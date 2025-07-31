How Many People Work at Meta?

Introduction

Meta Platforms, Inc., previously known as Facebook, is one of the world’s largest technology companies, also owning other major platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. Meta began as “The Facebook” on February 4, 2004, launched from Harvard University, which is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and focuses on building social technologies and the future of the metaverse.

The company’s vast and diverse workforce of tens of thousands of employees spread across countries is responsible for its global success. These employees contribute effectively to responsibilities in different departments. Understanding Meta’s workforce gives insight into how it drives innovation on a global scale.

As of July 2025, Meta has around 135,000 employees working across six continents, including North America, Europe, and Asia, as per the reports of LeadiQ.

employees working across six continents, including North America, Europe, and Asia, as per the reports of LeadiQ. According to the reports of Wikipedia, by March 2025, the company reported having 76,834 full-time employees.

(Source: macrotrends.net)

According to a 2024 report by Macrotrends.net, Meta had 74,067 employees, reflecting a 10.03% rise from the previous year.

Previous years’ employee count is mentioned in the table below:

Year Employee Counts Change Rate 2023 67,317 −22.16% 2022 86,482 +20.16% 2021 71,970 +22.81% 2020 58,604 +30.40% 2019 44,942 +26.29% 2018 35,587 +41.75%

Wikipedia shows that Mark Zuckerberg was the lead founder and CEO of Facebook, driving the platform’s vision and development.

Name Position Eduardo Saverin Co-founder, business operations & finance Andrew McCollum Co-founder, product design Dustin Moskovitz Co-founder, programmer Chris Hughes Co-founder, communications & outreach

(Source: meta.com)

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, started Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard.

Founder and CEO of Meta, started Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard. Joel Kaplan: Leads Global Affairs at Meta; joined after working many years in public service.

Leads Global Affairs at Meta; joined after working many years in public service. Susan Li: Became Meta’s CFO in 2022, after joining the company back in 2008.

Became Meta’s CFO in 2022, after joining the company back in 2008. Javier Olivan: Oversees business, infrastructure, and core product operations as Meta’s Chief Operating Officer.

Oversees business, infrastructure, and core product operations as Meta’s Chief Operating Officer. Chris Cox: Responsible for Meta’s core apps and technologies as Chief Product Officer.

Responsible for Meta’s core apps and technologies as Chief Product Officer. Andrew Bosworth (Boz): CTO of Meta, manages the Reality Labs team focused on emerging technologies.

CTO of Meta, manages the Reality Labs team focused on emerging technologies. Jennifer Newstead: Heads Meta’s legal department, covering governance, compliance, litigation, and global regulatory issues.

Heads Meta’s legal department, covering governance, compliance, litigation, and global regulatory issues. Janelle Gale: Directs Meta’s people operations, including hiring, employee growth, and organisational performance.

Directs Meta’s people operations, including hiring, employee growth, and organisational performance. Dave Wehner: Serves as Chief Strategy Officer after previously working as Meta’s Chief Financial Officer.

Serves as Chief Strategy Officer after previously working as Meta’s Chief Financial Officer. Maxine Williams: Leads accessibility and inclusion strategies at Meta as Vice President of Engagement.

Leads accessibility and inclusion strategies at Meta as Vice President of Engagement. Mike Schroepfer: Meta’s first Senior Fellow, supporting AI and long-term tech talent development.

Meta’s first Senior Fellow, supporting AI and long-term tech talent development. Will Cathcart: In charge of WhatsApp’s global strategy, development, and operations at Meta.

In charge of WhatsApp’s global strategy, development, and operations at Meta. Naomi Gleit: Leads product development across Meta’s platforms, improving user experience and engagement.

Leads product development across Meta’s platforms, improving user experience and engagement. John Hegeman, Chief Revenue Officer at Meta, formerly led engineering for the ads platform.

Chief Revenue Officer at Meta, formerly led engineering for the ads platform. Santosh Janardhan: Oversees Meta’s global infrastructure, including networks, hardware, and data centres.

Oversees Meta’s global infrastructure, including networks, hardware, and data centres. Adam Mosseri: Runs Instagram, managing its features, engineering, and product decisions.

Runs Instagram, managing its features, engineering, and product decisions. Erin Egan: Guides global privacy policy at Meta, handling data and compliance issues.

Guides global privacy policy at Meta, handling data and compliance issues. Michel Protti: Directs product privacy implementation across Meta’s engineering and development teams.

Directs product privacy implementation across Meta’s engineering and development teams. Alex Schultz: Meta’s Chief Marketing Officer and VP of Analytics since 2020.

Meta’s Chief Marketing Officer and VP of Analytics since 2020. Tom Alison: Heads Facebook, managing product development like News Feed, Stories, and Ads.

Heads Facebook, managing product development like News Feed, Stories, and Ads. Nicola Mendelsohn: Leads Meta’s Global Business Group, handling relationships with advertisers and agencies.

Leads Meta’s Global Business Group, handling relationships with advertisers and agencies. Justin Osofsky: Responsible for business partnerships and development strategy at Meta.

Responsible for business partnerships and development strategy at Meta. Ahmad Al-Dahle: Leads Generative AI research and product development at Meta as VP of GenAI.

How is Meta’s workforce specialized in technology (2025)?

Meta’s Technological Specialization Employees Share Software Engineering 35% Product Management 20% Data Science and AI 15% Machine Learning Experts 12% Design and User Experience 8%

Which regions and Countries Have The Highest Number of Meta Employees?

As of 2025, the North American region will account for the highest number of Meta employees, with approximately 117,000 individuals.

Europe will follow with around 19,000 employees, while Asia employs about 16,000.

Other regions’ employee counts are followed as South America (6,100), Africa (4,100), and Oceania (521).

The table below includes the number of employees from different countries over the same period:

Country Employees United States Of America 114K Canada 1.6K Mexico 1.3K Dominican Republic 203 Guatemala 159 El Salvador 150 Honduras 108 Nicaragua 70 Panama 51 Costa Rica 47 Jamaica 20 Trinidad And Tobago 20 Haiti 15 Cuba 14 Bahamas 8 Belize 5 Antigua And Barbuda 5 Barbados 4 Saint Lucia 3 Grenada 2 Saint Vincent And The Grenadines 2 Dominica 2 Saint Kitts And Nevis 1 United Kingdom Of Great Britain And Northern Ireland 6.9K Germany 3.6K Ireland 2K Ukraine 859 France 838 Spain 554 Italy 429 Netherlands 393 Switzerland 380 Portugal 298 Serbia 248 Poland 232 Albania 230 Bulgaria 201 Sweden 177 Greece 176 Belgium 131 Azerbaijan 114 Hungary 113 Denmark 108 Bosnia And Herzegovina 87 Lithuania 74 Croatia 67 Republic Of North Macedonia 66 Belarus 63 Slovakia 50 Georgia 48 Norway 46 Moldova 44 Finland 40 Latvia 32 Armenia 29 Austria 29 Estonia 26 Slovenia 24 Cyprus 19 Malta 16 Montenegro 13 Luxembourg 9 Iceland 8 San Marino 5 Andorra 3 Monaco 2 Liechtenstein 1 India 3.3K Bangladesh 2K Singapore 1.7K Pakistan 1.5K Philippines 1.2K Indonesia 841 Israel 767 Viet Nam 706 Turkey 496 Malaysia 436 Iran 375 China 267 United Arab Emirates 250 Iraq 204 Saudi Arabia 193 Thailand 184 Sri Lanka 172 Japan 166 Jordan 129 Cambodia 118 Nepal 107 Afghanistan 83 Russian Federation 71 Mongolia 65 Lebanon 52 Syrian Arab Republic 34 Kazakhstan 29 Uzbekistan 28 Qatar 27 Kuwait 25 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 24 Maldives 18 Yemen 14 Kyrgyzstan 12 Oman 10 Bahrain 8 Tajikistan 5 Bhutan 3 Brunei Darussalam 2 Turkmenistan 1 Brazil 2.6K Colombia 991 Peru 689 Ecuador 600 Argentina 563 Venezuela 239 Chile 180 Bolivia 111 Uruguay 60 Paraguay 47 Guyana 8 Suriname 5 Morocco 931 Algeria 780 Egypt 759 Nigeria 405 Tunisia 297 South Africa 154 Kenya 98 Ghana 82 Côte D’ivoire 66 Ethiopia 50 Tanzania 45 Libya 41 Senegal 41 Angola 39 Somalia 39 Uganda 26 Cameroon 22 Sudan 20 Madagascar 20 Niger 20 Zambia 20 Togo 17 Mauritius 14 Mauritania 12 Burkina Faso 11 Gabon 10 Congo 9 Zimbabwe 8 Guinea 8 Chad 7 Sierra Leone 7 Namibia 6 Liberia 6 Mali 5 Djibouti 5 Rwanda 4 Gambia 4 South Sudan 3 Mozambique 3 Botswana 2 Lesotho 2 Seychelles 1 Comoros 1 Burundi 1 Australia 427 New Zealand 56 Fiji 17 Papua New Guinea 11 Samoa 4 Tonga 3 Marshall Islands 2 Tuvalu 1

How are Meta’s employees segmented into different departments?

(Source: leadiq.com)

As of 2025, Meta’s largest department is Engineering, accounting for almost 30% to 35% of its workforce, followed by Program & Project Management, making up about 8% to 10%.

Meanwhile, Marketing holds a workforce share of around 5% to 7%.

Both Product Management and Analytics contribute roughly 3% to 5% each.

The research segment represents the smallest share, with an estimated 2% to 4% of the total employees.

In the same period, the other departments made up an employee share of approximately 40% to 45%.

What is Meta’s Demographic Composition?

In 2025, marketingscoop.com further depicts that in Meta’s professional team, male employees will make up the majority share of 56%, followed by women with 44% of employee share.

In terms of ethnic representation, White employees account for 51% share of the total employees, followed by Hispanic or Latino Professionals (19%), Asian Team (16%), and other groups (14%).

How Much Do People at Meta Get Paid in Different Departments?

(Reference: comparably.com)

The above graph also shows that Meta employees’ average salary in the communication department remained the highest at around USD 221K annually.

Meta employees’ next department-wise highest salary scale includes product (USD 212K), Legal (USD 204K), Engineering (USD 169K), Sales (USD 163K), and HR (USD 163K).

Other departments’ average salaries are as follows: Admin (USD 82K), Business Development (USD 112K), Customer Support (USD 109K), Design (USD 158K), Finance (USD 109K), IT (USD 110K), Marketing (USD 108K), and Operations (USD 72K).

Department-wise average salary scale of each employee is stated below:

Department Average Salary (USD) Product 212,017 Engineering 169,047 Marketing 107,718 Design 157,834 Operations 72,229 Admin 81,603 Business Development 112,477 Finance 109,358 Communications 221,380 Customer Support 108,745 HR 162,839 IT 109,602 Legal 204,180 Sales 163,044

What Are The Average Salaries at Meta by Position?

Position Average Salary (USD) Avg. Base (USD) Avg. Bonus (USD) Equity Range (USD) Director of Business Development 242,500 175,000 67,500 250K+-50k Product Manager 166,239 148,350 17,889 10-100K+ Recruiter 133,433 112,900 20,533 40-50K+ Business Development Manager 191,000 146,000 45,000 10-60k Senior Developer 200,812 167,479 33,333 25-25k Project Manager 119,947 115,562 4,385 – Marketing Manager 88,036 76,186 11,850 10-40K Data Scientist 148,336 128,500 19,836 25-100k Data Analyst 130,000 118,000 12,000 –

How is Meta’s Employee Layoff Performed?

In early 2025, Meta cut 5% of staff, removing 3,600 low-performing employees.

According to The Verge, Meta’s previous layoff happened in October 2024.

Between 2022 and 2023, Meta had already let go of around 21,000 workers.

Conclusion

After completing the article, it can be concluded that by the end of 2025, the total number of employees will reach around 72,000 to 75,000 people globally, following multiple rounds of restructuring and workforce optimisation. Despite past layoffs, the company continues to invest in core areas like AI, virtual reality, and the metaverse, maintaining a strong global team focused on future technologies and long-term growth.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Macrotrends Seo Marketingscoop Leadiq Investor Meta Comparably Axios Theverge

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

More Posts By Joseph D'Souza