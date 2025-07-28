How Many Employees Does Deepseek AI Have?

Introduction

As of January 2025, Deepseek AI employs about 200 people. LinkedIn categorises the firm in the 51–200 employee range, while Wikipedia’s most recent entry records 160 employees for 2025. The workforce is young, with a median tenure of roughly 0.8 years, and hiring momentum continues—eight positions are currently advertised for its Hangzhou headquarters.

Founded in July 2023, the company made headlines by claiming it trained its V3 language model in just two months at a cost below US$ 6 million, far less than the reported US$ 100 million required for GPT‑4. For scale, OpenAI’s headcount is estimated at about 3,500 employees, underscoring Deepseek AI’s lean, capital‑efficient structure as it scales its research and product development pipeline.

DeepSeek AI Executive Team Analysis

Wikipedia reports further that Liang Wenfeng is the founder and CEO of DeepSeek.

Before starting the company in mid-2023, he co-founded a hedge fund called High-Flyer back in 2015.

He studied at Zhejiang University, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering.

At DeepSeek, Liang leads the AI strategy, focusing on new ideas, keeping costs low, and supporting open-source development.

Highperformer also shows that Yuan Jinmeng is one of the co-founders of DeepSeek AI and also leads the research team as the Chief Scientist. This role was confirmed in executive listings from April 2025.

DeepSeek AI Employees / Authors

(Source: arxiv.org)

The January 2025 paper titled “DeepSeek-R1: Incentivising Reasoning Capability in LLMs via Reinforcement Learning” names 199 authors, many of whom are thought to be part of the current DeepSeek team.

Name 101. Shaoqing Wu 1. Daya Guo 102. Shengfeng Ye 2. Dejian Yang 103. Tao Yun 3. Haowei Zhang 104. Tian Pei 4. Junxiao Song 105. Tianyu Sun 5. Ruoyu Zhang 106. T. Wang 6. Runxin Xu 107. Wangding Zeng 7. Qihao Zhu 108. Wanjia Zhao 8. Shirong Ma 109. Wen Liu 9. Peiyi Wang 110. Wenfeng Liang 10. Xiao Bi 111. Wenjun Gao 11. Xiaokang Zhang 112. Wenqin Yu 12. Xingkai Yu 113. Wentao Zhang 13. Yu Wu 114. W.L. Xiao 14. Z.F. Wu 115. Wei An 15. Zhibin Gou 116. Xiaodong Liu 16. Zhihong Shao 117. Xiaohan Wang 17. Zhuoshu Li 118. Xiaokang Chen 18. Ziyi Gao 119. Xiaotao Nie 19. Aixin Liu 120. Xin Cheng 20. Bing Xue 121. Xin Liu 21. Bingxuan Wang 122. Xin Xie 22. Bochao Wu 123. Xingchao Liu 23. Bei Feng 124. Xinyu Yang 24. Chengda Lu 125. Xinyuan Li 25. Chenggang Zhao 126. Xuecheng Su 26. Chengqi Deng 127. Xuheng Lin 27. Chenyu Zhang 128. X.Q. Li 28. Chong Ruan 129. Xiangyue Jin 29. Damai Dai 130. Xiaojin Shen 30. Deli Chen 131. Xiaosha Chen 31. Dongjie Ji 132. Xiaowen Sun 32. Erhang Li 133. Xiaoxiang Wang 33. Fangyun Lin 134. Xinnan Song 34. Fucong Dai 135. Xinyi Zhou 35. Fuli Luo 136. Xianzu Wang 36. Guangbo Hao 137. Xinxia Shan 37. Guanting Chen 138. Y.K. Li 38. Guowei Li 139. Y.Q. Wang 39. H. Zhang 140. Y.X. Wei 40. Han Bao 141. Yang Zhang 41. Hanwei Xu 142. Yanhong Xu 42. Haocheng Wang 143. Yao Li 43. Honghui Ding 144. Yao Zhao 44. Huajian Xin 145. Yaofeng Sun 45. Huazuo Gao 146. Yaohui Wang 46. Hui Qu 147. Yi Yu 47. Hui Li 148. Yichao Zhang 48. Jianzhong Guo 149. Yifan Shi 49. Jiashi Li 150. Yiliang Xiong 50. Jiawei Wang 151. Ying He 51. Jingchang Chen 152. Yishi Piao 52. Jingyang Yuan 153. Yisong Wang 53. Junjie Qiu 154. Yixuan Tan 54. Junlong Li 155.Yiyang Ma 55. J.L. Cai 156. Yiyuan Liu 56. Jiaqi Ni 157. Yongqiang Guo 57. Jian Liang 158. Yuan Ou 58. Jin Chen 159. Yuduan Wang 59. Kai Dong 160. Yue Gong 60. Kai Hu 161. Yuheng Zou 61. Kaige Gao 162. Yujia He 62. Kang Guan 163. Yunfan Xiong 63. Kexin Huang 164. Yuxiang Luo 64. Kuai Yu 165. Yuxiang You 65. Lean Wang 166. Yuxuan Liu 66. Lecong Zhang 167. Yuyang Zhou 67. Liang Zhao 168. Y.X. Zhu 68. Litong Wang 169. Yanhong Xu 69. Liyue Zhang 170. Yanping Huang 70. Lei Xu 171. Yaohui Li 71. Leyi Xia 172. Yi Zheng 72. Mingchuan Zhang 173. Yuchen Zhu 73. Minghua Zhang 174. Yunxian Ma 74. Minghui Tang 175. Ying Tang 75. Meng Li 176. Yukun Zha 76. Miaojun Wang 177. Yuting Yan 77. Mingming Li 178. Z.Z. Ren 78. Ning Tian 179. Zehui Ren 79. Panpan Huang 180. Zhangli Sha 80. Peng Zhang 181. Zhe Fu 81. Qiancheng Wang 182. Zhean Xu 82. Qinyu Chen 183. Zhenda Xie 83. Qiushi Du 184. Zhengyan Zhang 84. Ruiqi Ge 185. Zhewen Hao 85. Ruisong Zhang 186. Zhicheng Ma 86. Ruizhe Pan 187. Zhigang Yan 87. Runji Wang 188. Zhiyu Wu 88. R.J. Chen 189. Zihui Gu 89. R.L. Jin 190. Zijia Zhu 90. Ruyi Chen 191. Zijun Liu 91. Shanghao Lu 192. Zilin Li 92. Shangyan Zhou 193. Ziwei Xie 93. Shanhuang Chen 194. Ziyang Song 94. Shengfeng Ye 195. Zizheng Pan 95. Shiyu Wang 196. Zhen Huang 96. Shuiping Yu 197. Zhipeng Xu 97. Shunfeng Zhou 198. Zhongyu Zhang 98. Shuting Pan 199. Zhen Zhang 99. S.S. Li 100. Shuang Zhou

DeepSeek Employee Demographics Analysis

com also states that most of DeepSeek’s core technical staff are either fresh graduates or researchers with an experience of 1 to 2 years.

A report published in chaincatcher.com states that about 20–25% of DeepSeek’s team have 3 to 5 years of experience.

The company usually avoids hiring technical staff with over 8 years of experience.

Less than 5% of DeepSeek’s team has more than five years of work experience, as per the reports of CNBC.

How much do DeepSeek AI Employees Earn?

According to ehangzhou.gov.cn, the top-tier compensation of DeepSeek’s packages significantly surpasses the industry average in China, where AGI Deep Learning Researchers’ salaries typically hover around ¥380,000 to ¥450,000 annually (Approximately USD 53,200 to USD 63,000).

The estimated annual salary (14-month model) accounted for ¥1.12 million to ¥1.54 million (USD 154,000 to USD 212,000).

Employee’s Experience Level Monthly Salary Estimated Annual Salary (14‑Month Model) Core System Engineers / Client Engineers Starts at ¥60,000 (USD 8,400) ¥840,000 (USD 115,860) Other Technical Roles ¥20,000 (USD 2,800) ¥280,000 (USD 38,500)

DeepSeek Hiring Analysis

According to SEO.AI, DeepSeek grew its team from about 150 employees in early 2025 to between 160 and 200 by mid-year.

The news site en. People.CN shared that in February 2025, DeepSeek posted 52 job openings on BOSS Zhipin. More than 40 of these were technical jobs, including roles for researchers, engineers, UI designers, and support staff.

Later, in July 2025, scmp.com reported that LinkedIn listed 10 more open positions at DeepSeek. These included urgent internships in AGI research and roles for deep learning and full-stack engineers based in Beijing and Hangzhou.

What Deepseek are Looking for in Future Employees?

DeepSeek is looking for employees who understand large language models (LLMs) well. They should have hands-on experience working with these models, know how datasets and testing methods affect results, and be able to spot both strengths and problems in the models.

Candidates who care deeply about data quality are valued, especially those who can manage and improve data labelling processes based on feedback.

The company also appreciates curious minds who explore different topics and connect ideas across fields.

A strong interest in artificial general intelligence (AGI) and the ability to solve tough problems without much help are important qualities.

DeepSeek is especially interested in those with skills in high-performance computing (HPC), including tasks like optimising network and hardware performance.

For legal roles, understanding AI regulations and building safety frameworks is a big plus. Employees who can design user-friendly interfaces and bring research closer to real-world use are also highly valued at DeepSeek.

Conclusion

Deepseek AI remains a lean yet rapidly scaling team. Public filings, industry reviews, and LinkedIn metrics converge on a headcount of roughly 200 employees as of early 2025, positioning the Hangzhou‑based startup within the 51‑200 bracket common to high‑growth AI ventures. This figure may rise quickly given its ongoing aggressive hiring drive.

