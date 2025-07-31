How Many People Work at Meta?

How Many People Work at Meta?

Introduction

Meta Platforms, Inc., previously known as Facebook, is one of the world’s largest technology companies, also owning other major platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. Meta began as “The Facebook” on February 4, 2004, launched from Harvard University, which is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and focuses on building social technologies and the future of the metaverse.

The company’s vast and diverse workforce of tens of thousands of employees spread across countries is responsible for its global success. These employees contribute effectively to responsibilities in different departments. Understanding Meta’s workforce gives insight into how it drives innovation on a global scale.

How Many People Work at Meta?

  • As of July 2025, Meta has around 135,000 employees working across six continents, including North America, Europe, and Asia, as per the reports of LeadiQ.
  • According to the reports of Wikipedia, by March 2025, the company reported having 76,834 full-time employees.

Number of employee and annual growth of meta (Source: macrotrends.net)

  • According to a 2024 report by Macrotrends.net, Meta had 74,067 employees, reflecting a 10.03% rise from the previous year.

Previous years’ employee count is mentioned in the table below:

Year Employee Counts Change Rate
2023 67,317

−22.16%

2022

 86,482 +20.16%
2021 71,970

+22.81%

2020

 58,604 +30.40%
2019 44,942

+26.29%

2018

 35,587

+41.75%

Who Are The Founder Members of Meta?

  • Wikipedia shows that Mark Zuckerberg was the lead founder and CEO of Facebook, driving the platform’s vision and development.
Name Position
Eduardo Saverin Co-founder, business operations & finance
Andrew McCollum Co-founder, product design
Dustin Moskovitz Co-founder, programmer
Chris Hughes Co-founder, communications & outreach

Who Are The Current Executive Members of Meta?

Mark Zuckerberg (Source: meta.com)

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, started Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard.
  • Joel Kaplan: Leads Global Affairs at Meta; joined after working many years in public service.
  • Susan Li: Became Meta’s CFO in 2022, after joining the company back in 2008.
  • Javier Olivan: Oversees business, infrastructure, and core product operations as Meta’s Chief Operating Officer.
  • Chris Cox: Responsible for Meta’s core apps and technologies as Chief Product Officer.
  • Andrew Bosworth (Boz): CTO of Meta, manages the Reality Labs team focused on emerging technologies.
  • Jennifer Newstead: Heads Meta’s legal department, covering governance, compliance, litigation, and global regulatory issues.
  • Janelle Gale: Directs Meta’s people operations, including hiring, employee growth, and organisational performance.
  • Dave Wehner: Serves as Chief Strategy Officer after previously working as Meta’s Chief Financial Officer.
  • Maxine Williams: Leads accessibility and inclusion strategies at Meta as Vice President of Engagement.
  • Mike Schroepfer: Meta’s first Senior Fellow, supporting AI and long-term tech talent development.
  • Will Cathcart: In charge of WhatsApp’s global strategy, development, and operations at Meta.
  • Naomi Gleit: Leads product development across Meta’s platforms, improving user experience and engagement.
  • John Hegeman, Chief Revenue Officer at Meta, formerly led engineering for the ads platform.
  • Santosh Janardhan: Oversees Meta’s global infrastructure, including networks, hardware, and data centres.
  • Adam Mosseri: Runs Instagram, managing its features, engineering, and product decisions.
  • Erin Egan: Guides global privacy policy at Meta, handling data and compliance issues.
  • Michel Protti: Directs product privacy implementation across Meta’s engineering and development teams.
  • Alex Schultz: Meta’s Chief Marketing Officer and VP of Analytics since 2020.
  • Tom Alison: Heads Facebook, managing product development like News Feed, Stories, and Ads.
  • Nicola Mendelsohn: Leads Meta’s Global Business Group, handling relationships with advertisers and agencies.
  • Justin Osofsky: Responsible for business partnerships and development strategy at Meta.
  • Ahmad Al-Dahle: Leads Generative AI research and product development at Meta as VP of GenAI.

How is Meta’s workforce specialized in technology (2025)?

Meta’s Technological Specialization Employees Share
Software Engineering 35%
Product Management  20%
Data Science and AI 15%
Machine Learning Experts 12%
Design and User Experience 8%

Which regions and Countries Have The Highest Number of Meta Employees?

Meta Global Highlights

(Source: leadiq.com)

  • As of 2025, the North American region will account for the highest number of Meta employees, with approximately 117,000 individuals.
  • Europe will follow with around 19,000 employees, while Asia employs about 16,000.
  • Other regions’ employee counts are followed as South America (6,100), Africa (4,100), and Oceania (521).

The table below includes the number of employees from different countries over the same period:

Country Employees
United States Of America 114K
Canada 1.6K
Mexico 1.3K
Dominican Republic 203
Guatemala 159
El Salvador 150
Honduras 108
Nicaragua 70
Panama 51
Costa Rica 47
Jamaica 20
Trinidad And Tobago 20
Haiti 15
Cuba 14
Bahamas 8
Belize 5
Antigua And Barbuda 5
Barbados 4
Saint Lucia 3
Grenada 2
Saint Vincent And The Grenadines 2
Dominica 2
Saint Kitts And Nevis 1
United Kingdom Of Great Britain And Northern Ireland 6.9K
Germany 3.6K
Ireland 2K
Ukraine 859
France 838
Spain 554
Italy 429
Netherlands 393
Switzerland 380
Portugal 298
Serbia 248
Poland 232
Albania 230
Bulgaria 201
Sweden 177
Greece 176
Belgium 131
Azerbaijan 114
Hungary 113
Denmark 108
Bosnia And Herzegovina 87
Lithuania 74
Croatia 67
Republic Of North Macedonia 66
Belarus 63
Slovakia 50
Georgia 48
Norway 46
Moldova 44
Finland 40
Latvia 32
Armenia 29
Austria 29
Estonia 26
Slovenia 24
Cyprus 19
Malta 16
Montenegro 13
Luxembourg 9
Iceland 8
San Marino 5
Andorra 3
Monaco 2
Liechtenstein 1
India 3.3K
Bangladesh 2K
Singapore 1.7K
Pakistan 1.5K
Philippines 1.2K
Indonesia 841
Israel 767
Viet Nam 706
Turkey 496
Malaysia 436
Iran 375
China 267
United Arab Emirates 250
Iraq 204
Saudi Arabia 193
Thailand 184
Sri Lanka 172
Japan 166
Jordan 129
Cambodia 118
Nepal 107
Afghanistan 83
Russian Federation 71
Mongolia 65
Lebanon 52
Syrian Arab Republic 34
Kazakhstan 29
Uzbekistan 28
Qatar 27
Kuwait 25
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 24
Maldives 18
Yemen 14
Kyrgyzstan 12
Oman 10
Bahrain 8
Tajikistan 5
Bhutan 3
Brunei Darussalam 2
Turkmenistan 1
Brazil 2.6K
Colombia 991
Peru 689
Ecuador 600
Argentina 563
Venezuela 239
Chile 180
Bolivia 111
Uruguay 60
Paraguay 47
Guyana 8
Suriname 5
Morocco 931
Algeria 780
Egypt 759
Nigeria 405
Tunisia 297
South Africa 154
Kenya 98
Ghana 82
Côte D’ivoire 66
Ethiopia 50
Tanzania 45
Libya 41
Senegal 41
Angola 39
Somalia 39
Uganda 26
Cameroon 22
Sudan 20
Madagascar 20
Niger 20
Zambia 20
Togo 17
Mauritius 14
Mauritania 12
Burkina Faso 11
Gabon 10
Congo 9
Zimbabwe 8
Guinea 8
Chad 7
Sierra Leone 7
Namibia 6
Liberia 6
Mali 5
Djibouti 5
Rwanda 4
Gambia 4
South Sudan 3
Mozambique 3
Botswana 2
Lesotho 2
Seychelles 1
Comoros 1
Burundi 1
Australia 427
New Zealand 56
Fiji 17
Papua New Guinea 11
Samoa 4
Tonga 3
Marshall Islands 2
Tuvalu 1

How are Meta’s employees segmented into different departments?

Meta Employee Metrics (Source: leadiq.com)

  • As of 2025, Meta’s largest department is Engineering, accounting for almost 30% to 35% of its workforce, followed by Program & Project Management, making up about 8% to 10%.
  • Meanwhile, Marketing holds a workforce share of around 5% to 7%.
  • Both Product Management and Analytics contribute roughly 3% to 5% each.
  • The research segment represents the smallest share, with an estimated 2% to 4% of the total employees.
  • In the same period, the other departments made up an employee share of approximately 40% to 45%.

What is Meta’s Demographic Composition?

  • In 2025, marketingscoop.com further depicts that in Meta’s professional team, male employees will make up the majority share of 56%, followed by women with 44% of employee share.
  • In terms of ethnic representation, White employees account for 51% share of the total employees, followed by Hispanic or Latino Professionals (19%), Asian Team (16%), and other groups (14%).

How Much Do People at Meta Get Paid in Different Departments?

meta-salary-averages-by-department (Reference: comparably.com)

  • The above graph also shows that Meta employees’ average salary in the communication department remained the highest at around USD 221K annually.
  • Meta employees’ next department-wise highest salary scale includes product (USD 212K), Legal (USD 204K), Engineering (USD 169K), Sales (USD 163K), and HR (USD 163K).
  • Other departments’ average salaries are as follows: Admin (USD 82K), Business Development (USD 112K), Customer Support (USD 109K), Design (USD 158K), Finance (USD 109K), IT (USD 110K), Marketing (USD 108K), and Operations (USD 72K).

Department-wise average salary scale of each employee is stated below:

Department Average Salary (USD)
Product 212,017
Engineering 169,047
Marketing 107,718
Design 157,834
Operations 72,229
Admin 81,603
Business Development 112,477
Finance 109,358
Communications 221,380
Customer Support 108,745
HR 162,839
IT 109,602
Legal 204,180
Sales 163,044

What Are The Average Salaries at Meta by Position?

Position Average Salary (USD) Avg. Base (USD) Avg. Bonus (USD) Equity Range (USD)
Director of Business Development 242,500 175,000 67,500 250K+-50k
Product Manager 166,239 148,350 17,889 10-100K+
Recruiter 133,433 112,900 20,533 40-50K+
Business Development Manager 191,000 146,000 45,000 10-60k
Senior Developer 200,812 167,479 33,333 25-25k
Project Manager 119,947 115,562 4,385
Marketing Manager 88,036 76,186 11,850 10-40K
Data Scientist 148,336 128,500 19,836 25-100k
Data Analyst 130,000 118,000 12,000

How is Meta’s Employee Layoff Performed?

  • In early 2025, Meta cut 5% of staff, removing 3,600 low-performing employees.
  • According to The Verge, Meta’s previous layoff happened in October 2024.
  • Between 2022 and 2023, Meta had already let go of around 21,000 workers.

Conclusion

After completing the article, it can be concluded that by the end of 2025, the total number of employees will reach around 72,000 to 75,000 people globally, following multiple rounds of restructuring and workforce optimisation. Despite past layoffs, the company continues to invest in core areas like AI, virtual reality, and the metaverse, maintaining a strong global team focused on future technologies and long-term growth.

