1 billion in 2024) make Reddit an appealing channel for advertisers who want to engage authentically and reach knowledgeable audiences. How fast is Reddit’s advertising revenue growing? Reddit’s advertising revenue grew to US$1B+ in 2024 from US$788M in 2023—a yearly increase of about 30%. The projections show the growth trend continuing until 2026, further strengthened by the introduction of Reddit’s in-house creative agency KarmaLab, the development of better ad tools, and the collaboration with a global marketing giant, WPP. What user demographics or behaviors make Reddit valuable for brands? On average, Reddit users dedicate 20–30 minutes a day, mostly in their respective communities. Among the social media platforms, Gen Z is the most likely to choose Reddit, as 51% of its young users see community as the best part of the app, while 82% assume it to be the best place for product research. The combination of trust, intent, and lively discussion transforms the brands into strong contenders for conversion. Which countries have the highest Reddit usage? The list is headed by the English-speaking countries: Australia, Canada, the U.S., the U.K., New Zealand, and Ireland, where the daily usage is considered strong. The daily usage in India is noticeable too, as there is a 13% regular user ratio. Besides, the Northern European markets, including Finland, Denmark, and Norway, are showing more than 10% regular usage. How fast is Reddit’s user base growing? At the beginning of 2023, Reddit’s weekly active users were 218 million, and by the third quarter of 2025, the number reached almost 444 million, practically doubling. The growth was particularly fast in 2024, as it went from 306 million in the first quarter to nearly 380 million by the end of the year. This dramatic rise indicates the growing power of Reddit and the increasing number of advertisers that are attracted by the large and active audience scale.

