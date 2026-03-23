Tubi Statistics By Users And Facts (2026)

Introduction

Tubi Statistics: Streaming today has many apps that charge a monthly fee, but Tubi stands out because you can watch it for free. You do not need a credit card or a paid plan. Tubi makes money by showing ads, like regular TV. Even with ads, it gives you a lot to watch. Tubi, owned by Fox Corporation, offers thousands of movies and TV shows. You can find a wide range of content, including crime stories, reality shows, family movies, comedies, and classic films.

There are also small, hidden titles that some people love. Many viewers now want to spend less on streaming. Tubi is growing because it offers good entertainment without a price tag.

Editor’s Choice

Fox Corporation announced the acquisition of Tubi on March 17, 2020.

For the quarter ended Sep 30, 2025, Fox Corporation reported total revenue of USD 3.738 billion , up from USD 3.564 billion in the same quarter last year.

, up from in the same quarter last year. In October 2025, Tubi partnered with Canada’s Bell Media to sell Canadian ads and co-create shows.

In February 2025, Tubi’s sports channels offered free content from major leagues and sports brands such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, UFC, and many others.

As of January 6, 2025, Tubi reported 97 million monthly active users (MAUs).

monthly active users (MAUs). In the Television segment (which includes Tubi), Fox reported segment revenue of USD 2.050 billion .

. According to corporate.tubitv.com, around 47% of viewers say streaming leads them to shop spontaneously.

of viewers say streaming leads them to shop spontaneously. Tubi’s viewers feel connected to brands that feel real (43%), high-quality (43%), and trustworthy (40%).

high-quality and trustworthy The top category viewers plan to cut to manage budgets is streaming subscriptions (37%), followed by beauty and wellness treatments (30%) and travel (29%).

followed by beauty and wellness treatments and travel 59% of viewers say they shop online during breaks in the workday.

of viewers say they shop online during breaks in the workday. Tubi’s audience includes 32% aged 18-34 and nearly 50% who are multicultural.

About Tubi

Metrics Details Company Name Tubi Launched April 1, 2014 Headquarters Corporate HQ location page: 201 3rd Street, Floor 12, San Francisco, CA 94103 | Legal/notice address used in policies/terms: 315 Montgomery St, 16th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94104 Founders Farhad Massoudi, Thomas Ahn Hicks Key executive Anjali Sud (Chief Executive Officer) Platform type Ad-supported OTT streaming service (FAST/AVOD-style free streaming) Industry Entertainment / Streaming media Parent entity Tubi Media Group Current status Operational / Active Registration Optional Business structure Division (within Fox’s digital org structure) Languages supported 31 languages User base 100 million monthly active users (as of June 17, 2025) Area served United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Australia & New Zealand (Oceania) Website tubitv.com

Key Takeaways

In January 2023, Tubi partnered with WBD, adding 11 FAST channels and more on-demand content.

In February 2023 (Super Bowl LVII), Tubi ran an ad titled “Interface Interruption.” It looked like someone was changing the TV/streaming app with the remote. Viewers heard announcer voices, then the show Mr & Mrs. Smith.

In July 2023, Tubi chose Anjali Sud as the new CEO after Farhad Massoudi left the company.

In May 2024, Tubi sued the law firm Keller Postman. Tubi said the firm made unfair and unsubstantiated discrimination claims to pressure Tubi into paying a settlement.

According to Wikipedia, in February 2025, Tubi streamed Super Bowl LIX, while Fox acquired Red Seat Ventures, which was under Tubi Media Group and operated independently.

On March 4, 2025, Fox Sports Mexico sued Fox Corporation and Grupo Pachuca, alleging that it was ignored in bidding rights and asked a judge to halt Tubi streams.

In October 2025, Tubi partnered with Canada’s Bell Media to sell Canadian ads and co-create shows.

Major Event Coverage (United States)

According to Wikipedia, Tubi streamed Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl LIX for free on February 9, 2025, and it also produced its own pregame show for that event.

Tubi also simulcast the 2025 Thanksgiving football game.

In 2026, Tubi is expected to air select games from the 2026 World Baseball Classic exclusively and simulcast the opening matches of Mexico and the United States from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Free Sports Channels (United States-Live TV)

Tubi offers multiple free, ad-supported sports TV channels through its Live TV service.

In February 2025, Tubi’s sports channels include free content related to major leagues and sports brands such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, UFC, DAZN, PGA Tour, NHL, Top Rank Boxing, FuboTV, PokerGO, the Big 12 Conference, the ACC, HBO Boxing, the Women’s Sports Network, beIN Sports, Motor Trend, Stadium, the NHRA, FanDuel TV, and Real Madrid CF.

International Expansion (Mexico and Central America focus)

On December 18, 2024, it was announced that starting with Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil Torneo Clausura 2025, Tubi would show home games (for free) of León and Pachuca, including their women’s teams, in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, and Ecuador.

On February 3, 2025, CONCACAF announced that Tubi acquired rights to broadcast the CONCACAF Champions Cup in Mexico.

On February 19, 2025, Tubi confirmed it acquired rights to stream 50% of Premier League matches in Mexico and Central America, starting from Matchday 26 of the 2024–25 season.

It was later reported that Tubi also acquired the FA Cup television rights in the same regions.

During Clausura 2025, it was confirmed that Tubi would also stream (in relevant markets) the home games of FC Juárez (men’s and women’s teams) and Tigres (whose broadcast rights are held by Azteca Deportes).

Fox’s Acquisition of Tubi

Fox Corporation announced the acquisition of Tubi on March 17, 2020.

Fox agreed to buy Tubi for approximately USD 440 million (net cash consideration at closing).

Since 2020, Tubi has operated as a Fox-owned, advertising-supported streaming service (ownership remains 100% with Fox as of today).

Tubi’s Contribution To Fox, Q1 2026

For the quarter ended Sep 30, 2025, Fox Corporation reported total revenue of USD 3.738 billion, up from USD 3.564 billion in the same quarter last year.

Fox reported companywide advertising revenue of USD 1.412 billion, up from USD 1.329 billion a year earlier.

Fox indicated that advertising revenue increased by 6%, and the company cited Tubi-led digital growth as one of the key contributors.

In the Television segment (which includes Tubi), Fox reported segment revenue of USD 2.050 billion, compared with USD 1.953 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Within the Television segment, Fox reported advertising revenue of USD 1.067 billion, up from USD 1.008 billion a year earlier.

Television segment advertising revenue increased by USD 59 million (up 6%), and it again attributed part of this improvement to digital growth led by Tubi.

Separately, news reporting (Reuters) indicated that Tubi revenue increased by 27% year over year and that Tubi reached profitability during the period.

Reuters also reported that Tubi viewing time increased by 18% year over year.

Tubi Active Users Statistics

As of January 6, 2025, Tubi reported 97 million monthly active users (MAUs), indicating strong platform scale.

Tubi reported that, by June 2025, it had exceeded 100 million MAUs globally.

Audience Share And Reach

In May 2025, Tubi accounted for 2.2% of total TV viewing minutes in the United States, based on Nielsen’s report.

In Q4 2025, Tubi represented 6.2% of all ad-supported streaming viewing.

Tubi Streaming Behaviour And Shopping Impact

According to corporate.tubitv.com, around 47% of viewers say streaming leads them to shop spontaneously.

About 70% say they often shop online while streaming TV and movies.

Purchases made while streaming are most influenced by ads (44%) and the genre being watched (41%).

60% say they buy a product they see an ad for right away.

Advertising Influence And Viewer Trust

About two-thirds discover products through streaming, and also trust ads from streaming services.

After seeing an attention-grabbing streaming ad, 87% say they take action (such as researching, purchasing, visiting the brand’s website, or visiting the brand’s social channels).

Audience Mindset

Tubi’s viewers feel connected to brands that feel real (43%), high-quality (43%), and trustworthy (40%).

77% say they are more likely to buy from independent creators than from mainstream brands.

73% say nostalgic content prompts them to purchase from brands linked to their past experiences.

Holiday Spend Tradeoffs And Purchase Priorities

The top category viewers plan to cut to manage budgets is streaming subscriptions (37%), followed by beauty and wellness treatments (30%) and travel (29%).

Even with budget management, 79% say they are willing to splurge on the perfect gift.

44% say holiday deals let them splurge on themselves.

40% say they want to feel good going into the new year.

Intended purchases include new clothing (65%), beauty/wellness treatments (44%), and beauty products (40%).

Daypart Insight

59% of viewers say they shop online during breaks in the workday.

Main motivations include time-sensitive purchases (36%) and using promotions/discounts immediately (36%).

Workday shoppers most often buy clothing (47%), groceries (46%), and food (40%).

Platform Scale And Audience Profile

Tubi reports 100+ million monthly active users and 1 billion streaming hours per month.

More than 95% of viewing is on-demand.

Tubi’s audience includes 32% aged 18-34 and nearly 50% who are multicultural.

Tubi Original Programming

Scripted Series (Drama + Comedy + Animation)

Category Title Type/Genre Premiere date Episodes/

Seasons Runtime Status Drama Boarders (Season 2) Teen drama series April 17, 2025 1 season,

6 episodes 47-50 min Pending Comedy The Z-Suite Office comedy series February 6, 2025 1 season,

8 episodes 24-27 min Ended Damascus Sci-fi comedy (limited series) August 7, 2025 1 season,

6 episodes 24-30 min Miniseries Mo’ Waffles Comedy series December 19, 2025 1 season,

4 episodes 30-35 min Pending Animation RoboForce: The Animated Series Family animated action + sci-fi April 12, 2025 1 season,

6 episodes 22-24 min Pending

Unscripted Series (Docuseries)

Category Title Topic Premiere Date Episodes/

Seasons Runtime Status Docuseries Always, Lady London Biography October 10, 2025 3 episodes 48-54 min Miniseries Zero Star: The Cam Ward Story Sports story December 4, 2025 6 episodes 23 min

Professional Wrestling

Category Title Type Premiere date Episodes/

Seasons Runtime Status Wrestling WWE Evolve Wrestling show March 5, 2025 1 season, 39 episodes 46-47 min Season 1 ongoing Lucha Libre AAA January 17, 2026 1 season, 4 episodes Approx. 60 min

Upcoming Originals

Category Title Type Expected premiere Status Upcoming Breaking Bear Adult animated comedy March 2026 Post-production Destination World Cup 2026 Sports docuseries 2026 Series order

Original Documentaries

Category Title Topic Release date Runtime Documentary New York Post Presents: Luigi Mangione Monster or Martyr? Documentary January 2, 2025 60 min The Moment Sports documentary February 6, 2026 1 h, 16 min

Original Films

Title Genre Release date Runtime Sugar Mama Thriller January 3, 2025 1 h, 34 min A Kill for a Kill January 17, 2025 1 h, 35 min Don’t Mess with Grandma Action/Thriller January 24, 2025 1 h, 21 min Happy Anniversary Thriller January 31, 2025 1 h, 27 min Fatal Exposure February 7, 2025 1 h, 32 min Tempted February 14, 2025 1 h, 27 min Tarot Curse Horror February 21, 2025 1 h, 30 min Wrong Place, Wrong Time Thriller February 28, 2025 1 h, 45 min My Husband’s Mistress March 14, 2025 1 h, 28 min Invasive 2: Getaway March 21, 2025 1 h, 35 min Ex Door Neighbour March 30, 2025 1 h, 28 min Play Dirty Action/Thriller April 4, 2025 1 h, 24 min Checkmate Thriller April 11, 2025 1 h, 37 min An Unusual Suspect April 25, 2025 1 h, 28 min Rhythm & Blood May 16, 2025 1 h, 35 min Worth the Wait Romance May 23, 2025 1 h, 42 min The Killing Cove Thriller May 30, 2025 1 h, 40 min Day of Reckoning Action/Thriller June 13, 2025 1 h, 47 min The Divorce Lawyer Thriller June 20, 2025 1 h, 38 min Please Don’t Feed the Children Horror June 27, 2025 1 h, 34 min Great White Waters Thriller July 4, 2025 1 h, 34 min Get Off My Lawn Horror July 11, 2025 1 h, 34 min TKO Thriller July 18, 2025 2 h, 25 min The Ultimate Vendetta August 1, 2025 1 h, 25 min Can’t Have it All August 15, 2025 1 h, 39 min President Down August 29, 2025 1 h, 37 min Dark Secret September 12, 2025 1 h, 23 min Takeout September 19, 2025 1 h, 37 min Match Horror October 3, 2025 1 h, 39 min Adopted 2 Thriller October 10, 2025 1 h, 42 min R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead Horror October 17, 2025 1 h, 31 min Fan of Mine Thriller November 7, 2025 1 h, 42 min Married to a Balla 2 November 21, 2025 1 h, 32 min A Mother’s Confession December 5, 2025 1 h, 53 min Hag Horror December 12, 2025 1 h, 41 min Broken Bonds Thriller January 2, 2026 1 h, 49 min Death Name Horror January 9, 2026 1 h, 22 min How to Lose a Popularity Contest Romantic comedy January 16, 2026 1 h, 43 min Twin Thriller January 23, 2026 1 h, 33 min Terri Joe: Missionary in Miami Comedy January 30, 2026 1 h, 22 min The Bachelorette Party Thriller February 6, 2026 1 h, 22 min Kissing Is the Easy Part Romantic comedy February 13, 2026 1 h, 41 min

Conclusion

In the end, Tubi stands out for being free and offering a huge library. It may not have the newest blockbuster movies, but it offers plenty of good films, TV shows, and hidden gems. It’s a great pick for casual watching. You’ll see a few ads, but that’s the trade-off for free streaming. Overall, Tubi gives real value and shows you can enjoy great entertainment without paying every month.

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Sources Wikipedia Tubitv Foxcorporation Foxcorporation Reuters Linkedin Nielsen

FAQ . Do I need an account to watch? No, you can watch without signing up. An account helps you save watchlists and continue watching. Does Tubi show ads? Yes, ads are compulsory as they help to keep the service free for everyone. What can I watch on Tubi? Tubi offers movies, TV shows, documentaries, and kids’ content, and its library continues to grow. Does Tubi have parental controls? Tubi offers kids-friendly sections, and parental control options can vary by device. Can I change video quality on Tubi? It may adjust automatically based on your internet connection; some devices also let you manage the quality.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

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