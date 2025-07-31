How Many People Work at Meta?
Updated · Jul 31, 2025
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- How Many People Work at Meta?
- Who Are The Founder Members of Meta?
- Who Are The Current Executive Members of Meta?
- How is Meta’s workforce specialized in technology (2025)?
- Which regions and Countries Have The Highest Number of Meta Employees?
- How are Meta’s employees segmented into different departments?
- What is Meta’s Demographic Composition?
- How Much Do People at Meta Get Paid in Different Departments?
- What Are The Average Salaries at Meta by Position?
- How is Meta’s Employee Layoff Performed?
- Conclusion
Introduction
Meta Platforms, Inc., previously known as Facebook, is one of the world’s largest technology companies, also owning other major platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. Meta began as “The Facebook” on February 4, 2004, launched from Harvard University, which is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and focuses on building social technologies and the future of the metaverse.
The company’s vast and diverse workforce of tens of thousands of employees spread across countries is responsible for its global success. These employees contribute effectively to responsibilities in different departments. Understanding Meta’s workforce gives insight into how it drives innovation on a global scale.
How Many People Work at Meta?
- As of July 2025, Meta has around 135,000 employees working across six continents, including North America, Europe, and Asia, as per the reports of LeadiQ.
- According to the reports of Wikipedia, by March 2025, the company reported having 76,834 full-time employees.
(Source: macrotrends.net)
- According to a 2024 report by Macrotrends.net, Meta had 74,067 employees, reflecting a 10.03% rise from the previous year.
Previous years’ employee count is mentioned in the table below:
|Year
|Employee Counts
|Change Rate
|2023
|67,317
|
−22.16%
|
2022
|86,482
|+20.16%
|2021
|71,970
|
+22.81%
|
2020
|58,604
|+30.40%
|2019
|44,942
|
+26.29%
|
2018
|35,587
|
+41.75%
Who Are The Founder Members of Meta?
- Wikipedia shows that Mark Zuckerberg was the lead founder and CEO of Facebook, driving the platform’s vision and development.
|Name
|Position
|Eduardo Saverin
|Co-founder, business operations & finance
|Andrew McCollum
|Co-founder, product design
|Dustin Moskovitz
|Co-founder, programmer
|Chris Hughes
|Co-founder, communications & outreach
Who Are The Current Executive Members of Meta?
(Source: meta.com)
- Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, started Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard.
- Joel Kaplan: Leads Global Affairs at Meta; joined after working many years in public service.
- Susan Li: Became Meta’s CFO in 2022, after joining the company back in 2008.
- Javier Olivan: Oversees business, infrastructure, and core product operations as Meta’s Chief Operating Officer.
- Chris Cox: Responsible for Meta’s core apps and technologies as Chief Product Officer.
- Andrew Bosworth (Boz): CTO of Meta, manages the Reality Labs team focused on emerging technologies.
- Jennifer Newstead: Heads Meta’s legal department, covering governance, compliance, litigation, and global regulatory issues.
- Janelle Gale: Directs Meta’s people operations, including hiring, employee growth, and organisational performance.
- Dave Wehner: Serves as Chief Strategy Officer after previously working as Meta’s Chief Financial Officer.
- Maxine Williams: Leads accessibility and inclusion strategies at Meta as Vice President of Engagement.
- Mike Schroepfer: Meta’s first Senior Fellow, supporting AI and long-term tech talent development.
- Will Cathcart: In charge of WhatsApp’s global strategy, development, and operations at Meta.
- Naomi Gleit: Leads product development across Meta’s platforms, improving user experience and engagement.
- John Hegeman, Chief Revenue Officer at Meta, formerly led engineering for the ads platform.
- Santosh Janardhan: Oversees Meta’s global infrastructure, including networks, hardware, and data centres.
- Adam Mosseri: Runs Instagram, managing its features, engineering, and product decisions.
- Erin Egan: Guides global privacy policy at Meta, handling data and compliance issues.
- Michel Protti: Directs product privacy implementation across Meta’s engineering and development teams.
- Alex Schultz: Meta’s Chief Marketing Officer and VP of Analytics since 2020.
- Tom Alison: Heads Facebook, managing product development like News Feed, Stories, and Ads.
- Nicola Mendelsohn: Leads Meta’s Global Business Group, handling relationships with advertisers and agencies.
- Justin Osofsky: Responsible for business partnerships and development strategy at Meta.
- Ahmad Al-Dahle: Leads Generative AI research and product development at Meta as VP of GenAI.
How is Meta’s workforce specialized in technology (2025)?
|Meta’s Technological Specialization
|Employees Share
|Software Engineering
|35%
|Product Management
|20%
|Data Science and AI
|15%
|Machine Learning Experts
|12%
|Design and User Experience
|8%
Which regions and Countries Have The Highest Number of Meta Employees?
- As of 2025, the North American region will account for the highest number of Meta employees, with approximately 117,000 individuals.
- Europe will follow with around 19,000 employees, while Asia employs about 16,000.
- Other regions’ employee counts are followed as South America (6,100), Africa (4,100), and Oceania (521).
The table below includes the number of employees from different countries over the same period:
|Country
|Employees
|United States Of America
|114K
|Canada
|1.6K
|Mexico
|1.3K
|Dominican Republic
|203
|Guatemala
|159
|El Salvador
|150
|Honduras
|108
|Nicaragua
|70
|Panama
|51
|Costa Rica
|47
|Jamaica
|20
|Trinidad And Tobago
|20
|Haiti
|15
|Cuba
|14
|Bahamas
|8
|Belize
|5
|Antigua And Barbuda
|5
|Barbados
|4
|Saint Lucia
|3
|Grenada
|2
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|2
|Dominica
|2
|Saint Kitts And Nevis
|1
|United Kingdom Of Great Britain And Northern Ireland
|6.9K
|Germany
|3.6K
|Ireland
|2K
|Ukraine
|859
|France
|838
|Spain
|554
|Italy
|429
|Netherlands
|393
|Switzerland
|380
|Portugal
|298
|Serbia
|248
|Poland
|232
|Albania
|230
|Bulgaria
|201
|Sweden
|177
|Greece
|176
|Belgium
|131
|Azerbaijan
|114
|Hungary
|113
|Denmark
|108
|Bosnia And Herzegovina
|87
|Lithuania
|74
|Croatia
|67
|Republic Of North Macedonia
|66
|Belarus
|63
|Slovakia
|50
|Georgia
|48
|Norway
|46
|Moldova
|44
|Finland
|40
|Latvia
|32
|Armenia
|29
|Austria
|29
|Estonia
|26
|Slovenia
|24
|Cyprus
|19
|Malta
|16
|Montenegro
|13
|Luxembourg
|9
|Iceland
|8
|San Marino
|5
|Andorra
|3
|Monaco
|2
|Liechtenstein
|1
|India
|3.3K
|Bangladesh
|2K
|Singapore
|1.7K
|Pakistan
|1.5K
|Philippines
|1.2K
|Indonesia
|841
|Israel
|767
|Viet Nam
|706
|Turkey
|496
|Malaysia
|436
|Iran
|375
|China
|267
|United Arab Emirates
|250
|Iraq
|204
|Saudi Arabia
|193
|Thailand
|184
|Sri Lanka
|172
|Japan
|166
|Jordan
|129
|Cambodia
|118
|Nepal
|107
|Afghanistan
|83
|Russian Federation
|71
|Mongolia
|65
|Lebanon
|52
|Syrian Arab Republic
|34
|Kazakhstan
|29
|Uzbekistan
|28
|Qatar
|27
|Kuwait
|25
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|24
|Maldives
|18
|Yemen
|14
|Kyrgyzstan
|12
|Oman
|10
|Bahrain
|8
|Tajikistan
|5
|Bhutan
|3
|Brunei Darussalam
|2
|Turkmenistan
|1
|Brazil
|2.6K
|Colombia
|991
|Peru
|689
|Ecuador
|600
|Argentina
|563
|Venezuela
|239
|Chile
|180
|Bolivia
|111
|Uruguay
|60
|Paraguay
|47
|Guyana
|8
|Suriname
|5
|Morocco
|931
|Algeria
|780
|Egypt
|759
|Nigeria
|405
|Tunisia
|297
|South Africa
|154
|Kenya
|98
|Ghana
|82
|Côte D’ivoire
|66
|Ethiopia
|50
|Tanzania
|45
|Libya
|41
|Senegal
|41
|Angola
|39
|Somalia
|39
|Uganda
|26
|Cameroon
|22
|Sudan
|20
|Madagascar
|20
|Niger
|20
|Zambia
|20
|Togo
|17
|Mauritius
|14
|Mauritania
|12
|Burkina Faso
|11
|Gabon
|10
|Congo
|9
|Zimbabwe
|8
|Guinea
|8
|Chad
|7
|Sierra Leone
|7
|Namibia
|6
|Liberia
|6
|Mali
|5
|Djibouti
|5
|Rwanda
|4
|Gambia
|4
|South Sudan
|3
|Mozambique
|3
|Botswana
|2
|Lesotho
|2
|Seychelles
|1
|Comoros
|1
|Burundi
|1
|Australia
|427
|New Zealand
|56
|Fiji
|17
|Papua New Guinea
|11
|Samoa
|4
|Tonga
|3
|Marshall Islands
|2
|Tuvalu
|1
How are Meta’s employees segmented into different departments?
(Source: leadiq.com)
- As of 2025, Meta’s largest department is Engineering, accounting for almost 30% to 35% of its workforce, followed by Program & Project Management, making up about 8% to 10%.
- Meanwhile, Marketing holds a workforce share of around 5% to 7%.
- Both Product Management and Analytics contribute roughly 3% to 5% each.
- The research segment represents the smallest share, with an estimated 2% to 4% of the total employees.
- In the same period, the other departments made up an employee share of approximately 40% to 45%.
What is Meta’s Demographic Composition?
- In 2025, marketingscoop.com further depicts that in Meta’s professional team, male employees will make up the majority share of 56%, followed by women with 44% of employee share.
- In terms of ethnic representation, White employees account for 51% share of the total employees, followed by Hispanic or Latino Professionals (19%), Asian Team (16%), and other groups (14%).
How Much Do People at Meta Get Paid in Different Departments?
(Reference: comparably.com)
- The above graph also shows that Meta employees’ average salary in the communication department remained the highest at around USD 221K annually.
- Meta employees’ next department-wise highest salary scale includes product (USD 212K), Legal (USD 204K), Engineering (USD 169K), Sales (USD 163K), and HR (USD 163K).
- Other departments’ average salaries are as follows: Admin (USD 82K), Business Development (USD 112K), Customer Support (USD 109K), Design (USD 158K), Finance (USD 109K), IT (USD 110K), Marketing (USD 108K), and Operations (USD 72K).
Department-wise average salary scale of each employee is stated below:
|Department
|Average Salary (USD)
|Product
|212,017
|Engineering
|169,047
|Marketing
|107,718
|Design
|157,834
|Operations
|72,229
|Admin
|81,603
|Business Development
|112,477
|Finance
|109,358
|Communications
|221,380
|Customer Support
|108,745
|HR
|162,839
|IT
|109,602
|Legal
|204,180
|Sales
|163,044
What Are The Average Salaries at Meta by Position?
|Position
|Average Salary (USD)
|Avg. Base (USD)
|Avg. Bonus (USD)
|Equity Range (USD)
|Director of Business Development
|242,500
|175,000
|67,500
|250K+-50k
|Product Manager
|166,239
|148,350
|17,889
|10-100K+
|Recruiter
|133,433
|112,900
|20,533
|40-50K+
|Business Development Manager
|191,000
|146,000
|45,000
|10-60k
|Senior Developer
|200,812
|167,479
|33,333
|25-25k
|Project Manager
|119,947
|115,562
|4,385
|–
|Marketing Manager
|88,036
|76,186
|11,850
|10-40K
|Data Scientist
|148,336
|128,500
|19,836
|25-100k
|Data Analyst
|130,000
|118,000
|12,000
|–
How is Meta’s Employee Layoff Performed?
- In early 2025, Meta cut 5% of staff, removing 3,600 low-performing employees.
- According to The Verge, Meta’s previous layoff happened in October 2024.
- Between 2022 and 2023, Meta had already let go of around 21,000 workers.
Conclusion
After completing the article, it can be concluded that by the end of 2025, the total number of employees will reach around 72,000 to 75,000 people globally, following multiple rounds of restructuring and workforce optimisation. Despite past layoffs, the company continues to invest in core areas like AI, virtual reality, and the metaverse, maintaining a strong global team focused on future technologies and long-term growth.
