LiveRamp Statistics By Financial Analyses, Milestones, Employee And Usage, Insights and Facts (2026)

Introduction

LiveRamp Statistics: LiveRamp helps brands use customer data securely and effectively without relying on third-party cookies. It integrates data from multiple sources, matches people and devices with privacy-preserving IDs, and enables secure collaboration with partners through tools such as clean rooms.

Marketers can reach the right audiences, measure performance more accurately, and personalise ads while respecting consent and data regulations.

Editor’s Choice

On Feb 12, 2026, the board increased authorisation to $1.5B and extended it to Dec 31, 2027 ; ~$337M remained available at announcement.

and extended it to ; remained available at announcement. In Q3 2025, LiveRamp accounted for a revenue of USD 212.2 million and net income of USD 39.87 million , implying a net margin of about 18.79% and diluted EPS of USD 0.62.

and net income of , implying a net margin of about and diluted EPS of USD 0.62. For the fiscal year, the company posted revenue of USD 745.58 million and net income of USD -814.00 thousand.

and net income of thousand. As of 2026, the revenue is estimated to be USD 810-USD 814 million and approximately USD 84 million in GAAP operating income.

and approximately in GAAP operating income. As of 2025, the United States generated USD 704.65 million , accounting for approximately 94.5% of total revenue.

, accounting for approximately of total revenue. LiveRamp has repurchased 45.8M shares for $1.2B , leaving $137.4M capacity at that time.

, leaving $137.4M capacity at that time. As of 31/12/2025, the company’s market capitalisation increased from USD 1.54 billion to USD 1.85 billion .

to . FY2025 annual report states LiveRamp employs ~1,300 employees worldwide.

worldwide. One-time implementation fees typically range from USD 15,000 to USD 50,000 and cover onboarding, data mapping, and platform setup.

and cover onboarding, data mapping, and platform setup. BlackRock Advisors LLC is the largest listed shareholder, holding 10,047,910 shares (15.79%), with an estimated stake valued at approximately USD 245 million .

shares with an estimated stake valued at approximately . On 2026-02-07, the chart shows that LiveRamp was present on USD 51 of the Top 1,000 websites, representing 5.10% of that group.

of the Top websites, representing of that group. LiveRamp optimises the composite’s 85% paid media spend, delivering 15% efficiency gains and USD 6.1 million in savings.

About LiveRamp

Metrics Specifications Company LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company. Former name Acxiom Holdings, Inc. Founded 2011 Headquarters San Francisco, California, U.S. Ticker / Listing The company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RAMP. Index LiveRamp is included in the S&P 600 index. Industry Its work focuses on data connectivity, data onboarding, and identity resolution. Key people The leadership team includes Scott Howe (CEO), Warren Jenson (CFO), Auren Hoffman (Co-Founder), and Travis May (Co-Founder). Products Its product suite includes ATS, IdentityLink, Safe Haven, and Privacy Manager. Website liveramp.com.

Financial Analyses

According to the company’s filings and earnings releases, LiveRamp Holdings increased its share repurchase authorisation up to USD 200 million, raising remaining buyback capacity to USD 1.5 billion (about +15% versus the prior USD 1.3 billion level).

In Q3 2025, LiveRamp accounted for a revenue of USD 212.2 million and net income of USD 39.87 million, implying a net margin of about 18.79% and diluted EPS of USD 0.62.

For the first nine months of 2025, the company reported revenue of USD 606.85 million and net income of USD 75.04 million, implying a net margin of about 12% and a diluted EPS of USD 1.14 as of Dec 31, 2025.

Management guided to GAAP operating income of about USD 84 million by March 2026.

LiveRamp has repurchased 45,900,781 shares for USD 1.17 billion, implying an average repurchase price of about USD 25.5 per share.

TradingView estimated that the company’s EPS was USD 0.49 and revenue of about USD 205.56 million for the quarter.

The firm’s market capitalisation is about USD 1.55 billion, and its 1-year beta is 0.73, indicating the stock has been less volatile than the broader market.

The stock trades at a TTM P/E of 23.02, with basic EPS (TTM) of 1.07 USD, meaning investors are paying roughly 23 times trailing earnings per share.

(Source: marketscreener.com)

For the fiscal year, the company posted revenue of USD 745.58 million and net income of USD -814.00 thousand. The public float is approximately 60.83 million shares.

LiveRamp Q3 FY26 Vs Q3 FY25 Results (GAAP vs Non-GAAP)

Metrics GAAP Q3 FY26 Non-GAAP Q3 FY26 Subscription revenue USD 158 million – YoY change % (Subscription) 9% – Marketplace & Other revenue USD 54 million – YoY change % (Marketplace & Other) 8% – Total revenue USD 212 million – YoY change % (Total) 9% – Gross profit USD 153 million USD 156 million Gross margin 72% 74% Operating income USD 40 million USD 62 million Operating margin 19% 29% Net earnings USD 40 million USD 49 million Diluted EPS USD 0.62 USD 0.76 Shares to calculate diluted EPS 64.3 64.3 YoY change % (Shares) −4% −4% Operating cash flow USD 67 million – Free cash flow – USD 67 million

Geographical Revenue Analyses

(Source: marketscreener.com)

As of 2025, the United States generated USD 704.65 million, accounting for approximately 94.5% of total revenue.

Europe accounted for USD 34.31 million (4.6%) of total revenue, while Asia-Pacific (APAC) secured USD 5.21 million (0.7%).

Other regions accounted for approximately USD 1.41 million, representing 0.2% of total revenue.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.

Metrics Current

(USD) 31/12/2025 Market cap 1.54 billion 1.85 billion Enterprise value 1.17 billion 1.51 billion Trailing P/E 23.42 50.64 Forward P/E 200 – Price/sales 1.99 2.49 Price/book 1.60 1.96 Enterprise value/revenue 1.47 1.94 Enterprise value/EBITDA 13.56 23.99

By Investment Narrative

Investors should own LiveRamp if its neutral AI data tools continue to attract large, loyal clients.

The key risk is revenue concentration and possible churn among customers generating more than USD 1 million in revenue.

As of 2026, the revenue is estimated to be USD 810-USD 814 million and approximately USD 84 million in GAAP operating income.

The base narrative accounted for USD 969.7 million in revenue and is estimated to reach USD 154.0 million in earnings by 2028, implying a USD 36.50 fair value and a 57% upside.

Bull cases project USD 995 million in revenue and USD 142 million in earnings by 2028, but regulatory and concentration risks remain.

LiveRamp Usage Statistics

(Source: builtwith.com)

On 2026-02-07, the chart shows that LiveRamp was present on USD 51 of the Top 1,000 websites, representing 5.10% of that group.

LiveRamp was present on USD 274 of the Top 10,000 websites (2.74%), USD 1,239 of the Top 100,000 websites (1.24%), USD 4,856 of the Top 1,000,000 websites (0.49%), and the Entire Internet line reports USD 25,369 sites using LiveRamp.

LiveRamp Employee Statistics

The company had about 1.4K employees in the most recent fiscal year (FY), indicating a mid-sized workforce, according to tradingview.com.

The company generated approximately USD 532.56K in revenue per employee.

Over the last 1Y, the company recorded a net loss of USD 1.79K per employee.

(Source: freedom24.com)

In the first half of 2025, LiveRamp had 125 customers generating more than USD 1 million in ARR.

LiveRamp reported Q3 FY26 press release: 849 direct subscription customers (vs 865 prior-year period), indicating the overall direct customer count is slightly lower than in the prior year.

Recommended Jobs

Role Pay Range Pay Basis Sr. OneStream Developer (FP&A) USD 154.50K-USD 224K Per year Senior Accounts Receivable Analyst USD 23.00-USD 29.25 Per hour Senior Accounts Receivable Analyst USD 23.00-USD 29.25 Per hour Senior Product Designer USD 123.00K-USD 181.50K Per year Senior Software Development Engineer USD 127K-USD191.50K Per Year

LiveRamp Pricing Overview

According to Monetag Blog, one-time implementation fees typically range from USD 15,000 to USD 50,000 and cover onboarding, data mapping, and platform setup.

The annual license typically starts at around USD 50,000 for basic identity resolution.

Enterprise packages with advanced features can exceed USD 250,000 per year.

Usage-based matching typically costs USD 0.50-2.50 per 1,000 matched customer profiles, and retail media activations may incur gateway fees.

Major Shareholders Summary

BlackRock Advisors LLC is the largest listed shareholder, holding 10,047,910 shares (15.79%), with an estimated stake valued at approximately USD 245 million.

Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Co. ranks as the second-largest shareholder, holding 8,877,132 shares (13.95%) with an estimated value of USD 216 million.

Schroder Investment Management North America, Inc. holds 2,609,061 shares (4.099%), representing an estimated value of USD 64 million.

State Street Corporation owns 2,516,665 shares (3.954%), with an estimated valuation of around USD 61 million.

DFA Australia Ltd. holds 2,343,298 shares (3.682%), valued at approximately USD 57 million, and collectively, the top five shareholders control approximately 41.48% of the company.

Advantages Vs Disadvantages of LiveRamp

Advantages Disadvantages LiveRamp facilitates the integration of offline and online customer data into a single profile to improve targeting and measurement. LiveRamp can be expensive, especially for smaller companies with limited budgets. LiveRamp supports first-party data activation across many ad and marketing platforms as third-party cookies decline. LiveRamp setup can take time due to data engineering and technical integration requirements. LiveRamp is built with privacy controls to support consent-based data use and reduce compliance risk. Results depend on data quality and match rates; therefore, performance can vary, and the lift in % may be lower with weak identifiers. LiveRamp has a large partner network (DSPs, publishers, and cloud tools) that facilitates activation. Privacy and governance work is still required internally, even if the platform supports compliance. LiveRamp can improve campaign measurement and attribution, often reported as conversion lift. Heavy usage can create vendor dependence, thereby increasing switching costs in the future.

Company Milestones

2025: LiveRamp was named an IDC MarketScape Leader, signaling a strong market position in data clean rooms.

2024: Acquired Habu to expand and enhance its data clean room technology, supporting more privacy-safe data collaboration and measurement.

2021: Recognised in Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology, indicating strong employee experience and workplace practices in the technology sector.

2020: Acquired Acuity Data to improve Safe Haven’s retail trade analytics capabilities and deliver deeper insights for retail-focused customers.

Also launched Safe Haven, an enterprise platform designed to help organisations securely prepare, manage, and activate data for business use.

2019: The company acquired Faktor, a provider of consent management software, to strengthen how it manages user permissions and privacy choices.

Investing In The LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform

The composite spends 85% of its total media budget on paid media, and LiveRamp reduces wasted spend through improved targeting, frequency control, higher-quality data, and better ad placements, resulting in a 15% efficiency gain by Year 3 worth USD 6.1 million over three years.

The composite increases paid media measurement from 30% in Year 1 to 70% by Year 3. Using first-, second, and third-party data in LiveRamp increases return on ad spend by 5% in Year 3, delivering USD 18 million in incremental revenue and USD 1.4 million in operating profit over three years.

The composite allocates the remaining 15% of its total media budget to retail media networks, and collaboration with retail partners in the LiveRamp Clean Room identifies inefficiencies and reduces waste, resulting in a 20% efficiency gain by Year 3, worth USD 1.2 million over three years.

The composite expands retail media measurement from 30% in Year 1 to 90% by Year 3, and improved optimisation increases return per ad dollar by 10% by Year 3, generating USD 8.8 million in incremental revenue and USD 710,000 in operating profit over three years.

The composite streamlines media activation by building audience segments once in LiveRamp and federating them to publishers, delivering 50% time savings by Year 3 and creating USD 215,000 in value over three years.

Conclusion

After completing the article, it is clear that LiveRamp makes modern marketing simpler and safer. As third-party cookies disappear and privacy rules get stricter, brands need better ways to use their own data. LiveRamp facilitates data integration across platforms, matches audiences with privacy-safe IDs, and shares insights with partners without exposing raw customer data.

The result is more precise targeting, clearer measurement, and more personalised experiences built on trust. In short, LiveRamp helps businesses get more value from data while keeping privacy first.

Shared On:



FAQ . What does LiveRamp mainly do? Unify data from everywhere, match people and devices, power more effective ads, and measure outcomes. Does LiveRamp replace third-party cookies? LiveRamp helps brands reach audiences securely as cookies are no longer effective. What is a clean room, and how does LiveRamp use it? A clean room lets partners analyse data securely without revealing raw customer details. Who typically uses LiveRamp? Brands, retailers, publishers, agencies, and data partners use LiveRamp to share data and activate audiences securely. Is LiveRamp privacy-compliant? LiveRamp helps organisations meet privacy laws through consent, security, and robust data governance.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey