How Many People Work At Midjourney? Statistics By Region And Category (2025)

Introduction

How Many People Work At Midjourney?: Midjourney is an avant-garde artificial intelligence research laboratory and image-production platform headquartered in San Francisco. Since its inception in 2022, the company has been known for making stunning AI art from user-written prompts, mostly via Discord. One incredible aspect about Midjourney is the way a small set of team members continues to keep a huge presence.

Here we shall see how many employees Midjourney currently operates, how that number has changed over time, how it is contextualised, and why it is frequently described as “that tiny team that reminds the tech world great innovation is not bound to big headcounts.”

Midjourney started in 2022 with only 11 members in the core team. By 2024, it had increased to 131 employees, a 1091% increase since its launch.

members in the core team. By 2024, it had increased to 131 employees, a increase since its launch. The largest share of employees is in North America: 46% (84) , followed by 51% in Asia ( 28% ), and 35% in Europe ( 19% ).

, followed by in Asia ( ), and in Europe ( ). There are 60–70 core engineering team members ( 45–53% of total staff), with the remaining spread among product development, design, marketing, and community activities.

of total staff), with the remaining spread among product development, design, marketing, and community activities. By November 2023, Midjourney had more than 16.4 million users, with 1.2 to 2.5 million daily active users.

users, with daily active users. The platform gains around 23,000 buyers each day after experiencing a slowdown from 90,000 sign-ups per day in the year 2022.

buyers each day after experiencing a slowdown from sign-ups per day in the year 2022. Midjourney saw its revenue move up from US$50 million in 2022 to US$500 million in 2025, which constitutes a 900% surge in merely three years.

in 2022 to in 2025, which constitutes a surge in merely three years. Due to a faster valuation, the company may be valued at US$10.5 billion in 2022 and at US$191.8 billion by the year 2032 (at a CAGR of 34.1%).

Midjourney Workforce

2022: The Founding Phase

Midjourney came on the map with only 11 professionals of excellence.

These founding members were more than mere employees—they were visionaries who laid the groundwork for an AI revolution.

Each one entered the company in multiple roles, pushing forward both technical innovation and creative direction.

Year Number of Employees 2022 11 2023 50 2024 131

2023: Thoughtful Growth

In 2023, the team reached 50 employees, a full 355% increase in just one year.

It was not a random increase, though, but an in-app increase to bolster technical prowess and user experience.

Hiring the best talent to push the frontiers of generative AI resources was a priority for the company.

2024: Purposeful Scaling

The company, as of 2024, was peaking with about 131 employees, showing an incredible 162% sample-per-year growth.

It is simply not the numbers but rather that this organisation has such a strong presence that it attracts and retains the cream of the crop professionals amidst a very competitive tech industry.

Midjourney Workforce By Region

North America: 84 Employees (46%)

North America, especially the U.S., sits at the forefront of having the largest source of Midjourney’s workforce, and thus 46% of its staff.

This is expected, as Midjourney is based in San Francisco.

The region continues to be a global centre for AI research, funding, and talent, thus serving as the primary base of operation for the company.

Asia: 51 Employees (28%)

Asia represents about 28% of the Midjourney workforce, with about 51 employees.

This very large presence shows the company’s strategic blend into fast-growth tech markets such as India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

These territories supply both development talent resources and operational support for a product that is 24/7 in nature.

Europe – 35 Employees (19%)

Europe accounts for 35 team members, or nearly 19% of the staff.

This stands for top engineering education systems, rich design culture, and the rise in demand for AI solutions on the continent.

Cities in Berlin, London, and Amsterdam are fast emerging as the ideal location for AI companies.

South America – 5 Employees (3%)

With 5 employees, South America accounts for approximately 3% of the workforce.

The presence is small; this points to Midjourney’s intent to access emerging talent produced in Brazil, Argentina, and other places in the vast continent.

Africa – 4 Employees (2%)

Midjourney employs 4 people based in Africa, which constitutes about 2% of its global team.

This may grow in number as African nations continue their investments in tech education, and remote work is more accepted.

Oceania – 3 Employees (1.6%)

Oceania (inclusive of Australia and New Zealand) still stands as the lowest share-bearing continent, with three employees, or nearly 1.6% of the entire workforce.

Small numbers aside, this region remains home to skilled developers and creatives who sit in a useful timezone for 24-hour global operations.

Midjourney Workforce By Category

Engineering Core (45–53%)

The company has an engineering foundation of around 60–70 employees.

These personnel are not just coders-they are AI specialists and system architects, working on machine learning improvements, image generation technologies, and advanced algorithms.

Product Development Team (15–19%)

About 20 to 25 people work on the user interactions with the Midjourney technology.

The team makes sure that all the complexities of AI empower easy-to-use experiences, ensuring the platform keeps its strength but works easily.

Design Team (11–15%)

Being 15–20 strong, this team ensures that the look of the platform stays modern, fresh, and attractive.

In generative AI’s purview, they understand that design is almost as vital as function, not equally so in contributing to the platform’s distinctive visual identity.

Marketing & Community Team (8–11%)

About 10 to 15 colleagues who build Midjourney’s bright worldwide community and nurture its growth, managing brand communication, collecting user feedback, and making sure product direction is guided by the voice of the community.

How Many Users Does Midjourney Have?

Midjourney accounts for the largest AI art generation platform in the world, with over 16.4 million users as of November 2023.

During these times, the platform reported between 1.2 million and 2.5 million daily active users, showing continued regular activity on the users’ end.

While 2022 saw the fast and explosive phase of growth, the recent few months have seemed to experience a slowdown, owing to the ever-increasing competition from other AI image-generating tools.

Initially, up until May 2023, there were 14.9 million users, and the figure only modestly increased to around 16 million in August.

Such a small growth in three months might indicate some difficulties for Midjourney in sustaining the initial rapid growth it had once experienced.

In November 2023, Midjourney was still onboarding a decent 23,000 users every day.

Whereas in stark contrast, during its prime in 2022, there were about 90,000 new sign-ups; this lingering number surely denotes a strong indication of renewed interest in the platform.

A survey showed that 67.7% of users admitted to using Midjourney very often or often, whereas just about 10% said that they use it rarely or occasionally.

This indicates that new-user growth might be slowing down, yet it underscores that the platform has been able to nurture a deeply engaged and highly active community.

Midjourney Traffic

Midjourney Website Traffic By Country

Per Similarweb, the U.S. contributes the most traffic to Midjourney and accounts for approximately 21.86% (around 3.61 million visits), with most visits (76.77%) originating from desktops.

China holds second place, with 6.14% (about 1.01 million visits), with all coming from desktops.

With 5.42% (about 895,710), Russia follows, 89.31% of which is desktop visits and 10.69% mobile.

India comes next, providing 4.52% of traffic (747,160 users), with a fairly balanced desktop and mobile split, with 57.05% going ahead with desktop, while 42.95% prefer mobile.

In the fifth position comes Germany, giving away 4.08% (roughly 674,260), which is strongly in favour of desktop, accounting for 95.2%.

Midjourney Website Traffic Demographics

Demographically, Midjourney’s user base tilts slightly toward the male side (54.45% male to 45.55% female), skewing toward younger individuals with 35.36% in the 18–24 age bracket; followed by 20.16% of users 35–44 years of age; then 19.6% who fall into the 25-34 age bracket.

Lower percentages are noted for the more senior groups, further pointing toward the platform’s strong appeal among adults who are under 45.

Midjourney Financial Overview

Wonderful Revenue Growth

Since its foundation in 2022, Midjourney has remained in a constant state of remarkable financial growth and has achieved this status without any initial outside investment.

The company generated about US$50 million in its first year, setting itself up as a serious player in the budding AI image generation sector.

Subsequently, in 2023, the revenue grew fourfold in value to US$200 million amid increasing demand from creative professionals, businesses, and hobbyists alike.

Such growth continued ascending in 2024 when Midjourney reached a top line of US$300 million, marking a 50% jump over the prior year.

The positive momentum continued soaring into 2025, where the company was earning half a billion in annual revenue, a 66.7% rise from the previously recorded revenue.

These are indicators of the continuing growth of the platform’s user base and Midjourney’s rising to greater importance in marketing, design, entertainment, and education.

Valuation Projection

According to SEO.AI, Midjourney’s valuation is expected to rise rapidly with an aggressive CAGR of 34.1% between 2023 and 2032.

The company was estimated to be worth about US$10.5 billion in 2022 but is set to soar to a mind-boggling figure of US$191.8 billion in 2032.

This also aligns with the overall growth of the generative AI art marketplace, valued at US$212 million in 2022 and forecasted to expand at an even faster CAGR of 40.5%, threatening to reach US$5.8 billion by 2032.

These trends seem to underscore Midjourney’s staying power as one of the heavyweight competitors in this fast-growing and increasingly opted-for industry.

Various Subscription Plans

● Basic Plan:

US$10/month or US$96/year (working out to about US$8/month)

3.3 hours of fast GPU time per month.

● Standard Plan:

US$30/month or US$288/year (so about US$24/month when billed annually)

Offers 15 hours of fast GPU time per month.

● Pro Plan:

US$60/month or US$576/year (or US$48/month with annual billing)

Gives 30 hours of fast GPU time per month.

● Pricing Plan:

$120/month or $1,152/year (which comes to $96/month if billed annually)

Includes 60 hours of fast GPU time monthly.

Conclusion

Midjourney truly runs contrary to the traditional wisdom of tech: it is the innovation that produces impact, not the staff count. One can think that it is not more than these 11 people, or it can even count 100 plus; however, the takeaway is always a small, efficient team that supports an artistic global AI to generate revenues and scale many times.

Sources Marketingscoop Colorlib Leadiq Photutorial SEO

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

