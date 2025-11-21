Twitch Statistics By Streamer, Demographic, Watching Hours, Viewers, Revenue and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Twitch Statistics: Twitch is the leading platform for video game streaming, where millions of people come together daily to chat, interact, and enjoy entertainment. By 2026, Twitch was responsible for over 91% of all streaming content and held 76% of the market share in total watch hours. At any given moment, there are around 2.73 million viewers on the platform. Keep reading to find more interesting Twitch Statistics. Learn about its partners, active stream channels, popular categories, past stream data, and emerging trends.

You’ll also discover how many viewers the platform attracts and what makes it so popular. If you’re a content creator aiming to grow your channel and gain followers, you’ll find helpful stats on chat messages, top games, and trending categories.

Editor’s Choice

Twitch earned an estimated USD 1.8 billion in revenue in 2024, showing the platform’s strong position in the live-streaming industry.

in revenue in 2024, showing the platform’s strong position in the live-streaming industry. The platform averaged 2.37 million concurrent viewers in 2024, reflecting steady daily engagement.

in 2024, reflecting steady daily engagement. Around 7.3 million creators streamed on Twitch at least once a month, indicating a large and active creator base.

streamed on Twitch at least once a month, indicating a large and active creator base. Viewers watched about 20.8 billion hours of content in 2024, highlighting the platform’s high consumption levels.

of content in 2024, highlighting the platform’s high consumption levels. Twitch remained the top platform for gaming content, recording more than double the hours watched on YouTube Gaming.

Ninja held the highest follower count on the platform, while ibai and AuronPlay followed as the next most-followed creators.

League of Legends stayed the most-streamed and most-watched game on Twitch, with more than 1.67 billion views in 2025.

in 2025. Twitch attracted over 240 million unique visitors every month, rising sharply from 55 million in 2015.

every month, rising sharply from 55 million in 2015. At any moment, more than 50,000 live broadcasts were active on the platform.

were active on the platform. The United States accounted for the largest audience share, contributing about 21.13% of total viewers and an estimated 44 million users .

of total viewers and an estimated . Men represented about 63% of Twitch’s user base.

of Twitch’s user base. About 73% of Twitch users were aged 34 or younger, indicating that the audience was mainly younger viewers.

of Twitch users were aged 34 or younger, indicating that the audience was mainly younger viewers. The Twitch mobile app was downloaded more than 100 million times, proving strong global adoption.

times, proving strong global adoption. Twitch averaged 2.55 million viewers across 2024 and 2025.

across 2024 and 2025. Daily activity reached roughly 30 million users , showing consistent platform usage.

, showing consistent platform usage. Twitch generated about USD 164.96 million from in-app purchases, adding to its revenue streams.

from in-app purchases, adding to its revenue streams. Total viewing time reached close to 23 billion hours, confirming sustained user engagement.

General Twitch Statistics

Twitch ranks 35th in global website traffic and 14th in the U.S. This is impressive for a platform mainly focused on gaming.

Twitch offers free channel subscriptions to Amazon Prime members. After Amazon bought Twitch in 2014 for $970 million, this became part of the Prime membership benefits, giving users free perks like exclusive content and games.

Twitch users watch a total of 46 billion minutes of content each month, showing high engagement with the platform.

Twitch Statistics stated that around 3.7 million people broadcast their games on Twitch each month, providing content for others to enjoy.

In 2019, Twitch users watched a total of 564 billion minutes, marking a huge increase in viewing compared to the previous year.

The platform is mainly used by men, who make up 81.5% of its user base. The U.S. has the largest Twitch audience, contributing over 20% of the platform’s traffic.

(Source: truelist.co)

Although mobile devices account for much of Twitch’s traffic, they only make up 35% of the total views. Many users prefer to watch on larger screens like PCs or TVs.

The majority of Twitch users are between 18 and 34 years old, but 45% are outside this age range, showing that gaming attracts a broad audience.

On average, 15 million people visit Twitch each day, including gamers who stream their gameplay and viewers who watch others.

Bits are virtual items used by viewers to support streamers. Over 590 million bits have been cheered on Twitch, showing strong viewer engagement.

Twitch users have viewed 124 million clips, which are short highlights from streams, more than 1.7 billion times.

On average, 953,000 people are watching Twitch streams at any given moment, showing the platform’s growing audience.

There are more than 9 million channels on Twitch, with 23,000 of them being live at any given time.

Over 27,000 streamers are part of Twitch’s partnership program, earning money through ads, subscriptions, and donations.

There are over 220,000 Twitch affiliate streamers who earn money from subscriptions, bits, and game sales once they meet certain criteria.

On average, users spend 95 minutes per day on Twitch, whether watching or streaming content.

Twitch users send over 29 billion chat messages during live streams to interact with streamers and other viewers.

Twitch users collectively watch more than 900 million hours of content each month.

The U.S. has the largest share of Twitch viewers, accounting for 20.62% of the total audience, followed by Russia and Germany.

The highest number of Twitch viewers is at 4:00 PM EST, likely when many people finish work and have free time to watch.

With more than 38,000 games available, Twitch offers a wide variety of gaming content for players of all types.

The premiere of Destiny 2 in 2017 drew 436,000 concurrent viewers, making it one of the top games on Twitch.

Twitch Monthly Active Users

In October 2025, Twitch recorded 1.16 billion visitors to its website, showing how large its global audience has become.

Each month, more than 7 million unique streamers upload content to the platform, reflecting strong creator activity.

In October 2025, the platform hosted 6.5 million active streamers, which shows steady content supply throughout the month.

Viewers watched more than 1.4 billion hours of video on Twitch in October 2025, confirming high engagement.

During its strongest months, Twitch receives over 1.8 billion hours of video views, indicating consistent peak usage patterns.

Twitch reached its highest viewing record in May 2021 with 2.3 billion hours of watch time, which stands as its all-time peak.

In the United States, Twitch has more than 37 million monthly active users, highlighting a strong user base in one of its most important markets.

Twitch Daily Active Users

Twitch attracts over 30 million daily active users, showing that a large number of people visit the platform every single day. This highlights how deeply Twitch has become part of everyday digital habits.

At any point in time, more than 2 million viewers are watching live streams on the platform, indicating strong and steady engagement throughout the day.

In 2025, Twitch hosts an average of 93,500 live broadcasting channels running at the same time, which reflects the platform’s continuous growth in creator activity.

Twitch User Growth

Twitch reached 3.2 million monthly users in 2011, showing strong early adoption during its first year.

Monthly activity increased to 20 million users in 2012, reflecting rapid growth as live streaming became more mainstream.

(Source: Backlinko.com)

The platform expanded further to 45 million monthly users in 2013, driven by rising interest in gaming broadcasts.

Monthly users reached 55 million in 2014 as Twitch strengthened its position in the streaming market.

Growth accelerated in 2015, with the monthly user base reaching 100 million, supported by higher global engagement.

By 2021, Twitch attracted 140 million monthly users, becoming a leading destination for interactive live content.

The platform reached 240 million monthly users in 2023, showing sustained long-term expansion and strong community activity.

But by drawing a number of sources together, we have charted the growth of the Twitch user base over time:

Year Users (Per Month) 2011 3.2 million 2012 20 million 2013 45 million 2014 55 million 2015 100 million 2021 140 million 2023 240 million

Twitch Users by Country

Twitch has a strong user base in Western countries, and the United States accounts for the largest share, with 29.08% of all unique visitors. This dominance reflects the platform’s established position in the American gaming and streaming community.

Brazil accounts for 6.03% of Twitch’s audience, underscoring the widespread popularity of live gaming content across Latin America.

Germany accounts for 4.55% of viewers, highlighting steady engagement from European users.

Japan accounts for 4.43% of Twitch’s traffic, though strong local platforms in Asia limit Twitch’s overall reach there.

Russia contributes 3.48% of total unique visitors, maintaining a noticeable share despite regional market challenges.

As of 2025, the United States alone accounted for 37.2 million Twitch viewers, underscoring how much the platform depends on its Western audience for growth.

Twitch Streamer Statistics

In April 2024, Twitch had more than 7.23 million active streamers, which is lower than 9.89 million in 2021. However, Twitch’s popularity is still increasing because of its active streamers.

Each month in 2024, over 7.4 million channels go live on Twitch.

Twitch Statistics stated that Twitch content has been watched for a total of 18 billion hours.

In 2024, about 2.4 million people watched Twitch streams at the same time.

(Reference: businessinsider.com)

By October 2024, Twitch has around 6.91 million streamers, with 1.16 million active daily users.

Ninja is the most-followed streamer on Twitch, with 19.1 million followers and 572 million views.

Other popular streamers on Twitch include Ibai, Rubius, Auronplay, TheGrefg and KaiCenat.

In 2024, Twitch had 7.39 million streamers every month, slightly more than the 7.30 million streamers in 2023. Around 35 million people use Twitch daily.

As of November 2024, Ninja leads with 19.07 million followers. Ibai follows with 17.15 million, and Rubius and Auronplay have 16.57 million and 15.42 million followers, respectively. Other popular streamers include KaiCenat, TheGrefg, and xQc.

Twitch offers affiliate and partner programs for streamers to earn money from their channels. Affiliates can make money through subscriptions, ads, bits, and affiliate links.

To become an affiliate, you need 50 followers, stream for 8 hours on 7 different days, and have an average of 3 viewers.

Currently, there are about 68,147 Twitch partners and 2.48 million affiliates.

Twitch Statistics stated that Twitch streamers’ earnings depend on their status and audience.

Smaller streamers typically earn between $50 and $1,500 per month. Mid-level streamers make $5,000 to $30,000 a month.

The top streamers can earn $100,000 to $200,000 monthly.

Twitch Statistics stated that streamers earn around $3.50 for every 1,000 viewers on ads.

Larger streams with more viewers make much higher earnings.

If you plan to start streaming on Twitch, tools like Notta can help. Notta is an AI transcription tool that helps content creators by transcribing videos, summarizing content, and reusing clips across platforms to boost audience engagement.

Twitch Demographic Statistics

Twitch is primarily used for streaming video games, and people from different age groups and genders use the platform.

Since the majority of Twitch users are from the United States, let’s look at the user data for both U.S. and global users.

Although the number of female gamers is growing, there is still a noticeable gender difference on Twitch. Around 65% of Twitch users are men, and 35% are women.

(Source: demandsage.com)

In the United States, 63% of Twitch users are male, and 37% are female. The gender balance may be different in other parts of the world.

Gaming is most popular among people aged 18 to 34, so the typical Twitch user is about 26 years old. In the U.S., 35% of Twitch users are between 20 and 29 years old, and 34% are between 30 and 39 years old. This means the 20-40 age group is the biggest on Twitch.

(Reference: demandsage.com)

Age % of users 60-64 years 1% 50-59 years 7% 40-49 years 16% 30-39 years 34% 20-29 years 35% 18-19 years 6%

A survey in 2023 with 4,589 participants found that most Twitch users in the U.S. are educated, with many holding various levels of degrees.

Twitch Statistics stated that around 25% of users have a bachelor’s degree.

33% have a high school diploma.

Here’s the breakdown of education levels for Twitch users in the U.S.:

Education % of users Doctorate 5% Masters Degree 18% Bachelor degree 25% Vocational/Technical school 14% High school degree 33% Some high school 4% No formal education/ elementary school 0%

Regional Distribution of Desktop Traffic Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

Between September 2023 and March 2024, Twitch’s desktop traffic in the United States made up more than 20.6%.

Germany followed with 7.17% of the platform’s desktop traffic. Twitch became much more popular during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.

Female Twitch Streamers Statistics By Watching Hours

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

In December 2024, Shylily, a German VTuber, was the most-watched female streamer on Twitch with around 1.8 million hours watched.

Emiru was close behind with 1.76 million hours of watch time in the past 30 days.

Other popular female streamers based on watch time include QTCinderella (1.62 million hours), Iron Mouse (1.51 million hours), Mira (1.43 million hours), Kyedae (1.17 million hours), ExtraEmily (1.17 million hours), Zentreya (1.08 million hours), Jinnytty (0.98 million hours), and Alondra (0.89 million hours).

Twitch Viewers Statistics

TwitchTracker reports that about 2.3 million people watch Twitch streams live every day. The highest number of viewers in a single day was 6,647,412, which happened on June 24, 2022.

In August 2023, Twitch viewers spent a total of 1.7 billion hours watching content on the platform.

(Reference: backlinko.com)

On average, Twitch viewers watch over 50 million hours of content daily. The busiest month ever was April 2021, with over 2.3 billion hours watched.

The record for the most hours watched in a single day was on November 6, 2022, with more than 80 million hours of content streamed.

TwitchTracker’s data shows that 42% of Twitch viewers speak English. Other common languages spoken by Twitch users include:

Spanish: 9.71%

Portuguese: 7.8%

Russian: 7.44%

German: 5.68%

Top Five Countries with the Most Twitch Viewers

United States : The U.S. has the most Twitch viewers, making up 20.83% of the total. This equals 44 million viewers, and the number is expected to grow to 51.6 million by 2024.

: The U.S. has the most Twitch viewers, making up 20.83% of the total. This equals 44 million viewers, and the number is expected to grow to 51.6 million by 2024. Germany : Germany is second, with 7.11% of all Twitch viewers, showing how popular the platform is in Europe.

: Germany is second, with 7.11% of all Twitch viewers, showing how popular the platform is in Europe. South Korea : South Korea has 4.53% of global Twitch viewers, driven by the country’s strong gaming culture.

: South Korea has 4.53% of global Twitch viewers, driven by the country’s strong gaming culture. Russia : Russia follows with 4.30% of the viewers, demonstrating Twitch’s reach in Eastern Europe.

: Russia follows with 4.30% of the viewers, demonstrating Twitch’s reach in Eastern Europe. France: France rounds out the top five with 4.11% of Twitch viewers, as the French gaming community enjoys the platform’s interactive style.

Most Popular Twitch Channels Statistics

Twitch has over 11 million different streaming channels. However, not all of them are the same. While many streamers work hard to reach goals like 100 followers, the biggest channels can attract millions of subscribers.

(Reference: backlinko.com)

Channel Followers pokimane 9.35 million shroud 10.7 million juansguarnizo 11.14 million Tfue 11.41 million TheGrefg 11.75 million xQC 11.95 million Rubius 14.74 million ibai 15.34 million auronplay 15.9 million Ninja 18.98 million

Twitch Revenue Statistics

Twitch earns money through subscriptions, ads, and sales of virtual goods. In-app purchases have grown a lot from 2018 to 2024, showing that Twitch is becoming more popular.

Twitch’s apps for Android and iOS are used all around the world. In 2021, Twitch made the most money from in-app purchases, earning over $100.43 million.

In the first quarter of 2024, Twitch made around $28.49 million from in-app purchases worldwide. This is a big jump from the $2.8 million made in the first quarter of 2018.

(Reference: notta.ai)

Streamers can make money on Twitch in several ways, such as accepting donations, adding affiliate links to their profiles, and running ads during their streams. How much money a streamer makes depends on how many regular viewers they have and how often they stream.

One of the best ways to make money is through Twitch subscriptions. You can offer different subscription plans for $4.99, $9.99, or $24.99 each month.

Viewers can also send virtual currency called “cheers” to streamers while they are live. For every Twitch Bit sent, streamers generally receive one cent.

New streamers can also receive donations from viewers who enjoy their content.

Another way to earn is by selling merchandise, like T-shirts, hats, or hoodies, with your designs or logo on them.

In January 2024, Twitch made some changes to help streamers earn more. The Plus Program rewards affiliates by giving them a higher revenue share.

If a streamer earns 100 or more Plus points for three months straight, they will get 60% of the revenue, and Twitch will keep 40%.

If they earn 300 or more Plus points for three months, they get 70% of the revenue, and Twitch gets 30%.

Earlier in 2024, Twitch removed the $100,000 cap on earnings, and all streamers now receive a 70/30 revenue split.

Twitch Statistics stated that Twitch also updated its Prime Gaming subscription payouts to offer a fixed rate based on each country.

Twitch is one of the biggest live-streaming platforms in the world but has seen a drop in viewership during the second quarter of 2024. YouTube has become stronger and is now the second-most popular gaming platform, with people watching 15.2 billion hours of content in 2024.

Twitch’s market share in streaming is 0.32%, with 8,217 active customers. The top three competitors are YouTube (97.72%), JW Player (1.26%), and Indigo (0.11%).

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

YouTube Gaming’s viewership grew from 1.75 billion to almost 2.4 billion hours in 2024, while Twitch’s viewership dropped by 11.85%, with a total of 4.8 billion hours watched during the same period.

Twitch is a key platform for game streaming and has a big impact on eSports. Its chat feature allows streamers to interact with viewers while they are live.

Fans can also engage with streamers by subscribing or donating money. Twitch makes it possible for eSports events to be streamed live to large audiences. Due to Twitch’s popularity, many game companies and brands are attracted to the platform’s large user base.

Twitch as a Social Media Choice for Gamers Twitch is used by 29% of video gamers in the United States, and its position reflects a strong but secondary preference compared with larger platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. This ranking shows that gamers still rely on mainstream video and social networks more than dedicated streaming hubs.

YouTube remains the most used platform among gamers at 60%, indicating that long-form and short-form video continue to guide gaming culture and discovery.

Facebook is used by 58% of gamers, showing that broad social connectivity still plays a role in gaming communities.

Instagram attracts 42% of gamers, which suggests that visual content and creator-driven posts influence gaming engagement.

Discord is chosen by 37% of gamers, highlighting its role as a communication tool for voice chats, group coordination, and community building. Social media platform Percent Youtube 60% Facebook 58% Instagram 42% Discord 37% TikTok 37% Twitch 29% Snapchat 26% X (Twitter) 25% Reddit 23% Pinterest 20% LinkedIn 11% Tumblr 7% Clubhouse 6% Flickr 6% Foursquare 5% Yelp 4% TeamSpeak 3% WeChat 3% Other 5% TikTok is used by 37% of gamers, showing the importance of quick, entertaining clips for discovering gaming trends.

Snapchat holds 26%, indicating that casual messaging formats remain relevant.

X is used by 25%, reflecting its role in real-time discussions and gaming updates.

Reddit attracts 23%, demonstrating demand for long-form community discussions and deep-dive content.

Pinterest reaches 20%, used mainly for visual ideas and gaming aesthetics.

LinkedIn is chosen by 11%, suggesting limited but notable engagement for professional gaming fields.

Tumblr records 7%, showing smaller community pockets tied to niche gaming interests.

Clubhouse accounts for 6%, pointing to limited adoption of audio-only discussions among gamers.

Flickr also holds 6%, with usage likely tied to sharing high-resolution game art or screenshots.

Foursquare is used by 5%, reflecting minimal crossover between location-based platforms and gaming.

Yelp attracts 4%, showing very low gaming relevance.

TeamSpeak holds 3%, maintaining a small share among players who prefer traditional voice communication tools.

WeChat also stands at 3%, reflecting usage mainly among gamers with ties to regions where the app is widely adopted.

Other platforms add 5%, indicating scattered preferences beyond the main networks.

Conclusion

The gaming industry is currently in a great phase, with the gaming community growing quickly over the years. Twitch has played a major role in this by connecting gaming to live streaming. The stats show that Twitch is one of the most popular live-streaming platforms, attracting both gamers and non-gamers. It has a large, engaged audience, making it valuable for many businesses.

Marketers are eager to use Twitch to boost their financial performance and ensure a bright future for their companies. We have shed enough light on Twitch Statistics through this article.

FAQ . How much does Twitch pay for 5,000 views? Twitch streamers who have a larger audience can make between $5,000 and $30,000 each month, depending on how many viewers they get. Here’s an example of what they might earn: 1,000 average viewers: $5,000 per month

5,000 average viewers: $13,000 per month Does Twitch take 30%? Under Twitch’s updated policy for the 70/30 revenue share, streamers will keep 70% of their earnings, no matter how much they make. This change removes the old rule that reduced their share to 50% after earning $100,000.

