Cloudflare Statistics By Revenue And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Cloudflare Statistics: In 2024, Cloudflare achieved significant growth, with annual revenue reaching USD 1.67 billion, marking a 29% increase from the previous year. The company expanded its customer base, adding 55 new clients who each spent over USD 1 million annually, bringing the total to 173 such customers by year-end. Cloudflare’s security offerings have also advanced, with bot traffic accounting for 31.2% of all application traffic, a figure that has remained consistent over the past three years.

Additionally, the company enhanced its security infrastructure by implementing automated botnet protection and introducing the “easy button” to block all AI bots, available to all customers, including those on the free tier.

This article will provide a thorough analysis of Cloudflare statistics, including numerical evidence on revenue metrics, customer acquisition, security development, and technology realization.

Editor’s Choice

Cloudflare has an unparalleled air with an 82.16% share of the global DDoS and bot protection software market as of February 2024.

share of the global DDoS and bot protection software market as of February 2024. The number of paying customers increased from 168,159 in Q1 2023 to 210,166 in Q2 2024, indicating a healthy rate of customer acquisition.

in Q1 2023 to in Q2 2024, indicating a healthy rate of customer acquisition. According to Cloudflare statistics, the company’s revenue has been steadily climbing, all the way from US$84.81 million in 2016 to US$1.3 billion in 2023. In 2024, revenue reported by Cloudflare was US$378.6 million in Q1 and US$401 million in Q2.

in 2016 to in 2023. In 2024, revenue reported by Cloudflare was in Q1 and in Q2. Cloudflare reported revenues of US$479.1 million in Q1 2025, with an increase noted from the revenues of US$378.6 million in Q1 2024.

in Q1 2025, with an increase noted from the revenues of in Q1 2024. The U.S. accounted for 49% , while the Asia Pacific region increased YoY from 12% to 15% .

, while the Asia Pacific region increased YoY from to . Revenue from channel partners increased from 19% in Q1 2024 to 23% in Q1 2025, while revenue from direct customers decreased from 81% to 77% .

in Q1 2024 to in Q1 2025, while revenue from direct customers decreased from to . Operating expenses from US$77.86 million in 2016 jumped to US$1.18 billion in 2023. Only in Q1 2024, the operating expenses amounted to US$348.11 million .

in 2016 jumped to in 2023. Only in Q1 2024, the operating expenses amounted to . Stockholders’ equity increased from US$763 million in 2023 to US$1.05 billion in 2024, as higher paid-in capital offset the growing accumulated deficit.

in 2023 to in 2024, as higher paid-in capital offset the growing accumulated deficit. By 2023, general and administrative expenses had ballooned to US$217.97 million while remaining fairly constant between 18 and 25% of total expenses.

Global DDoS And Bot Protection Software Market Share

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Statista reports on Cloudflare statistics in February 2024, Cloudflare Security dominates the global market of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) and bot protection software.

The market share stood at 82.16%, meaning more than four out of five businesses or organisations that use such protective measures rely on Cloudflare’s service.

This huge lead, despite the presence of competitors, speaks to Cloudflare’s powerful name in the industry and probably being the default choice of protection against malicious internet traffic in numerous organisations, including those involving automated bot activities and DDoS attacks, certain threats that major websites and online platforms still grapple with today.

Websites Use Cloudflare

(Reference: backlinko.com)

According to the company’s quarterly reports on Cloudflare statistics, the top 10 countries with active websites using Cloudflare’s services are listed below.

The United States leads the list with a big margin, with over 2,460,000 active websites, indicating Cloudflare’s strong presence and adoption in the American digital world.

The United Kingdom follows with about 779,000 websites, whereas Brazil is next with around 516,000 active websites.

Germany, Russia, and Australia are among the highest users as well, with over 400,000 active sites in each country relying on Cloudflare.

Canada, China, and India, too, show strong adoption by having over 280,000 websites each. France takes the last position with almost 223,000 websites.

This distribution serves to highlight Cloudflare’s global footprint and the fact that it is one of the key players for website performance and security in the various regions.

Cloudflare Paying Customers

(Reference: backlinko.com)

Backlingo Cloudflare statistics represent that the above figures indicate a continuous upward trajectory for the number of paying customers with Cloudflare services throughout the considered timeframe.

After beginning with 154,109 in Q1 2022, there was a marginal dip to 151,803 in Q2 2022 that was immediately followed by a solid rebound and steady growth.

Customer count reached 162,086 towards the end of 2022. The trend persisted in 2023, with customer numbers rising every quarter: from 168,159 in Q1 to 189,791 in Q4.

Growth took an even more upward trend in 2024, with numbers surging to 197,138 in Q1 and then climbing rapidly to 210,166 in Q2.

Such a pattern reflects strong acquisition and retention of customers, that indicates the company’s increasing market presence and growing demand for internet security and performance solutions.

Cloudflare Revenue

(Source: backlinko.com)

Cloudflare statistics given by Backlinko state that the company’s revenue growth over the years shows a consistent and impressive upward trend.

In 2016, Cloudflare’s revenue growth highlights the company’s steady and extraordinary upward trajectory over the years.

The revenues in 2016 stood at US$84.81 million, and they shot up to US$134.91 million in 2017. This momentum held into 2018 with US$192.67 million and US$287.02 million in 2019.

The pace gained further in 2020 with revenues at US$431.06 million and US$656.43 million in 2021. In 2022, Cloudflare almost touched the billion-dollar mark at US$975.24 million, crossing it with revenues to the tune of US$1.3 billion in 2023.

The performance carried on into 2024, with US$378.6 million earned in Q1 and US$401 million in Q2, pointing to yet another record year should this trend continue.

This upward trend is premised upon Cloudflare’s growing customer base, increased demand for cybersecurity and performance services, and successful scaling of its global operations.

Cloudflare Revenue By Region

(Source: d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net)

The above information regarding Cloudflare statistics given by Cloudflare.net shows the platform’s revenues generated from various regions.

In the first quarter of 2025, Cloudflare earned total revenues of US$479.1 million, up from US$378.6 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

The United States continued to be the major contributor, with US$234.9 million making up almost 49% of the whole revenue, this being a bit lower compared to 52% in 2024 with US$196.5 million.

Revenues from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa remained steady at 28%, increasing somewhat from US$105.4 million in 2024 to US$133.9 million in 2025.

The Asia Pacific region exhibited strong growth, rising from US$47.7 million to US$73.4 million, climbing from 12% to 15% of total revenue.

Other regions accounted for US$37 million or 8% in 2025, up from US$29.1 million or 8% in the previous year.

This data bears witness to Cloudflare’s expanding international presence, with consequential growth outside the U.S., especially in the Asia Pacific region.

Cloudflare Revenue By Type Of Customer

(Source: d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net)

Cloudflare’s statistics data describes revenues by the type of customer Cloudflare serves. There was a noticeable shift in the composition of Cloudflare’s revenues by customer type between the first quarters of 2024 and 2025.

In the first quarter of 2025, the total revenues of Cloudflare were US$479.1 million. Channel partners, i.e., third-party resellers or distributors, contributed US$112.6 million or 23% of revenues after an increase from US$70.5 million, or 19% of total revenues, in the first quarter of 2024.

During the same period, revenues from direct customers who procure services directly from Cloudflare stood at US$366.5 million, representing 77% of revenues for the first quarter of 2025, down a little from 81% in the first quarter of 2024, which contributed US$308.2 million.

This means that direct sales still account for the majority of revenues, whereas the revenues from channel partners are increasing, positioned as entities that extend Cloudflare through indirect sales channels.

Cloudflare Operating Profit

(Source: backlinko.com)

Cloudflare, in general, has witnessed steady and significant growth in its operating expenses, cashing in on this rapid expansion toward execution in infrastructure, research, development, and global scaling.

Operating expenses were USD 77.86 million in 2016 and amounted to USD 115.86 million in 2017, with a 49% increment.

From there, the growth seriously accelerated up to USD 234.04 million in 2018 and USD 331.54 million in 2019.

By 2020, expenses had grown to US$436.77 million, highlighting how the company is committed to scaling its operations.

Operating expenses further jumped to US$636.98 million in 2021 and skyrocketed to US$943.83 million in 2022.

In 2023, the company crossed the billion-dollar threshold in operating expenses, reporting such expenses totalling US$1.18 billion, and on the other hand, US$348.11 million was reported for the first quarter of 2024 alone, thus pointing to an impending record-breaking year for 2024 should the trend persist.

This upward trend bears witness to the existence of expansion, hiring, technology upgrades, and global activity to serve Cloudflare’s expanding customer base and product offerings.

Cloudflare Stockholders’ Equity

(Source: cloudflare.net)

The cloudflare.net/news on Cloudflare statistics shows a major increase in Cloudflare’s total shareholders’ equity from US$763.0 million as of December 31, 2023, to US$1.05 billion as of December 31, 2024. This can only mean that the company strengthened itself financially during the year.

The number of shares of common stock, Class A, increased from about 298.1 million shares to 307.9 million shares, and the amount recorded increased from US$297,000 to US$307,000.

There was a slight decrease in shares of common stock, Class B, from about 39.4 million to 37.0 million, and the amounts decreased from US$40,000 to US$37,000.

The increase in stockholders’ equity was principally due to an increase in additional paid-in capital from US$1.78 billion to US$2.15 billion-that is, which reflects additional capital raised through stock issuance or employee equity plans.

The accumulated deficit kept increasing from -US$1.02 billion to -US$1.10 billion, which shows that the company was incurring net losses over time.

In addition, the accumulated other comprehensive income shifted from a positive US$1.98 million in 2023 to a negative US$4.25 million in 2024, which is suggestive of unrealised losses from foreign currency or investments.

Despite these losses, there was strong year-on-year growth in equity, signalling an overall improvement in the financial condition and investor confidence.

Cloudflare General And Administrative Expenses

(Reference: backlinko.com)

According to Cloudflare statistics provided by Backlinko, the company’s general & administrative expenses have trended upward over the years in dollar terms, from US$14.07 million in 2016 to US$217.97 million by 2023.

Relative to total expenses, however, the share has moved up and down. In 2016 and 2017, G&A expenses accounted for almost 18% of total expenses.

An enormous jump came in 2018, when the G&A share shot up to 36.4%, perhaps due to a one-time expansion in infrastructure, personnel, or administrative systems.

The share dropped off steadily after this peak and has stayed at more moderate levels, mostly at or below 20%, since then.

From 2019 to 2023, the G&A expense share remained between 18% and 25%, even though the bare dollar figure climbed each year.

Through the first quarter of 2024, Cloudflare noted G&A expenses of US$66.31 million, representing 19.05% of total expenses that quarter.

This is indicative of the company having retained operational leverage in administrative functions by maintaining a fairly constant overhead proportion amidst business growth and expenditures.

Cloudflare Research And Development Expenses

(Reference: backlinko.com)

Over the years, Cloudflare has always invested a major portion of its total expenses in research and development, which reflects a focus on innovation and product development.

In 2016, R&D expenditures were built at US$23.66 million, or about 30.39% of the total expenses. Expenditures on research and development grew over the years, with the highest record seen in 2022 at US$298.3 million, accounting for 31.61% of total expenses.

This again highlights a keen interest in pushing the development of technologies.

In the year 2023, R&D expenditures reached US$358.14 million, with a strong percentage of 30.47%.

Interesting to note is that in Q1 of 2024, Cloudflare dedicated a sum of US$87.7 million to R&D, representing around 25.19% of the total expenses incurred in the same quarter.

While a little lower than previous years in percentage share, the amount remains very high.

This is characteristic of the fact that Cloudflare continues to place importance on innovation as it grows and diversifies its expenditure across various operational areas.

Conclusion

In 2024, Cloudflare’s statistics experienced robust growth in financial, customer, and technological metrics. The emphasis on making the internet more secure and performing better has assisted the company in attaining a leadership position. With AI and infrastructure being further invested in, Cloudflare is correspondingly positioned for success in the years to come.

Sources Cloudflare Statista Backlinko Cloudfront

FAQ . What market share does Cloudflare constitute in the global DDoS and bot protection software market? In February 2024, having an 82.16% share, Cloudflare stood as a dominant leader in the worldwide DDoS and bot protection software market. How has Cloudflare’s revenue evolved yearly? Cloudflare, with its established strong growth trajectory, has had revenues that have ranged from US$84.81 million in 2016 to US$1.3 billion in 2023; whereas, in 2024, its revenues were estimated at US$378.6 million in Q1, and US$401 million in Q2, respectively. Revenues remain growing with an estimate of US$479.1 million for Q1 2025. Where are the most promising international growth markets for Cloudflare? Growth-wise, the Asia Pacific region has been the most promising of all regions. In Q1 2025, it accounted for 15% of revenue (from 12% in Q1 2024). Revenue-wise, it grew from US$47.7 million to US$73.4 million. How did Cloudflare’s paying customer base evolve? Cloudflare’s paying customers increased from 168,159 in Q1 2023 to 210,166 in Q2 2024, showing solid acquisition and retention. What percentage of Cloudflare’s revenue is generated by channel partners, versus direct customers? In Q1 2025, channel partners contributed 23% of the revenue, up from 19% in Q1 2024, while 77% came from direct customers, down from 81% the previous year, indicating that indirect sales channels are becoming more important.

Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia.

