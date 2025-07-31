How Many People Work At Apple? By Location And Department (2025)

Introduction

How Many People Work At Apple?: Apple Inc. is one of the world’s major technology companies, headquartered in Cupertino, California. Renowned for its pioneering products, such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and services such as Apple Music and iCloud, Apple has by far the largest global presence. The manpower pool is key to its success. Hence, a descriptive and statistical analysis of employment numbers, growth trends, and workforce effectiveness at Apple follows.

As of September 2024, Apple had approximately 164,000 full-time employees worldwide, up from 161,000 in 2023.

full-time employees worldwide, up from in 2023. Apple has witnessed a more-than- 345% increment in human resources since 2009, having hired more than 127,000 new people during this timeframe.

increment in human resources since 2009, having hired more than new people during this timeframe. Apple employs some 90,000 persons in the U.S. and plans to hire another 20,000 domestically.

persons in the U.S. and plans to hire another domestically. The San Francisco Bay Area is the largest employment centre for Apple, representing 15,043 workers in San Francisco, 6,643 in Cupertino, and 4,848 in San Jose.

workers in San Francisco, in Cupertino, and in San Jose. Austin, TX ( 6,468 ) and New York, NY ( 3,716 ) are the primary establishments outside California.

) and New York, NY ( ) are the primary establishments outside California. Apple says that 1.9 million U.S. jobs are supported through its app ecosystem, a 325,000 increase in just two-and-a-half years.

U.S. jobs are supported through its app ecosystem, a increase in just two-and-a-half years. The Engineering department is the largest, with 49,812 employees, representing 41% of Apple’s workforce.

employees, representing of Apple’s workforce. Apple employees on H-1B visas earn a median base salary of US$164,096 /year.

/year. Apple’s 2024 revenue exceeded US$390 billion, reinforcing its position as the world’s most valuable brand.

How Many People Work At Apple?

Apple Workforce

As of September 2024, Apple had an employee strength of roughly 164,000 full-time employees worldwide.

This is a manpower increase of 3,000 employees, compared to 161,000 employees working worldwide in 2023, thus positioning Apple as one of the companies with growing capacities of global operations amidst sometimes economically challenging times of the tech sector layoffs.

The company has been able to increase recruitment, which says much about its operational stability.

Data Analysis

Between 2009 and 2024, the number of Apple employees increased by 127,200, an increase of over 345%.

The largest leap had been in those three years between 2009 and 2012, wherein the company almost doubled its workforce.

There was a slight decline in Apple’s workforce in 2023, from 164,000 to 161,000. Industry-wide restructuring and optimisation efforts were likely the cause for this dip.

In 2024, though, the company had recovered to the employment peak of 164,000.

Such steady growth is a reflection of Apple growing in operations scale, into new product lines, new areas of service (Apple TV+, iCloud, Apple Music), and also in stronger terms in global markets.

Apple Employees on H-1B Visas

The median base salary of an Apple employee on an H-1B visa working in the United States is US$164,096 per annum.

Apple’s Expanding Reach into Job Creation in the United States

Job creation in several million is sustained and created across the United States by Apple, not only through direct employment but also by sustaining the growth of the wider economy of apps.

Today, around 1.9 million U.S. American jobs are supported by the booming app economy, which is primarily driven by Apple’s iOS platform.

This translates to an increase of more than 325,000 jobs in a mere two-and-a-half years.

Several states enjoyed job growth rates in double digits during the period.

North Carolina alone witnessed a 43% increase and thereby added almost 15,000 new jobs, while Florida registered a 50% jump that encompassed nearly 30,000 new jobs.

Pennsylvania experienced perhaps the most aggressive surge of 64%, growing from 40,800 jobs in 2016 to over 67,000 today.

Apart from indirect effects through the app ecosystem, Apple directly employs approximately 90,000 people in all 50 states.

By 2023, 20,000 additional jobs are planned to be created in the U.S. by Apple, with concomitant benefits both to local economies and to Apple’s elevation in national stature.

In addition to job creation, Apple is making investments in some of these regional expansions.

Apple has recently announced plans for a new campus in San Diego, with office, laboratory, and research spaces to be built, while simultaneously creating 1,200 direct jobs.

In Seattle, Apple is estimated to hire an extra 2,000 employees, with a focus on higher-skilled engineering jobs.

This all serves to reinforce the commitment Apple has to grow its U.S. workforce and support creating high-value jobs across the country.

How Many People Work In Apple’s Different Departments?

Apple’s workforce spans a wide array of departments, each one aiding in the innovation and operations of the company and its global success.

Engineering — 49,812 Employees

Engineering, being the largest department at Apple, has about 49,812 employees or just about two-fifths of the company workforce (41%).

These encompass hardware, software, and systems engineers who design and build Apple products, such as the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch, plus even services like iCloud and Apple Music.

Business Management – 18,157 Employees

About 18,157 persons make their livelihood in business management, more so in strategy, corporate development, and executive matters.

These professionals direct Apple’s business direction, market positioning, and long-term decisions.

Sales And Support – 11,070 Employees

The Sales & Support division has 11,070 employees interacting directly with and assisting customers, retail partners, and channel distributors.

These members satisfy customers and make sure products are distributed throughout the world efficiently.

Marketing and Product – 8,544 Employees

The Marketing and Product Teams have about 8,544 employees.

They position the product in the market, engage in advertising, conduct launch campaigns, and do market research to aid in sustaining the brand name and consumer favour of Apple on a global scale.

Operations – 7,895 Employees

The 7,895 operations employees of Apple perform supply chain logistics, procurement, and global product fulfilment.

These guys put Apple devices into production, shipment, and delivery in an efficient and timely fashion.

Finance and Administration – 7,463 Employees

A total of 7,463 employees are part of Finance & Administration for the planning of finances, budgets and accounts, legal matters, and corporate governance.

This department ensures Apple maintains its financial health and stays on the right side of the law.

Information Technology – 4,343 Employees

The IT department comprises 4,343 employees working on supporting internal systems, infrastructure, security, and digital tools paid for and leveraged by the entire company.

In a sense, they need to be very responsible for keeping the internal technologies at Apple running smoothly.

Consulting – 4,199 Employees

Accounting for 4,199 employees, the Consulting Business gives the highest-level strategic advice to clients and serves from system improvements through organisational design.

Human Resources – 2,951 Employees

Apple’s HR team has 2,951 employees who are responsible for hiring, employee relations, benefits, and workplace culture.

They keep the company in a competitive position to attract and retain talent worldwide.

Other Roles – 6,051 Employees

There are around 6,051 employees in “Other” roles that support the company’s ecosystem at large.

Apple Employees By Location

Apple’s global workforce is spread across numerous geographic locations, with a strong concentration in the United States. While the company maintains a presence worldwide, the majority of its employees work in specific urban hubs, corporate offices, retail sites, or remotely.

Primary Employment Hub – San Francisco Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area is Apple’s largest employment cluster. San Francisco leads with 15,043 employees, representing the single largest concentration.

Cupertino, Apple’s headquarters, employs 6,643 staff, forming the company’s operational core.

San Jose adds 4,848 employees, while Sunnyvale and Santa Clara contribute 2,339 and 1,986 employees, respectively.

San Diego, also in California but further south, houses 2,007 employees.

Collectively, the Bay Area and its surrounding California hubs employ more than 32,000 Apple staff, reflecting the company’s deep roots in Silicon Valley.

Important American Hubs Besides California

Austin, Texas, stands out as Apple’s largest non-California office with 6,468 total employees, marking its presence in the tech scene.

New York, NY, supports more than 3,716 employees, exhibiting Apple’s claims in the financial, media, and retail markets.

Los Angeles, CA, another location of significance, employs some 3,737 people, which accentuates Apple’s presence in the entertainment and content creation spheres.

Global And Miscellaneous Locations

Outside the major hubs, Apple uses another 73,698 employees in retail, small offices, or remote working facilities around the globe, making this segment of employees both American and international.

These numbers roughly approximate the scope of Apple’s operations.

Apple Statistics and Trends

Apple’s Iconic Devices and the Lasting Impact

Apple has been a major actor in consumer technology for decades, known for flagship devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

From the Macintosh in the 1980s, redefining what personal computers are, to the iPhone, reshaping the mobile phone industry, Apple’s legacy continues to be a force acting in the contemporary digital age.

Revenue of Apple in 2024

The revenue amassed shifted as far as 390 billion US dollars in 2024, with Apple being by far the largest brand in terms of market value. The reverberations of the iPhone stretched through the building blocks of its ecosystem of hardware, software, and services.

This number covers everything Apple sells in products and services throughout the year, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, wearables, software, and services like iCloud, Apple Music, and the App Store.

This still keeps Apple in that elite class of companies that are considered amongst the most valuable in the global arena.

Active Apple Devices Worldwide

Some 2.2 billion Apple devices exist worldwide, indicating the number of devices manufactured in industries and all purchases made.

The iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Apple TVs.

The figure depicts the depth of integration of the consumers’ lives in the Apple ecosystem throughout the world; this, in turn, creates more loyalty and outreach for Apple.

Revenue Share of Apple iPhone

In Q4 2024, the iPhone contributed 48.69% to Apple’s total quarterly revenue.

Almost half of the revenue that Apple made was from selling iPhones.

Therefore, at present, it is the most lucrative and widely purchased product in the whole range of Apple.

Through constant upgrades and improvements in ecosystem integration and brand loyalty, it still commands the smartphone market.

Total Number of Apps In The Apple App Store

As of 2024, there are 3.84 million apps available on the Apple App Store.

These include games, productivity tools, entertainment apps, educational content, and more.

Majorly serving as a component of Apple’s service revenue, the App Store gives developers access to a massive user base worldwide.

Conclusion

Apple’s workforce has continued to increase over the years, and so has the expansion and innovation of the company. From efficiency to diversity and future avenues for growth, Apple still holds a remarkable workforce standing in the technology arena.

FAQ . How many people work at Apple in 2024? As of September 2024, there are around 164,000 full-time employees across the globe, a number that had reached 161,000 in 2023. This constitutes an increase of well over 345% since 2009, when the company had only 36,800 employees. Where are most Apple employees located? The working population is highest in the San Francisco Bay Area: San Francisco has 15,043 employees, while Cupertino has 6,643 and San Jose has 4,848. It has other major hubs outside California: Austin, TX (6,468) and New York, NY (3,716). Which departments have the greatest number of employees at Apple? There is definitely a large engineering department, numbering 49,812 employees, who constitute about 41% of Apple’s workforce. Other large departments are Business Management (18,157) and Sales & Support (11,070). How much do they pay H-1B visa employees at Apple? Apple’s H-1B visa employees have a median base salary amounting to US$164,096 a year, hinting at Apple’s investment in quality international talent. How many U.S. Jobs does Apple support? Apple employs about 90,000 workers directly in the U.S. and supports 1.9 million jobs through its app ecosystem. Just in the last 2.5 years, this ecosystem has created 325,000 jobs, indicating a massive economic impact of Apple.

